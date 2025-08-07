Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Michele McElwain
1d

My partner and soul mate passed away 14 months ago. I was sitting outside on the deck in my back yard and I told him that I missed him. A few minutes later a deer appeared and touched her nose to the fence on the side, then walked around to the back and turned and looked at me again.

That brought me much joy.

1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
River Selby (they/them)
1d

Thank you so much for mentioning my forthcoming (in five days!) book, Jane. Hotshot is a very optimistic book, calling for several paradigm shifts, and I hope it does some good in the world <3.

2 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
