Photo @ Beowulf Sheehan

I’m just going to say it: Jesmyn Ward is one of our greatest living writers. Her prose is lyrical, magical, razor-sharp, tough, tender-beyond-all-tenderness, forthright, just, veracious, tight, visionary, gentle, bone-rattling, vivid, playful, hope-ridden, joy-ridden, righteous-ridden, smooth and cool as running water. It is truth. She’s a master storyteller—whether it’s her own story or those of the myriad characters who live in her beautiful heart and mind.

Jesmyn has twice won the National Book Awards for Fiction, first for Salvage the Bones and then Sing, Unburied, Sing — the only woman or Black American to do so. She is also the author of the novel Where the Line Bleeds and the memoir Men We Reaped (one of my favorite books on the planet).

Most recently, she’s written Let Us Descend which follows an enslaved girl’s journey, after her sire sells her, from the rice fields of the Carolinas to the slave markets of New Orleans to sugar plantation in Louisiana and beyond. The writing is exquisite. The story harrowing and yet also transcendent. It was a New York Times bestseller and an Oprah’s Book Club pick.

Jesmyn is Professor of English at Tulane University and a MacArthur Fellow. She lives in DeLisle, Mississippi.

Here’s Jesmyn reading from the first chapter of Let Us Descend. So beautiful.

You write so much about home: leaving it, returning to it, misunderstanding it, despising it, seeing it anew. It seems to me, every story is the search for it. What does home mean to you — internal and/or external?

The external definition of home would be South Mississippi. Like all places, it is its own. I served as the Grisham writer in residence at Ole Miss for a year in my thirties, and Oxford is in North Mississippi which is a very different place than South Mississippi. I say that because of the specific trees and plants. And then the landscape that figures a lot in my writing that is suffused with water. I live on the Gulf of Mexico. There are lots of rivers here that feed into it. There are bays. There are also bayous and swamps throughout. So it's a very wet, sandy, boggy jungle-like place.

Externally, home is also defined by the people who are here, specifically my family, my extended family, my community. They've all informed my understanding of who I am. Of what I've lived through. Of what the people who came before in my family and my community have lived through. That makes me very mindful in the present of the strength of the ties within the different generations in my family, and within the different generations in my community.

As you probably can imagine, as a Black woman this can be a difficult place to exist. And that is part of home, too. That is also something that I have to reckon with on the page whenever I'm writing about home.

That feeds into how I feel internally about home and about this place. As I get older systemic racism is becoming clearer and clearer to me. I've internalized a lot of that systemic racism combined with the interpersonal racism that I've experienced in my life, especially when I was younger, so that complicates my relationship to this place. It makes it so that at the same time that I love home there's also a lot that I struggle with.

I think that I'll continue to struggle this idea of home and the different meanings for me of home in my writing because it's something that I haven't necessarily figured out in my life. I've spent all my life thinking about, “What is home? Is there only one definition of home? Is there a certain definition of home that you can return to one day?”

The Gulf Coast

Listening to you speak about your profound connections to Mississippi, I was thinking I was born and raised in Michigan, but I lived in New York City for twenty-five years. I came back here because my parents were getting older and I wanted to be closer to them. But this has never felt like what you're describing when you talk about Mississippi.

My parents are both from London. I have a bajillion cousins and aunties and uncles in England and I grew up not knowing them. But I can still remember the first time I went to England when I was eighteen, the moment the plane touched down at Heathrow and I thought, “I'm home.” So I wonder if part of it is the blood—for better or worse, because sometimes family is very fucked up. But the draw of the blood. Do you feel like as long as you had your children and your partner with you, you could live in, say, France and that would be home? Or do you also need the land as part of it?

When I was younger it was different for me. When I graduated from high school, I, like many young Mississippians fresh out of high school, just wanted to flee. Which is what I did. I went to college in California. And then for the next fifteen years, I was all across the country. I lived in New York City for a while. I was in Michigan. I was in California twice. I came back to Mississippi for a minute, and was in Northern Mississippi.

It had really gotten to a point, especially in Michigan and Northern California, where I’d done the work of finding a community. So if I had made a different decision, I could have made my life in both places. My children are the X factor for me. Before I had kids, because I'm so deeply rooted in this place in Mississippi, it was possible for me to live in any other place but still feel rooted in in this place in my work, in what inspires me, in my creativity. I could have sustained that.

But having children and because they were all born here and they've spent most of their childhoods here, it would be very difficult for me to uproot them and to sustain a life and develop a sense of home in another place. I mean, I think I could. And sometimes I am very tempted to do so.

I keep saying that “I'm rooted. I'm rooted, I'm rooted,” and it's very true; I am rooted in this place, in my family, in my extended family, in my community, in the history of my family and my community in this place, in the landscape, in the blood as you referred to it. If I did make that difficult choice and move my family someplace else, I think that I'm rooted firmly enough in this place to still retain that sense of belonging, and that access to what inspires me.

Part of the reason that I decided to return here when I was in my mid-thirties was because I thought I should at least try to live and work as an adult in the place that inspires me. I might change my mind some years down the line, if it's not working out, and leave but I should at least try.

Herbs, plants, water, trees, the land, these are vital to your stories. What’s your relationship like to them in your day-to-day life. Do you spend much of your day outside? Do you chat with the trees? Find solace in the water?

It's the dregs of summer down here right now. August is always the hottest month. You wait until the sun goes down to move around in the outside world. July, as well. The other ten months of the year I'm more of an outside person. I do live on a little patch of land, but I'm moving soon, and I'll have an even bigger patch of land there. I'm somewhat surrounded by trees where I'm at now, and even more so surrounded by forest in the place where I'm moving which I'm very much looking forward to.

There are a couple of things that I do when I want to think about figurative language and generate imagery. One is I read poetry because it reminds me of the power of figurative language, and of how language can do so much in such a small space.

The other thing is I go outside and walk around my little patch of land and very quickly generate figurative language for what I'm observing. Think of a metaphor. Think of a simile. Think of a really strong image. I loved to drive when I was younger, I don't love it so much anymore, but I do this while driving, too, because I drive around the bayous or the Gulf of Mexico a lot.

In addition to all that gorgeous inspiration for writing, does nature also have a calming influence on your body or your mind? I know when I sit on the grass I can instantly start to feel calmer and more grounded. Do you have that experience?

Definitely. Once you're a caretaker, whether it that is for animal children or human children, you have less time to seek those calming moments and take them for yourself. When I had more time in the past, one of my favorite things to do would be to go into this forest next to the house that I grew up in and walk for hours and hours. Sometimes I would lay down in the pine straw and nap.

How wonderful! The air is so different there. Bees are interwoven into Let Us Descend. Do you keep bees?

No, it’s one of the things that I want to do one day, but I've not been able to make happen in my life yet. As I get older, I will hopefully have more time to devote to things that are just for me.

Animals appear throughout your writing, sometimes in violent and heartbreaking circumstances. I know you were attacked by a dog as a child. What is your relationship like with animals? Do you live with any? Or interact with wildlife?

I grew up with animals. My dad always kept dogs, mostly pit bull mixes. We had cats when we were living near my paternal great grandmother's house in DeLisle, we had chickens, my dad had a horse, then a couple of years later, we got geese.

I still have some residual fear when it comes to dogs especially if they’re territorial from the pit bull attack, even though dogs in general seem to like me. Even smaller dogs. Their bark is definitely worse than their bite, but I still feel that initial panic.

I have a dog. She's a bulldog. I have multiple cats. I've always been a cat person. My personality probably resembles a cat more than a dog's. I think that's why I love cats so much. They're quiet. They love to sleep a lot. They do their own thing. Cats are good pets for readers because their behavior facilitates reading. We're just going to sit here and cuddle and you can snooze and I'll rub your ears and we can read.

And they’re fierce!

They are fierce! I'm talking a lot about tame animals. But the truth is that DeLisle even though it's more settled now than it was when I was growing up here, is still a fairly rural place. There's a fair amount of forest. I encounter wild animals all the time. There are several deer crossings on my road. I've seen coyotes. I've seen foxes. Bats come out every evening. There are possums and armadillos and snakes. That's not even mentioning the birds. I’ll see buzzards and crows. Those types of animals, too, have been such an integral part of this place throughout my life.

You write about so much suffering and grief often through the lens of racism. Does it take a toll on you to write about all of that?

It does. It's stressful. I feel it in my body. One of the most recent things that I listened to was a book by Linda Villarosa about racism and medicine. Part of the argument that she's making is that the stress of racism has real life repercussions. Chronic health disorders in weathering of the body.

I'm rapidly approaching middle age. With the type of life that I've led, I think about death a lot. I've suffered grief. I've lost people close to me that I love. As I get older, and as I write more, the kind work that I do is making me more aware of, and probably more fearful about, the physical effects that engaging with this sort of material is having on me.

That's not to say that I will suddenly become a romance writer. I'm going continue to do the work that I do. This is a first step, because I haven't figured out exactly how I am going to navigate this into the future, as I age.

Do you feel comfortable sharing ways that it manifests for you? In Men We Reaped you mention migraines. Because I have head and brain injury, I'm always curious about bodies and how we’re all navigating this crazy world.

Migraines are part of it. I also dealt with gestational diabetes. I'm trying to do things to stave off developing type 2 diabetes. But part of me is afraid that it's only a matter of time. My doctor wants me to get a full blood panel done soon. The last one I got was two years ago, and I noticed that my cholesterol numbers were creeping up. So it's things like that. I've also noticed it lately, unfortunately, in my sleep.

I was wondering if it was impacting your sleep. But I know you have a baby. So that's probably complicating it.

It's definitely impacting my sleep. I know that perimenopause is a part of this, too. I'm so grateful that people are talking about perimenopause more. And I’m moving. This is just a very stressful part time in my life. I came out with a book last year. I have another book tour for the paperback which is coming out in the fall. But I've gotten to the point where at least two, if not three nights out of the week, I wake up sometime around 3:30, and it's impossible for me to fall back asleep. Unfortunately, what is so devastating about that for me is that my whole life, I've been a night owl. I'm not falling asleep until one o'clock in the morning, and that's early for me. So waking up at 3:30, it's hard to sustain myself on that.

That wears you down, for sure. You mentioned how many beloveds you have lost. It's astounding. How has that shaped your relationship to life? Do you trust life? Or do you feel like life is basically suffering and we find pockets of joy within it?

My brother died when I was around twenty-two. He was nineteen. The first five years after he first died, I was at my lowest. I was dealing with suicidal ideation. I sometimes was harming myself. I was definitely drinking way too much. For much of my twenties, I was really struggling with depression. I was struggling with pessimism. I was struggling with despair. I didn't have a lot of faith in life or this idea that there could be joy in life, at all.

Then being in a relationship with my partner, Brandon, and having children with him; having some success in my life: I spent much of my twenties struggling to get where I am now. I didn't publish anything until I was around thirty-three, that began the ascent of my writing career. I’d been working my way towards and dreaming of that for so long and it felt so good when people finally began opening doors for me. I was doing the work, knocking on those doors, but people finally began opening them for me. I met my editor, Kathy Belden. We began to work together, and this slow transformation took place where I thought maybe life actually does get better. Maybe it's not an endless grind of suffering and despair.

I had my kids. I found joy in them, even though it's difficult to be a parent. But our relationships were suffused with love and with joy. And my relationship with my partner was suffused with love and joy. I'd gotten to this point where I thought that the arc of my life over the decades would be a happier one.

Then Brandon passed. And I lost that confidence. It was difficult for me to embrace that idea still. Brandon died in January of 2020, and right now is August of 2024. So it's been almost five years.

Even though I'm in a new relationship and I even have a new child, nothing erases the losses. New love doesn't mean that you don't still feel love for this person that was a was your best friend, and was such an integral part of your life.

So maybe if I don't lose anyone close to me for another decade, I’ll be to that point where I'll think again, “Oh, maybe the arc of my life will curve towards happiness.” Maybe there are multiple arcs in one's life. And there are decades that are terrible, where you that are dark and where you struggle. And then maybe there are good decades where you are trending towards happiness. I don't know. I'm trying to figure it out in my life, and I'm trying to figure it out in my writing.

Jesmyn and her mom the night Jesmyn won the National Book Award for SING, UNBURIED, SING (November 2017)

For different reasons, largely related to my health, I sometimes back look back on the sweep of my life, and I'm shocked by all I've lived through. Do you ever look back, and you're just shocked by what you’ve endured?

All the time. When Let Us Descend came out in hardcover Oprah picked it for her book club. There’s a lot of publicity. Part of what I had to do was find photos and documents from my whole life for the book club. I was born in the late seventies, so my childhood was very analog. There were no video games. We had one television in the house. It had two channels on it. Pre-Internet, and all those things. My mom took lots of pictures, and I'm so grateful that when we were kids and as we were growing up she made multiple photo album for each of her children.

I spent some time last summer with my mom going through all these old albums. Then looking at my own albums that I had put together over the years from college, when I was an undergrad, and then throughout my twenties, even during the time right after I lost my brother and into my thirties.

That process enabled me to look at the span of my life and the things that I've lived through in a much more mindful way. I was much more aware, consciously, of where I came from, of the people who I came from. And it made my working my way to get here, where I am right now, astounding to me. My grandmother had to stop going to school when she was in the 8th grade. My mom and my dad graduated from high school, but they never completed college. All the grown-ups in my life spent their lives working manufacturing jobs, working as housekeepers. These are the people that I come from. It made me so grateful to them to really see how they continuously made a way out of no way. All they and the generations before them had known was that grind. Working so hard just to subsist. But from the very beginning in my life they were always telling me that something more was possible for me, and that they wanted a different future for me.

That whole process made me so grateful to them, but also grateful to the foolish, headstrong, weird kid that I was who looked at Toni Morrison and Alice Walker and Gloria Naylor and all these Black women writers who I revere and thought, “Maybe I could do that that thing too,” when it was so far out of the realm of possibility for me based on where I'm from and the kind of folks that I came from.

So, yes, I often look back at my life and am just astounded at the hands that life has dealt me and the people that I love. And also astounded at the fact that I'm still here. And I'm in the position that I am now doing this thing that I love.

It sounds like that experience also made you feel a lot of tenderness towards yourself.

Yes. Which I’ve struggled with ever since I was very young, for multiple reasons. I'm in therapy now and will probably be in therapy for the rest of my life. So I'm dealing with it. But I've always struggled with a sense of self-worth and self-confidence. Doing that work of going through my mom's archive and of going through my own last summer really made me see myself in a different light. It made me feel a certain tenderness and fierce love for that that little person.

That's so beautiful. You do write a lot about suffering and grief. But you also write a lot about hope. To me, that's at the heart of your work: home and hope. In Let Us Descend, Annis has a dream where she sees enslaved people working the fields whittled with despair. You write: “But I also saw a vein of green running through the center of every man, woman, and child: a vein that would push its way to blossom.” I loved this so much. It reminded me of Buddhanature, the belief that in some way we are already Buddha, we are already enlightened. That that green vein of blossoming is within us who are also mired in suffering and hardship.

I travel a fair amount throughout the academic year and give keynote speeches, so I'm constantly writing these creative nonfiction pieces. A lot of them are informed by the stories that I've been told by my mom, my maternal grandmother, and my dad specifically about what it was like for them to live in this place when they were growing up or what it was like for their parents or their grandparents. I think about the tragedies or the suffering that I've lived through in my own life.

When I hear the stories that my mom and that my family members tell me about their lives and the people that came before them, what has happened to me in in my life does not seem to be unique. It's not an aberration. In each generation in my family there are traumas. People suffering premature death or illness or tragedy.

It's always important for me when I write about the kind of people I write about, who could be members of my family or people from my community, that there's an element of hope there. There's still an element of joy. There's still this light at the center. Because when I think about my maternal grandmother, my dad, my mom, when I think even further back about my great grandparents and all the things that they lived through, without hope or without that presence of that light in their lives, whatever that meant for them, they wouldn't have survived what they survived. And they wouldn't have thrived in spite of whatever they survived.

When I was working on Let Us Descend and going back towards a beginning in that lineage, one of the revelations that I had is that our ideas about the kinds of lives that enslaved people led are so narrow that it's very difficult for us sometimes to acknowledge that they, too, had their own ideas about light. Rituals or things that they did to seek out light, to embrace hope in their lives, and to not succumb to despair.

As I speak more about my family's history and process it through writing and also through writing about enslaved people it has helped me to realize how important the presence of hope and the presence of light in my work is. My work is not fluffy. It's not easy. It reckons and bears witness to really difficult events. So you have to have hope. There has to be some presence of light.

That’s so dang beautiful. So much is hard in the world right now. Where are you finding joy?

I may not be able to write romance or fantasy or sci-fi, but I love to read it. Reading literary fiction does feed me in a certain way. I still read literary fiction, too. I read serious nonfiction—I just reread Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time, and doing so feeds something inside of me. It introduces some light into my life, but it’s also a pleasure to read material that allows me a sense of escapism. It’s nice to read fantasy or sci-fi that doesn’t require me to work, where I’m immersed in another world with another group of people, and I can just experience it. I’m immersed in a different experience.

