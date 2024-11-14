Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Nana-Ama in Palm Springs, California. Circa 2018

and I first bonded over Bruce Springsteen. She’d posted about memoir recommendations in a private women writer’s group on social media and I’d suggested Springsteen’s, which had really moved me: I find him to be a kind, wise, and deeply decent human. It turns out Nana-Ama did, too. And it further turned out that Nana-Ama is a kind, wise, and deeply decent human herself. She’s also gigantically funny, thoughtful, generous, and a wildly gifted writer. We quickly became friends. So this interview was extra special for me.

Evidence of Nana-Ama being a wildly gifted writer is her gorgeous and groundbreaking memoir Willow Weep for Me: A Black Woman’s Journey Through Depression. A single mother in her twenties, Nana-Ama struggled with clinical depression long before understanding what was happening in her body and mind, let alone finding help. With graceful precision, she takes us on her journey away from the myth that Black women are strong and therefore don’t suffer and toward a deeper, more tender knowing of herself. The 25th Anniversary Edition was published this year with a foreword by Andrew Solomon and a beautiful afterword by Nana-Ama.

A native of Ghana, Nana-Ama has also edited four anthologies: Becoming American: Personal Essays by First Generation Immigrant Women; Shaking the Tree: New Fiction and Memoir by Black Women; The Black Body; and, Accra Noir. She also writes the beautiful Substack newsletter Danquah Rising.

Nana-Ama lives in Southern California with a grapefruit tree in her back garden, the fruit of which she delivers to friends’ homes every Christmas!

You can read Nana-Ama’s answers to the Beyond Questionnaire here.

⭐️ Nana-Ama is generously gifting four readers an autographed copy of Willow Weep For Me! If you’d like to be one of the recipients, please add “WILLOW” after your comment. The winners will be chosen at random on Monday, November 18th and notified by Substack Direct Chat. Shipping is limited to the United States. ⭐️

What does being mentally healthy look like to you? Has your understanding of it shifted over the decades?

For me, the first thing is rest. Which I think so few of us do, even those of us that don't have a mental health issue. Though it's debatable who doesn't and who does—but that's another conversation. We're always on, on, on! And the word that everyone says is, "Busy.” During the pandemic was when it dawned on me how we just don't rest. People would say to me in the middle of lockdown, "Oh, yeah, I'm really busy." And I thought, “Doing what? What are you so busy doing?” Then I realized it's this addiction to doing and not being. We're always over-scheduling, overburdening ourselves.

Rest gives you the ability to see things clearly so you make better decisions for yourself in terms of whether to say yes or no to something. If you say, “I'm going to sleep on that.” And then you actually do sleep, you're in a better place to make better decisions.

Along with rest goes eating properly, drinking water, moving your body. I find that when I start doing those things together, it creates a better ecosystem in my whole body including in my mind. People think, “What does your mental health have to do with your nutritional health?” A lot. Scientists are learning that your gut, your microbiome, has a lot to do with mental health.

Also sunshine, getting up and getting outside, earthing or grounding, not wearing shoes all the time, having your feet be exposed to the minerals in the ground. Little things that I think a lot of us did naturally as children.

When you talk about rest, do you mean sleep, or are you also talking about just stopping during the day — maybe reading a book or sitting under a tree?

I'm talking about all of the above. I'm talking about rest with a capital "R.” Going to bed, which I have the most difficulty with because I have anxiety that comes up at night; I start thinking of all the things I haven't done, all the things I have to do, and trying to calm that down.

Also, rest in terms of doing nothing. Sometimes, I take an hour to do nothing in the middle of the day, lie down on the couch, not to sleep, not to nap — not even to read or anything, just to think. And guess what? The world doesn’t stop. Nothing falls apart.

When you do that, do you get the same racing thoughts you get at night, or are they different?

Usually, if I have slept well the night before and if I schedule my day properly, I’m able to sleep better. I listen to audiobooks to help me sleep. But if I have racing thoughts, sometimes even though I know better, I indulge them, or I start doom scrolling on the internet, thinking, "The world is coming to an end on inauguration day." When I travel down one smooth road, it leads to a good close of day. But when I roll out of bed with a million things on my mind, that’s when my day goes awry.

Me, too.

Because I find that if I don’t drink enough water or go for my walk, I don’t accomplish a lot. And I don’t mean in terms of productivity, necessarily. I mean, did you go for your walk? Did you drink enough water? Did you cook your lunch as opposed to grab something on the go?

Being healthy and positive in LA

How do we know when we’re mentally healthy? Is it that we’re making good decisions and being kind to ourself?

That’s a really good question. I think the answer differs for everybody. I know I’m not well mentally when my bedtime and waking time get later and later. Tasks that usually take no time start feeling arduous, and I start to feel like I’m juggling too much when, in fact, it’s stuff I’d ordinarily handle easily. I also start skipping little acts of self-care, like deciding not to take a bath because I’m staying in or leaving dishes for tomorrow because no one's coming over. I just don’t feel my best. It affects my physical wellness too; I don’t feel fully in my body.

In the West, we tend to separate mental and physical health, and within those compartmentalize them even more. I know you see health holistically. Anything you can share about your integrative approach?

For me, the biggest thing has been understanding that people affect your energy. We’ve all done it to other people without necessarily knowing. Maybe somebody’s having an amazing day, and you’re upset about something, so you become Debby Downer and get on the phone or in person, and it’s like, "The world sucks, everything’s terrible." If the other person is also in a fragile position, you start to tilt them the opposite way.

I’ve learned it's okay to remove myself. I’ve been out with people and said, “I’ve got to go.” I don’t always feel the need of doing the heavy lifting of saying, “Why am I leaving? Because you're a negative person today.” I don't necessarily need to have that interaction. What I need first and foremost is to protect myself.

That’s so great.

Also putting boundaries about what you can or can’t handle is essential. I’m a kind person, but I’m not a “nice” person. “Nice” is one of those words people throw around, and it really means nothing. I'm not the first to say it — Oprah’s even talked about it. But I try to make that distinction. Sometimes, I say yes just to be nice, and it ends up being unkind to me.

What do you see as the difference between those two words?

Kindness is intentional and pure. It’s something that makes the giver, the one who is being kind, feel internally good because it’s a release, without expecting anything in return. If someone chooses to pay it forward, great, but it’s not about that.

For instance, if I buy a drink for someone behind me at Starbucks, that’s kindness. Niceness, on the other hand, is about wanting to appear a certain way to others — wanting something in exchange. It’s when I’d read someone’s 500 pages even though I have no time, just so I don’t seem “not nice.” Ultimately, it ends up being unkind to myself because I’m already buried in obligations. So, I approach it with bitterness, which is unfair to both of us.

Writing postcards in bed in Florence, Italy; Writing postcards in the hotel sitting room in Salamanca, Spain; Mailing postcards at the post office inside Vatican City.

Beautiful distinction. You are so tremendously generous — with words, promoting fellow writers, the gifts you send friends. That’s one of the first things I think of when I think of you, your generosity. Is there a connection between what you’ve lived through and this generosity, or has it always been a part of you?

I come from a culture of generosity. In Ghana, if you admire something, like a bracelet or ring of someone’s, often enough, they’ll just take it off and give it to you. Ghanaians are known for our generosity. My family, too, has always been generous.

I enjoy letting people know I’m thinking of them. If I’m out and see something that reminds me of someone, I’ll get it. I’m not great with remembering birthdays, and I don’t go all out for Christmas, but if someone comes to mind, I’ll send them a card, a book, a tin of toffee. That’s because I’m invested in the relationships I have. Many of my relationships aren’t with people next door where we can go have a coffee, so it’s a way to keep the connection alive.

I enjoy the whole ritual — going to the post office, mailing things, talking to the people who work there. I’ve been to post offices all over the world; it’s something I do when I travel. Writing letters and postcards, putting a gift in a box, that’s a deeply intentional act for me. It’s like having a little date with the person without them knowing. When they receive it, it’s like they join in on that experience.

I love that. Are you good at accepting generosity?

I’m getting better. Generosity often comes in unexpected ways, which can knock me off my feet. Sometimes, I find myself thinking, "Oh no, it’s too much; I can’t accept it." But then I remind myself that life should be abundant. We’re supposed to have all the love and joy our lives can contain. So, who am I to say, "Oh no, stop the joy, stop the love"? I’m learning to receive it — it’s like a muscle you have to develop.

Nana-Ama with BFF Andrew Solomon, who also authored the Introduction to the 25th Anniversary re-issue of Willow Weep for Me

We both have an abundance of friends scattered around the world, but few in our local community – although I know at times you have. Phone calls and Zoom and texts and emails are all wonderful! But they’re not the same as popping out with someone to run an errand or grab a cup of tea. Can you talk about the physicality of friendship, the difference between "skin-brushing" moments of friendship and "Zoom" moments of friendship?

First of all, I love that term "skin-brushing." I’m actually working on an essay called Skin Hunger, about the need for physical proximity because it affects our nervous system. We know this with babies, who need skin-on-skin contact. But that need doesn’t end with infancy. There's still a need to be close to others physically, to communicate in ways we don’t fully understand — like when women living together sync up their menstrual cycles. So, for those of us who deal with isolation, whether due to chronic illness or solitary careers like writing, it’s essential to make time to be around people.

One of my friends, Ray, moved out to the desert with his husband and then a few years later, I moved out here, but he wasn’t used to me being here, he had his own routine going. I had to call him up and say, "You have to be a better friend to me. I’m here; I’m lonely." And that shifted things. Now, Ray and I go out, we talk, and it’s lovely. But I had to ask for what I needed.

That’s hard.

It is. And I had to make it clear it wasn’t about accusing Ray of anything. I didn’t think he was doing anything on purpose; he just wasn’t used to me being here. So, once it was on his radar, we scheduled time together.

I don't have many strong friendships here where I live. I'm friendly with people, and I use that word “friend” very loosely, but I only have maybe two friends here that I consider like, “Oh, this is somebody who I can call if I'm about to go into surgery and I need a ride.” Or “this is someone who I can call, if I'm really having a hard time, and can just say, Hey, can you come over and sit with me?”

Also, I’m an empty nester. For several decades I kept a list of things I wanted to do once my daughter was on her own: “I'm going to do this. I'm going to do that.” Then suddenly I felt blinded by all the options. Some were the desires of a twenty-five-year-old, who was a new mother. Some of them were of somebody who was looking six years down the road, and I'm not that person. I don't want to do those things now.

So then comes, "Well, what do you want to do?" Being in therapy, I realized I could make friends based on hobbies and the things I decide I want to do. When you're younger, it's like, "add water, instant friendship." You live in places like New York or LA, where it's easy to meet people in the arts or form communities through kids' activities. But as you get into middle years and those structures aren't in place, you have to decide “This is what I want to do and this is how I want to be.”

This summer, I took immersion Portuguese language lessons in Lisbon. It was so exhausting — but it was also incredible! Parts of my brain were working that I had forgotten I even had. The teacher, Joana, would have me say, “Hello! My name is Nana-Ama. I’m from Ghana” over and over until I had that down pat. Then she would ask me in Portuguese, “What's your name?” And I hear myself say, “Hello! My name is Ghana. And I’m from Nana-Ama.” And I think, “No, that’s not right!”

It was so much fun. My whole body felt alive. My brain felt like it was really working, and I suddenly understood what people mean by “exercising your brain.” Plus, I met these random people in the class, and some of them were really interesting. I thought, "Why can’t I do that here where I live?" I’m looking for an ASL class now, to immerse myself in something new, challenge my brain, and maybe meet people. That idea excites me.

Also, since I have friends spread out all over, I like to travel and visit places where I know people. Sometimes, I go to Portland, get a hotel room, spend some time writing, and catch up with friends over lunches throughout the week.

I do a similar thing with family when I go to England! It’s so nourishing. I want to swing back to mental health. At one point, a dear friend admonishes you for asking a doctor if it’s okay to stop a medication, saying, "Why do you give people so much power over you? The MD behind his name just means he’s trained to facilitate your healing. You’re the one who’s got to make it happen." Can you talk about how you view the relationship between a doctor and patient?

I have a lot of respect for doctors. But there are different kinds of doctors, some of whom are even locked up for malpractice. You have to listen to yourself first and foremost; you know your body better than anyone else. If someone says, “Oh, it’s just this,” and you feel it’s something more, don’t let them dismiss your instincts. I’m not saying don’t listen to them. But listen to your body, too. Doctors can facilitate healing, but I think we give them too much responsibility. It’s our job to do the research, read up on things. And I don’t mean consulting Dr. Google. Read medical journals, and find legitimate support groups to make informed decisions about our health.

I agree.

I've heard a lot of people saying that they've taken the wrong medication, because the doctor thought they had this but they had that. I’ve had some wonderful doctors who’ve saved my life, but I’ve also encountered situations where I blindly followed a doctor’s instructions, and it didn’t work out. I remember seeking an integrative medicine doctor, and when I walked into her office, she had a long table with a coffee machine, sugar, and styrofoam cups. On the other side of the table were baskets with Twinkies and Little Debbie snacks! She even had a “Help Yourself” sign. I thought, “Is she trying to kill her patients?”

Oh, no! That’s awful.

Exactly. So, that’s my perspective on doctors. They can guide and facilitate, but we have to advocate for ourselves.

Coachella Music Festival 2019. T-shirt courtesy of No Tokens literary magazine.

You write about how racism has created this distorted version of wellness for Black women. You write: “The one myth that I have had to endure my entire life is that of my supposed birthright to strength. Black women are supposed to be strong—caretakers, nurturers, healers of other people—any of the twelve dozen variations of Mammy. Emotional hardship is supposed to be built into the structures of our lives.” What impact has this myth had on you? In the twenty-five years since you wrote those sentences, has anything changed?

None of that “caretaker” role is in play for me anymore. I reject all of it. It’s like building a muscle — the more you do it, the more you learn to say, "I’m not doing that." This also ties into the kindness versus niceness thing. I can’t undo the history of this country, but I can shape my own future and make choices that impact my wellness.

I was watching The Drew Barrymore Show, and Vice President Kamala Harris was a guest. At one point, Drew Barrymore said something to her like, "We need you, our country is so broken." Then she added, "We need Mamala." I was stunned. Here’s Kamala Harris, this former prosecutor, district attorney, and senator, and current Vice President was instantly reduced to the role of “Mammy.” I had to turn off the TV.

Why is it her job to be “Mammy” to the country? Nobody ever says to a white man, “We need Big Daddy.” Nobody says, “We need you to daddy us.” But people are forever expecting Black women to nurture and fix and clean up situations and people. When people say things like that to me, I pretend I've not heard it. That puts them in a position where they have to repeat it, so I hope and pray that before they open their mouths to do so, they'll think about what they're asking because I damn sure am not about to be Mammy.

This expectation that Black women should be the caretakers or nurturers, even in the highest positions, is frustrating. We see it time and again. It’s this persistent stereotype that white men, no matter how raggedy, how tore up, barely being held together by paper clips and Scotch tape, are better equipped to lead than an intelligent, educated, talented Black woman. Always. It’s always the case, from the Oval Office right down to the corner office of the place across the street, and I’m sick of it.

Early in the book you state that you don’t see depression as darkness. And later you write, “I despise the way blackness, in the English language, symbolizes death and negativity. Because I believe that the absorption of these connotations contributes to self-hate, I avoid them at all costs.” This really moved me.

I still feel strongly about that. I correct people when they use "blackness" to symbolize negativity. If we don’t bow down to the power of the word, then who will? We have to help people recognize the weight words carry.

So much hard in the world right now, where are you finding joy?

In between the covers of books. I feel like I’m twelve again. I’m fourteen again. I’m sixteen again. And I feel like change is possible, like anything is possible because I read it in a book.

Nana-Ama and me at the AWP in Portland!

⭐️⭐️ Beyond is a reader-supported publication with the goal of bringing as much light as possible into this world of ours. If you value this work and would like to support it, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you! ⭐️⭐️

If you enjoyed this interview with Nana-Ama, you might also enjoy this one with Jen Pastiloff:

Thank you for being here! ❤️ You know how much I love your comments. I read them all.

Leave a comment