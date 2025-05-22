Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jocelyn Jane Cox's avatar
Jocelyn Jane Cox
21h

Wow, love every part of this interview and can't wait to read Karie's book. So interesting to hear about the two year break - the fact that she had to take a two year break and did find the strength to come back to it is inspiring (And: it's possible that all that subconscious percolating actually helped on some level?) ~ All of this is more proof that everyone's process/journey is different.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture