Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Hilary Northcraft
10h

Thank you for sharing your story, Karie

1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Jeanine Kitchel
12hEdited

What an incredible story, and also interview. In so many ways, always and especially now with the unbelievable vet benefits cuts in US, those who fought wars are merely discarded, shunted aside, along with the needs of their families. My best friend from h.s. decided to do something about it when her son-in-law returned to US after 2 tours in Iraq as a marine. Denise's daughter and children were having a horrible time dealing with his PTSD and TBI. Her poor son-in-law was a wreck, and it was heavily affecting his wife and children. After some time, Denise got busy. She was a good organizer, had founded Ohio Ballet Theatre (then about 15 yrs old) and decided to form an organization, Hearts of Patriots. She wrote a ballet, choreographed and cast it, about her daughter and son-in-laws situation. It was performed 3 times. She later wrote a documentary and produced it (it won honors at Cleveland Film Fest) and became an Ohio person of the year--Hearts of Patriots helps the FAMILIES of spouses gone to war and returned home. As the mental health of those family members can be heavily affected by fathers or mothers with brain injuries. She felt the families were ignored and suffered in silence, almost as is written here. Her organization is run by her and her daughter, and has helped many many vets and families. Thank you for this, and Karie, for a meaningful interview. ALIVE

3 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
