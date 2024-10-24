Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

’s writing addresses so many of the issues that make life harder than it already is: poverty, misogyny, classism, abuse, and trauma; lack of support for education, mental and physical health, basic food and shelter, and child care. Her writing is clean, clear, and razor-focused. She is unapologetically telling the truth of her life. And the truth of Stephanie’s life is representative of the lives of millions and millions of other Americans.

Maid, Stephanie’s first memoir, chronicled her escape from an emotionally and verbally abusive relationship with her eldest daughter’s father to cleaning houses for rich people to dreaming of attending college. With clarity and compassion, Stephanie revealed that being poor in America takes a tremendous amount time and energy, not only the hours of hard labor but the constant battle to prove you qualify for public aid. It hit the New York Times bestseller list in its first week. And Netflix soon snatched it up for a mini series staring Margaret Qualley. It became their highest watched series and The Domestic Violence Hotline received more calls that month than any other in their history.

Class, Stephanie’s second memoir, was published in 2023. It picks up with Stephanie moving to Montana and attending college. But rather than life improving, it becomes harder than ever. Between the labyrinth of university requirements, bigoted professors, mounting student loans, child support battles, and SNAP recertification, Stephanie often went hungry. Throughout it all, Stephanie remains true to her desire to write. Lucky for us!

Stephanie lives in Missoula, Montana with her two daughters, two dogs, and a horse. She’s working on her third book, The Privilege To Feel and writes the newsletter of the same name.

In one way or another I feel like all your writing is about taking care of each other. Ways that it’s happening. Ways that it’s not happening. The importance of kindness and generosity and empathy. What do you see as our responsibility to one another from the individual level right up to governmental level?

The responsibility lies in recognizing the invisible cushions that we have underneath ourselves that other people don't have. And to recognize our own inner judgments and preconceived notions about someone before we even get to the point where we're thinking that we should help them. Because it's very easy to talk ourselves out of that. With people in poverty in particular, there's a lot of blame put on them, that they are somehow responsible for or even chose their situation.

I struggled with feeling like I should help everyone when I became successful and had money. I gave so much of it away to nonprofits and friends. I felt like I had to do that. I was just talking about this with my therapist—not necessarily survivor’s guilt, but that it’s so uncomfortable for me to have something, knowing that someone else does not. So I tried to even it up. I was helping way too much to the point where I was in trouble financially.

You write about resilience. Due to my health struggles, this is something people say about me all the time, and you got it a lot, too. You write: “resilience as a virtue is assigned, especially to marginalized groups, when systemic structures have created countless invisible barriers to living what the privileged consider a normal life. Every time I wanted to cry from the crushing hopelessness that life seemed to bring, something inside me hissed, You must not allow yourself to fall apart. At first I thought this signified bravery on my part…then I started to realize that I had no choice in the matter: I didn’t have the privilege to feel.”

To me, resilience meant acceptance. A very quiet, “Okay.” Not arguing, not getting mad, not standing up for myself. It was just, “Sit down, shut up. This is what we’re giving you, and you need to be happy with that.”

When you’re talking about money for food, if you don’t receive this assistance then you’re going to go hungry. You have no choice. And that stretched to everything else. I learned very quickly that if I spoke up and said, “This is not enough,” or “Why is it like that?” I would get very short responses or silence, and the appointment was over.

I learned to be like an Oliver Twist character—very polite, very thankful, very grateful, the model citizen for a single mom who was living in poverty. I felt like that all the way through promoting Maid, really until I started writing Class and wrote that section. I call it my soapbox section.

That line, “the privilege to feel”— that’s the title of the book that I’m working on now and what I ended up calling my Substack because I couldn’t stop thinking about how feelings are a privilege, especially being able to express them and to have people hear them, validate them, and possibly even do something about them.

I don’t know why we tell poor people to live off rice and beans, and I don’t know why a woman on Goodreads left a review that I was giving my kid too much ice cream. I don’t know why people think that just because I don’t have enough money, I’m not deserving of joy.

You’re telling me to work harder. You’re telling me I’m not enough. You’re telling me that I need to do all of this by myself. I can’t pay for a babysitter. I can’t pay for an Uber. I can’t pay for any help at all. So I’m working twice as hard. Everything is way more expensive. And then you’re telling me that I’m resilient. That was just a cop-out for applauding me and telling me that I was doing a good job instead of doing jack shit about anything that was going on in my life that was causing me to have to survive.

When people were saying, “You’re resilient,” and you needed more, and possibly even felt like you deserved more, were you able to acknowledge that your emotions were correct and that you were adapting because you needed to to get any sort of help within the system? Or did that response make you doubt the validity of your own emotions?

I never felt like I deserved more. At the forefront of my mind, there was always a feeling that somebody knew if I was working or not. I felt like I could not sit down. I absolutely had to work all the time. It really messed with me. I felt like people were watching me constantly. I was so scared of screwing up, because then they would take away my food stamps or my childcare assistance, and then what? Then I’m homeless again. I’m still sorting through all this with therapy.

Is your body capable of resting?

It’s learning. I have a lot of running around to do today, but I’m also like, “I could probably squeeze in an episode of the new Love is Blind.”

That’s great!

It’s the nature of the job, too—being a writer. For a long time it felt like I wasn’t working, but I’m working all the time. So anytime that I can rest is good quality time. It usually takes a very intriguing show for me to do that because then I’m not working through something in my head or thinking about a social media post.

Orion and Stephanie

Is television your main form of rest?

That or my horse, Orion. At the barn, I can’t be on my phone and be around a 2,000-pound animal who could crush my leg at any moment. I started to use that to get space in my head. I had to be down at the barn every day last summer because he had this thing on his legs called scratches, and I had to take care of him. No matter how I was feeling, I had to be calm because horses can hear your heartbeat from four feet away. Driving down there, I would listen to music and take a bunch of deep breaths to calm myself. I realized that it was a meditation practice. So I have him to thank for that because I don’t know how many people told me to try meditating, and I flipped them off.

You’re doing an active rest, yes? You’re channeling your mind in a different way.

Yes. For a long time I really struggled with anxiety and intrusive thoughts. It’s only recently that I’ve been able to control those thoughts and tell myself, “We’re not going there right now.” And they stop.

For a while, it was the fucking Peloton or some kind of exercise because then all I was thinking about was how much longer I had: “Okay, I only have twenty-five more minutes. Now, twenty.” It was giving myself a break from anxiety. The longer I did it, the more my body got used to that being normal instead of this constant flight survival mode feeling.

It’s taken a long time. It’s been six, seven, eight years and it’s this year that I’ve started to figure some shit out and evolve into a person who feels like I don’t need to be anxious all the time.

That’s so wonderful, Stephanie! You have CPTSD. If you feel comfortable, could you share what this is like. People who don’t experience anxiety, don’t realize just how debilitating that can be. What happens in your body? Your nervous system? Your mind?

The best example is when Maid really took off. It was a New York Times bestseller, and people were responding positively to it. I was on book tour, there were full audiences, and everybody was like, "This is great." But at two o'clock in the morning, lying in bed, my mind went looking for the bad thing that was going to happen. Because I knew it was there. A part of my body needed to be on alert and think of everything that could happen and think of everything that I could do to prevent that from happening.

Well, really bad things were continually happening in your life and you were the only one who could tend to them so it makes total sense that that’s how your body would have been trained to function—not even by you, but by society. Do you ever feel like you’re obligated to hold onto your trauma?

Possibly. This summer, I was suddenly so exhausted and really couldn’t function very well cognitively, I felt like I was coming down with something. My friend said, “You just sold a book, and you’re about to start speaking gigs, and your dog died.” It was my body saying, “I need a break.”

I started thinking about how you would take care of yourself when you have the flu. I would have those times a lot and would feel bad or lazy about having to be in bed. Or when I travel, I don’t leave my hotel. I don’t feel the need to. I don’t see sites. I don’t try out a restaurant. I get Doordash and watch true crime. And I don’t feel bad about missing out on anything because all of my energy when I’m traveling for work is going into the actual job of public speaking. Which is exhausting.

In a sense, I have learned to be really gentle with myself. To say, “This is what you need. I’m not going to put any expectations on you.” That has been my best form of self-care, not having any FOMO.

I love that! Throughout both your books, you mention telling yourself how much you love yourself. And reassuring yourself with such tenderness that you’re going to get through whatever is happening. This is such a potent practice. How did it come into being? Do you still do it? If so, what does it look like now?

It started when I started having panic attacks. I was seeing a domestic violence advocate pretty early on and she offered to literally talk yourself through a panic attack with some kind of mantra. I settled on, “I love you. I’m here for you.” That was what I needed to hear in that moment. I would figure out later that I was mothering myself.

I also have this voice in my head saying, “Nope, we don’t need to do that right now.” It’s not anything that I told myself I should say in the middle of the night, when I wake up, and I’m suddenly worrying about whether I’m going to be able to do yard work before it snows or some other random thing. It was just like, “Nope, we don’t need that right now.” And that was enough.

In addition to mothering yourself, you mother two beautiful daughters. Has anything changed in how you view motherhood now that you’re not living in poverty?

For a while, I wanted to make up for stuff. I couldn’t afford the cool summer camps for so long: So, “sure, you can go to Space Camp.” I really overdid it for a while. It wasn’t sustainable.

I lucked out so much with my kids. I don’t even remember the last time I had to discipline Story. She’s just a really cool kid. I recognize a lot of mental health stuff in them that they have inherited from me. But through everything, I’ve wanted them to be emotionally intelligent and empathetic, and to not turn into a mean girl in high school. And to remember—not necessarily where they came from, but that there are other people who have a lot less, and to not judge them for that. My goal has always been to be present and be a person that they would feel comfortable talking to, and just create safe spaces for them.

When Story was really little, I would move in a weekend when she was at her dad’s. It was like, the walls would change, but all of our stuff was set up in the same way. I wanted to maintain this space that we had. That was our only sense of normalcy, and that was what I depended on.

With the house that I have now, I very much put a lot of energy into making this a place that they would never question if they could come home to after they leave it.

Do you still have a lot of the belongings you had then that you were using to keep recreating home?

I do. It’s hard when I have to get rid of something. If a toaster is finally not working anymore, I’m like, “Oh, I’ve had that toaster since Story was born.”

You and Story have been through so much together.

If anything, it’s made our relationship really strong. The kid knows that I am here, and that I have her back, to the point where she actually doesn’t tell me stuff because she doesn’t want me to do something. She’ll say, “No, Mom, please don’t,” because I will be on the phone with the school like, “What the fuck just happened to my kid?” I’ve had to cool it with some things. But we have a solid foundation. She knows that I will fight for her anytime that I can.

Do you feel like you can speak out now in ways that you didn’t feel like you could before?

Definitely. I’m a white person with a college degree and a homeowner and successful. That checks a lot of boxes for people we listen to. Especially after the Netflix series came out, people didn’t question my experience as much. I feel like it’s okay for me to be angry. Whereas before, I didn’t feel that way at all.

There’s this whole school of thought about how hardship builds character and all of that. Do you feel like we need some degree of hardship to evolve?

Not necessarily hardship, but I'm thinking about that time Gwyneth Paltrow tried the food stamp challenge and bought five limes, and everybody was like, "What? That's the most expensive fruit that you can get!" She had cilantro and some limes. There are attempts at hardship, but I don’t know if it’s really getting the point across.

I did appreciate one instance where a judge sentenced a woman who had been really rude at Chipotle to work at Chipotle. I like stuff like that. I believe everybody should have to work in retail, customer service, or behind a counter for a day or two. There’s a certain aspect to walking around in someone else’s shoes. That’s where you learn.

But forced hardship is just a breeding ground for resentment, or for trying to prove that you can do it better than someone else. I don’t know how many people gave me recipes for rice and beans over the years and really thought they could do poverty better. That kind of stuff is not helpful. I’ve heard from countless people who believe they didn’t have white privilege because they were poor.

Hardship is going to affect everybody differently. What you really need is empathy.

If you were in charge, what would you change about the services provided to the poor, including our educational system?

There’s an expectation always for poor people to work for whatever services they’re being given. You have to work twenty hours a week, you have to prove that you’re applying for jobs, you have to go to bullshit classes. The phrase “welfare to work” really stuck. Around 70% of people who are on food stamps are working families. Which means they’re parents with kids who are working. They’re just not making enough money.

It’s not great to tell someone who’s working their ass off that they need to work more and prove that they’re working. The whole mindset of somehow lifting people out of poverty through work is backwards. They’re in poverty because they’re working at jobs that don’t pay much. They just don’t have money. So, give them money. But, oh no, we can’t do that because we don’t trust them. Poor people can’t have nice things.

I don’t know why we pay for healthcare for our children. I don’t know why we pay for daycare. I don’t know why the people who take care of our children are paid so little. There’re some priorities that are really backwards in how we’re taking care of the next generation.

Story, Stephanie, and Coraline

So much is hard right now. Where are you finding joy?

Not to be too cliché, but my kids are pretty great. Story is going to be a senior next year, which means she’s probably going to not live with me after that. So I have really been mindfully enjoying time with her. And Coraline too. Enjoying having time where it’s just the three of us, or just the two of us.

Coraline is a preteen—she’s ten—and she can be moody. She’s having a sleepover tomorrow night and she’s been sending me all these lists. We’re arguing over whether she’s going to get caffeinated soda. But they’re both fun. I really, truly do enjoy them.

It was mentally exhausting all the time to parent, especially Story. She is—well, they both are—off the charts smart. But Story is so much smarter than I am, and it was so hard to stay ahead of her mentally. Now I get to enjoy her being smart instead of forcing myself to try and be smarter. So I’m finding a lot of joy in being able to enjoy who they are.

