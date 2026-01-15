Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

anne richardson
1dEdited

thank you for this "kindness" booster Jane. in december i was passing out the poem "Small Kindnesses" by Danusha Laméris (https://poets.org/poem/small-kindnesses) to folks in meetings, at the grocery store, friends, wherever i ventured. a reminder more to me to remain kind wherever i plant my feet and heart. i even had a dream where a friend created post-it notes that said "all be kind." we don't know when an act of kindness can shift the tone of someone's day (our own?)...or at least let them know they matter.

i hope you are being offered an abundance of kindness today.

Carmel Breathnach
1d

This is a much appreciated and beautiful share. Thank you, Jane, and the authors interviewed here. My heart breaks at what's happening in the US right now, and around the globe. It's terrifying. Music helps me. I've been listening to Hozier on repeat. He's such a gorgeous poet and human. Going for coffees with my kind and gentle father has been a balm. Meditation. I recently took a trip with my husband, to beautiful Lanzarote. We spent all of our time outdoors, in nature and by the ocean. Nature helps immensely. We took deep breaths by the sea. 💦💙

