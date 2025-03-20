Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Photo @ Rowan Mangan

Dr. Martha Beck, PhD is the most fantastic combination of brilliance, kindness, humor, vision, curiosity, and wisdom — plus the mountains of lived experience necessary to shape all this into wildly accessible, compelling, and life-changing books, talks, podcasts, and more. If that seems like a lot to pack into an opening sentence that’s because Martha offers so much practical insight to the world!

For starters, she’s written eleven books — the most recent of which is Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life's Purpose. It picks up where her international bestseller and Oprah’s Book Club pick The Way of Integrity leaves off. We are in a worldwide epidemic of anxiety and whilst most of us think we need to fight our anxiety, Martha suggests that instead we need to love it. The best way to get ourselves out of an anxiety spiral? A creativity spiral! Much more fun!

Martha holds three Harvard degrees in social science, has two podcasts (Bewildered and The Gathering Room), is a much revered life coach, has written countless magazine articles, including two decades worth for O, The Oprah Magazine, is an inspiring public speaker, runs self-transformation retreats in South Africa and Costa Rica, and is a devoted mother, life partner, and all-round good egg.

My kitty Rudy Lu picked up on this in no time. The minute Martha appeared on my computer screen, he woke from a deep nap, stretched, and then proceeded to circle the room and yowl and circle and yowl, drawing closer and closer to the computer until he was right up against it. Confirming the good vibes coming off Martha are real!

We got on such a roll, we ended up with too much wonderfulness for one interview. So I’ve split it into two parts. The second part will run tomorrow.

I loved speaking with this wise, gentle, and visionary soul. I hope you enjoy reading it!

xJane

What’s your definition of health – mental, emotional, physical, spiritual?

The word “health” is related to the word “whole.” The last book I wrote was called The Way of Integrity. I didn't mean moral virtue. I meant the literal meaning of integrity, which is to be one thing, whole and undivided. My premise in that book and in life is that when you are whole your heart, your mind, your body, and your soul are all basically in agreement.

I have been really, really ill in my life, but healthy – because I was relaxed into the situation that was happening. I wasn’t deluding myself or fighting what was happening in the present moment. I was present. I was living the serenity prayer: Changing the things I could, accepting the things I couldn’t, and having the wisdom to know the difference.

To me, that’s healthy.

I’ve had it when I’ve been physically sick. I’ve had it when I’ve been depressed, I’ve had it when I’ve been anxious. But when I get into that state of alignment, the weird thing is, I get well. I get happy, and I get calm really quickly. So I come out of the negativity.

This is so interesting. You're saying you can be physically sick and still be healthy because of being in alignment?

Yes, I have at least three formally diagnosed, incurable, progressive autoimmune diseases. When I relax into making every choice in my life based on what feels resonant with what I believe at the deepest level, I have no symptoms to speak of. That is not supposed to happen with these diseases.

But even when I do get symptoms, I know that that’s just a sign that I’m out of alignment with a part of myself. It could be my body—I'm not getting enough rest, I’m meant to lie down and pay attention more. When I do, something comes into my mind that I hadn’t let myself be aware of.

I think you can tell I have a version of the world that is highly teleological. In other words, nothing is meaningless to me. So I think when you're sick, it's a way that your wonderful, incredible system has of getting your attention so that you can bring yourself into an understanding of something you need to understand. I don’t think any suffering is useless.

Symptoms often resolve when you get the underlying message, but not always. And we're all going to die, so it's not like we're supposed to be healing ourselves of everything. It’s just that we don’t need to suffer psychologically, even if we’re suffering physically. But we do need to know what's true for us, and it's the search for what's true that I think is guided sometimes by symptoms that are unpleasant.

I’ve never felt more mentally, emotionally, and spiritually healthy than I do now. But whilst my physical health has improved, I still struggle with it. I spend so much time going, “Am I thinking the wrong thoughts? Am I believing the wrong beliefs?” That’s not healthy for me, either.

Play with the thought that you might have been given what, in traditional cultures all over the world, is called a Shaman sickness. That’s what anthropologists call it. It’s the healer, mystic, psychologist, naturalist of the tribe who happens to have this call toward healing and is therefore given the gift of an illness that makes it impossible to take life for granted or to stop paying attention to what's real and true for us. You can only tolerate so much when you've got physical illness, so you have to find your integrity and stay in it to be happy while you've got symptoms.

You become much better than other people at finding happiness, because you have to do it just to tolerate the pain; they don’t have to do it, or they can do it with a drink, or whatever.

Can people in that position still get physically healthy?

Oh, absolutely! Read Dying to Be Myself by Anita Morjani.

I read that! Such an extraordinary story.

I’ve met her, and she’s a lovely person. She was about as sick as you can get, and she came out of a literal death spiral. She was just a skeleton with tumors, and in nine days she was cancer free.

I remember how she wrote about hearing conversations in rooms down the hall whilst she was in a coma. You’ve been on quite a healing journey with your body. When you were younger, you struggled with autoimmune diseases, fibro, heaps of pain, and your organs were deteriorating. You also have vaginal scarring from sexual abuse. How did living through all of these physical challenges shape the way you see the world and what you see as your place in it?

The whole thing I just told you about Shaman sicknesses—I did not know that when I got sick, and I wasn’t looking for it as I sought a way to tolerate my illness. But when I did run across that concept, it felt resonant with me. So I learned to treat my body as an incredibly sophisticated barometer to help me find the particular path through life that was my optimal path.

I think there are infinite paths we can take, but to take an optimal path means that when I make a choice that's right for me, I feel my body relaxing. I feel my symptoms disappearing. But if I’m not true to myself, I feel a symptom start to come on, though it’s nothing that knocks me down anymore.

When I talk to groups of people, I’ll say to them, “Are you physically comfortable right now?” And they’ll say, “Yes, yes,” and I say, “But if you were at home, would you be in this position?” And they’re like, “No.” And I say, “Why not?” And they gradually figure out it’s because they’re not that comfortable. I say, “So, okay, you didn’t know that you weren’t comfortable when I asked you this, even though your body knew you weren’t comfortable.”

The mismatch between thought and body sensation is very strongly reinforced in our culture. You are not supposed to be connected to your body according to our culture. When I say this to doctors, they’ll say, “We don’t want to do that airy-fairy woo-woo new age stuff.” I’m talking about their physical bodies, the single most empirical thing about them.

In our culture, you’re not supposed to live in your body. What the hell is that? It’s nonsense. It’s insanity. My illness, which had me pretty much bed bound for twelve years, really reinforced to me that that is nonsense. I don’t care what the culture says. They can say it to me all day long. I know it’s not true. Our bodies are there to help guide us in every way. And if we listen to them, they will be very kind to us.

What do you do to care for your body? Are there certain foods you eat? Exercise? Supplements?

Sleep. And sleep. And sleep. And sleep. Sleep is the magical elixir.

There’s no coincidence in our culture of denying the body, and also being “the city that never sleeps,” and making doctors do 72-hour shifts, and using sleep deprivation as a mark of honor in companies. You know, “I haven’t been sleeping because I’ve been working so hard.” It’s ridiculous, it’s unhealthy, it’s unwise. It’s metaphorically fractal to us destroying our own planet. It’s nonsense, and I won’t do it.

How much do you sleep a night?

When I’m well-rested, which is usually—I sleep eight hours. I learned to sleep from a group of three medical women in Canada, who run a practice called Sleep Works. They taught me simple things like wearing amber-colored glasses when the sun goes down, so that electric light doesn’t overstimulate my circadian rhythm.

When they started working with me, I’d had insomnia for forty years. They said, “Well, you really only need about eight hours a night.” And I was like, “Not me, honey, I need twelve.” And they’re like, “That’s because you’re chronically sleep deprived. When you start sleeping every night, you’ll find it’s about eight,” and I was like, “You don’t know anything.”

Then they started doing these little things with light and with temperature. I slept twelve to fifteen hours a night for two or three months. Then I went to eight hours, regular as clockwork.

Are you able to just go to bed and sleep? Or do you need to use something like melatonin or follow a ritual?

I have to do my routine very scrupulously or my body gets off-key so fast. I use light. I use temperature. I use a bright light in the morning. I have to get a lot of exercise, which for a long time, I couldn't do. It's funny, now that you're mentioning it, my mind and my day revolve around taking care of this body.

Same. Do you ever get concerned you might slip back on any of these things? Like, I have sleep trauma.

Oh, yes. Of all the things that have happened to me, and I've had a few, the biggest trauma is around insomnia. It’s horrible! People die of it.

If you have a night where you go off, do you get scared that you're going to slip back into a bad cycle again?

No, because it's happened so many times, and then I've re-established the rhythm. So my trauma is level going down, down, down. You have to go to the place of the anxiety and have it end differently over and over and over to heal a trauma. I've done that with sleep now.

I did get long-term insomnia; it came back at the beginning of the pandemic. Because I was hiding my own anxiety from myself. I barely slept for two weeks, and I was begging my doctor for sleeping pills, and she wouldn't give them to me.

Then I started doing a different kind of meditation where it was all about letting my muscles relax. It was very physical. I would go into the muscles, let them relax, and I learned to sleep again. That was a bad scare, but that's, touch wood, the last one I've had.

You have so many people who look to you for guidance on a variety of things. Does that ever feel like pressure to always be healthy and capable and grounded, more so than the rest of us?

Sometimes it does. The day of the election on November 6th, I was in a fetal position all day. It was one of my friend’s birthdays. I couldn't even write her a text saying, “Happy birthday!” Somebody said, “You know, there are a lot of people asking you for advice online.” And I was like, “Are you fucking kidding me?” I said to myself, “How do they expect me to be calm and collected, and give them wisdom under these circumstances?” And this little voice inside me said, “You mean your bedroom? Because those are the only circumstances you are under, ma'am.”

I've never been asked to do something when I wasn't basically being incredibly well cared for by life, by the universe. So I didn't put on any makeup, I just crawled up in front of the cameras and said, “She won. She just didn't win the election. The way she won was by showing us decency and showing us that humanity has good in it.”

It's a broken system. It was always hypocritical. At least in Russia they say, “I own you, get used to it.” Here in America, we're like, “Freedom for all people! Oh, and by the way, I own those people over there!” It's such a broken system from the very get-go! To put her face on it, maybe it wouldn't have changed as much as we need.

Anyway, this is the kind of stuff I started coming up with when I heard that people needed advice, and it helped me. So thank god people ask me, because that's the only reason I have to crawl up and figure something out.

I taught for decades. In the worst of my health, I could go into class with the room flipping and spinning, I'd been awake for four days, I was in debilitating pain, and so much more – and then I would start teaching, and I would just light up. I was wondering if that was something you might have experienced, too.

You've noticed something that people rarely notice. In all those traditional cultures I talked about that acknowledge that there are these Shaman healer teachers, the wise people, the cure for a Shaman sickness is to be trained as a shaman, and then to serve. That is a medicine person, a healer, someone whose life is spent helping others. If you are a shaman and you start to live that way, the disease strangely lifts and allows you to do this one work in the world. But if you stop doing it, it’ll just come crashing in and make your life a hell.

I think when we get up and say, “We will put ourselves in the service of others,” a different energy comes through the body and allows us to find a safe place while it helps other people.

My cat does not normally circle like this. I think he's feeling your energy!

You’ve got to have a shaman animal. In every culture, the shaman animal is the cat. The shaman animal in India is the leopard. Cougars are often the mystical animals in North America. House cats are more associated with Northern Europe.

As I shared, I have never felt more Jane in my life. Beyond is 100% my heart’s work, my purpose. It brings me so much joy. The community grows each day. I believe I’m being of service to people —through interviewing wise, compassionate people such as yourself, highlighting new writers, and offering personal essays that I hope will help people feel less alone. I can feel in my bones it’s what I’m supposed to be doing; my whole life has led me here.

And yet, I’m perpetually on the verge of shutting it down because I’m not earning enough to get by - which leaves me confused and sometimes disheartened. What happens when we are in alignment with our integrity but we’re not able to take proper financial care of ourselves?

I always look for the problem in the belief system. If I don't see somebody doing obvious mismanagement, like having a bad product where I can say, “Nobody's going to buy a product named Studge!” When the person is doing everything right, and money still doesn't come, I truly believe that that is a part of the belief system that the individual was taught to believe in.

We can create anxiety around money. We take a fundamentally fertile thing, something that's meant to be abundant, and get stuck in an anxiety spiral where we can't access it psychologically. The whole thing about dropping out of anxiety and getting into a super creative space is a description of how I went from not being able to get any money at all, to getting plenty.

I used to have such intense belief that I would never get money, that if I ordered something online I was certain it would never get to me, and it never did. It always went to the wrong address. I would have to have other people order for me because I couldn't believe that if I ordered a book it would actually come to me.

When you moved into abundance, what happened in a literal sense? Did people feel some shift in your beliefs and start giving you money?

I don’t know how that works. I was up late last night watching talks by Rupert Sheldrake, who's a physicist and philosopher who talks about fields, and how we all are connected. The mind is always extended through a field, and not at all restricted to the body, and people are responding to one another's fields, even sometimes at great distances. I don’t know how it works, but I do know that it works. And that’s why I love being a life coach instead of a Harvard professor, because I can just say that shit.

Let me tell you a little story about why I know this. I used to go to see my friends in South Africa, a brother and sister. They’re young enough to be my kids but we’re best friends. We used to say, “We're out here. We're tracking lions. We're seeing all these amazing things. We're living in the African bush. And we're having so much fun. This is how people want to feel.”

So we decided to run a seminar. Now, there weren't people running seminars like that twenty years ago. It was a made-up thing. There was another person with us and at one point she jumped to her feet and said, “You people are crazy. This doesn’t exist. There's no system.” We looked at her and said, “We always do things that don’t exist.”

So now it's this ridiculously expensive product. I don’t even know the price; I give away the money that I earn from it for wildlife and urban people of Africa Restoration. But it costs a huge amount to run that seminar, and it feeds hundreds of people in Africa. And we always have a waiting list. It’s the only thing I’ve never had to sell, because I know that the way I feel with my friends in the African wilderness is so good that you want to feel that way.

By the way, we didn't sell out the seminar the first two years. We were inviting friends and doing anything to even get it off the road, but I still knew it was just that good.

That’s so helpful! Switching gears: You write that anxiety is a normal response to an abnormal life. And later that so many of us have convinced ourselves that the only way to feel safe is to never feel safe. These both feel so true.

There is a part of the brain that is obsessed with control, fear, stories about fear, and stories about how controlling the environment will stop our fear. It always, always, always sees things to be afraid of. And we think, “Okay, here's the story I'm going to tell: That thing is terrifying. That's trying to kill me, and unless I control my circumstances, I will be in danger. Furthermore, if I ever stop thinking this way, I may get a bit lax and stop defending myself, and then I will be in true danger. So, in order to always stay safe, I will never feel safe. And then I'll feel safe because I don't feel safe.” It becomes this M.C. Escher drawing. It just spins out endlessly.

Humans evolved maybe 200,000 years ago in Southern Africa. There's a reason that's my favorite place in the world to be. When you're there, it feels really homey. The bird songs... I just saw a study on bird song that shows that it has a positive effect on our health and our mood. The sound of wind, the sound of other people talking, getting up when you're rested, not when an alarm rings, being with people you love all day long instead of going off and being put in a room with strangers to do things that we never evolved to do. The left hemisphere takes over, does things like run spreadsheets, meet deadlines, discipline employees, and everything. None of these things are activities that we evolved to enjoy.

The things that hunter-gatherers do—hunting, fishing, basket weaving, storytelling, cooking together, sitting around the fire, doing each other's hair—these are things we do for fun and for leisure, which shows you that we evolved to enjoy it.

Wherever I go in the United States, I look up the indigenous people's history. It's always very sad. These were wonderful cultures. They survived by hunting, fishing, foraging, growing food, and the communal activities that bonded individuals together physically and emotionally. They thrived for 6,000 years. Then the white people came with guns, germs, and steel, and 200 years later, everybody is living in boxes, and there are fires burning all the boxes in L.A. because we've changed the entire climate doing things we hate instead of the things we evolved to do. It's not normal.

Anxiety is a perfectly normal response to being put in a cage like that.

You suggest the antidote for anxiety is self-gentleness, curiosity, and creativity. I love this. Can you share more?

I was really stunned by this idea, which I got from neuroscience. We know anxiety is the absolute death of creativity, so could creativity be the death of anxiety? I set out to experiment with that, and I believe it's true.

In this culture, people are very eager to try to achieve more and do better. If they're anxious, I say, “Okay, creativity is the opposite of anxiety.” And they're like, “Okay, I'm going to try to be creative. Watch me try to be creative.” Then they freeze because they're used to being criticized for not being good enough at whatever they're doing. You can’t jump from anxiety straight into full-bore creativity. You must have an interim step, and that step is kindness.

If I said to an anxious person, “Be calm,” there's no way they could do that. They could pretend they were calm, but they could not be calm on command. But if I gave them a shivering, trembling, wet puppy that somebody tried to drown in a ditch and said, “Be kind,” then no matter how they were feeling, they would know how to be kind to the puppy, even if they felt frantic inside. Kindness is the way out. It's the thing that stops the spin of the anxiety. Even if you do nothing more than learn to speak kindly to yourself in your own mind.

It makes me realize why the Dalai Lama says, “My religion is kindness.” I have a friend who goes to all his speeches, and she heard him say once, “It's very rare that I can be completely kind for a whole day.” This is a man who literally does nothing else. He knows that the brain is set to spin and react to the circumstances of our lives, the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, by getting into fretful places. And he knows that it is a commitment and a discipline to respond with kindness to the self. Don’t even bring in other people for a while. Just try responding to any stimulus around you by being as kind to yourself as you know how to be. Your life will change in such positive ways.

Read Part Two of Martha’s interview tomorrow!

