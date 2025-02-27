Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Lidia's favorite place to write is beside a body of water

I’ve read everything Lidia Yuknavitch has written at least once. Most likely twice…or more. In part, it’s because I’m so drawn to her subject matter: nature, animals, women, love, bodies, adventures, grief, hope, healing, and so on. And in part because her prose is astoundingly, jaw-droppingly beautiful. Lyrical yet precise; truthful and full-throttle and tender-tender-tender. Each sentence is a revolution. It will blow your heart right open. Boom!

And I’m not the only one who feels like this. Her widely acclaimed memoir The Chronology of Water was a finalist for a PEN Center USA award for creative nonfiction and winner of a PNBA Award and the Oregon Book Award Reader's Choice. Kristen Stewart has adapted it for film. Lidia also written Thrust, The Book of Joan, The Small Backs of Children, Dora: A Headcase, and The Misfit's Manifesto, based on her TED Talk, On The Beauty of Being a Misfit, which garnered 4.5 million views. Her essays have appeared in Guernica Magazine, Ms., The Sun, The Rumpus and many more. And she is beloved amongst writers.

Lidia is also a generous, thoughtful, and gifted teacher. She founded Corporeal Writing in Portland as a way to offer her body-centered writing. Classes take place in person or online — I promise you, they will get you thinking about writing in ways you haven’t before.

Where do you write? Oh no, this could be an unexpectedly tough one to answer!

Let's stay with it. This could be true of other people for a million reasons. Right now, I'm currently nomadic. I'm not able to be at my home, but I'm not letting that stop me from writing. I'm remembering all the other writing-challenged times in my life: Like when I was too poor to have housing, I wrote on buses or in parks. Or when I was so pregnant, I just wanted to punch a wall because I felt crappy, I wrote in tiny little fragments in a notebook, because I didn't have an hour or two to do it.

When my son was born — and motherhood time and space isn't like any other time and space — I would write one liners on little scraps of paper, like Emily Dickinson did, and I collected them in a blue bowl, and eventually they were beautiful.

Did that turn into one of your books?

Yes. A bunch of the blue bowl fragments and sentences went into The Chronology of Water.

Whoa! Somehow, I’ve never heard that story before.

I've never told it before. I'm remembering the blue bowl because I made a list of things I care about that are at my house right now, and the blue bowl is one of them.

Oh, that's incredible! Do you write every day?

My process is like an ocean wave. I may be writing for eight hours a day for a week, and then I don't write for several weeks or years. It builds in my body, and then when it's at its crest, that's when I'm literally typing. Eventually, that dissipates. I've learned to trust that because there's nothing wrong with me. That is my process. And in case it's anybody else's process, it's a thing.

More than any writer I can think of—literally any writer—you engage the senses. Do you have tips on how other writers might do that?

Yes, you can give yourself writing portals where you write one memory, and it's only 100 words long. Now write it through smell. Now write it through sound. Now write it through taste. Now write it through light. Any senses you want – and each of them are 100 words long. See what that generates.

Are you writing the same scene over and again?

Yes.

And then ultimately you combine all these?

Yes.

Do your scenes naturally come to you very sensory-rich? Or do you have to make sure that you're touching base with all the senses?

They don't. They come image-rich. They come language-rich, usually too much language. When I say language, I mean poetic language, not clear language. So I'm listening and watching for patterns and sounds and phonics, and I'm turning the volume up and down in the later drafts.

So you might think, “Oh, I didn't really consider what this smelled like.”

Yes, but usually there's a word or an image in there that directs me toward what it smells like. My subconscious is planting little seeds.

Cool! Another thing you do better than just about anyone I can think of is getting bodies on the page. Your writing is so grounded in the body.

Not everybody experiences embodiment with full force; disassociation is also part of my experience. And I get that. Some things that help are to ask your body what its point of view is, and if that's too big, ask just a part – your shoulder or your rib cage or your throat. Ask it, “what stories are there?” That's a smaller way to approach it. And I promise you, there are stories there.

That’s beautiful. You write the most incredible sex scenes, solo or with others. Tips for getting those on the page?

Whatever you think a sex scene is, don't do that. Our sexuality—particularly women, but also trans people and queer people and BIPOC—our experience has been taken from us and squeezed into commodifiable storytelling that gets good ratings or good market value. The idea is to stage a break-in to that storytelling and ask more specific questions about your literal body and what it wants and doesn't want, and the coordinates of your own personal desire, which are not the same for everyone. The sex scenes we read that are high commodity-oriented... it's like we're all supposed to feel those things, and none of us do.

How are you doing it, though? When you write nonfiction, for instance, are you feeling yourself back into your body and then getting it on the page?

Some of it's that space of memory – I literally believe the space of memory and story space are transmogrify space. Some of it's the freedom and fluidity inside there. Some of it's my actual body memories. Like, if I ask my hips a question, they know an answer. And they will say, “No, it's not like other people. It's this other thing, just put it on the page.”

I will say, too, at this age I'm at, I've been exploring what the practice of writing Eros really is. To do that, I've had to turn away from what people want books to be about. So it's pretty important for you to go invent your own language and your own expressive art about your particular experience. I'm not going lie—that takes some courage because you're going to have to turn away from what you're being told to write.

You lay yourself so bare in your writing. When your book is out in the world, are you ever uncomfortable? Do you ever feel nervous or vulnerable?

For thirty years I have felt nervous and anxious and uncomfortable. But once the book's out in the world, it's not really mine anymore. The part that I could do, the part that I could contribute to the big ocean of art making, I did it. The rest of me being in the world is the same for me, whether the book’s there or not: I have to navigate social experience and that's not my strength.

I can understand that. When you write about other people in your books, do you show them in advance?

Most of the time.

What if they want you to change something?

I've never changed something because someone asked me to change something. I sometimes change the name. I have in the past made a composite, so it's more than one person.

What I've run into more is people who wish I'd included them.

Hah! I’m not surprised! Do you have a preference between writing fiction and nonfiction?

Like night and day; I prefer fiction writing times a gazillion. I would always prefer to be writing fiction. Of course, nonfiction is where most readers connect with me. I find it to be a kind of an alienating place, writing nonfiction, whereas writing fiction feels more expansive and freer.

Why do you write the nonfiction? Does it just start coming out and you have no choice?

No, it's more like I recognize part of my work in the world is to offer up what I can in that form when I can. As you can see, I can't always do nonfiction, but when I can, I try, not for myself, but in case it would be useful to somebody else.

Oh, that's lovely!

If you're asking me about pleasure, it's fiction.

You write: “People are sometimes too interested in “what happened”—the plod of plot and action. Sometimes the rest of the story, or perhaps the heart of the story, is carried by image, repetition, tiny intensities not captured fully from plot and action.” I love this! Can you talk more about these tiny intensities.

Writers like Virginia Woolf, who said things like that, and Gertrude Stein, who said some things like that, and Rebecca Solnit, who says things like this sometimes, and a woman named Natalie Sarraute, who wrote a very small book called Tropisms, and she said something like that. Some people might say this is a gendered experience, that women have a keener sense of the small intensities and dailyness of life. Rather than the big male action hero events of life.

So I'm just joining a stream of other women writers who have been paying attention to this forever. I'm saying, “Yes, me, too.” And also trying to keep it open as an idea for other writers and artists.

Willem de Kooning, the painter, said, “Content is tiny.” That's the opposite of what a mass market feeds on. So I'd rather be in my time here with the artists who are understanding and recognizing and amplifying that the tiny intensities are life and what's important.

I don't have some great wisdom beyond that. I'm just really sure about it.

How does that translate into writing a book?

My version of it is Chronology of Water, and the structure of it moving like an array of fragments. But a better example is Virginia Woolf's book The Waves. All of her books do this. There'll be something that happens, “a plot point” that's like a node. And then there'll be six characters around it with their perceptions, and each perception is different. The only way you know what happened is by the arrangement of the tiny perceptions together in an ensemble.

The plot point becomes small and quiet, and the perceptions and emotional intensities collected become what happened and why it matters.

So cool. Those are my favorite kind of books. As you grow older, has your relationship to writing changed?

God, yes.

In what way?

Well, do you have eight hours? I'll just say a couple quick ways. One is, when I first started writing, I'm positive I was trying to provoke the reader into feeling something. And the writers that I was attracted to also did that.

I am not that writer today. It's not that I don't want to provoke people, I think provocation is entirely useful, but my efforts are more around...this is so silly: How can we boop each other into more expansive thinking? Like if I boop you, can you boop the person next to you? It's helpful to think of an actual dog nose.

Oh, I love that. It’s a much gentler approach. Has your relationship with the publishing world changed?

It has. My ambition has also shapeshifted colossally. When I think of ambition now, I think of how many of us can we get through the door?

God, I love you!

I love you!

Can you just talk about what publishing has been like for you? Even now, where you are this beloved, established writer, you still aren't writing traditionally commercial books. Has that made things hard?

Oh, it's really hard, but it's not as hard as when I was on road crew and we had to lift railroad ties and throw them around. It's difficult, but it's chosen. Now I didn't have to choose this. I chose this so I could work with other people who also chose it for something that matters to people besides ourselves.

So that labor is a loving labor and a collaborative labor, and we're in it for each other and those who are coming. So “hasn't it been hard?” is a question that falls away. I mean, can anybody get through life without it being hard, no matter what you do?

A lot of Beyond readers are writers. Do you have a writing prompt that you or your students find really helpful? You’ve already given us two – does another one leap to mind?

Yes, let's stick with that word “transmogrify” for a second. Choose an event in your life that you're having a little trouble letting go of or it's bugging you or its come back around, and write a 200-word fable in which there are no humans. And see how the plot changes.

I'm going to try that with some of the things that haunt me!

Oh, Lidia, your beautiful book contains everything so there are so many questions I didn’t get to. Is there anything super important that you want to mention that you wish we talked about?

Yes, it's this, Jane, you are an incredible person. I love you, I support your art and your heart, and I would do anything for you, and that's the really important thing you didn't ask me.

Thank you, Lidia. If I knew how to cry, I'd be crying right now.

Oh, don't worry, I can! I can cry for us.

