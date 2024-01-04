Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

What can one say about

that hasn’t yet been said? She’s wise. She’s funny as fuck. She’s kind-kind-kind. She’s deeply introspective and honest about herself in ways that leave me in open-mouthed awe. She’s forthright and generous and wants us all to be well and happy—but she also sees clearly the suffering swimming both inside and outside of each of us. When she has answers, she offers them. When she doesn’t, she tends to go on journeys—internal and external—to find the answers, and usually meets exceptionally interesting and badass people along the way. And she’s an interesting badass herself. Oh, and she loves animals, she loves love, she’s curious as can be. She recently shaved her head and looks incredible. She’s comfortable with the uncomfortableness of pushing through. She loves joy. She loves words. She loves being here on this planet. And, yet, sometimes she doesn’t love being here, at all. Her laugh is big and vibrant and frequent. I began by putting [laughter] notations every time Liz laughed but they were really adding up. So just imagine Liz laughing a lot. Like, a lot a lot. She’s warm and thoughtful and searingly true. I kind of fell in love with her. If you’re not yet, I think you will, as well!

Liz wrote the wildly successful Eat Pray Love. She’s also written The Signature of All Things, City of Girls, Big Magic, Committed, and more. She’s the force behind the beautiful, tender, heart altering Letters From Love with Elizabeth Gilbert here on Substack. And she’s the founder of The Onward Book Club.

Liz and I spoke for two hours and I had an impossible time whittling all that magnificence and brilliance down into a twenty minute read—so I’ve split the interview into two. You’re reading Part I. You can read Part II here. Both will be free for one week. I hope you enjoy and share them! Next week, I’ll be sharing a brilliant deep dive into writing advice from Liz (research, notecards, more research, more notecards, plot, story treatments, and a storytelling prompt that will change everything!) which will be paywalled. If you haven’t yet upgraded your subscription, now is a good time!

Note: I didn’t record the first twenty minutes of our talk, it felt too private. I met Rayya, Liz’s deceased wife, when I was nineteen and she stayed in my life until I was thirty-three. If you know anything about Rayya’s story—and I highly recommend her gorgeous memoir Harley Loco—you’ll know these were the years when Rayya was heavily in her addiction, so whilst she was best friends with my now ex-husband, our relationship was not an easy one. We later found each other again and made the peace, which is one of the most staggeringly healing things I’ve experienced. Liz and I talked about this and more. Liz thought I was recording and now I wish I had because it was a beautiful discussion of love and loss and forgiveness and the endurance of friendship—even complicated ones. I mention it here because in both Part I & II of the interview, Liz references the unrecorded portion so I wanted to provide context.

You are so beloved. When people introduce you on podcasts and at talks—and it’s not just words but the sound of their voice—it’s almost like they’re introducing a high lama…

I just pictured a llama, with two l’s! And being introduced in that tone. It's like, “Oh, my God, look who we have here!” Trot, trot, trot on the little feet. “That's even better!”

What are you experiencing in your body when you hear people saying these words about you? What’s going through your head?

That's a really good question. It’s usually right before I'm about to go on stage. Talking, whether it's an interview or a speech, is an extremely comfortable place for me, especially when it's an audience of people who, on purpose, came to see me. That means that I know who they are in that audience.

It was different when I gave my TED Talks and I was talking to a room filled with mostly white guy tech bros and billionaires. I was terrified when I was backstage, because I was about to talk about creativity in terms of fucking magic and fairies to these Gore-Tex dudes. It was a very cold room to walk into. People who were in the room later told me that when they saw that the Eat Pray Love lady was talking, they were like, “What the fuck is she doing here?” And I felt that.

But speaking to a group of people from my community feels like a family reunion—except I don't enjoy family reunions! So it's better than a family reunion! It’s a reunion of like-minds and like-hearts where it's very safe to talk about love and God and creativity as an act of magic and vulnerability and failure and fear. All of that is welcome there. All of that is safe there.

I also know that a lot of the pumping up of the introduction is often the organizers saying to the audience: “We got you a superstar! And here's all the reasons why she's a superstar.” It’s a little bit like WWF, you know, Worldwide Wrestling.

I do that too, when I'm doing my interviews for the Onward Book Club or anytime I'm introducing somebody. You pump them up for their benefit to let them know how much you love and respect them. And also for your own, to be like, “look at this great get I got.” And for the sake of the audience feeling like they're in the presence of something really special.

I'm always really happy to get to walk out on that stage and to talk to people who I loved before we even started the conversation and from who I feel that love back.

That’s beautiful. We all turn to you for so much insight and wisdom and guidance but you’re just another human on the planet struggling through your life. In part we kind of acknowledge that about you and in part we don't. Does this ever feel like pressure to you to somehow meet our expectations or be different than you are?And not just in the public arena, but also in your private life?

No, because I’m pretty candid about wherever I'm at. There are times when I retreat. I got sober in twelve-step recovery, five and a half years ago, and that conversation I pulled inward. Not because I had any shame about it, I'm incredibly proud of getting physically and emotionally sober, but I was processing stuff that I needed privacy in which to do so.

When Rayya got sick, I retreated. I canceled all my stuff that was going on for six months out from the day that I heard she was sick, just blew it all off. I deleted every email in my inbox, I had a book tour that I was supposed to go on and I canceled it, and I canceled my podcast.

I do this often in my life. I'm pretty direct with people both in my personal life and in my public life about saying, “there's something going on right now that I'm in, and I don't have any extra at the moment. So I am not available in the way that I'm normally available. I'm not available for interviews, I'm not available for events.” Even in friendship, I'll let people know, “I'm going through something really hard right now. You're not going to hear from me for a while. I don't know when that will come to an end. But you'll hear from me again, I'll come back.”

When I come back, I start talking about it first within my intimate circle, and then publicly—because I've been working on it and I have something I want to share about what I found in there: here's what I discovered in this time of retreat and now I want to share it.

If I have to show my worst parts in order to give the context to tell everybody, I have no problem doing that. Because at that point, why wouldn't I? So much of my healing has come from the lessons imparted to me by people who were generous enough to do their healing in public. So why would I not do that?

So, no, I don't feel I don't feel pressure in terms of who I'm supposed to be or what I'm supposed to create.

If I felt that I never could have written anything after Eat Pray Love because everybody wanted me to be the Eat Pray Love lady forever. Nobody was like, “what we really want you to do is write a 600 page novel about a 19th century virgin botanist who studies moss.” But that's what I wanted to do.

There are so many parts of my life where I don't have sense of security or trust but I have a real trust that I will be told through intuition what I'm supposed to be working on. And I will go work on that. People can come along with me or not. I love them anyway. They can buy the book or not. It's okay.

Lots of times people will ask me questions that I don't have any experience with and I'll just say, “you need to go to Brené for that,” or “you need to go to Glennon for that,” or “you need to go to Cheryl.” People ask me questions about their children and I'm like, “I don't have kids. I have no idea what it's like to have a teenager.” I have no idea what it's like to have cancer. I know what it's like to be with someone who has cancer, but I don't know what it's like to have cancer and to be facing mortality.

I think as long as you don't try to go outside of your lane and speak to things you have no experience with, then there's no reason to feel pressure speaking about things you do have experience with.

You live a portion of your life so out in the open. I was raised by two English parents who grew up in London during the War and who drilled into me “don't talk about yourself” and “everything is fine all the time.” So, Liz, when you first hit the scene I was a little bit wary of you because you were so openly loving, you were so openly kind and I was raised…

…to be suspicious of that. I was raised the same way. So my own family is like, who the fuck are you? Why are you like this?

Liz and Rayya, 2016

The older I get, the more that all I really want to do is interact with love. What you’re doing is happening on a much bigger scale. How has shining on such a large scale, both your gloriousness and your imperfections, impacted you?

I just need so much love, Jane. I never ever felt like there was enough of it. I always felt love starved. I went into twelve step recovery for sex and love addiction. There's a huge hunger for literally, “Where's the love? Where is it? Where did it go? Where is more of it to be found? Who's got mine? What do I have to do to get more?”

So I know what it feels like to need eyes of love upon you. I'm not afraid of anybody's love hunger. I am afraid of people's anger. That's something that scares the fuck out of me, which is ironic considering I was married to Rayya. We were working something out there karmically, I'm sure. People's anger frightens me. People's sadness doesn't. I know what it's like to be incredibly sad. I know what it's like to be incredibly lonely. I can hold a lot of space for it. I've learned how to hold a lot of space for it in myself.

I've been hunting for love my whole life—and finding it. And I've also had some really good guesses about where it's to be found: “It seemed like this person had it.”

I can just hear God saying to me, “Good guess, honey, good guess.”

“Maybe if I can get these people to love me, then they'll be it.”

“Also a good guess.”

“Maybe if I can be really successful…”

“That's also a fantastic guess. So many good guesses.”

Of course, we all know the spoiler of where you’ve got to find it. And that's a lifetime's journey to find it, and then forget it, and then find it again, and then forget that you have it and then find it and then separate from that inner love and then find it again and separate.

There's the beautiful splendor of recognition when you remember that you have all of it that you need.

I've always found it very easy to love people. People are very fucking lovable, except for when they're angry and yelling at me and then they're not lovable. They're scary. But my system has much more tolerance now for recognizing that even in that, people are lovable.

When you have this outpouring of love, are you anticipating that others are also love starved and you're trying to meet that for them without them having to ask?

I don't think there's any reason to believe that anyone isn't love starved. I have in my experience found a core shared fear of loneliness that exists, at least in some part, in everybody. And a terrible, terrible feeling that, I'm speaking now for masses of people, “there's something specifically and terribly wrong with me. At my very heart, at the center of me, I'm fundamentally unlovable because I am terrible.”

There’s a line in Tropic Thunder: “Witness God's mistake.” Somebody says it, pointing at Jack Black. I don't think any of us, if we’re honest, doesn't know what it feels like to feel like, “Look at me, I am God's mistake. Everyone else is doing great and I am the real evolutionary error. I'm not supposed to be here. I'm uniquely broken. I'm uniquely wounded.”

I operate from the presumption that everybody that I'm meeting has experienced that. And if not, I want to meet their parents—and their parents’ parents!

Sometimes people present as not having that, but they've got extraordinary defenses. It's not like I'm trying to crack into that part of people. I don't have to. I usually just see it; it's right there.

When I'm in my own heart, I feel what Father Greg Boyle calls “exquisite tenderness” for people. Ram Dass also talks about how when it's all boiled down at the end of the day, like what you were talking about in your reunion with Rayya, you really can't be awake to the human experience without feeling what he called this “extraordinary tenderness” about our shared human dilemma. We're standing here in our shared human dilemma.

There's such a sense of union in that. It’s very beautiful. Just those words make my shoulders drop and kind of make me surrender into, “Oh, right, I can't figure it out. I'll never figure it out. You'll never figure it out. We're not here to figure it out. We're here to stand together in our shared human dilemma with a sense of exquisite tenderness.” When I'm not shut down that's what I feel.

So beautiful, Liz. I also have a hard time with anger.

It’s brutal.

It is! I have a sensitive nervous system. I'm guessing you do, as well. Do you struggle with your own anger or is it other people’s anger…

I hate everybody's anger, Jane. I hate mine. I hate yours. I hate the world’s. It’s fear. I fear my own anger. Anger itself is just terrifying to me. I think the reason it's terrifying is because it's an energy that pushes, right? It's an energy that pushes people away. It's a force field that is shoving at you.

I’m somebody whose instinct is always to stand like a child with my arms up like, “Who's going to pick me up?” That's why I'm not afraid of people's loneliness and sadness, because loneliness and sadness can invite someone in. They're crying out for connection. Anger is, too, underneath it, in a different way. But you try to go near it and you're going to get your arm ripped off by the person who's angry.

The way anger manifests in my system is of this extreme righteous judgment against myself and against others. It's very cold. I don't burn with a hot fire. I burn with a cold Waspy righteous judgement. I come from the same kind of people you come from, Jane.

I’m not going to show it, but boy, do I have an inventory list on all the things you're doing wrong with your life. That's something that I really love about the tenth step in the twelve step recovery process: continuing to take an inventory of yourself and specifically looking for where you are resentful and where you are frightened and then every day breaking those resentments down and breaking those fears down; exposing them to inquiry and examining them and asking this series of very ritualized questions about each one of them. For instance, “How did I want this to go? How do I react when I don't get my way?” That's such a great question. “Where am I being dishonest in this situation? What's my part in this?”

Then asking the god of my understanding to save me from it. Save me from this judgment, save me from this resentment, save everybody from me. I can be such a righteous cunt! Every day, I'm sanding those down to return to the oversoul, the part of me who is never disturbed, and to find in that part, once again, the exquisite tenderness of our shared humanity.

That doesn't mean boundaries aren’t important, boundaries are love. It doesn't mean allowing people to rage at me. But it can mean being in a conversation where there is anger and where there is pain and then saying, “This is what I'm available to and this is what I'm not available to.”

But taking out that awful righteousness, which is an expression of my anger, there's always fear. I only have a couple of fears, but they govern all of that: fear of abandonment, fear that I'm not a good person, fear that I'm not enough, and fear that I'm going be trapped with somebody who is dangerous.

Those fears repeat and then they metastasize into resentment, and then that creates isolation, and we're off to the races.

We share the same fears! I found it’s such a relief to meet those parts of myself and to say hello. Then I don't have to pretend I don't have them anymore. Of course, I’m not doing so on the scale you are.

Don't get me wrong, Jane, I don't want them. This is my struggle: there's a part of me that really just doesn't want to be human. That really just doesn't want to be here, you know, incarnated. It's just like, “What do I have to do to get out of this incredible discomfort of these feelings and these parts of myself that I don't welcome, and that I don't want to have? And when can I become an ascended master who glides three inches above the carpet in a cloud of grace?”

Apparently not yet.

I'm so happy to hear you say that. I often have this little voice that's saying: “This is just so hard. Why is everything so hard all the time?”

It’s fucking hard, man. When does it get easier, right?

Liz traveling for Eat Pray Love

Oh my gosh, yes.

I'm not sure it's supposed to be. I look around and think I may have been deluded that this is supposed to be an easy ride to be an incarnated soul on Earth. It doesn't look like anyone's having a very easy time with it. It seems to be part of the contract that this is very hard.

The thing that always gets me to surrender to that process is I love the philosophical notion or theological notion that this is Earth School and that it's a very rigorous school for souls. And you choose to come here. It always helps if I can convince myself that I chose to come here.

Just this morning I was saying to a friend, “Why did I come here? Whose idea was this? Why did I agree to this?”

The ashram where I studied in India, part of their tradition and that branch of Hinduism is that about a month or two before a baby is born, it's shown a movie of everything that's going to happen in its life. And that's when they start kicking.

What happens is you set it all up that you're going to come here, and you're going to have all these experiences. Then at the moment of conception you forget that you agreed to do it, you forget what you came here for, you're just floating around in the womb. Then they show you what's going to happen in your lifetime. And the baby's like, “No fucking way.” And that's when they start kicking and punching because they're like, “I don't want to do this.”

Who would sign up for this: all this death, all this loss, all this suffering, all this pain? If you're very lucky, you might remember, “Oh, I came here, because there’s something that I could learn no other way.”

It always reminds me of that quote by Mark Twain, “a man who picks up a cat by the tail, learns something he cannot learn any other way.” Like there's something you can't learn any other way except by coming to Earth and being in this curriculum. That settles me when I get to that place where I'm like, “I want to get out of this planet, get out of this incarnation. I don't like being embodied. I want to be vast. I just want to be one with the thing. I don't want to be a separate duality. I don't want this.”

But I guess I did want it because here I am.

Yes, indeed, here we are. I believe you’re drawn to living in small spaces, yes? Your home is small. And there was a time you enjoyed living in a studio apartment in New York.

Yes. I mean, the head shaving. There's no small amount of monk in me, right? I really like a monk-ish existence. I like sleeping in a single bed. I love a little dorm room. I love going to retreats and being in a cubby. I love a cave. Most of my books mention caves at some point. I'm doing a darkness retreat in March in Oregon where you literally go into a room with no light and they blindfold you for four days. I can't wait. So I do like cozy.

I live in a tiny old church, a chapel, but it does have light and windows. There's something in me that has always loved to retreat. I feel safe in retreat. When I was little, my mom would say, “We would constantly lose you. And we'd find you in closets, like in a hamper of clothes with all the clothes on top of you and asleep.” So it's comforting for me.

There's hardly any amount of solitude that is too much for me. It's quite the opposite, actually, I long for and crave for more of it all the time. But I'm also social. I'm an introvert trapped in an extrovert's body.

I like small spaces, too.

I got a 400 square foot apartment in the city. I wouldn't want to be responsible for much more than that. I have a friend who was talking about how much she hates living in a studio apartment because she hates seeing her kitchen sink from her bed. I was like, “I fucking love seeing the kitchen sink from bed! I want to be able to wash the dishes from bed! It's perfect!”

