Liz in Costa Rica

As promised, here's Part II of the interview with the spectacularly wondrous

. If you haven't yet read Part I, check it out

.

What are you like when you’re with yourself? I feel like when we write or teach or do public talks, a part of us lights up that’s perhaps more open and alive and positive than we otherwise are. You in particular seem to really ignite in the public sphere. When you're alone, is that energy still ignited in you? If not, how does it manifest?

This reminds me of something that I've talked about a lot in recovery with my sponsor and my sponsees and my recovery fellows: I spent my life trying to find ways to feel good. No end of things that you can do or consume or buy that'll make you feel good. The problem is, of course, that those things pass or there are consequences often associated with them, certainly when they're done in excess.

But I'm not so much anymore interested in feeling good. I'm really interested in feeling well. I know what it's like to feel good. I know what it's like to feel terrible. But I haven't always known what it's like to feel well.

What does wellness feel like?

I have a somatic experience of it: There's no cortisol involved. There's no adrenaline involved. There's no excitement involved. There's no stimulation involved. Wellness for me feels very, very quiet and very slow. The description I always use is it feels like a belly filled with warm vanilla pudding. I call it the warm vanilla pudding hum of well-being.

I don't bring warm vanilla pudding onstage. Nobody wants to look at warm vanilla pudding! And naturally there's something about the stage that ignites everything—that's a very different thing. And I enjoy that in a different way.

But when I'm alone, I can go for days and days and days of warm vanilla pudding. It's very simple, very sweet, and very comforting. I couldn't do it in my twenties and thirties because I had so much torment, I couldn't bear to be alone.

But I really enjoy living with Liz. We like all the same stuff. We go to bed at the same time as each other. We both love a quiet house. We both love a clean house. That's how I feel about my relationship with the one who I meet when we're alone. I feel a great deal of affection arising naturally like the sweetness of self care and the sweetness of taking a bath and reading. We dig it. We love being together.

Liz working on a ranch in Wyoming, 1992

You and Rayya lived with the adorable Mr. Chunky, but I don’t think there are animals in your life now. Is that because you travel so much?

Yes. I have been promised in prayer, in my downloads and meditation, that I'm allowed to get a teeny tiny, tiny little dog next year. A travel size dog. A pocket dog, something that I can stick in my sweatshirt! But that hasn't happened yet.After Rayya died, I really needed some time to not be taking care of anyone.

Of course. That’s exciting a little doggy possibly awaits you! So much of what you talk and write about, in particular now that you have your Substack, is the love between love and self. I wondered if we could shift over to the love between humans. The way our love for each other impacts us and affects our nervous systems, our endocrine systems, our hearts, how we then go forth in the world.

The great consistent love of my life, especially as I get older, are my friendships. Culturally and in my family, I was taught that the most important love relationship is between you and your romantic partner. Especially watching the way my mom served her marriage: your partner is the most important person in the entire world. That's primary. Children slightly second to that. That's not a diss on my mom. It's just that's how her heart was arranged. Family first in all circumstances, everything else is sacrificed for family.

Friendship was always a sort of marginal thing. Friends are people you see every once in a while. You love them, but they’re not as important as your family. My lived experience is that the most foundational relationships in my life are my friendships.

For my fiftieth birthday, I spent the whole year taking each one of my favorite friends on a trip to be alone with her. It was so magical and beautiful. At my birthday party, I was looking around and realizing there's my friend Jennie, we've been friends since I was nine. That’s a forty year friendship at this point. I've got multiple thirty year friendships, twenty-five year friendships, twenty year friendships. These are deep, foundational relationships, and nothing has given me more love than that. And they just get richer and deeper and more faithful. I have such fidelity in my friendships that I could never seem to have in romantic relationships.

I do think that there is this lingering cultural assumption that your love is meant to be given to your husband and your children. I don't have either of those things. I don't want either of those things.

When you go visit traditional cultures, like indigenous cultures, that is not the assumption. Men and women are very segregated in those cultures. The women stay together and the men stay together. And the women collectively raise their children and they are each other's sisters and aunties and support systems. The men kind of come and go. Those relationships are not considered to be as important as the group of women.

I now have a belief that everything that I was ever looking for in one romantic partner can only be found for me in a group of women. I really need a coven. It doesn't take a village, it takes a coven. Or a convent. All of us together. It's so precious. I think that's just going to deepen as time goes by. I hope so, because it feels right in my heart.

I have a real talent for friendship. That’s how I've learned to approach myself. People talk about loving yourself, and I think that's a very tall order, especially if you're love starved. I’m always trying to show people what it means to be friendly towards yourself, just a fundamental self friendliness, because I'm a better friend than I am a lover.

Liz and Rayya, 2017

How would you define love?

Gosh, I wish I knew who said this. I heard it from Nadia Bolz-Weber, somebody that she knew defined God as the great feeling of relaxation that you experience in the presence of somebody who you know is deeply fond of you. That's my favorite definition of what God feels like. And that's how I would describe love: it’s this great feeling of relaxation.

I used to think of it as this very heightened exotic experience—and it can be, but I'm not sure that that was love. That might have been obsession or infatuation or hormones, you know, evolution trying to get me to fuck somebody to keep the species going. A lot of things that I've experienced, I thought might have been love but what love feels like to me now is a deep sense of relaxation in the presence of one who you know is very fond of you. I think that's why I feel relaxed alone: I've gotten very fond of myself.

My favorite people are the people who I feel that relaxed with because I know that they're fond of me. It's okay that I am what I am, they're fond of that.

That's the best feeling on the planet. That's everything.

That's the warm vanilla pudding, baby!

I want to ask you about sex and the body, but I don’t want to be insensitive to your recovery. Would you be comfortable with this topic?

Yes. Let’s see how it goes.

You write a lot about sex especially in your fiction. Your characters are very in their bodies and often ahead of their time. These are orgasmic women. Women who are willing to honor their bodies within the context of their times. Sex can be a form of love. It can be a form of creativity. It can be a form of honoring. It can also be the reverse of all of these.

And it can look like one and turn out to be the other.

Yes! What do you see as the relationship between sex and the body?

I've always been a rapaciously curious person. I've also been somebody who vividly wants to experience the world and her relationship to it. It makes sense that I would have become a very sexualized person as a result of that.

I’m laughing because we’re a big eating family and when I was a kid my Uncle Nick used to walk around with a spoon with something on it and he'd come at you and go, “Opey! Opey!” which meant “open your mouth!” And I’d be like [Liz pops open her mouth]. And he would feed me whatever he was eating. You could wake me up in the middle of the night as a stranger with a spoonful of food over me and say “Opey! Opey!” And I'm going to open my mouth and eat it because I'm like, “Oh, I wonder what that is?”

He said the world is divided between people who when you come to them with a spoon with food on it and say, “Opey Opey!” they just open their mouths. They're like, “Okay!” And people who when you do that, they're like, “Get the fuck away from me. What is that? Who are you? What's on that spoon?”

I'm an “Opey! Opey!” I don't know whether I was born that way or formed that way. That's been my nature. So I've had to learn how to maybe hesitate for a second before taking the spoon. I don't instinctively have those boundaries. I haven't lived any part of my life with restriction.

I can say in all honesty that if I had to choose, and apparently I did if we're going to believe the bardo path, I'd much rather be overly open than overly closed. I'd rather have had all the experiences and then say, “Oh, this is a little too much. I'm out of control. Let me figure out if I can put some bumpers and guidelines and best practices around this, because I don't even know what a boundary is. And I've never wanted one.” Maybe it's a good thing to learn them than to be somebody who's locked up.

At one level, I’m very glad that I've lived my life that way. On the other level, City of Girls was a book of tremendous fantasy that I wrote about what it would be like to be a woman who has had almost consequence-free sensuality in her entire life. That's a wonderful dream. I would love to be Vivian.

I'm not Vivian. I've had enormous consequences to myself and to other people for being an Opey! Opey! It hasn't come without great suffering to me and great suffering inflicted on others. I've crossed boundaries of people in ways that have hurt me and them. I've gotten myself into stuff I can't get myself out of. I've allowed myself to be degraded. I've degraded others. I've allowed myself to be objectified. I've objectified others. I've discarded people. I've been discarded.

At some point, I realized there may be some addiction here. It often led me into these cul-de-sacs of despair and enmeshment and need and rage. It was starting to become really uncomfortable and I needed help slowing it down.

Essentially, coming into a recovery program for sex and love addiction, first on the agenda is to create a trusting and loving relationship with a higher power of your own understanding, just like in any addiction, and then turning your life over to that higher power. Instead of being guided by “What do I want at any given moment? What do they want? What do I need to give to them to manipulate them to get what I want?”, it's being in constant conscious contact with that presence that is very fond of me and wants what is best for me.

It's not the morality police. It's a great loving presence that wants to lead me out of unnecessary suffering and into dignity by asking, “What's your will? Where do you want me?” then working with a sponsor and a group of fellows who understand how this addiction works to create something that we call a dating plan, but which is really best practices to prevent me from getting swept away too quickly into something before I even know who someone is, which is my thing.

You know: “Oh, I just met you? Move in! We just met tonight? Let's move to Spain tomorrow!” I fucking love that feeling more than anything in the world, because it’s sort of the escape we were talking about in terms of “I don't want to be here.” I'm always looking for an opportunity to throw my life away, and to dive into somebody else and to disappear. It's fun till it isn't. And then it isn't.

Sobriety, in a sexual way, is about slowing down somebody who has no brakes and allowing there to be plenty of space so that I don't lose my mind. So that I don't lose everything that I've created and everything that I've built. So that I don't lose my connection. So I don't make somebody into my higher power. So I actually continue to stay connected to the higher power that doesn't go anywhere.

I'm also sober off substances, because all of the substances that I used, they weren't as big a problem for me as they were for somebody like Rayya, but they sure fucking made it easier for me to act out on my sex and love addiction. They take away whatever meager guardian there is at the gate, right? I mean, I met both my husbands in bars.

For me, a clean day is any day where I have not used another human being like a drug. I have used people as sedatives and I have used people as stimulants. But the ahimsa that I want to live in: I don't want to smoke people like crack or swallow them like bottles of Valium. A lot of the best practices guidelines that I've created are about preventing me from doing that because I always feel a tremendous shame and I always end up feeling used. I can't use somebody without feeling used. It's really about becoming a humanitarian even in the realm of sexuality and sensuality rather than just a user.

Are these best practices changing your relationship with your body? I don't necessarily mean in a sexual way. Have you gotten to know your body differently?

It's given it back to me. I never had it for very long before I started giving it away to everybody. Before I came into that program, I've never had much time with my body. It belonged to anybody who wanted it for whatever purposes they wanted it for because it was the fastest way that I could shunt myself into something that felt like union, which is, of course, what I was really looking for. We’re all really looking for union—and reunion with love itself.

The idea of taking stewardship and ownership over my body…it was a miracle the first few years of recovery: sleeping in my own bed and being present to myself; waking up when I wanted to wake up, and being alone with this thing that’s always been on call for whoever wanted it felt like a great act of emotional rescue.

Liz earlier this year before she buzzed her hair.

So beautiful, Liz. I’m glad you’re experiencing that. In your interview with Glennon Doyle, you mention that after her diagnosis Rayya went back to using, in part triggered by the opioids required to manage her pain. Things became so bad, you tell her you can't do it anymore. I also had to walk away from the love of my life over addiction. Could you talk about what that took to be able to say those words.

Add to it, she was dying. It's like, you can't walk away from a terminal cancer patient who's the love of your life. But she was playing a real game of fuckery with me, too. I know I don't have to remind you of what a fucker Rayya could be. At one point, her nephew said to me, “I wish she was a nicer addict.” Because there are some who are kind of like sweet and hapless. Rayya wasn't a nice addict. She was a fucker.

She could be brutal.

And she had a card to play. I mean, addicts are always looking for the card that they can play to get what they want because they're all about what do they need, and they're going to get it at any cost. They're very manipulative.

I know that because I've been in addictive states with people where I was extremely manipulative. She had, on one hand, this nightmare she was living in facing this horrific death at a young age that she didn't want to be in and that was full of physical and emotional anguish and spiritual anguish and that anguish was real.

On the other hand, she knew how to play it. And she was dropping that ace of spades all the time and just being like, “You have to let me do whatever I want because you're not the one dying from pancreatic and liver cancer. Therefore, I have a free pass to use and abuse anything and anybody I want to use and abuse. And who's going to fucking stop me?”

Part of my curriculum in Earth School, I believe, is that I get myself tangled in these karmic enmeshments where I feel that I'm absolutely trapped. There's no way out. The worst physical feelings I've ever felt in my life, the worst emotional feelings I've ever felt in my life, have been like, “Oh my God, I'm so deep in this thing. I'm so trapped with whatever I've gotten myself into and I cannot get out.”

That's when I do want to commit suicide. The only way out I can think of is that somebody's got to die. Either I have to die or they have to die. I'm such a ferocious codependent that I can get myself in these in these entanglements where either I'm fantasizing about them dying or I'm fantasizing about me dying.

What I know now to be true is that when I feel like I'm trapped, the only true way out of the trap is to tell the truth. Which fucking sucks. Because I do not want to! There's a card in the tarot deck, I can't remember which one it is but it's one of the swords, six or seven of swords, maybe nine.

The one where he’s lying on the ground and he has all the swords in his back?

It's before that one. A woman is standing in a field and she's surrounded by a cage of swords. She's blindfolded and her wrists are tied and she's wailing in anguish. I have put myself in that position so many times and then I just stand there wailing in anguish because I'm surrounded by swords and I'm blindfolded and my hands are tied and I'm trapped.

What a friend pointed out about that card is that the blindfold isn't tied. The wrists are not bound. They look like they are, but there's no knot: they're just draped with fabric. And the swords aren't touching the ground because they're illusory. All she has to do is take off the blindfold, drop the wrists, and walk away through those swords that don't even exist and she's free. But she has to do it.

Radical honesty is taking the blindfold off and saying, “I'm going to leave because I can. I'm no longer staying here.”

What I also had to do was draw on everything Rayya ever taught me about addiction in the years when she was sober. And she taught me a great deal. I heard her counsel many people who had loved ones who were addicts and say to them, “that person's already dead. If they're using at that level, they're gone. You don't have a sister anymore. You don't have a husband anymore. You have a vampire and they will take everything they can from you. So you need to go.”

I quoted that to her. I said, “Remember all those times you told me this? So this is me playing my card that you don't think I'm going to play, because you're manipulating me with guilt and shame about leaving a cancer patient. But you're not a cancer patient right now. You're a junkie right now. And who happens to be dying of cancer, but who's also a vicious junkie.”

By that point in my life, I had just enough recovery, and I don't mean twelve-step, because I wasn't in there yet, I had done just enough really hard work on myself that I was like, “I really can't stand by and let myself be this degraded. I really can't.” It's a sacrilege to allow oneself to be that degraded.

A friend said, “What's your biggest fear in this situation?” And I said, “Rayya is going to die with a needle in her arm behind a locked door in a bathroom just like she almost did a million times thirty years ago.” And my friend said, “Well, there's only one thing that would make that worse. And that would be is if you were dying beside her. So one of you gets to live.”

Oh, dang, that’s hard, Liz. That changes you forever. So much is hard in the world right now. Where are you finding joy?

I do love the

community. It's so fucking beautiful. This was a practice I did alone in my room for so many decades and to see people taking to it like ducks to water, and getting to read people so intimately, so specifically speaking love to themselves. It's really beautiful.

My friends, always. Yoga, meditation, not to sound lame, but, yes, those things. And getting older: I enjoy it.

I would say the biggest thing is that the more incoherent the outer world becomes, the more necessary it has been for me to find inner coherence. So all of those things that bring me into my own integrity, sobriety, sanity, stillness, God consciousness, creativity: all of those things have never been more important.

Because if I'm not at the center of the wheel of my own experience of the world, the hub that doesn’t spin…they always said at the ashram, you’ve got to find your way back to being the hub of the wheel rather than a thing spinning wildly at the furthest. The further out you get from the center, the wilder the spinning ride is.

That’s all I offer. It’s essential to find inner coherence but you’re not going to find outer coherence. As more and more systems collapse, and countries collapse, and ideas collapse, and structures collapse, and families collapse, you had best go inside. Because otherwise, you're going to collapse.

It's not a luxury. It's a necessity.

Your hub is a form of joy for you?

Once you find your way to the center, there's only joy. There’s only warm vanilla pudding.

