Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Imola's avatar
Imola
1d

" my new husband loved me into a new life"... wow, this gave me the chills!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Victoria K.'s avatar
Victoria K.
2d

I really like her 2 family mottos at the end of the interview and also the piece of wisdom "We're learning what we can live without." It probably would be super helpful if we could learn to do that in many circumstances in our lives and not just when a tragedy or crisis occurs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture