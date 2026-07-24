Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Tami DeLand's avatar
Tami DeLand
4d

This one resonated with me like a gong. I live in Minnesota where the Boundary Waters and beyond are on fire and air quality is awful. We just signed our lives away for windows yesterday (and if it makes you feel any better, we are older than you. I literally thought while signing, “I wonder what happens if I die before this is paid off.”) But I walked out onto our back patio this morning and saw the hydrangea blooming like there is a party. I guess we keep going.

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1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
The Sacred Feminist's avatar
The Sacred Feminist
3d

Thank you Jane for articulating the paradoxes of this summer, and our lives in general as we navigate the polycrisis. I find a strange dissonance in my experience…on the one hand having just moved to Scotland where it is cooler and wetter, and on the other listening to friends across the rest of the UK complain about the heat. And on one hand seeing the rise of Far Right ideology across the UK, US and wider world…and on the other marvelling and feeling grateful for the gestures of love, kindness and solidarity shown in the small town I find myself in, where I barely know anyone. I love your reminders to keep finding what is hopeful and nourishing outside, even whilst we acknowledge and grieve the suffering all around us.

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