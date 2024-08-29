Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Susan writing at Doma in NYC

’s prose is somehow practical and accessible

lyrical and almost dreamy. I can get lost in these worlds she conjures to illustrate how we humans get through life — worlds based in both extensive years-and-years-long research and her own keen and big-hearted observations. She organizes her thoughts into succinct yet abundant chapters. There’s wonderful drive, yet the pace feels leisurely and comfortable. The people and their landscapes leap to life, and have stayed with me long after finishing the books. This is writing we can all learn from.

and

Susan has written two marvelous books: Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking and Bittersweet: How Sorrow And Longing Make Us Whole both of which were New York Times bestsellers. Bittersweet was picked for the Oprah Book Club. It was a treat to speak with Susan about what went into crafting them.

Where do you write?

Ideally, I'm writing in a cafe. I love the "alone together" feeling. I love feeling other people's energy in a situation where you're anonymous. You're not necessarily interacting, but you're there together. And, if the music is the right selection at the right decibel level, I just love everything about cafes.

That's so cool. I would never have expected that as your answer! Do you wear headphones? Or are you present to all the noise and activity, but still able to focus?

Yes, but if it's too loud, it won't work. It has to be the just-right cafe. If it's too loud, I hate it!

Is there a cafe you go to regularly?

There was this one cafe that was the Nirvana of all cafes: Doma. It doesn't exist anymore. It was in Greenwich Village when I used to live there, and that's where I started writing Quiet. That cafe was pure perfection, like the people who went there. It was full of kindred spirits—artists, academics, and everyone so lovely. It was filled with light, the best music, and the best food. It was like Cheers for artists and writers. I really do feel like I will now spend the rest of my life looking for the new Doma.

Do you write every day? If so, do you go to your local cafe every day?

I do. I stay home sometimes, and then I'd be in my home office. I have things I do to compensate for the lack of cafes, like lighting a candle and using my little blanket, but I prefer the cafe.

How long do you write each time?

Usually a few hours. I always wish it could be longer because it is my favorite thing. I would love for it to be ten hours, but I just run out of the ability to focus.

A few hours is impressive. You can hold focus that long?

Yes, for two or three hours. It depends because sometimes I'm writing something more like book length, which takes a lot of focus. Sometimes it's a Substack post that takes medium focus, and sometimes it's more administrative stuff. I can go longer on those days.

When you're working on a book, do the themes come to you first, and then you have to think about what stories to include, whether from your own life, a friend’s, or from research? Or does the reverse happen: Do you think of something that happened to you, and then you think, "Oh, this is the makings for a whole chapter," and then you build out from that?

My books are usually quests to understand something more deeply. So what happens is that for the years that I'm writing that book, I'm walking around the world processing everything that happens through the lens of that particular quest. Therefore, everybody I meet, every story I read in someone else's book, a story someone tells me over dinner, or any piece of research I come across—all of it is processed through that lens. I'm constantly writing things down, taking notes on anything that seems relevant.

And ideas start coming to me that seem relevant. They always come when I'm driving. So I'm constantly pulling over to the side of the road to write down what I just thought about. Then the huge challenge is, I'm left with this gigantic cornucopia of ideas, stories, and research. I have to figure out where to put all this and how to weave it into a coherent narrative.

Before we get to how you do that, are you writing all the notes by hand in a notebook or something?

It depends. If I have my computer handy when the thoughts come, I'll always use the computer first because I type much faster than I write. It's easier to organize everything that way. But if I'm out and about, I’ll write on whatever scrap of paper I can find.

When you pull over on the side of the road, do you send yourself an audio text?

Sometimes I do. I often email myself. Then as soon as I get to my laptop, I'll open up that email and copy and paste it into whatever file it belongs to.

How are you organizing all of your thoughts and things that come to you? Are they all in one long Word document?

When I'm first thinking about a book, it starts in a single Word document. I'm just collecting all my ideas and thoughts. But then, as it grows into a bigger and bigger project, I open up different files. The tricky part is that I try to open up the files by chapter topic, but I don't always know at the beginning really what they are going to be. So then I end up having to move things around. It's like a gigantic jigsaw puzzle. But I do try to organize it.

So you first get the idea: "I want to investigate what bittersweet means."

In that case, I was trying to figure out, why is sad music so elevating?

Okay, that becomes the impetus. Then you start collecting all these stories and observations as you go through your life. They're not yet formed into chapters. But as you're collecting, maybe you're starting to think of chapters. You also do so much research, so how do you know what to research? How do you know where to go? And then how are you organizing all of that?

I'm just following my nose, because I love learning stuff. To me, one of the great gifts of being a writer is feeling like there's a reason to be learning things! When I'm working on a book, I'm so into it that I follow what interests me. That's all I have to do.

Does one thing lead to another?

Yes, because I read someone's book chapter on such and such topic, and then that's always full of a thousand things that fascinate me. So now I have a thousand new strings to pull, and I go pull those strings and see where those lead.

You have your theme that you're investigating. Then you have all the stories you've been collecting, either remembered or observed. Then you have your research. Now how do you turn all that into these gorgeous books?

It's very, very tricky. The really fun part is what we were just talking about. That's the more blue-sky part of, "Oh my gosh! There's this idea and this fascinating question to explore." Putting together the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle is much harder.

I start organizing by theme and by chapter and thinking about, “Well, if I want to be exploring such and such topic, let's say it's inherited grief, clearly Rachel Yehuda's research belongs in there, and all the other related research. But now what stories am I going to tell that are going to illustrate this point that I'm trying to make?” Then I might look at all the different stories that I have collected and think about which ones apply for this chapter. Then I start weaving them together.

Do you have other people looking at it? Does your husband look at it and help you organize it? And are you organizing it all in your head first? Or does it happen on the page?

Not in my head. It's all on the laptop. My laptop is part of me. I do start showing it to my editor first and my agent, and then later to my husband. But I don't do any of that until pretty far on in the process. Maybe because I'm a shy person and don't like having my stuff reviewed too early when it feels vulnerable.

The first draft is very far away from what I expect it to be later, and I'm often writing in almost a shorthand to myself. I know what the shorthand means but the person reading it wouldn't know what it means, and they would give me feedback that's not relevant because there's no way for them to know what I actually have in mind.

It's a little bit of a pickle that I'm in, right? The feedback would be helpful to get at this stage, but it would also be useless because the reader couldn't know what is actually meant by what I'm showing them.

You do such a beautiful job of braiding together the research, your own stories, and other people's stories. How do you know when you've got the right balance?

I go by feel. I live by feel in general. I've noticed there are a lot of people who will say, "Well, I have this system. And let me share with you my system.” And I always think, "Oh, I wish I had more of a system." But I'm just not built that way. I'm just built to follow my nose, and that's what I do.

It's very much a for-better-and-for-worse thing. Part of the reason that my books take me as long as they do is because I don't have a system, and I'm just following my nose.

When you say it's just a feeling, what is it that you’re experiencing when you know, "Oh, this chapter is working?”

You know that flow state where you're utterly absorbed by what you're doing? It's not so easy that you feel bored, and it's not so difficult that you feel anxious. It's just the right zone. That's how I feel most of the time. It's a very difficult puzzle to put together, but it's utterly absorbing. And so I enjoy it.

Once I'm up to that point of feeling like, "Oh, this might be working," that's when I start showing it to my editor and getting feedback. Sometimes they'll say, "No, this aspect doesn't work, and here's why." Then I might start reworking from there.

Do you enjoy that phase?

Yes, I do. I enjoy all the phases really.

You write the most vivid character descriptions. Every person you write about, no matter how big or small a role they play in the book, bursts to life. How you conjure them so vividly?

That's so nice to know. I will say that I only choose people to write about who really grip me for some reason. That probably makes it easier. There might be somebody who on paper would be a better illustration of the point that I'm trying to make, but if I don't feel a personal resonance or deep curiosity about that person's life, I just don't go there.

Do you show your work to the people you’ve written about before publication?

If it's somebody I've interviewed, then yes. I show them everything. If they're not comfortable, if they want to remove it from the book, if they want to make a change, absolutely, because I don't see myself as an investigative reporter. I want them to be happy about it. If I'm just reporting on somebody's work where it's out in the public, then I don't do that. But if I'm the one who's shaping the narrative, then yes, I want them to be able to see it in advance.

They’re like these Dickensian sketches in a way. So vivid.

I guess what I would say, from a craft point of view, is that I don't think it starts with craft. I think it starts with having a love for the people I'm writing about. I wrote about Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee, for example. I was so incredibly taken with him. He's a person I found fascinating and lovely, and then I want to convey what makes him so compelling.

He comes across so strongly. I googled him and listened to him. I did that with many of the people you write about because I wanted to see if I was seeing them the way you are seeing them.

Oh, that’s a good question. Did you?

Yes! You capture them really well.

One is Dr. Dacher Keltner. I'm really taken by him as a person, and we've become good friends over the years. It's not hard to describe somebody where you already feel a bond with that person.

I'll tell you something about writing that I shared with a friend of mine who is writing a book, and he said it helped him so much. Every morning, with a book-length project, I'll write about whatever I'm most excited about that day. So it might be Chapter 7, it might be Chapter 2, and I have no idea what it's going to be. It might be this one specific story or this one specific piece of research. I just follow my own enthusiasms instead of going in a linear way.

I think you get better writing that way because it's motivated by true engagement.

I love that. That's super smart. Does that ever cause complications when you now have to go through and put them in order?

Yes, it does. That's the downside. But it's the analogous principle to the character descriptions. If you're choosing characters who you love in some way, then you're going to describe them with more love, accuracy, and vividness than if you don't feel an emotional bond to them.

That's so helpful! So many of the Beyond readers are writers. Do you have any kind of prompt that you might want to share that helped you over the years?

Hmm. Let me think about that one because I don't use formal writing prompts. I don't really need them because I'm following my interests all the time.

Well, it's interesting. When you were sharing what you told your friend, I was thinking, "Oh my gosh, that would make a great prompt: sit down with what you're most drawn to and write about that.”

Yes! That’s the perfect prompt: What are you most drawn to today? What topic excites you? What part of your project are you most excited to work on? Work on that.

Wonderful! I’m off to do that now!

