Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Writing in view of the Pyrenees

Pam Houston’s writing takes my breath away. It’s grounded in reason and the tactile physicality of life, she’s a vast and deep thinker, but it’s from the heart. An aching, tender, tired, wild, hopeful, curious, nurturing heart. A heart that wants good to prevail. A heart that will not quit.

Lucky for us, that heart beats inside a master writer. Her prose is lean, precise, elegant yet muscular with vivid, staggeringly beautiful-till-it-hurts visions of the world. She does not look away. I get lost in Pam’s conjurings and never want to leave, even though they are not always easy places to be.

Most recently, Pam’s written Without Exception, a call for freedom by way of abortion rights. She’s also written Deep Creek (one of my all-time favorite books), Waltzing The Cat, A Little More About Me, Sight Hound, Contents May Have Shifted, and Air Mail — all of which are master classes in writing. Her stories have been selected for volumes of The O. Henry Awards, The Pushcart Prize, Best American Travel Writing, and Best American Short Stories of the Century among other anthologies. She teaches in the Low Rez MFA Program at the Institute of American Indian Arts and is a professor of English at UC Davis. She’s also co-founded the non-profit Writing by Writers.

If you missed part one of our interview, you can read it here.

Oceans of ongoing gratitude to all the paid subscribers whose support for Beyond also supports The DeTommaso Dogs. Our monthly donation helps keep these sweet doggies healthy and off the streets. Thank you!

Where do you write?

I write wherever I am. I'm a moving target. I write well on airplanes. I write really well in hotel rooms. I write here at this desk, where I'm talking to you from. I just write wherever I can grab time. I'm not precious about where I write at all.

Are you distracted by your surroundings when you're writing?

Not if it's going well. I love writing on airplanes because otherwise it's awful. I listen to a lot of Sigur Ros on my headphones while I'm writing, and it doesn't exactly have words. If I'm really writing, then I could write anywhere.

Do you write every day?

No. I don't write every day. I don't write every week. I probably don't write every month.

Does your intuition draw you to when it's time to write? Or do you just get a story in your head?

Mostly it's when I'm not teaching. I teach a ton. So mostly I fit the writing in around teaching. And now around riding Icelandic horses in Iceland, which really does take up a lot of time all of a sudden. But I find a way to fit the writing in when there's an idea pressing on me.

I really want to write about this trip I just took because it's definitely an essay for the book I’m working on now about animals. And I think it's a longish essay which the book needs. An anchoring essay. There's already one, but it needs another long one. I’m really excited about getting to work on it, although I'm embarking on a book tour, so it'll be hard. But I will be on planes, and I'll find little ways to sneak it in. My writing is always snuck in between other things.

Do you keep a notepad or anything like that?

My phone and my notes app.

How do you know if something is going to be fiction or nonfiction? Because your fiction, I believe I'm correct in saying, is drawn so much from your life. How do you know if you want to fictionalize it?

I really thought this next book after Without Exception was going to be fiction because I've always felt better at fiction. I'm trained as a fiction writer. I've been teaching a lot of novels lately as opposed to memoirs. I'm immersed in fiction. But these essays wanted to be essays. At first I thought, “Well, maybe this collection has some stories and essays” because I have written a couple of animal-based stories lately. But I don't think so. I think my voice right now is nonfiction, even though I wish it were otherwise. But maybe when I finish this book of animal essays, then I might really do something crazy like write a YA novel or maybe a speculative fiction. These are all very new ideas because I want to get back into fiction.

I can totally see you writing YA and I think that would be of such benefit to those coming up to have your perspective on how to get through this crazy-ass life. Listening to prior interviews before speaking with you, I was so struck by your relationship with form in your writing, all these patterns that you experience. Could you talk a little bit about that?

I don't like to know the aboutness of a thing before I start. I don't like to know what this means, where it's going, how it ends, or what the arc is. I try to not engage with those questions for as long as I possibly can, maybe ever. What I have instead is an idea about a form. For Deep Creek, the idea was a calendar. For Contents May Have Shifted, the idea was a 12-sided Rubik's cube.

I saw a little clip with Kamala Harris last night where she said, "I love Venn diagrams." I, too, love Venn diagrams. Sometimes I'm thinking about a book as a Venn diagram. Sometimes I'm thinking of it as a spirograph flower or a slinky. Sometimes I think of it as an aspen forest. Sometimes I'm thinking of it as a braided river system—patterns and forms from nature. And also from childhood toys.

I might try one thing, and it might not work out for that particular set of stuff that I want to explore, and so I might switch to another thing. Sometimes a form holds the whole time, but what the form is really doing for me is a stay against infinity. Because I'm not writing an outline or asking all those other questions or thinking about narrative arc or thinking about plot, for lack of a better word, the idea of the form becomes the container in which I can experiment so that I'm not worried that the thing is just going to float off into space.

I might have an idea. I have these three sentences that started this essay called “The Horse Will Not Make a Suicide.” It was three things that people said. One was that. The second sentence was, “If you don't like the horse you're on, don't complain. Just ride it!” And then the third sentence was from the cook on our trip, who said about a group that comes from America every year, who call themselves the wild women, “The wild women have so many dietary restrictions.” And I thought, I can make an essay out of those three sentences, even though a lot more happened, of course. But those three sentences were what drove me into the essay.

What was the form you imagined for Without Exception?

It was sort of quick and dirty because I had to write that book so fast. I knew it was going to have all these different elements. I knew it was going to include my personal stories. I knew it was going to have Sotomayor's descent. I knew it was going to have maternal mortality statistics and the post-Roe care study. It was going to have some of these drier chapters of numbers and statistics. It was also going to have what I call my metaphor chapters, like "Mother of the Forest,” where I'm using nature in some way to investigate the way women are thought of and treated. So, I knew it was going to have all these different aspects and to be episodic. I knew there was going to be a lot of little pieces, which is my favorite way to write anyway.

So, I was like, "Okay, how long does this go on? Where does it end?" The original title of this was Lifespan of a Human Right, and because it was about lifespan, I thought, "I've been alive for sixty years. There'll be sixty chapters." It wasn't deep, honestly. It was just a way to put those guardrails up and say, "Okay, I've got to get this all done in sixty chapters."

In all your writing, fiction and nonfiction, you braid together these different elements that in certain ways feel like they shouldn't fit together. But then you make them so beautifully fit together. How do you do that?

It’s the way I think. I think associatively rather than logically or chronologically. That's how I'm interested in writing, too. I'm interested in making connections associatively—like the slant connections, not the obvious ones or not the logical ones. I distrust logic. So, I love to bring unlike objects together. It's my favorite thing about writing, and to see how they inform each other and reveal each other.

How do you know when you’ve found the right balance, the right combination?

I don't always know. That's kind of the mysterious part of it. As soon as I saw the Mother Tree, which is this tree in Big Trees State Park that got stripped and sent to New York so a bunch of men could make money, I was like, "Oh, God! That's so obvious that it's going in the abortion book." So, it's by feel. I wish I could say more about it because for me, it's the whole ball of wax of writing. That's the beauty of writing—finding the way these unlike things actually open each other out or inform each other.

It's not unrelated to what I was saying about the language of fracking being the same language of rape. There are men in fracking fields with T-shirts that say "Frack Her Till She Blows." Could it be any more clear that we're raping the land? Those sorts of language slides and connections are what's really fun for me about writing.

It doesn't necessarily have to be limited to language. It can also be a redwood being stripped of her bark and their choosing the one called the Mother of the Forest instead of the Old Bachelor. To me, that's just delicious.

A break between classes at Clos Mirabel, France’s

You are so generous in how you write about people, you don’t allow them to be one thing, neither good nor evil. Even those in your nonfiction who have not treated you well. How do you manage this?

It’s my belief that people are neither good nor bad—though I can think of a few exceptions these days, Elon Musk being just one. But it has been my belief for most of my life that people are neither good nor bad. Toni Morrison has a line in her novel Love that says, "He was either a good bad man or a bad good man. It all depends on what you hold dear."

Also, I know how to make characters. Even in nonfiction, characters are still characters. They're not believable or interesting if they're one-note and I’m not able to reveal their human complexity. I think a memoirist’s or essayist's first and most important job is self-implication. There’s never anything I write where I don’t think, “Okay, what was your part in this?” That’s something they say in AA. I’m not in AA—I was never a drinker—but that’s an AA question: “What was my part?”

If I’m walking around blaming someone for my own unhappiness, I need to ask myself what was my part in the dynamic. This is not the same as victim shaming, I don’t believe. I know there are people who treat other people with cruelty, who torture other people, and I believe in calling that out. But it is very important to me not to make heroes and villain. I don’t think making heroes and villains is going to do us any good at all.

Is there any technique you employ to make sure you're not falling prey to that? Or is intuition guiding you as you’re writing?

I am intuitive, and I’m able to see people’s pain even when they’re acting like douchebags. I do think that’s just a sensitivity. I had a brutalizing father and a drunk mother, so I’m pretty good at feeling my way into what’s really going on under the surface of the story. I had to be, to survive; I had to watch my parents’ moods and accommodate them. So, I’m pretty good at sussing out what’s really going on for a person who might be acting bratty or angry or mean, and seeing the sadness, pain, or history underneath that.

I do think it comes naturally to me, but I also work at it. I do something late in revision that I call the “Compassion Read,” where I go through the manuscript and look for places where I’ve been unfair or taken an easy shot at somebody. I make sure I really want to take that shot. Or I look at places where I’m describing a dynamic and not really owning my part of it. That’s not always apparent on the first read or in the writing. But I don’t want to write to get even.

You’re so outspoken in your writing. It’s so truthful. No one reading it wonders, “What’s Pam really thinking?” Has that always been natural to you, or did you have to work up to that?

My mother always said, “Pam, you’d get a lot farther in life if you learned how to fake it a little.” So I think I’ve always been a “what you see is what you get” person.

What I’ve had to work at is knowing myself well enough to speak with confidence about what I know. But I’ve never been someone who’s afraid to be seen. I’m the person who will tell the person next to me on the airplane the answer to any question they ask me. It never even occurs to me to say, “How dare you ask me such a question.” I believe that we’re here to try to tell the truth to each other about each other, and to show grace and mercy to each other and ourselves. That begins with us telling each other our stories.

My first goal, for Without Exception, is to get people to vote in the 2024 election. My second goal, which comes right on the heels of that, is to encourage women to tell their abortion stories to each other, and hopefully give up some of their shame around abortion. An abortion should not necessarily be the defining secret of a woman’s life. When I started writing this book a lot more people told me their stories and some of those people were people I knew well that I would have said, “Oh yeah, I know everything about her, we’ve been friends for thirty years.” But I didn’t know that. So there’s still a stigma attached to it. Hopefully, that’s going to shift now that it’s become part of the public conversation.

Your writing is so tight and clean. Does it come out like that, or do you do a lot of editing?

I don’t like to write badly. I’m not someone who throws a thousand words down on a page and then finds the best hundred. The reason for that is I’m afraid I’ll scare myself away from the computer; I’m afraid if I write really badly I won’t be able to bear it and then I’ll leave the computer and won’t come back.

I would say my drafts come out middling clean. But I’m a huge believer in compression, in eliminating unnecessary words. You’d be surprised how much eliminating unnecessary words, eliminating clauses where you’re holding the reader’s head and saying, “Look reader, at what I’m trying to tell you,” eliminating adverbs, eliminating dialogue attributions other than the word said, which has an invisibility on the page, taking a 5,000 word manuscript and getting it down to 4,850 words, it’s amazing how that sort of cleanup will improve clarity, even if that’s not your primary goal.

Do you have certain techniques when you’re editing that help you get it that clean, to recognize unnecessary words?

I do. First, I just read it and try to see what words are unnecessary. But after I’ve taken those words out, I play a little game. If I’m looking at a paragraph, and there are two words that spill over onto another line, I have to find words to cut from that paragraph to pull up the line. Not that it matters for publication, because it’ll come out in a different form, but it’s my way of checking myself. If I have a book like this one with sixty sections, and one section goes one line over onto a new page, I have to take words out of the document after I think I’ve taken out all the logical words. I always do this.

Pam at Collected Works Bookstore with Joelle Mendoza and Santana Shorty

That’s so helpful. Many readers of Beyond are writers themselves. I wonder if you have a prompt that you use, or that you give to your students, that you find helpful?

I do a series of prompts in quick succession when I’m with students. I really believe in what I call “glimmers,” which are moments from the physical world that arrest our attention. That could be your dog doing something silly, the way light bounces off the surface of a river, seeing women weeping at a cemetery, or a mother backhanding her kid at Whole Foods.

Those are glimmers—moments from the world that a writer recognizes and says, “Oh, that’s mine, I need to do something with that.” I collect them all the time, and they become my stories. So as a prompt, I ask students to write a series of glimmers. For example: Write a glimmer that involves food, one that involves a wild animal, one that involves a place that frightens you, one involving a train, bus, or airplane, and one involving a song you listen to on repeat. I’ll stop there, but I could go on all day.

It's about grounding the work in the physical, which is super important. I don't want to know your thoughts and feelings. I just want you to describe the moment or the thing, whatever it is. At the end of that, if you look at your five or six or ten glimmers, I would bet that anyone could make an essay out of them.

Oh, interesting! So it’s four minutes for each glimmer?

Yes, four minutes. But it’s not rocket science. It could be six minutes, or it could be two minutes, but four seems right to me.

Okay, that’s cool! I’m going to try that!

⭐️ Beyond is a reader-supported publication with the goal of bringing as much light as possible into this world of ours. If you value this work and would like to support it, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!

If you enjoyed this Craft Advice with Pam, you might also enjoy this one with Alua Arthur:

Thank you for being here! ❤️ You know how much I love your comments. I read them all.

I’d love to hear your thoughts on Pam’s beautiful insights! Do you have word games that help you edit? Can you write anywhere? How do you make your characters well rounded?

Leave a comment