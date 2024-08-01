⭐️ Gertrude Stein and Nadia vying for the writing chair!

’s writing is so fluid, easy, and elegant, it’s almost magical. She takes complex subject matter drawn from the Bible, her own life, and the lives of those around her (with their permission!) and creates a wise, earnest, majestic tapestry which always helps me see life a little differently, a little more gently.

It was a delight to speak with Nadia about how she pulls this off. Her insights and advice are some of the best I’ve heard. I gleaned a lot. I think you will, too.

If you missed part one of our interview, you can read it here.

If you want to read more of Nadia’s writing, check out her newsletter

. And her three wonderful books:

,

, and

.

Once more, a gigantic thank you to all the paid subscribers. Your support not only makes these interviews possible, 1% of every subscription goes to The DeTommaso Dogs to help keep dogs like Mowgli, Ginger, and Lolita safe and off the streets. ❤️

Where do you write?

I have a dingy yellow chair from Ikea in the corner of my office. I have to fight my French bulldog, Gertrude, for space on the chair. I have my laptop on my lap when I'm writing, and she is the founder of an organization called Lapdogs Against Laptops. She stages protests daily.

Do you write every day?