Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

We all know that Martha Beck is brilliant and wise and kind and visionary. But what’s talked about less is how beautifully she writes. She manages to take complex and often mind-blowing subject matter and transform it into magnificent storytelling. Anyone who’s ever written school reports on difficult topics (which is pretty much all of us!) knows how tricky this is to pull off. Yet, Martha makes it seem effortless. I wanted to know how she accomplishes this.

Martha has written eleven books — the most recent of which is Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life's Purpose. It picks up where her international bestseller and Oprah’s Book Club pick The Way of Integrity leaves off. She holds three Harvard degrees in social science, has two podcasts (Bewildered and The Gathering Room), is a much revered life coach, has written countless magazine articles, including two decades worth for O, The Oprah Magazine, is an inspiring public speaker, and runs self-transformation retreats in South Africa and Costa Rica.

Where do you write?

I was sick my entire twenties and most of my thirties. I had really, really bad musculoskeletal problems. So I write lying down on my bed.

Are you writing on a computer? Or by hand?

I start out with a big piece of poster board and pen. Because I write nonfiction and have always sold books on proposal, I have to think through the whole outline.

So the first part has to be with my hand because it’s the big arc of the book and the big topics. Then I put it on Post-it notes. There'll be a chapter here, here, here [Martha indicates side-by-side columns with her hands] and then a list of Post-it notes down each chapter topic. Once it makes logical sense, I start putting it into a computer.

Do you move the Post-it notes around as you shape the book?

Yes. For example, if I'm writing about how to avoid letting social media mess with your brain, which is one of the things that we need to look at, I'll take a lot of notes from books I’ve read and I'll put them on Post-its, and then I see how they line up in a chapter format. If somebody's in this place, say anxious, how do I logically take them from anxious and get them to understanding it to the point where they can maybe make the switch into not anxious. And then how can I help them go deeper into not anxious. So each topic has a list of Post-it notes where I put facts and data and ideas.

Do you start with one poster board that is the whole book, and then do a poster board for each chapter?

No, just one poster board that's the whole book, but it's huge.

And you’re lying down in bed?

Oh, that I do on the floor! The vast majority of the work is done lying on my back in the bed –not in bed, but on the bed. I make my bed every morning, but then lie right down on it again and write.

Ah, so when you're working with the Post-it notes, you're on the floor with this huge poster board.

Yes, running around the room, waving my arms, grabbing books, looking at it all. I have to be in motion, and I have to be free. I could never just sit down and think through. I have to be moving.

Yesterday I went for a five-mile walk, and the whole time I was sending myself texts on my phone of ideas for my next book. The whole hour and a half I was walking, it was just constant ideas. I print them out, put them on Post-it notes, and stick them on a poster board.

Amazing! How long does that Post-it notes phase usually take?

It can go for a year.

Does a lot change? Do some Post-it notes go away and new ones arrive?

Yes. I see places where there's a hole in my logic, and I have to go read a bunch. Yesterday I grabbed a bunch of books and was reviewing what I know of economics and realized it’s useless right now. Nobody is following any economic theory in the government. It's just robbery, it's not theoretical. So what I have to look at is the sociology of banditry, not of government. So, okay, what's the research on that? I love social science. I love doing that research. I love those freaking books.

Are you doing the research online? Or are you going to the library? Or consulting books you have at home?

I go everywhere online looking for the most recent research. Then I find who's written the most recent book that's been well reviewed, and then I get tons of audio books, and I listen to them at triple speed.

Wow, I can't do that! That's amazing you can listen to it that fast.

I have to be moving, and I have to be intensely focused. It just seems to make it go into my head. Then I put all these different facts and figures into my head, and I walk, and I walk, and I walk, and I can feel it forming. One day there'll be this sense of wait, wait. And an idea will come in, boop, that’s absolutely whole.

That's what happened with the mirror effect between anxiety and creativity in the brain. I read all these things on anxiety and I had done a summer class on creativity two years earlier, and I thought they had nothing to do with each other.

The more I read about anxiety, the more something was like, “wait, wait, there's something.” I kept reading and reading, and then one day I woke up, and I thought, “be still.”

Then I saw an image of the brain. Right side, left side, and here was anxiety, and here was creativity, and I knew the part about anxiety cancels creativity, and I thought, “Oh, my god, they toggle.” It was a crystal clear, simple little thought after months of filling my head with brain science and going, “What's going on? What's going on?”

So you do all the research. It's all in your mind. Then the walking, the rearranging the Post-it notes, and the stillness. This what helps you finally get that clarity?

Yes. I'm feeding information into the left side of my brain. But all you get there is factual repetition, or maybe a cumulative thing. That's not what I'm after. I'm after something that is a transcendent idea. An emergent idea is what it's called scientifically. When you get something that seems to be more than the sum of its parts. So learn, learn, learn, learn, and then walk. Or drive a car. Move, move, move. Watch a river flow if you can't move yourself, and that activates the right hemisphere.

Is moving the Post-its right brain or left brain?

It’s it goes back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. That's why writing is such an interesting craft. It's the one creative activity where the mind creates using language so it's profoundly left brain dominant. But it can't be original or fresh or interesting or beautiful without the right hemisphere coming in as well.

The right hemisphere doesn't love working in language so it's always [Martha makes a gesture of fixing things in a concise manner]. I can get very boring and dry and didactic. And I'm like, “shit.” Then it's time to go for a walk. It's time to play with an animal. It's time to watch a silly movie and get the right hemisphere moving, and it will. It just plops an egg into my brain one day.

You’re such a natural storyteller. How you come up with all these amazing examples to illustrate your stories. At what point do they start appearing? Do you first think, “I have to tell this story,” and that becomes a Post-it? Or do you get the conceptual foundation in place and then figure out what stories to use?

Logic comes first. The story choice comes completely from empathy. I love logic, and I love using it. I'm more interested in dry, dead logic than most people. But I also know that…once I met a warden from a woman's prison and she told me that when they tossed the cells to see what the women were keeping in there, the thing they found most often under the mattresses were copies of my column from Oprah Magazine.

Oh, that's beautiful!

So I sit down with this very excited idea about, say, how the line of time would move if thought were the opposite of matter, and was on a train toward increased order instead of decreasing order so it's out of the grip of entropy. I'm thinking these things that would probably make most people want to kill themselves. And then I'm like, “there's a woman sitting in a cell. And she's never going to get out. How do I make this worth her while?” The only way to go is stories. We are storytelling beasts.

Are the people in your stories composites, or are they pretty true to each individual?

Sometimes I'll mush two people together. Sometimes I see a pattern that's so frequent, that could be any one of a hundred people, someone will stand up as a representative.

Do you tell people you're using their stories and show them what you’ve written?

Yes, if I use their real names. I did several times in this book, and I made sure everybody got to read it.

What if someone says, “I hate this.” Will you change it?

I take it out. I can make it work without that.

Are your early drafts good?

They're okay. Well, some of my really early drafts that no one but me sees are hideous. They're just horrible. I go down a lot of blind alleys, and then when I get something I think is awesome, it's always way too detailed and logical and intellectual, and lacking in any kind of vivacity or interest. So then I simplify it, and I simplify it, and I simplify it, and I simplify it.

But along with the woman in the cell, there's also my favorite professor from Harvard sitting inside my head. So I have to speak to the woman who dropped out of grade school and has spent her whole life in prison. And I have to talk to my favorite Harvard professor. And I have to keep them both interested and engaged. And I have to make them have fun if I possibly can.

That's a lot.

Yes, it is. That’s the hardest.

As you're going through the edits, do you enjoy having feedback?

I give it to a couple of people to read. I give it to my wife, Rowan. She's a brilliant writer and she's super super smart, and she has a degree in political science. My oldest child is also very brilliant, and a brilliant reader, so I give it to them. I'm very happy to get feedback from them. Then I send it off to my editors at the publisher. I've been very fortunate in recent years to have wonderful editors, but it doesn't always happen. You don't always match up exactly right. I learned that the hard way.

How many edits has a book usually gone through before it’s ready?

By the time the first chapter is ready to go, I've usually put it through, I would guess, at least a hundred edits.

Oh my gosh, one chapter for a hundred edits?

I have to get the first part exactly right, so I go back and rework it. If you're going to foreshadow, you have to go back and make it work as a unit which always means you can stumble across things later in the process, and they have to work throughout the book. You can't have the book chopped up. It has to have an arc just like any story.

One of the best things I ever had in my life was every freshman at Harvard was required to take an expository writing course. I took a course from a teaching fellow named Alex Gold. Every week we had to write a nonfiction essay on some piece of literature and a short story. And what he said is that even if you're writing a computer manual, it should feel like an adventure. It has to arc. The human mind will not take it in, if it's not a story.

When I'm telling the story, the beginning has to set up the end. But I don't know the end when I'm writing the beginning. As I write, I go back, and I'm always rewriting, rewriting, rewriting, rewriting. The last few chapters I may write only once. Then I'll send it off to my editors. I've never had it go through more than a couple of rounds: one big edit and then picky little bits.

How long does it usually take to write a book?

Roughly a year. But when I'm researching huge topics like the one I'm doing now, the research has already been eighteen months. I'll probably be ready to start writing in a month or two. I'm getting there. I can feel it.

So maybe eighteen months of research, and then a year of writing and editing?

A year to work up a detailed proposal, and then it takes me six months to write once I have everything super nailed down and know exactly what the book's going to be. It's great. It's like I've got the drawing down, and now I just get to color it in.

Do you end up following your proposal pretty closely?

Yes.

So the part where you're rewriting the first chapter, that’s a sample chapter that goes out with the proposal.

Yes, it's almost always the first chapter I send out. I am going to carry the reader from point A to Point B, if it costs me everything I have. I have to know the logic is really sound, and that I can actually help someone change by telling them this particular story. Will it always work? No. Have I got it to a point where it could work? Until I say yes to that I don't send anything into anybody.

How do you know when it's ready? Do you feel it in your body? Is it an intuitive thing, or is it a logical thing?

I feel it as an intense surge of a sense of chaos falling into perfect order. There's all this chaotic noise in my mind, and then it distills out into chords of music. When it feels smooth and peaceful and calm, that's when I know it's found its way.

That's so beautiful. As you've gotten older has your relationship to the writing itself changed?

Yes, I never wanted to be a writer. I never thought about it. I never planned on it. It was something I could do when I was too sick to get up and be a professor. My father was a professor. I was going to be a professor, because that's what I'd seen. So writing, I always knew, I could do it in a pinch. It was like bartending or something. Somebody would need me to write something, and I knew I could do it grammatically. I'm a naturally good speller and punctuator, so I just started writing.

I wanted to write my first memoir Expecting Adam, and when that became a bestseller I never in a million years expected anyone to say, “Write another one.” I remember saying to my editor from Expecting Adam, “I'm not as interested in writing because I've started seeing clients. People want to come talk to me about their lives, and it's so interesting. I just want to do that.”

She said, “Can you write a book about that?” And I was like, “Yes, then it would only cost them twenty bucks, and I could put everything I know in that book, and they would never need to bother me again.” The problem is that backfires. If you write a book they like, they come more.

So now writing is pretty much the spine of my life's work. It’s like the central branch in a Christmas tree or a tent pole. There are a lot of other spikes in the ground around it, but it's the tent pole.

Oh, I love that! Do you imagine yourself writing well into your dotage?

Sometimes I feel my dotage is now. As long as I have two gray cells to clink together I'm afraid I'll be yapping things out to the world. It just seems to be what I do. I can't control it.

I'm so glad. Is there anything we didn't get to that you want to say?

I got in the thing about the beavers, and that's really what mattered most.

So many readers of Beyond are writers. Is there a favorite prompt that you rely on if you're stuck, or something that inspires you in some way.

If I'm stuck, I write down, “What I really really want to say is this…” And then I say it in the most sloppy, non-grammatical manner. “I really want you to understand this. No, I really do.” I just blurt it all out without any regard for punctuation or style or story or anything. “I need you to know this!” It's kind of more a tantrum than anything else, but it gets it out on the page.

I love that! Martha, thank you so much.

When we were speaking, I almost felt like we were merging, I don't even know how to describe it. It also happened when I spoke with

That's what I mean by the water dissolving the separation between us. Then our ego structures collapse, and our society is built of our ego structures. So our social training begins to collapse; the point of us talking is no longer for you to publish this interview. That will happen. But the real point was never that. The real point was us talking. The real point is always what is happening now.

