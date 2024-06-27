Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

has been writing professionally since her early twenties and it shows in how lean and elegant her prose is. That’s true of her newsletter,

, and it’s true of her debut novel,

. Beautifully written, rife with tension, and guided by thoughtful explorations of the toll we humans are taking on the planet. — as well as the ways we help one another through.

It was a delight to talk shop with Leslie. I’m always impressed with her mindful approach to life. And that mindfulness spills over into her writing.

If you missed part one of our interview, you can read it here.

Where do you write?

I almost always write at my standing desk, in my home office—I've tried to write in coffee shops, but I need my space and my desktop computer. The only exception is that I always begin my fiction first drafts by hand.

Why do you think with fiction you start by handwriting?