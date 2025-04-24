Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Kiese Laymon is a master storyteller and an extraordinary craftsman of the written word. The sound of his prose is hypnotic; the language simply exquisite, even when it’s rough-hewn and pushing beyond where language has been trained to go. His stories—fiction and nonfiction—are tight, focused, intimately specific. And yet gloriously universal. I find myself in everything Kiese writes and yet, on the surface, it would seem we have little in common. This is because Kiese writes from love, even when he’s addressing fury, pain, disappointment, grief, or outrage. We can all learn from his mastery.

Kiese is the author of Heavy: An American Memoir, which won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction and was named one of the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century by the New York Times; Long Division, which won the 2022 NAACP Image Award for fiction; and the essay collection, How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America, named a notable book of 2021 by the New York Times critics. His latest book, City Summer, Country Summer, is for children and is simply wonderful.

Kiese is the recipient of 2020-2021 Radcliffe Fellowship at Harvard. He was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship in 2022. He currently lives in Texas and teaches creative writing at Rice University.

If you missed Part One of our conversation, you can find it here.

I learned so much chatting with Kiese! Curious to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Enjoy!

Jane

Where do you write?

I write a lot in my car. That started during the pandemic.

With your laptop?

Yes. I usually put the seat back a little bit and post up in a parking lot for three hours and just go at it. That’s where I’ve been writing this Good God book that I’ve been working on. I revise a lot sitting on a couch or at a desk, but in terms of generative work, I’m doing all that in my car.

I drive a lot. Driving is the thing that gives me probably the most joy that’s not people related. I know that’s terrible for the environment, but I hate flying. Riding with the wind blowing through my car, man, that’s a good feeling.

Are you ever writing while you’re driving?

Sometimes. I hook up my speakers to my computer, and then do the thing where you can listen to some computer read the shit. So much of Heavy was about sound, and so when it didn’t sound right, I’d have to stop and change it. Or if the highway was clear, I’d try to mess with it while I was driving, which is not safe for anybody, but that’s what I did.

When I first got to Poughkeepsie, my girlfriend at the time was in law school at Cornell. I would go see her every weekend; it was a three-hour drive. I was trying to write Long Division at the time. I would do the same thing, I’d have these ideas, and then I’d have my computer right there in the passenger seat, and I’d be driving and typing with one hand. So bad. So bad. So bad.

Could you record a voice memo? Or do you have to type for the words to come out right?

I’m sort of a technophobe. I should do voice memos. But I had to type. When you’re younger, you really believe all your ideas are so fresh. I was like, “If I forget this idea, the world will be without one of the greatest ideas! I’ve got to type it!”

Most of that shit didn’t see the light of day but it’s important to me.

I get it. Do you write every day?

Yes, I write every day. I’ve moved off telling my students they should write every day, because most writers now are telling students to write when they want to, and I feel that. But I write every day because I need to.

It’s not like I’m writing through big problems every day. It’s about the writerly equation. How can I make a paragraph that mimics the sound of this as opposed to a word that mimics the sound? Stuff like that. I’m just out here trying to play.

The thing I’ve been doing a lot is thinking about direct addresses. I did that direct address to my mother in Heavy, and I’m obsessed with trying to do these other kinds of direct addresses. That’s why I’m glad we’re talking about craft. Once you commit to experimentation with something, it’s easy to write every day. I’m like, “Hmm. What if I wrote this new book to Jane? How would that change everything about the book? Oh, okay, let me write a paragraph and see...” Or: “What if I wrote this to a daughter? What if I wrote this to a grandmother? What if I wrote this to a collective y’all?” — which is what I’m trying to do now

One of the commitments to craft necessitates you write every day. It doesn’t mean you write three or four hours every day. I love writing every day, trying to fuck with it and see if I can make the page do some shit, I didn’t think it could.

Do you sit down at the same time every day, or just when it fits in, or when you feel moved?

First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is grab my computer and write something. When I’m out of school, twelve to three, boom, and then before I go to bed, I see what I can do. Then the weekends I always spend fixing the shit I wrote. I never write new shit. I’m trying to see how to make a quilt of the shit I wrote during the week. That’s what I’ve been doing for thirty-five years now.

That’s amazing! Do you listen to music when you’re writing or revising?

Yes, I play it while I’m writing. But it’ll have to find me, when I’m driving across country, driving to Mississippi, driving up to New York, driving wherever. Or people send me a lot of music, and if they send me something that just lands, then I end up writing to it. I love when that happens.

Is there someone you super love right now?

I’m teaching this class on the artist Doechii. I really love a lot of what Doechii is doing with rapping and song making. She can put words together in a way to feel super fresh. But she’s also just so good at making songs.

With City Summer, Country Summer, that was a piece of art I tried to make that wasn’t outside the lines, necessarily. I don’t mean to say it was safe, it’s just in terms of the ideas and the sound, I wanted to feel every line fit. Whereas with Long Division, I was trying to write outside the margins, tear up the notion of a book. With City Summer, Country Summer and Heavy too, I was trying to write into the pocket; make it all sound good, as opposed to making it sound like a distorted version of something.

When you’re writing, does it feel like your mind is guiding you, or your heart, or you’re channeling, or all of this, or something else?

When I'm doing my best writing, I'm definitely channeling from the heart. And that heart and that head encourage me to try shit I wouldn't normally try. I wrote Heavy, maybe half of it, after losing money at a casino; that’s soulful, fucking shit. It sounds weird for me to say soulful, but you're full of soullessness, so you're full of anger, hate, despair at yourself – and you literally feel you're writing for your life now that you spent all your money.

That is a kind of writing from the body. Even when you do that, in revision, you still got to go back with your head, and you got to make sure your head and your body talk to one another to find out what you’re actually trying to do.

When you're writing, what are you experiencing in your body? Can you tell in your body when your writing is on?

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, I can tell. One of the things I wanted to do with Heavy, at the end of the day, when I stripped it down, I wanted every fucking sentence in this motherfucker to hit. Meaning, with every sentence, I want my body to feel like, yeah. I think I got 75% of the sentences. It’s hard to do that, to make my body feel that gasp, and for it all to fit. Because usually the shit that makes my body gasp are the sentences that distort a structure.

I’m writing this new book, and I’m trying to find the first sentence for this section. The other day the sentence came to me, and it was like, “About the Jewish people. There was a grandmother. There was a grandfather. You did not know them.” I knew in my body that that was right. Now, I just got to figure out what I can put around it to make my body keep feeling that.

Sometimes your body feels, I don't know if you feel this, Jane, that anchor, then I’m like, “Okay, I got some sort of integrity at least to this section or this paragraph.” That's what I feel about City Summer, Country Summer. Every sentence in that book has integrity. They make my body feel, it’s weird…desired. I become desirable of myself when I write hot shit. I’m like, “Okay, you’re not fucking gross. You’re alright, bro. Feel yourself a little bit.”.

I know exactly what you’re talking about! What role does intuition play in your writing?

A lot. A lot. A lot. When I’m not on the page, that’s when I feel so much of that writing happens. The Bitter Southerner asked me to write a Letter From Home. I wanted to write about what felt new to me, which was wanting to kill a police officer because they stopped me for some shit I didn’t do. He thought my mask I was wearing around my chin was headphones and that I was listening to headphones, or had a phone on or something.

When I did with that piece, I had to sit and sit and sit and sit and sit and intuitively feel like, “Where do you want to start? And where do you want to end?” And where I wanted to start was “My grandmother’s dead, and I do not know where home training goes when home is gone.” I was clear that I was starting there.

Then my intuition was like, “Bro, that’s the last line. You got to build to that line.” Intuition didn’t make the line, but you think it should go first but trust it should go last.

So you trust that voice?

I don’t really trust my voices, but I trust my body’s responses to the voices. When my body can make me go, “Oooooh!” I’m like, “Okay, bro, you found it.” Man, ain’t nothing like that feeling.

What role does community play in your writing?

That’s a great question. Over the last six years, I’ve been thinking a lot about the differences between virtual community and real-life community. Before the pandemic, I was becoming a little reclusive. I don’t know why. But over the pandemic, I became very reclusive. I didn’t want to be out around people. I only got out if I had to teach, or if I had to go do an event. I don’t know how you can say you’re of community, but you don’t really make time to be in community physically. It’s something that I need to work on, for sure.

I think a lot of us are struggling with that. You often circle back on certain words or images — either expanding the terrain or tightening in on something. This is not easy to pull off without it feeling clunky or slowing the story. How do you do this whilst also keeping the narrative moving forward?

Some of it is just being able to write scenes. I love that you see that in the work, because I think what you’re talking about is something that I want to put outside of scene writing, if there’s some sort of motif or some sort of something. A lot of creative writers use this idea of circling, circling. But I want you as a reader to circle this shit with me. But I think the only way you’re willing to do that is if I’m also giving you some shit on the scenic level that is necessarily propelling the story: It could be into the words of the character, it could be into the character of the character.

That’s why I’m always telling my students who want to a write a memoir, “Yes, write that memoir. But you got to take some fiction classes. You got to understand how scenes work. You got to understand how subtext and characterization work, because it’s not just that you need to render your memory effectively, because while you're doing these big circling things, you also need to do some shit to keep the reader's mind occupied on something else. People are more likely to step into that big idea that takes them somewhere, if you've done the work on the minutia level. And that's scenic shit.

You also so beautifully play around with word repetition – something beginning writers are admonished to avoid at all costs. Do you have tips on how to how to use repetition effectively?

It's real hard, because once the reader knows that you're doing it, it's so easy for them to be cringed by that shit. But if you create characters that are all sure of themselves, and you as a writer are all sure of and then you have these things repeat, that's more likely to make readers feel the repetition is telling them how to read.

I want to use repetition in a way that feels like a chorus or a hook. Something that brings the project together. But at the same time I want readers to feel like, “Oh, I'm repeating this phrase in this piece. What the fuck does it do to me?” In Heavy, I wrote that line “We laughed and laughed and laughed until we didn’t.” I don't think you can read that line over and over again, and not ask yourself what the fuck it means. So I want the repetitious lines to not be spectacular. I want them to be sort of dialogic with the writer. But I think that shit is hard.

So much of your writing is about the body and you also engage the body so much in your storytelling. I love the line, “They talked with their hands. We listened with our chests.” Can you talk a bit about the body, both of the way you're writing about the body and then the way you're using the body to write.

It’s what you were talking about earlier about getting hit in the chest, boxing. We probably should be careful talking about that, because a lot of people can misread it as if we're saying we long to be violated or something. No.

I was a kid who, particularly if you were a man, was like, “Don't put your fucking hands on me, dog. I don't care if you're a coach. I don't care whatever you are. If you hit me, we going to fight.”

But if you slap me in my chest, it'd be, “can you do that again?” Because there's something about the oof of it. It doesn't hurt me. My chest knows that it has been hit unexpectedly, but it appreciates that.

I'm not saying at all that I ever think anybody else's body should feel that. I never want to hit somebody in their chest and be like, “Doesn't that feel good? Doesn’t that feel exhilarating?” But that shit does feel exhilarating to me. And that's what I wanted to write about with those kids when they talk about listening with their chest.

These New York kids talking with their hands, that was real life. That's how I experienced it growing up in Mississippi. Now most of kids who came down were coming down from Chicago, from Detroit, from Indianapolis, from the Midwest. But one summer a kid did come down from New York, and that kid got treated like royalty, and that kid was talking with his hands, and we were listening proudly with our chests. And invariably somebody's chest got slapped.

In the book I wanted to make it seem like the dude came up from behind him and almost knocked the wind out of him with the tackle, but it made him so happy. I don't even know if I have the language yet to describe why or how. But I do have the language to describe that it happened. I just don't know what other language to use to talk about the wonder of getting hit in your back or your chest by somebody who loves you. I don't ever want to hit nobody in the back or chest.

But if I see you out, and you just smack me in my chest, I'm going be like “Yo, Jane, what's up?” I'm going to be so happy.

Do you have tips on how writers can get bodies on the page more?

You’ve got to write through the part of your body you're afraid to see on the page. That could be be lips, that could be hips, that could be toes, that could be thighs. I wish in my life somebody was really interested in my thighs, but at the same time I'm so scared somebody might be interested in my thighs. So I think you got to put the shit on the page that you're obsessed with or afraid of bodily and play with it. I'm afraid to write a lot of body stuff on the page but I'm still experimenting.

You appear to lay yourself bare not just in your books, but also on social media. What happens after your book is out, or you've made a post. Do you feel nervous? Do you feel excited? Do you take a walk in the park and not think about it?

The thing about social media is all that shit is practice. That's why I put it out there and I erase it. Here's what I think in this second. Let me try to frame some sentences around it. Let me put it out there. And then let me take it back, because I probably want to recast it in a different way.

The main thing I feel about all my writing now is that I want to do what you just said, lay myself bare. But I also want to be a little bit more protective of my…the traditional word people use is boundaries. I have a hard time telling people no, especially if they're giving me attention because of some art. After Heavy came out, a lot of people felt like they could ask anything they wanted of me or say anything about my personal life. I started to become a little bit more protective.

Even though this conversation might not seem like it, I'm very much thinking about what it means to have healthy boundaries and be an honest writer. It takes a lot of work for some of us to think about that relationship. I'm getting better at it, but I need to get a lot better.

Do you get nervous when a book comes out. Not so much wondering if it will do well. But there’s a part of you now out in the world and you can’t control how people take it on.

That's a great question. I don't feel nervous. I feel hopeful that the book will connect with somebody on some meaningful level that I've anticipated. But I'm really hopeful it will connect in a way I haven't anticipated. I done sold books out my car. I done sold books through the regular ways. I'm not pressed about how many people buy the book, but I am pressed about the experience of some art I make. Because I do want people to feel something new. I want people to feel invigorated or encouraged to do something with the art – bodily, internally, or in a relationship that they haven't done.

I feel, here's an offering. I do want people to accept the offering. But if they don't, they don't. That's real talk. I wish I could say it hurts me when they don't. But I'm giving you something that I actually believe could make life better for you. That's the truth. I'm not going to put a book out unless I believe it.

A lot of the people who read Beyond are writers. Is there a certain prompt that you use yourself, or when you're teaching, that you think is especially helpful?

The prompt that I've been using to get through this new book is I'm thinking a lot about rooms. I write a lot about what happens in rooms but I don't often describe the physical material makeup of a room. What I've been doing lately is thinking about those memories that I cannot escape.

When I started doing this assignment, it led me to this wig head. My grandmother had this wig head, she always used to keep on her ironing board, not in her bedroom, but the room that her kids used to sleep in. When her father came to visit her the week that he died, she put him in that back room, and she made me go sleep in the same room with him to make sure he didn't steal anything.

The assignment is to think about some inanimate object in a room that you cannot stop obsessing about, and for a day or for a week, or for two weeks, or for three weeks, don't do anything but try to describe that physical thing, and then what that physical thing is standing on, and then what's behind that physical thing. For me, I described this wig head. I described this ironing board. I described this mirror.

In doing that, the entire scene and his relationship with that space and my relationship with that space came to life. But it wasn't what I would normally want to do, which is just write about what I saw his body do. I saw him put on a dress when I was in there. I saw him take off the dress. I saw him pose in the dress. I still saw that, but there was something else in that room.

Sometimes making animate inanimate shit is also a way that we can tend to our memory and the spiritual dimensions of the memory. Sometimes there's a lot more happening in a room than two bodies interacting. There's stuff in there that we give life to, and I gave life to that wig head. I also gave life to some of those dresses that he wore. But I need to talk about that wig head.

I could talk to you for a week straight!

I would love to!

Is there anything that we didn't get to that you really want to say?

I'm just super thankful that you wanted to talk to me again. Our last conversation was a classic.

I still remember it was on Easter. I think I asked you to define love, and you're like, “That's a really heavy question for Easter Day!”

I remember that!

Thank you so much, Kiese. You’re one of my favorite people on the planet.

I feel the same way about you.

