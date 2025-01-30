Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Cynthia’s writing office at the top of the stairs.

Cynthia Weiner’s writing is a marvel of restraint, precision, and bountiful beauty. From the moment I read the first paragraph of her short story Aftertaste, I fell madly in love. She knows how to carry both suffering and abundance, both hardness and tenderness, both to-the-bone despair and to-the-bone glory.

All of this and more, makes its way onto the pages of her debut novel, A Gorgeous Excitement. Inspired by Robert Chambers’ murder of Jennifer Levin in Central Park in 1986 (aka the “Preppy Murder”), Cynthia pushes back on the slut-shaming headlines that followed and offers us an insightful and wild and compelling exploration of growing up in that time amongst that crowd. A crowd she was well acquainted with as she grew up frequenting many of the same places Chambers did and even casually knew him.

Cynthia’s work has appeared in The Sun Magazine, Ploughshares, and Epiphany and been awarded a Pushcart. She’s the assistant director of The Writers Studio in New York City where she has taught for decades.

If you missed part one of our interview, you can read it here.

I loved speaking with Cynthia about her work She has such a fresh way of seeing the world. As always, let me know what you think in the comments!

❤️ Ongoing gratitude to all the paid subscribers whose support for Beyond not only allows me to keep writing this newsletter, it also supports The DeTommaso Dogs. Our monthly donation helps keep these sweet doggies and some kitties off the streets, healthy, and into their forever homes. Thank you! ❤️

Where do you write?

I live in Beacon in the Hudson Valley, and I have a tiny office in what was the old Beacon High School. They made all the rooms into offices. It’s really cool, actually. It’s an art studio, and has regular offices, too. I have a little room at the top of the stairs.

Are the other people writers?

Some of them, but most of them are visual artists, because some of the rooms have this great space, and there’s a lot of light. There’re a lot of painters, and sculptures in the hallway.

The adorable-and-disruptive Clover and Violet!

Nice! Why do you prefer that to writing at home?

My two cats, whom I otherwise adore, are very disruptive! Also, it’s really helpful to have someplace else to go where all I’m doing is writing."

Does that flip on your creativity in a certain way?

Definitely. As soon as I’m walking up the stairs to the office, I think, “okay, it’s time to focus.”

Does being surrounded by creative people help?

Maybe! But it's more that I just need a place where I can focus.

So you could be surrounded by bankers?

Yes. In fact, for most of the writing of the book, I worked in the office of chiropractors. They were always in their rooms, adjusting people.

Sculptures in the hallway of the old Beacon High School where Cynthia has her writing office.

How many hours do you spend in your office?

I generally get there at nine and try to write until noon or one, and or at least nominally write. I have the screen open. When I was heavily revising, I would go out to lunch, and then for a walk, and then come back and do more. But I can’t generally do that.

Is that five days a week? Do you take the weekend off?

Revising and copyediting, all of that took hours and hours and hours of straight work. But in terms of the creating part of it, that I can only do for probably five days a week, if even that, honestly.

How long did it take you to write your novel?

I’m not really sure, it either took eight or nine or ten years. I’ll just split the difference and say nine.

Why did you want to fictionalize the story of Robert Chambers and Jennifer Levin?

As opposed to writing it as a memoir?

Yes.

I wanted a character, Nina, who was the way I was at the time, the way everyone was, who didn’t know what was coming. It was important that she had no sense of what this guy was going to turn into. As nobody did. I wanted to capture that.

Your dialogue is so smart and witty and believable and natural. So much of each character’s personality comes through. Any tips on how to do that?

Definitely read it out loud as if you’re talking to somebody. If the dialogue is this long [holds hands far apart], would you really say that to somebody in a conversation? Would you ever really say somebody’s name? Sometimes people say each other’s names, but usually not.

So helpful. Other things besides length and saying each other’s names?

You wouldn’t tell someone something they know about themselves. You wouldn’t say, “When you were laid off at your job last January.” You’d say something like, “When you got laid off.” You wouldn’t add extra details that the person already knew.

A lot of times, people don’t answer each other. That’s my favorite dialogue to read, where one person says something, and the other person doesn’t directly address what they just said.

Most of the time, you can tell who is speaking even without the tag, because your characters sound different. Do you have tips for how to make the characters not all sound the same?

Look at sentence length. Some people do speak in longer sentences. Some people use certain words a lot. Some people curse more. I wound up taking a lot of cursing out. Not for a prudish way, I just realized everyone was cursing constantly. Some people invert their sentences. Some people use more old-fashioned language. Things like that.

Did you keep lists of things like, “Stephanie speaks in long sentences”?

Yes, I definitely had lists. I had whole pages of photographs of people and characteristics and things like that. I don’t know if I had things about the dialogue. I would picture them in the scene and remember it that way. You get to know your characters so well, it’s like if a friend said something, you probably know which friend it was.

What sort of research went into writing this book, if any? I was like, how the fuck does she remember the Palladium so well?

So much research. Thank God for the Internet. I researched everything, even just to make sure I was remembering correctly. The subways, and the clothing, and the music, and the movies. I couldn’t always remember what year everything came out

The only thing I couldn’t research were the headlines, because the New York Post and New York Daily News aren't online. So I had to go to the library and use microfiche.

Very old school! So you would first rely on your memory in a general way, like, “Oh, I remember the Palladium was the hot club.” And then you’d start researching the specifics.

Yes, exactly. And slang. Stephanie said at some point “butt fuck Egypt,” which I remember a friend of mine saying. But I had some slang that the copyeditor was like, “That wasn’t from that time.” There was a phrase I had, "go big or go home," which I thought was around in the eighties, but she found it in a commercial from like '89 or '90.

There’s such an incredible plot twist toward the end of the book that I can’t share! But throughout, the plot is twisting and turning. How did you go about plotting the book? How much did you rely on the true-life story?

I definitely was relying on the true-life story in terms of dates, and it being the structure of a three month summer, almost like three acts. But I went into it probably a little bit more blindly than I would do again, if possible.

I had tons of different scenes, and I didn't know necessarily which one went where. I found this plot book by K.M. Weiland: Outlining Your Novel, and it was really helpful. I didn't go by it 100%, but basically it was plot structure, almost Aristotelian.

I looked at all the scenes I had, and was like, “Oh, this could go here! Wait! This could go here. This is a turning point here. This leads to this.” It opened my mind to how things might flow into each other a little bit better. But no, I did not know very much about plot, I have to admit. Certainly not plotting a novel.

Were you playing around with the plot on your computer, or were you printing it out and moving around the pages?

I have many, many apps. I think I was using Trello at the time. I had a thing where you could take each scene as a block, and move them around on the screen. I'm all computer pretty much.

How many iterations do you think you had of this book?

I don't know. I started off where I had all this stuff about her job and her work and that all went away.

Is it painful for you when you cut things, or are you pretty at ease about it?

I actually didn't mind cutting things. I save them, and maybe they'll go someplace. As long as I know I'm cutting them for the good of something, I don't mind it. I was amazed at how much I was able to write for this book. It used to be torture to write a five-page story, and suddenly I was writing pages and pages and pages. So it was okay.

The pacing of your novel is so well done. There’s a constant drive forward with several interwoven plotlines. How do you know when your pacing is working? If it’s not, how do you know what to adjust?

I wish I had an answer for that. I have no idea. I would just read it over, and if I was bored, I figured it was lagging. If I would read it and be surprised, which sounds so dumb, but I would be like, "Oh, look! That happened!” So if I felt that, I knew the pacing was working. I always felt excited about the last third of it. I was like, "Oh, things are moving!" I felt like that was hopefully working.

Did you rely on other people's feedback?

I had a couple of readers in the very, very beginning, and it's not that I didn't find it useful. They were great. They gave me good ideas, but I just needed to do it alone. I don't really like my work being read until it's almost done.

When I felt like I was as done as I could be, I gave it to my boyfriend to read. He's really good at pacing, because he was a trial lawyer, and storytelling is one of his strongest skills. I went to his house with each scene on a file card, and we shuffled them around.

Why did you decide to start with the murder, and then spend the rest of the novel building back toward that?

I was wondering that myself today. The prologue has become the thing you're never supposed to do anymore. Everybody's like, “Prologues are terrible, prologues are wrong.” I love prologues. I like when I read a book, and I get a little hint of what's going to happen.

The prologue was much, much longer, and I shortened it and shortened it and shortened it.

It does create a driving force. Would you feel comfortable sharing a bit of your journey to getting first an agent and then a book deal?

I researched agents. I’d always known Lisa Bankoff's name, maybe from you, and I admired her clients' books, so I knew she was somebody I wanted to send it to. She read it. She really liked it.

She sent it out to editors, and Amy Einhorn was the one who liked it best. Before she she made an offer for the book, we had a conversation, and she said, “You know, there’re things that are missing, and I wish I could tell you what that is, but I don’t know.” We brainstormed a little, and she actually had some excellent ideas, and then I spent the next six months rewriting, just based on those, because I liked her, and I also really agreed with what she said. I thought it was going to be a better book. Then Lisa sent it back to her with a note that said, “You spoke. She listened.”

Oh, that’s beautiful!

It was really nice. A couple of days later, Lisa called and told me Amy had made an offer.

Cynthia hard at work on her novel!

Yay! Any tips on how to turn a well-known true crime story into fiction?

I taught a workshop about that recently. The main one is to figure out why this is a story you want to tell. What's the bigger story for you that the crime is serving? I really wanted to write about young women. I wanted to write about the eighties. I wanted to write about invincibility. So that crime was the way to write about it. It wasn’t just, “Oh, this was a really interesting thing that happened to me.” And then to figure out who your main character is.

How did Nina come to you?

I tried to write the story from many different points of view. I wanted an outsider of some sense. And I wanted somebody who wasn’t necessarily that close to him.

I tried writing it from the present point of view, looking back but I didn’t know what to say in the present. Once I figured out the right distance, I was able to write it, but it took a while to figure out who was going to tell the story.

Who else did you have telling the story?

I had Stephanie telling half the story at a certain point. I had stuff from Gardner’s point of view at certain points. I tried everybody’s point of view.

Oh, so Nina was always a narrator, but there was more than one?

Yes, yes, exactly. I was trying to switch it around.

And then you settled upon her because she was an outsider. Why did that seem important to have her be an outsider?

I was drawing on a lot of my own experience of that time, and I wanted to write about feeling like an outsider. She was a good person to tell the story because she wasn’t “one of us,” in the inner circle. Maybe that’s somebody else’s story to tell. But it didn’t feel like the right distance for me to tell it from.

You felt Nina had more objectivity?

Yes. And more naivety, more investment in the guy she likes being a good guy, more justification of his bad behavior.

A lot of readers of Beyond are also writers. Do you have a prompt that’s really helped you or your students?

I took a class once with Donald Antrim, and he said, “The things you most don’t want to write about are the things people most want to read.”

Oh!

I really loved that. Every time I think, “Ew, I would never write about that,” or, “Oh, how embarrassing,” or, “Oh, God, no!” I now apply Donald’s wisdom. It’s really helpful.

That is really helpful. I’m definitely experiencing that myself with Beyond. Was this book something you didn’t want to write about?

Not so much the Robert Chambers part of it. But the mother stuff? Yes. And also how Nina feels about herself. I feel so embarrassed about it. There were things when I was like, “Am I really going say that?” And I was like, “I guess so.”

It’s so hard to write the stuff that we don’t want to write about. How did you manage that?

I’d just pretend no one was ever going to read it so I might as well write it down.

How does it feel now that people are reading it?

It's exciting, although a little nerve-wracking! I used a lot of myself and my background for Nina, which is a double-edged sword: it’s necessary to make the story authentic and unique, even though some of what I share—however exaggerated or fictionalized—hits close to home.

It’s a beautiful novel! Thank you, Cynthia!

🌸🌸 Thank you gigantically to everyone who’s joined this beautiful, growing community — we’re nearly 19,000 strong — devoted to bringing as much light as possible into this world of ours. If you would like to support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Beyond cannot exist without you! 🌸🌸

If you enjoyed this Craft Advice with Cynthia Weiner, you might also enjoy this one with Nadia Bola-Weber:

Thank you for being here! ❤️ You know how much I love your comments. I read them all.

Leave a comment