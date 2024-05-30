Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Brandon Taylor is a true master of craft. So much so, his first novel, Real Life, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice. And Filthy Animals, a collection of short stories and the winner of The Story Prize, and The Late Americans, his second novel, have both become bestsellers. Brandon is the 2022-2023 Mary Ellen von der Heyden Fellow at the Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers. He holds graduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of Iowa. His short stories and essays have appeared in Granta, Guernica, O, The Oprah Magazine, The New Yorker, London Review of Books and more. And he's an Acquiring Editor at Unnamed Press.

In other words, Brandon knows his way around a sentence. And a paragraph. And entire gorgeous stories. There's so much wisdom in what follows, I'm excited to put it into practice. I think you'll be excited, too!

If you missed part one of our interview, you can read it here.

Where do you write?

I write a lot in my living room. Sometimes I write on the floor, lying down. Or on my desk. Anywhere I can get a horizontal surface in New York City is a good day.

Are you writing on your laptop? Or pen and paper?

A lot of it's on my laptop. Right now, I'm revising a novel so it's a lot of printing the pages and making changes by hand. Sometimes I write by hand in notebooks. I wrote a large essay about Émile Zola, and the first draft of the first part of that I was writing by hand, over and over and over to get it right. I'm a bit of a hybrid.

You're such a prolific writer! Do you write every day?

No, and in fact, when I don't write I really miss it. I haven't written anything in a couple of weeks that isn't letters to my students. Indeed, I go long periods of time without writing. But once I'm in a project, I'm an every day writer. It brings me a lot of pleasure.

What draws you back to it? Do you suddenly have an idea and you're back on it?

A lot of it is just a break in the school schedule. We're in the crunch time, the end of the semester now, so I haven't had time to focus on my own work. I also edit and acquire books and so my authors have needed a lot of attention the past few months. Once there is a break of even like three days, I am back in there. But between projects it can be a bit long.

What usually brings me back to writing when I’ve finished a project is, yes, a new set of characters shows up, and I'm like, “Who are these guys?” But sometimes that's weeks, sometimes that's months.

You write your characters in such a detailed fashion, you're so specific and they're all so different. At what rate do they appear to you fully realized?

Well, that makes me happy that you think they're all different, because they're all different to me. My brain is very crowded. I get a very strong first impression of them. They usually show up dressed a very particular way, and I'm like, “Where's this person going? They've got such a distinctive style.” Then I start to put them in situations. The way that they respond to those situations gives me information about them, and then I can design better situations for them to find out even more about them.

It's sort of like meeting someone at a party who seems really interesting to you; they make a very strong first impression, and then, as you get to know them, that impression is adjusted. But there is a sense of deeper mystery that keeps you tugging at them to figure them out. I can't write a character who I don't feel a sense of mystery about. I understand that some people feel like “I must know everything about my characters.” And I do end up knowing quite a lot about them. But usually I glance them across a room, and they're with some other people, and I'm like, “Who are they?” And then the story is my way of trying to find out about them. Sometimes I end up in dead ends and I've got to cut five pages and redo the situation. But it's just like getting to know anybody.

Do you write description lists of each character? Or do you keep it all straight in your head?

I keep it all in my head. Weirdly, it's when I'm revising that I start making lists of stuff, just because it's easier to see like, “oh, this character is this way, this way, and this way.” So sometimes when I'm revising. I'll make lists. Or I'll write down notes about them, so that I can keep it all straight and make adjustments as I go. But in the drafting phase it's by feel and by touch.

Interesting! How do your scenes come to you? Do you first see the setting? Or do you first hear the dialogue? Or something else?

The first line of anything comes with everything the story or the novel will need. I can't write until I have the first line. Sometimes I've got all these characters standing around, or they're shuffling about and talking to each other, but I can't hear or really see them until I get the first line. It's like lights up on a play: “Ah, yes, we're in motion.”

When I'm writing a scene, I usually have a sense of where the character has come from and why they're in that situation. Then the scene begins to evolve naturally as the characters bump against each other and bump against circumstance. For example, the novel I'm working on now has a scene where the character goes to this Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya that we have near Bryant Park in New York. He goes there with an ex-boyfriend of his who readers will recognize from Filthy Animals. It’s Lionel, the mathematician who now lives in New York. So this new character and Lionel have hooked up in the past, but they're trying to figure out why it doesn't work. And they're browsing pencils. I wanted to have a situation where this character was browsing pencils in the stationary store while talking to this guy that he's had a weird set of relationships with and they're just going through it. And the scene meanders and changes as they talk through different things while browsing pencils.

It was very about the pencils in the first draft of that scene. Then the second draft was, “Okay, let's think about the deep emotional context of their relationship. Let's bring that in a bit more. Let's have them talk.” As I began to introduce that thread, the dialogue really came to life, and they were playfully flirting and also giving each other a hard time. Then that took us somewhere else. So it's testing out different things, seeing what feels right, what doesn't right feel right. Then in revision, teasing out more dynamics.

How much revision do you typically do?

It depends on the project. I write a first draft and then I read it through. I decide what the book needs. In the case of this novel that I just finished, I turned in the draft to my editor in January. He got me notes, and I'm revising it. Right now, I'm reading back through it. What I'm looking for is what does the book really need? What is the core drama of the novel? Once I've figured out what the core drama of the novel is, then with this next pass I’ll rewrite the book with that in mind. I'll prune out what doesn't relate to the core drama. Add things that feel interesting. Once I have a solid second draft, I'll give it to my editor, they'll tell me, “seems right, more or less.” Then I will print it out and retype it from scratch. Once I've retyped it, I will then read it again and make small changes. Then I’ll send that back to my editor.

The retyping is crucial for me, because then every word goes through the filter. Because sometimes, when you’re rewriting, you get a little lazy, and you're like, “I'll just copy this from the last draft.” Or you're not really reading it as you're editing. When you retype it you have to read every word. It's a way of forcing myself to slow down. I think it's like what writers of an earlier generation did when they wrote by hand. For me, because I type really fast, sometimes the words don't even register as words when I'm typing them. So when I'm retyping it by hand, it slows me down, and I have to think about it. I'm in the language of the project more that way. So after every major draft, I do a print and retype.

Wow! So do things change much on the retype?

Yes. Sometimes whole sentences will go. You’ll realize, “I didn't really need to discuss this.” You’ll also know what words you're over using: “Oh, there's a lot of leaning in this book.” Or, “ Oh, I'm really describing eyes a lot.” It makes you more aware of the sentences. You take less for granted when you're retyping it.

Does it take days to retype a book?

I can do it usually in about two days. Unless I discover a plot hole that can take forever. But toward the end, about two days. It takes less time at the end, because then you've done all the hard lifting already.

Your dialogue is exquisite. How much control do you have over what your characters say?

Thank you. I used to read a lot of writing advice. The writing advice industry is very interesting to me, but the place where it is the most fraudulent is when people give advice on writing dialogue: “make sure your dialogue is doing plot” and “make sure your dialogue is doing x, y, and z.” That’s such a tacky and cheesy way to approach dialogue.

I try to write dialogue that has the shape of real-life speech, but an elevated texture and quality. The relationship I want to everyday speech is the same relationship that poetry has to its subject. I'm always aiming for something that feels like life, but isn't directly imitative of life. A lot of it is determined by the characters.

You get really good dialogue when you ask yourself where did this character come from before they were in this scene? What are they thinking as they're going through this scene? What do they feel about that thing that they just heard?

You can also get really good dialogue by going to the other side of the table and saying, “Okay, this character, who is not my main character, isn’t just there to be a sounding board. They're having a day too. What it was their day like? What are they saying? Why are they saying this?” Really try to deepen your understanding of the context of a given scene.

Bad dialogue comes from a bad understanding of the context of a given scene – whether it is the dramatic context or the emotional context. You've got to know where each of those people is coming from and what their agenda is and what they're feeling. Some people do it by ear. They just have a really good ear. I've worked hard on my ear. But the thing that makes my dialogue feel right to me is that when I feel like I understand where each character is coming from and how it twists the scene into a knot. That's what I'm after: dialogue that twists the scene into a knot.

Do your characters ever say things you're not satisfied with and then you, as Brandon, want to go in and change it? Or are they usually doing okay on their own?

All the time. They say things that I'm just like, “Well, that's preposterous. That's totally useless to me as the author and the constructor of this scene.” But then I'm like, “Okay, that doesn't get me close to where I thought I was going. But does it open up an interesting direction? Does it point to something that I couldn't have imagined beforehand?”

Using the dialogue as a prompt can be wonderful, as a way of going further and deeper than you could have imagined. With my students, they often get afraid of things where it's like, “I am teetering on the edge of what I have planned. I need to veer back.”

I encourage them not veer back because that moment where you write just beyond what you planned is where the real writing is. That is the thing that you want, teetering over the abyss. Anytime you write up to the very edge of what you have planned, nudge yourself to go further. Let your character flirt with blowing up all your plans. Challenge yourself. Some of the best writing of my life has come when I've had an agenda, and the character was like, “That's not what I'm interested in today.”

I love that. Your story arcs are not conventional. For instance, The Late Americans starts with a heavy focus on Seamus, yet he’s not even in the final chapter. And your short stories often end before the traditional wrap up. What do you see as an arc of a story? When does a story feel complete to you?

My friend Adam will take great pleasure in that. We're always having a fight about whether I am a conservative writer. I always think I'm very conservative, and he's like, “No, you're such a weirdo.” He will be very happy to hear that he has a fellow believer.

Part of why I write stories the way I do is because I read a lot of stories, and I love stories, but sometimes they feel very constructed to me. I'm like, that's a really pat way but not all life has a resolution. Indeed, my primary experience of life is one of irresolution. So when I'm writing, I try to write into the moment of the greatest emotional and narrative intensity. Then I try to give the story a coda, a moment of lift where it goes away, but I try not to write into the space where I feel like another writer would do that. If I wanted that, I could go read Jeffrey Eugenides or Alice Monroe or Mavis Gallant or Cheever or Carver. What I'm after is the part of writing that is hardest to articulate. The part of writing that is the bit that other people leave out because they're afraid or they aren't interested in it.

The story feels complete to me when one of a few things happen. One is when I have captured the exact moment when a character's understanding of their circumstance changes. Then I'm like, I have done what I came to do. Time to get out of here.

I also know that I've reached an ending when another character's relationship to my main character has changed in a way that forces the main character to shift in their thinking in some way. Or when the natural dramatic material has run its course; when there's nothing else to say.

As a result, sometimes I find myself in what I thought was the middle of the story, and I'm like, Oh, I guess this is the ending. I have to go back to the beginning and figure out what went wrong. Why is it that I thought I was writing one story when, in fact, I was writing another and how can I make that happen on purpose?

Oh, that's fascinating. You write the best sex scenes.

Oh, thanks!

They’re so grounded and present, often very specific and hold a a variety of emotions. Sometimes they're tender, sometimes there’s abuse…

Often in my stories, it’s abuse.

How do you write sex, convincingly?

Oh, that's a great question. I think it goes back to the romance novels. Sex is often such an integral part of those books so I didn't have any squeamishness about sex in writing. Imagine my surprise when I entered these literary spaces, and everyone's like, “Oh, sex scenes are so hard.” And was like, “What do you mean? I just read fifteen books with great sex scenes!” I just naturally didn't have a lot of anxiety about writing them.

I take the approach that romance novelists take which is that sex should be frank, it should be direct. It shouldn't be too euphemistic. It should be about the character’s experience of it physically, emotionally, psychically. It should do something to either the character or the narrative. And it should reveal something about the character’s relationship to themselves and to that person they're having sex with and to the whole notion and construct of sex.

In the same way that I would write a character’s experience looking at a painting or a character’s experience doing gymnastics, I'm going to take the same approach to writing sex – which is to take the narrative through it: What is the body like? What are they feeling? What are they thinking? What are they going through?

When I workshopped the second chapter of this book in which the character’s name is Theodore, and he has this terrible boyfriend, and they have sex in the laundromat bathroom, my workshop teacher was like, “I just feel like this is so detailed. Can we find out more about what they're feeling?” And I was like. “If these two people could talk about their feelings, they wouldn't need to have sex in the laundromat bathroom.” In that moment, Theodore opens the door to the bathroom because he's so overwhelmed because his boyfriend has said something nice to him. He's just like, “That is so erotic. I must feel close to you and this is the only way I know how to do it.” Sex can reveal a moment like that in a relationship where language fails but there's still the body.

I have a very unpretentious idea of sex and narrative. I take a direct approach, and I try to make it feel like any other physical aspect of the character's lives.

I love that! A lot of the readers of Beyond are writers. Do you have a writing prompt that you might want to share?

Oh, I love writing prompts. I give my students writing prompts all the time. Something that I like to tell my students is to write a scene in which a character has received really, really bad news. Say they go to a coffee shop after getting this really bad news, and they're looking around. Write that scene. And then rewrite it conveying the same amount of information but without any interiority.

Oh!

Yes. And then if you're really ambitious, rewrite the scene with only interiority, with very little physical detail.

I do that to train my students to think about the interplay between the inside and the outside, but also how one can convey emotional information and narrative information through physicality and through physical space and through filtering through a character’s perspective. And how sometimes you've got to let the interiority overflow and overrun everything.

In the end, it’s the blend of the two?

Yes. First you write the blended one and whatever naturally you would do. And then you write one version, focusing only on the physical, and one version, focusing only on the interior. Doing that helps you see, “Oh, this is how I would like it.” Then you're able to rewrite it in a blended way with a deeper understanding of the interior and the exterior, if you so choose. Sometimes you find that stripping out all the physicality makes it feel more visceral and alive. And sometimes you find that writing it more on the physical aspect has more impact, because you're trying harder to get it across without recourse to interior narration.

Oh, that's fantastic. I can’t wait to try!

