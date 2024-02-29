Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

writes some of the most beautiful poems that have ever hit this planet. Poems that drive deep into your heart, your bone marrow; poems that nourish your cells and rearrange your thinking. At least, it’s been that way for me! So it was a real treat and education to speak with them about their writing process. I learned a lot. I think you will enjoy it, too!

If you missed last week’s conversation with Andrea, you can check it out here.

The three lucky winners of an autographed copy of You Better Be Lightning are Rosalie Jones, Rosanne Cassidy, and Amy Paturel. I’m so happy for all!

xJane

NOTE: I’ve promised myself I’ll take a break once a quarter, so next week will be it. I’ll see you all back here on the 11th with more wonderful interviews, questionnaires, and essays! Looking forward to sharing them with you!

We made another beautiful monthly donation to The DeTommaso Dogs. Thank you gigantically to all the paid subscribers!

Where do you write?

Meg needs a very specific place to be. She needs an office with a desk with everything quiet. She also needs to set aside time. I'm not like that at all. I can write anywhere, at any time. I could think of something and just sit on the floor and start writing it. I have a desk but I could be at the kitchen table. I could be on the porch, any time of day. There are so many creative thoughts coming at me these days that I'm like, “stop.”

Usually, I write standing up. I write while pacing the room, and I write out loud. If anybody walks in on me doing it, it's embarrassing for us both because I know the sound of a poem before I know the words. So if you walk in, you're watching somebody yell at the walls or whisper at the walls, making sounds that are not language that we've ever heard.

That’s how the poem begins: with the sound of it. It's interesting, if I know particular words will be better writing, I will commonly opt for worse writing if the sound is better.

I've tried to go to writing workshops in which you're expected to just sit there and I can’t stay still. For me, writing is movement.

You're like a musician that way.

Interestingly, over the last years, I write song lyrics all the time. I'm working with friends right now on a musical album. But I'm not a musician. Though I have always written for sound. I think writing songs is far more natural for me than writing poetry. And writing prose isn't natural for me at all. But I've been doing it more lately, because I've been working on a memoir.

Yes, I want to ask you about that. But, first, when you're pacing and making the sounds, are you also recording this? Or does it become a lived experience in your body that you later remember and write down?

I'm listening to the sound. Then eventually the words start coming in. And every so often, I'll run back to my computer, and write it down. Because I write this way, by the time the whole poem is on my computer, I usually have most of it memorized.

How long does it take to get a whole poem down?

It depends on the poem. Some poems I've worked on for two months and some poems take less than twenty minutes.

In addition to getting the sound of it, are you also seeing images? How do you know what the words are going to be about? Or is it just a surprise when the words start attaching themselves to the sound?

People don't know this, but most of my poems rhyme. I know that folks don't like rhyme. So, I hide the rhyme. Often I'm the only one who can hear it.

I know what I want the poem to be about. I know the message that I want it to send. And I know the emotion. That's pretty much it. Then I try out words. It's almost like the words are trying on the clothes of the sound. I don't really know how to explain it. I know it's wild and I don't know if I've ever heard that anybody else writes like this, but I see Meg sitting down and I'm like, “How do you sit and do that?”

In so many of your poems, you're braiding all these different threads that at first maybe seem like they don't even go together, but then they do. Is that something you have to consciously do? Or is that naturally happening?

I almost always want to do it. There’s something in my writing style that Meg calls “circling back.” But they find me by surprise. They pop up as possibilities, they're not planned. They surprise and excite me. I don't really make them, they always come to me.

That's beautiful. Do you write every day? Do you just start pacing and see if a poem comes? Or does a poem come and then you start pacing?

It depends on the moment. If I'm thinking, “okay, I want to write today,” then I'll pace. I might put on a little bit of instrumental music or something. Then I'll start feeling in my body the emotion of the piece.

But other times, a line will hit me or something will say, “hey, write about this.” For example, I really want to write about the fact that I have curly hair now and I didn't before chemo. I also have much darker hair than I had before. I think it's absolutely fascinating that you can go through something really hard and come out changed. I've always wanted curly hair so this feels like an exciting entry point to a poem.

I'll start by feeling into my body and feeling where that excitement lives. I'll tap into where I imagine the poem might go, but I don't usually like knowing all of the places that it will go because I like when the process of writing teaches and surprises me.

Then I'll start making sounds.

Are you happy with early drafts? How much of an editor are you?

Oh my goodness, well, reading my first books, I'll wish I had been an editor. Sometimes, I'll be a bit neurotic when editing the sound: that's one thing that can catch me up. It can take a lot of time figuring out if the sound is working well in my rhythmic ear.

Meg runs a poetry workshop called Poems That Don't Suck. She's the most incredible editor I've ever met in my life. But our first years of editing together were just tears. I was like, “How don't you understand this?” And she was like, “No, don't have this here because of this.” And I'm like, “No, you're messing up the whole sound of the poem.” But Meg is my editor now and after a few days of sulking I almost always end up agreeing with her.

Let's say you spend one day and you get a first draft of a poem. Then before you give it to Meg, do you go over it a bunch of times?

Yeah, yeah, I'll do that. I'll work with it. I'll edit it, especially if it's going to be published.

The editing is for the sound. But does it also become for the content?

Yes, definitely. Meg will tell me when I’ve gotten too lost in the sound to get the message across. Or, I'm really into wordplay. I love writing lines like, “I made snow angels in her cold shoulder.” That sort of thing. For Meg, that kind of wordplay will sometimes take away the heart of the message. She sometimes has to tell me I’m having too much fun with words in a serious poem.

Because so much of your poetry is the sound of it, there must be a way these words are reverberating through your body. Can you describe that experience of how the language moves through you?

One time I sat down before I was going on a long tour. Well, I don't know if I sat down. But I thought, how many poems have I written that I have memorized that are in my being. Because I'm not able to tour right now this is making me a little sad--but it took me four and a half hours to get through all the poems that I had memorized. And I thought, “wow, these are all the poems that just live within my body. And some of them are heavy.”

I sometimes wonder how that lives. But I'll say that—it feels vulnerable to share this—sometimes I'll be in the scan machine and I'll know what poem to keep speaking to myself to get me through the scan.

Do you say it out loud? Although you probably can't move, right?

I'll whisper it to myself.

Oh, that's beautiful. Do you have an inner critic? And, if so, how loud are they?

I used to have one. I'm not saying I don't now. But my parents raised me to love art. And they were so celebratory of my art. But one of the things that impacted me was the fact that they didn't talk about my art as being better than anyone’s.. When I would create something they never spoke about me being better. Something about that ingrained in me that knowing that I didn't have to be a better artist than anyone to be an artist.

I've spent most of my life thinking I am a very average writer, and that never felt bad to me. I don't even know if writing is my thing. Feeling is my thing. Pondering is my thing. Wondering is my thing. If I could go back in time, I probably would have had more interest in studying psychology than writing and would likely still have become a writer who studied psychology. That's what's really interesting to me.

I can look at Meg and know she is a writer. She’s so talented. She’s so skilled. It's so easy for her. For me, I have never even really cared to get better or to improve at my craft. This is not great writing advice but I always have felt like, “Okay, I'm an average writer who loves what I do and people enjoy it sometimes.” I’ve always felt neutral. I want to reach people and connect with people and I hope my art helps. I care about it helping more than I care about it being good.

That is so beautiful. Also: you are off-the-charts gifted. I wondered if there's a way that your health has affected your poetry, not just the content of what you're writing about, but the way you see poems, what you view as a poem now. Different sounds that appeal to you, different rhythms.

I write shorter poems now. I realized that I have written so many long poems. And in doing that, sometimes I took the power away from them by going on and on.

I think the biggest difference is…there used to be a way, and this is a thing that came from the spoken word movement or poetry slam in general, where people were being scored for their poems. I grew up in poetry slam and you got judged by the audience. What typically won were the poems that devastated an audience. The hardest stories of the poet’s life.

I had an aversion to doing that from the start. But it impacted me in some ways. I would excavate these hard moments in my life, and pour them into a poem. I don't anymore.

How do I say this? Because I want to be really respectful and honor the fact that that kind of writing is important. It’s important for people's healing. It's important to remind other people they're not alone. And it's important to tell the truth about the pain in our world. So I don't want to suggest that that isn't necessary.

But for me, I have a very different way of writing now, and this is the best way I've learned to describe it. Say I wanted to write a poem about the horrors of factory farms. Whereas in the past I would have dove into all of those details that turned me vegan many years ago, the horrifying grief of it. Now I might start the poem with a fact such as cows have best friends. For me, for my own spirit, I will still write on the same topics, but I have to enter the poem via the light.

I keep saying, “that's so beautiful” to everything you're saying, but it is so beautiful. You’ve shared that an editor once said you use the same words over and again in your poems. What are some of your favorite words?

The moon. For a long time, it was concrete. When I got together with Meg, she was like, “baby, you can't take every poem to space: the moon, galaxies, nebulas, they need not be in every poem you write.”

But I actually love sharing that story because I'm the Poet Laureate of my state right now. And I just keep telling people you don't need to know a lot of words. I don't think you need an education in writing. Sure, it helps. But, it isn’t necessary.

So yes, I repeat a lot of words. Meg will go through my document and she'll say, “okay, you use this word seventy times in ten pages.” And I'm like, “but I can't get rid of it here. And I can't get rid of it here or here or here.”

I lost a lot of words with my brain injury so my vocabulary really shrunk.

I feel like I have far less vocabulary than I ever had. Sometimes what I'll do even before I start pacing is open a bunch of poetry books, usually written by my friends, and I'll pick thirty words that I haven't used in my recent writing. And I'll write those down. That will open me up to something new as well.

I'll watch Meg write and the language that just funnels through her is incredible. But with Lyme disease and chemotherapy, it's just gone for me.

I lost especially a lot of the two and three and four syllable words. There’s a word for those that I can’t remember! It's more the one syllables that stuck with me. Is that true with you as well?

That's interesting. Yeah, I think it probably is. I mean, so much so that I can't even really play Scrabble.

I can't play Scrabble either! I also can forget how to pronounce certain words. Do you have that at all?

Oh, my gosh, yes, that will happen. I don't know what this is. And I hardly know how to spell anymore. I'm like, “thank goodness for autocorrect!”

Yes! You mentioned that you are working on a memoir. Could tell us a little bit about that?

In some ways, I started writing it before even my cancer diagnosis, but largely, it is about this time in my life. It's not a self-help book in any way but I want it to read as a memoir about my life that is very helpful to people. I'm trying to find ways, and it's hard because so much of this lives in me in a languageless way, of expressing how am I finding joy right now.

Because the biggest thing I feel in regards to a pull towards art is wanting to articulate this journey in a way that will be easy and accessible for other people. But the memoir also has some glitches in my commitment to it simply because I no longer have a drive for success. I don’t have a drive for approval.

I didn't think I had a drive for approval before, but I can now see it so clearly now. I was like, “I want success. I want approval. I want people to tell me I'm doing a good job. I want folks to think that I'm doing well at this.” Now I just want the book to be helpful.

And this is weird, but I almost feel like I have an unhealthy level of a lack of a desire for success at this point. So I'm trying to find ways to incorporate that drive back into my life, because I think of it as something that is part of the land of the living. So maybe if I can allow myself some of that, maybe I'll feel a little bit more part of this world. Because there are some ways that I already feel like I'm in a different world half the time.

That makes sense. Does the memoir start with the diagnosis? Does it precede the diagnosis? Do you go back to childhood?

It starts the week before my diagnosis, but it will travel back in time to be able to contrast what happened literally the day before my diagnosis and then the day after. How is everything—and I mean, everything—so different in one day? So that's what I'm exploring.

How much do you have?

It’s scattered out throughout my computer, but probably there are 300 pages that I'm trying to wrangle into something that makes sense. So much of what I've written since my diagnosis I’ve put out that day, because I never knew if I’d be alive the next month. It’s still hard for me to not just take everything I write and immediately post it to social media.

A lot of the readers of Beyond are also writers. Is there a prompt that you might share with them that has been really helpful for you?

Yes. Something I enjoy doing—I just said enjoy, but I haven't done it since cancer, I don't think—is I would write a love letter from the part of my body that I love the least to the part of my body that I love the most or vice versa.

I've given this prompt to lots of people and I very often share it with youth. It’s so beautiful what people write. One young girl wrote about how the part of her body she loved the most were her eyelashes because they were so light and her eyelashes wrote a love letter to her heavy heart. She was trying to teach her heavy heart about lightness.

People come up with the most beautiful pieces when writing on this prompt. So I'll offer that.

Beautiful.

Thank you for being here, dear Beyonders! ❤️ Your comments (and hearts) mean so much to me. I read each and every one.

Leave a comment