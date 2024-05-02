Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds

As a “recovering lawyer” and first time author, Alua Arthur had to feel her way through the writing process so I found her insights particularly illuminating. She also had to channel real life client stories from her death doula practice into composites for each chapter. Quite a skill to have! We talked about how she pulled off this and so much more to create her gorgeous new memoir Briefly Perfectly Human: Making an Authentic Life By Getting Real About the End.

Toward the end, we circled back on some aspects of the book that didn’t fit into the first part of our conversation. I think you’ll find it quite compelling.

If you missed part one of our interview, you can read it here.

And exciting news! Alua’s book has landed on the New York Times Nonfiction Bestseller list in the #7 slot!

Where do you write?

Everywhere the inspiration stricks.

You don't have to be in a certain place, at a certain time?

No, this is my first writing anything. I'm a lawyer by training, so I wrote legal briefs. I've kept journals my whole life though, but aside from that, I haven't written creatively before. So I'm still learning. I don't consider myself a writer. Let's start there. I just wrote a book.

It’s so beautifully written! So you can write at a friend's house or a coffee shop or at home?

I need silence but if I'm in the midst of something and there's an idea, I'll write a sentence real quick.

From your hand motions, does that mean you write it into your phone?

Yes.

Do you ever write longhand? Or do you write on your computer?

Computer. Or I can't read it.

To protect identities, you changed details and created composite characters. You drew from not only your dying clients but also people who shared their stories with you. Can you talk us through how you went about doing this? How you determined what to pull from where? And if in the end is there the truth of any one story or are they a combination?

They're a combination intentionally. I promise not to share. I promise to my clients, but I promise to myself not to share. But so many of the things are in so many different people that it's not hard to put them together to make one person. Maybe somebody's hair combined with somebody's living room combined with what I wish her dog smelled like in order to make a space that feels like these are all the elements from all the other people. So much of it is universal. I am also in a lot of those stories because a lot of them are my experiences, as well.

Parts of you feed into the portrayal of the client?

Absolutely. Because I'm witnessing people often so it's filtered through my experience. Claudia, for example, who had a hard time picking somebody to be her representative, I am also present there.

Ah, the toxically self-reliant client. I understand! You narrate from the past tense, but when you go into the client stories, you use the present tense. I wonder why you made that decision and how it was to work with that kind of switching between the tenses.

Well, it was a pain in the ass for the proofreader, I'll put it that way, for starters. But it felt important to me to be very clear about my past story and my current life. I'm writing about ten years ago and all the things that led me here. But then these are the things that are happening while I'm here.

There was a bit of a challenge right at the outset, because when I said to my editor, “Here's my idea: We're going to start in Cuba, then we're going to go back, and then we're also going to go forward.” She was like, “What?” I think it works!

It does work! Did you have trouble with mentally making that switch? How did you actually work on it? Did you write all the present tense and then the past tense? Or were you flipping back and forth?

The way that the book ultimately came together is I just started writing. I wasn't writing a book. Stories were just coming out. So I wrote a bunch of stories and I showed it to somebody who said, “I think this could be a book.” Then we put some of them together and made a proposal. From there I thought through how it could be structured. So I just wrote the stories and then I matched them thematically.

How long did it take you to write the book?

I started getting it all out in mid-early pandemic -- after the toilet paper hoarding days, but before Disneyland was open again. If that's any way to mark time!

Hah! The times we’re in! You share a fair amount of personal stories. How did you determine which of your personal stories belonged? And how much to include?

When looking at the themes that lived well together, it helped a lot. They're the big stories that needed to be in there to tell my story completely. So for those, the themes were already present. That made it easy to match with a client story.

But it was kind of tricky to be like, “This is something important that happened in my life, but let's leave it off because it doesn't work with the larger theme.” All along, I meant to write the story that needs to be written, not here's my life. It's a memoir, yes, but a lot of things have happened to me that didn't make it into the book because they didn't work with the story.

It’s interesting, after I asked that question I realized I think of your book as an examination of these experiences you've had as a death doula, that’s the throughway, and then there are also all these gorgeous personal stories that support that. But that may not have been your starting point. Was your starting point actually more to write about your life and then the death doula experiences are an aspect of it?

Yes. Because the way that I see it, the book would still be about death if the client stories weren't included in there. Not only my early experiences with it, but certainly depression and trying to figure out what I want to do with my life and only looking at my mortality. Certainly also suicidality for a little bit of there, being so deeply depressed that I don't want to live. So this is still about death.

And now how do we highlight the things that we struggle with as humans through people that are dying with a magnifying glass on them? So highlighting the regular life with the client stories.

Was it ever difficult to match those up?

Yes, because I have enough for like three books.

I hope there are more! Your level of awareness and honesty in this book is just staggering. You’re not shy about writing your flaws, your culpability in situations, your own contradictions within yourself. Was that difficult for you?

It's not so hard, because honestly, big secret, I wasn't thinking about the fact that people would read it. I was just writing it. I've journaled for a really long time and that's been my writing. So I was just doing that, but on the page in some way.

Also, I think it’s easier to write from some distance because I'm writing about my life ten years ago. Now today it'd be much harder to see all the fucked up things I'm doing. In ten years, I'll be able to see it. That helped a lot.

When I did come to and realize at some point it was going to be published and people like you would be reading it that I didn't know otherwise and you'd know intimate details about me, I wanted hopefully for the book to make people feel a little bit more empowered to share all their dirty laundry as well. Just to be as transparent as possible about our lives.

None of us are doing this right. I don't know what I'm doing. Most of us don't, but we all pretend that we do. If I lead and say, “Hey, I don't know what's up.” Then maybe somebody else can be like, “Me, neither. And here's my story.”

Do you edit your own work? Or do you tend to write something and then ask someone to read it and get feedback from them?

Just my editor. I think it's perfect the first time it's written. Like, “It's great, no?”

Did your editor think it was perfect?

No. Honestly, I still am not convinced that the book is any good.

It’s so good! In your acknowledgements you thank your agent for sending “me right back to myself for my own answers when the questions weren’t substantive.” I love that! Can you provide an example of this? And what was the process like?

There's so many of them. For starters, when trying to choose who would publish the book. It was like, “Listen, you have great options in front of you. What do you need out of this process?” And she couldn't answer that for me. I could answer that for myself. Then when I could say, “All right, this sounds like a good fit.”

We're talking about UK rights right now. She'll give me a bunch of information and then she'll pose a question to me. And I'm like, “I don't know. What feels like the best choice to make?” Or sometimes I ask her some ridiculous things. Like, “Do you think I should do this or this?” She'd be like, “Girl, that's not for me.” It's hard to quantify now, but it was all the time.

She's so good at it. And she's full of information, too. Giving me all the information in the world, but won't make my decision for me. Nor will she say, “I think this is what you should do.”

In your acknowledgements, you also thank your book. Can you tell us a bit about that?

The book forced me into some places that I didn't think I was willing to go. There was a lot of surrender in the process. I wanted things to go a particular way and it just wouldn't come together, it wouldn't go. So I had to stop and sit back and repeatedly say, “Okay, show me what you will be.” It required me to get out of the way as often as possible. And that's a good practice for my life. It's a good practice for my death also. Like, “This is what I think I want. This is where we're going.” And it was like, “Girl, that's not the plan. That's not what's going to happen.”

I learned a lot while writing the book. I learned a lot about myself, but I learned about my still big sticking points. I also learned how to be a steward. The book doesn't feel like mine, as silly as that sounds. I just had to move to let it happen as it would.

Did you feel like you were channeling energy? Elizabeth Gilbert talks a lot about it's not her writing the books. She just becomes the vessel.

Yes, the vessel. Just let me move out of the way and let it do what it will do. I'd start writing a story and you know, click, clack, clack. I'm typing so fast and the words can't all get out and I’m barely thinking them, but I'm in the emotion of it. I'm crying. I'm getting goosebumps. I'm laughing. It's just coming, coming, coming, coming, coming. And then you come to again and there's a bunch of words on the page. And you're like, “oh.”

Wow! How long do you write at a time?

I set months aside because I was also running the business and teaching death doulas concurrently. I was going on little retreats where I just sit in front of a fire or sit in the snow or stare out the window a lot.

Would you write for an hour, two hours, three hours or would it vary?

It would vary. I also would maybe write a sentence or two and then go to the fridge a lot. Hoping some magical treat would have arrived at some point that I would want to eat. That's my writing method. The fridge.

I have to tell you, I became obsessed with these Summerdown peppermint creams. I’m a pretty clean eater but I do love dark chocolate, I eat it every day. But the first ingredient in these mints is sugar so I was trying not to eat too many of them. Then I read your book and you were talking about how we can cause harm by putting that kind of constraint on ourselves. So I promptly ordered several boxes of them because the shipping is so expensive that it doesn't make sense to just order one!

I love that! Enjoy!

Do you have a writing prompt that was helpful for you during your writing process? Maybe something that helped if you got stuck?

If I got stuck, I would write that I was stuck and I don't know what to say, but I'm just going to keep going until something wants to come out, but nothing's coming out. So I guess I'll just keep going and I will just keep typing.

And then would things start coming out?

And then things would start coming out, but sometimes it would get me in that place where I could then disengage and move so that whatever wanted to come actually came.

Oh, I love that. There’s so much in your book and we’ve only covered a portion of it. For instance, earlier you mentioned depression. Is there anything we didn't get to that you want to mention?

Mental health is a huge component of the book and my story. It’s been an ongoing, lifelong struggle. But the major depression is the thing that ultimately got me here so I am eternally grateful for it.

Is it anything that you struggle with now? Or do you feel like this death work and possibly other things have helped keep it in a... I don't even know the right word, a more manageable place?

Yes, I think that practices keep it in a more manageable place and also just the awareness of it. I will say, though, that every once in a while, especially when it's rainy and cold and the seasons change I'm like, “Oh, God, is it coming again?”

Often I can just be patient with it. But I'd say after that big clinical depression, that major depressive episode, I've given myself a lot more grace to allow things to come and go because it came in like a storm, but it also went.

That’s a great lesson to learn. Do you have times where you have to go to work, but you're not feeling it?

Yes.

Does being there and doing the work help you get into a better place or are you kind of just getting through it?

It can. Realistically, if you are having some depression, sitting with somebody who's dying is a real way to kick yourself right out of it. But then in those cases, it's probably a circumstance I'm responding to in my life as opposed to something deeper that's going on. And when it is turned off by being in the presence of somebody, then I'm aware that it's circumstantial. That passes pretty quickly.

But getting up to go sit with clients when not feeling my best is not a great time because, well, getting dressed is tricky. It is a great way to just bring myself right back into alignment.

Are there practices that are helping you?

I go on walks, just breathing, my feet on the ground, the jangle of my bracelets, the sun in my face, the beauty of the natural world. Being outside helps me a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot.

Although I was out the other day and this guy was like, “baby girl, it's okay.” I think he could just tell on my face something was going on. And I was like, “it's not okay!” Maybe it was the perimenopause.

Do you ever hold the fear that a major episode is going to come back and stay entrenched for a while?

Absolutely. Always. I'm scared of it. It was hard. Just like clinging to life and to anything that would make me feel something. It was so hard because I'm so used to being so feeling that the absence of it made me feel like, “What am I? How am I so empty?”

But I survived it once. I could probably survive it again if it did return, but please don't.

