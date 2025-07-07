Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

Photo @ Beowulf Sheehan

An award-winning journalist, Ruthie Ackerman's writing has been published in Vogue, Glamour, O Magazine, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Salon, Slate, Newsweek, and more. Her Modern Love essay for the New York Times became the launching point for her forthcoming memoir, The Mother Code. Ruthie launched The Ignite Writers Collective in 2019 and since then has become an in-demand book coach and developmental editor. Her client wins include a USA Today bestseller, book deals with Big 5 publishers, representation by buzzy book agents, and essays in prestigious outlets. She has a Master's in Journalism from New York University and lives in Brooklyn with her family.

What are you reading now?

I’m reading Emma Patee’s novel Tilt right now about a woman’s journey into the unknown after a huge earthquake hits the Pacific Northwest. I’m also devouring Loving Sylvia Plath by Emily Van Duyne. My drug of choice is nonfiction books about fascinating women and Sylvia Plath is high on that list. The new Joan Didion book Notes to John is too.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

The Nancy Drew books and Judy Blume. I was always hiding from my parents but I don’t remember hiding books specifically. I guess I was hiding myself within books.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

I don’t really re-read books, but I do open my favorite books to random pages and read them for inspiration. Rebecca Solnit’s A Field Guide to Getting Lost is one of those books. Liz Gilbert’s Big Magic is too. Claire Dederer’s Love and Trouble. I tend to read dark books because they remind me that I am not alone when I’m going through a tough time. My husband always asks me, why are you reading about [fill in the blank] dark topic right before bed, but I truly find reading about other people’ experiences soothing and comforting.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

An amazing scarf. I love the idea of drawing attention to the intricacies of something handmade and beautiful that I can wrap around my neck like a hug.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you've encountered recently?

Don’t suck the joy out of life. I often find myself focusing on all the things that I wish were happening instead of all the amazing things that are happening. Recently, my publicist for my book said – find joy– and it gave me the jolt I needed to remember that I already achieved what I hoped to achieve just by writing my book. Now I can let go.

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

I once found a bird that had fallen out of a tree and had lost its mother and I fed and nurtured it until it was ready to fly away. Then I was sad for a few days because I grew so attached to it!

What's one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

I’m happy that my first marriage didn’t work out because if it had I wouldn’t have met my second husband Rob or had my daughter Clementine. I don’t believe everything happens for a reason, but sometimes I look at Rob and Clementine and think, I almost didn’t have you in my life, and I get a little teary.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

Dancing in the kitchen! I adore dancing. But also, I really like walking. So much of my day is spent in front of a computer so if I can make myself get up and go outside my day is always better for it.

What are your hopes for yourself?

That I get to keep writing books—and help others write books too. Writing is a radical act in a world that is bent on silencing us.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

When I moved to NYC over 20 years ago, I had so many incredible women take me under their wings who have become my fairy godmothers. They opened doors for me, cheered me on and believed in me before I ever believed in myself. Now I try to bring that energy to other women.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

You have to create the life you want. No one is going to hand it to you. No one will give you permission. You are what you spend your days doing. So choose intentionally.

If you enjoyed Ruthie’s questionnaire, you may also like this one with

:

⭐️Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe is a reader-supported publication with the goal of bringing as much light as possible into this world of ours. If you look forward to reading Beyond, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.⭐️

Thank you for being here, dear Beyonders! ❤️ Your comments (and hearts) mean so much to me. I read each and every one.

Leave a comment