When you say things like, “God replaced my stone-cold heart with a beating one” or “God picked me off that path and put me on this one,” what is actually happening?

It’s literally that moment of repentance. It's that moment of reorientation. It's like cutting open a hole in the roof. All of a sudden, there's this light streaming in. What I needed in the moment was light -- and what I thought I should be doing is holding the ceiling closed. I fight and fight and fight. I'm so strong willed. I'm such a force of nature. I can make shit happen and that's amazing. But it's also dangerous to me and the people in my life.

There have been times where I have fought, fought, fought, fought because I was sure the story I was telling myself was right about myself and the world and other people. When everything collapses or something happens that was unexpected, I start thinking differently about it, I’ve got to let all of that stuff drop. And I can't even see the relief of it, because I'm so scared to let it go, because it's all I have.

How do you come up with a new story? Does it arise naturally? Or do you have to go through steps to see your life at a different angle?

I feel like it happens to me. I don't think that I would create it for myself. I don't know how else to explain it. For instance, if I have a resentment against someone and it's a justified one -- those are the most dangerous – and I tell the story over and over to different people and if they have the reaction of “Oh, my God! Fuck that person. That's awful.” I think that's evidence that I'm right. It’s not. It’s evidence that I'm a masterful rhetorician, and that is not the same thing as being right. There's no healing, no relief, no growth, no movement, nothing.

I have a situation uncannily similar to what you’re describing. You write a fair amount about making amends. I feel like I have to do that. Not necessarily go to them with it, but to get out of victim mode. Because the behavior you're describing can land you in victim mode. What they've done is horrible and sustained. I'm not inventing or exaggerating it. But verging on victim mode is so bad for me. Has creating the inventory of ways you've wronged others helped you break out of this pattern?

Yes, I mean, I prefer a story in which I have no culpability. Those are the stories we all prefer. As soon as I have that moment of repentance, of reorientation, telling just a slightly different story, as soon as I'm able to admit to myself how I helped create the situation that I'm resenting, even if it's 5% was my fault – it is like magical relief. Because this is what's twisted: deep down we know what part we played. And the shame of that and the fact that we prefer that remain hidden from ourselves and everyone else for as long as possible, that is the fuel for the resentment. The thing that is fueling my resentment isn't what they did; almost always on some level spiritually it's my part of it. Somehow owning this takes all the pressure out of it. They still did the shitty thing that you can have feelings about, but that's not the same as having that cranked up resentment that eats your lunch every day.

And you're not the victim.

No. It’s interesting right now, because you can tell your version your grievance story on social media and there will be an audience for you. I've watched some people where I know more of the whole story, I know the facts, and I'll see how they portray their grievance story to an audience online. And I'm like, “there's part missing.” It's always their part. And it's natural. It's not like there's something uniquely messed up about them. This is how human beings are. This is why real spirituality can bring healing because it sticks a pin in that inflated ego. A grievance story has to do with the ego. Richard Rohr says, “Your true self can't actually be hurt or offended. It's always the false self. It's the thing that we want to portray to people.”

That feels very true. What role does curiosity in your life?

I don't think I was a particularly curious person until the past few years.

What changed?

I got older. I had a lot of ego work that I had to do when Covid came. I didn't even know it was waiting for me because I was on a ride. My career is very chill compared to what it was years ago. I don't have big media profile or sexy speaking tours and all that. I mostly cook and go for walks. But in 2019, I was on ninety airplanes in seven countries. In 2020, I was in my apartment, and the abruptness of that was drastic. To have a life that I was living at the pace I was living at. The pace was so fast I didn't understand the effect it was having on me: my ego became so addicted to being treated special. Then in my apartment, there were no upgrades, nobody sending cars for me, no VIP reception. Nothing.

I had some difficult jealous reactions about what other people were getting that I wasn't. It was gross. When I softened a little bit, as a result of being willing to look at the ego stuff more, I became more curious about other people. When I walked the Camino the most amazing part of it was, the thing that made me lose my mind with joy and curiosity, there are storks everywhere.

Wow! Were they there the first time you walked it?

No, because it was in the fall. There were these massive six-foot-wide nests on top of churches. I'm like, “what is that?” Then this huge stork flew and landed. It was a spiritual experience. Every time I saw a stork I squealed. It was like if unicorns were real. Then I was looking up everything I could about storks. So I have more curiosity, but it's because my obsession with myself is like one degree less. Then there's room for curiosity.

The storks got in! I wondered if we could talk about crying. Mentions of it routinely pop up in your writing. I’ve lost my natural ability to cry and have discovered lots of people have. It seems like something you’re able to do and have found healing.

Yes. For a lot of my life, it was so important for me to be seen as strong that I would be horrified if someone saw me cry. I don't care if people see me cry now. In the last few years, I will start crying if somebody else is crying in front of me, if they're telling me a story around grief or loss. It will move me so much that I'll shed tears from it. I'm able to be more present to what other people are saying without having my own narrative going on at the same time. Maybe I have more of that capacity than I did before.

I usually start crying because things have built up and built up and built up, and they just have to break down again. That's usually what's going on with my tears. I cried on an airplane coming home from the Camino because I watched this Andrew Scott movie All Of Us Strangers. Did you see it?

Yes. Andrew Scott just makes me cry.

I would watch him do anything. Those scenes where he and Claire Foy are together and he's talking to his mom, who's probably thirty-one or thirty-five, and he's older than her now, but they're having this conversation. I have never seen anything like that, and it touched something deep in me. I couldn't keep it back. I was so moved.

This circles back to what we were talking about before about parenting and grace.

That's why I've been thinking about it, that one scene. I guess the reason I write about times that I ended up crying is because it's almost always something has broken open for me that I've tried to keep from breaking open. And then there it is.

Do you feel like it helps you move those emotions through you?

Yes. There's nothing better than a good cry. You can only hold on for so long. You’ve got release it.

You also write a fair amount about prayer. When you're praying, what are you doing? Do you ask for things for yourself? Or others?

It's turning off a bunch of stuff in your brain so that you can hold something precious in a holy space – and having this expression of wanting God or the divine or whatever language you use, inviting that into it into that space.

There're so many different kinds of prayer. There's intercessory prayer where you're praying for someone else. Those are taking, even if it's just twenty seconds, this moment to acknowledge this deep desire that you have for something for another person. It's like this gossamer thread that goes from our heart, and then gets threaded through God and to them. It's connecting us to that person through God.

It's not like if we twist God's arm enough, God has to do what we're asking. We're not promised anything other than we are connected to that person through God in the act doing it. What ends up happening with that person? It's not like if we do it then we deserve for the outcome to be what we prayed for. That's nonsense. It doesn't work like that. All you're promised is that you are now connected to that person through God, and that matters in some way that is undefinable to me.

Do you think there’s an essence that’s listening? And possibly weighing things?

There's no weighing. That's in the realm of earning and worthiness and working for something and then getting the thing you deserve because you worked so hard. God, the grounded source of all being, already knows the source of our sorrows and our joy. So it's not like we affect God through our prayers, but God affects us. Somebody smarter than me said that prayer hammers us into the vessel that can receive the answer to the prayer.

Beautiful! So if you’re praying for yourself, you’re hammering yourself into a vessel that can receive whatever it is that comes?

Yes. Instead of God's gumball machine. If I put my quarter of prayer into God's gumball machine and turn it, I should get the fucking gumball. That's a setup for some very unhealthy things.

When you're praying, God already knows everything that you're praying for, so it's more that you are being impacted by your own prayers than this greater source who is listening and then acting upon them?

Right. I actually think that it allows me to be in a space where I acknowledge that God is here.

Oh, that’s so beautiful. Linked with that is blessings. What are you perceiving as blessings?

It’s putting words of good hope out into the world and into the ears of those that you desire to be changed in good ways by them. That's the way I see it.

When you’re offering the blessing, do you feel like you’re channeling God?

Although I hesitate to say yes, because it feels like a form of spiritual self-flattery to be like, “I'm just channeling God.” It can be facile and self-serving to put things that way. But if I was pressed, I would say, “Yes, that's my experience.”

Preaching, too. Primarily my vocation is I'm a preacher. There are moments in the act of preaching where it feels like the word of God, something that is eternally true and good that comes from our source, is coming out in the spoken act.

Not all of it. There's self-effacing jokes and Simpsons references and my snarky stuff. But my hope is that there are some words in each of them that put into the ears of the hearer something eternally true and good that comes from our source.

Do you feel it moving through your body?

Yes, I shake. I have to take deep breaths after preaching or else I'll start shaking again. It makes me sound like I'm some Pentecostal wackadoodle. But I'm being honest. That's how it feels.

Do you have to do anything to tap in before you preach?

Well, it happens hopefully initially in the writing of it and through a great deal of work. It takes me about twenty hours of work to write a 1,500-word sermon. When I step into the pulpit I have an image, because we wear these stoles, and the image of the stole is it's a yoke. So I picture walking into this actual yoke that is my stole as I go into the pulpit and saying at this point, “I am just a servant of this. I'm just a conduit.” Because at that point I pray to try to get out of the way as much as I can.

I hear a dog in the background! You don't really write or speak a lot about animals. Where do you see animals fitting into God’s love and grace?

That’s not a question I’ve ever had. You’re right, I don't talk about animals a lot. Oh, my God, can we be worthy of our dogs? No, never. That’s grace right there. We don't deserve them.

You live with one dog?

Yes, she's terrible. She's not a good dog. Hold on, I'll get her. Her name is Gertrude Stein. She's been wanting to get in whole time. She snurgles. Can you hear?

Yes! Cute little boo! I was raised Episcopalian then studied Buddhism for about three decades. As you may know, there are the six realms and the animal realm is considered below the human realm. I always struggled with this. Do you view humans as higher than animals?

No. I do have this animist thing where any non-domesticated animal that comes close to me, I think of as really important. I can't tell you what that means in some theological way. But my lived experience is that that feels important.

Like the storks?

Like the storks. Seriously, it was insane.

Do you believe evil exists?

Yes. It gets tricky for us to define it or label something. What I'll say is, I don't have an understanding of it other than I know that I feel like I've been around it sometimes. I've felt it. But I think that when we say somebody is evil, we have to be careful, because we all bear God's image, even the ones who choose to reject that.

Do you think that evil can be redeemed?

The effects of evil can be redeemed. The thing I don't feel like I have any kind of grasp on is: is there a non-human source of evil? I think there is, and yet the ways in which that kind of thinking has been abused and weaponized towards marginalized groups of people makes me very leery.

I try to have as much humility as I can around that particular question, because there's a lot of fault lines. When Paul wrote about it, it was powers and principalities, he used that term. I use that term a lot: powers and principalities. There are ways that we can be very deceived and there is a lot of collateral damage to human beings. I don't hesitate to say that the mass incarceration of US citizens is a matter of powers and principalities.

Nobody wants to think they're participating in something that's evil. We always think it's for good. We are much more in danger of doing harm to ourselves and other people on the planet when we're convinced we're acting out of our virtues than we ever are when we're definitely acting out of our vices. The virtuous self is one of the most dangerous things.

Do you think the virtuous self can engage in evil acts?

Absolutely. And not know it because they think they're being virtuous.

So they themselves are not inherently evil but they’re engaging in evil acts. Do you think there are people who are just evil?

Every human being has the capacity for evil acts, and they might be very small. But that's still what they are. It's always going to be by a matter of degree. We have to hold on to that, because as soon as we start thinking there are some people who are all evil, and we happen to be all good that's a deception. And it's a dangerous deception, because as soon as we start thinking that an individual can be all evil, then it can also be groups. It goes to a very bad place.

But every human being, no matter how despicable they have behaved, or what they've done to others, is still made in the image of God. There's something within them that is still connected to the source, even if they have decided to never admit it or look at it.

And every human being, no matter how good and how wonderful and how generous and charitable, still has something in them that has a deep flaw and can act against flourishing. It might be seen as something else. We like to pawn off things as virtues which aren't. Right now, narcissism is pawned off as a virtue, if you call it self-care. Human beings are such a complex blend of these things that we deceive ourselves if we think we are all one or somebody else is all one.

So much is hard in this crazyass world right now, where are you finding joy?

I have a very nerdy hobby. I am a sacred harp singer, and so I go to sacred harp singings. For two and a half hours every Monday, I sing acapella colonial era music with other very nerdy people. And I travel to go to sacred harp conventions just to sing with people. You can’t beat the dopamine of singing in community.

Sacred harp singing is very much anti-excellence, pro-participation. There's no auditions or performances, or anything like that. You just sing. There are no dynamics in the music. It's full-throated harmonies. I love it so much. As soon as I got home from the Camino, we were gone for forty-nine days, we got home on a Monday night and on Saturday I had a house singing here. Fourteen people from across the State showed up and sang for four hours at my house.

How beautiful!

It’s my favorite thing.

Anything else you want to add that's bringing joy?

I spend a lot of time walking outside. And I spend a ton of time in my kitchen cooking wonderful food for us. I never wish I was doing something else. I love cooking. They're so simple. It's not very sexy.

But that's perfect.

