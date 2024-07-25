Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

is a force. She’s a force of faith, humor, love, compassion, beauty, glorious oration, gorgeous tattoos and belt buckles, insight, vulnerability, adventure, and hard-won wisdom. She’s also a force for the marginalized, outcasts, and “other weirdos”; those who live in the corners. As you might imagine, this combination makes for a potent and enthralling Lutheran pastor, one who has lived through many of the same struggles we’re living through—and has felt the grace of God guiding her. And she wants us to feel our versions of that, too.

Nadia is the founder of House for All Sinners and Saints in Denver. As a child, she had Graves disease that impacted her understanding of suffering and hope. In her teens, she hit drugs and alcohol too hard. By her early twenties, she was in recovery and is still actively involved with Alcoholics Anonymous. For a stretch, she was a stand-up comedian. But the pull of Christian teachings was too strong and she returned to the church (she was raised in the highly conservative Church of Christ) with some of the most compelling and heartfelt readings of the Bible I’ve ever heard. Jesus loved all of us—including the outsiders—and Nadia wants to make sure we all feel this.

Nadia has written three truly gorgeous books where she lays herself about as bare as one can in the hopes of helping others: Pastrix: The Cranky, Beautiful Faith of a Sinner & Saint, Accidental Saints: Finding God in All the Wrong People, and Shameless: A Case for Not Feeling Bad About Feeling Good (About Sex).

So many people look to you for insight and advice. How do you experience that?

I would never describe myself as someone a lot of people look to for advice. All I'm ever doing is being as honest as I can about my own struggles and then scratching and crawling to find something to say to myself.

I will say that the older I've gotten, and the longer my career has lasted, the more I'm aware of what's mine to say, and what's not mine to say. I do have an understanding that people look to me for a certain thing because I have a certain kind of voice, and that I'm not going to probably spout off about stuff that's outside my lane.

I'm not a lifestyle influencer, for instance. I'm not going to be in a paid partnership with “blah” because I'm wearing their clothes. It's not that I’m more evolved than the public figures who do that. It’s that there are a lot of people who are willing to read what I write because I have just a fucking shred of integrity. I don’t even have that much. But I have a shred. And that's so unusual these days.

I feel like it is overwhelmingly an act of God's grace that I get to have the career I do, and I don't want—out of my less evolved self—to do damage to a thing I've been handed, which is such a gift.

People trust you with their suffering, their sorrow, their fears. Is that ever a lot to carry?

I have particular boundaries around that stuff. My usefulness in the world is going to be much more public than private. When I've had an experience in my life, or I've struggled with something, and I've clawed my way to find something to say about it that's maybe somewhat hopeful, but not vapid, then I share that with folks. Then maybe somebody has something going on in their life, their struggle; they read something I write, or they see a sermon, or they see a talk, and they have some kind of catharsis because of them and their story. There’s distance between me as an individual and their experience around my work, but they don't always intuit it. When people see me in public, they'll already be crying when they come up to me in the grocery store. I'm always kind, but I know there's a difference between what they have gratitude for and me as an individual.

Whatever experience they got from my work because of who they are in their life and their story, they think they're going to get in some kind of condensed version by having a one-on-one interaction with me. I promise you that's never happened. People will only be disappointed if they think I have something for them as an individual. I'm around too many individuals to have that to offer. What I have to offer to somebody who's not the women in the prison or my friends or family is what I write in a book or write online or say from a stage. The boundaries I have around being a public person are pretty fierce.

So you light up more when you’re on stage or when you’re speaking with multiple people than one-on-one?

I can be present to somebody one-on-one if they don't know who I am. I just finished walking the Camino and I had several situations where I was having intense conversations with other pilgrims who were deep in grief. Some people would want to avoid that. I want to avoid chitchat. But I can sit with a stranger who's in grief and have them cry in front of me and be very content with having that interaction. But if I'm in a situation where you have to introduce yourself. And what do you do? And who are you, and what are your hobbies? It makes me want to gouge my eyes out.

Do you feel like expectations are put upon you when people know who you are?

100%. I can feel them. There's an energy around it. And then they are almost always disappointed. No wonder I want to avoid them.

Totally get it. Why do you think you’re drawn to helping people?

I want to help some people. For instance, I'm good in crisis. If somebody thinks they're in crisis and aren't, I'm less fucking effective. I don't have the caregiving need to be needed. That mushy, bad boundary thing that a lot of “helpers” have.

I had some difficult things happen in my life early on, and it gave me a lot of compassion for other people who have difficult things happen in their life. It's not even interesting, it’s so basic. But that’s why.

Some days I'm bitter. But there are certain things that elicit this deep, deep compassion from me. And then there's a lot of stuff that doesn't.

Everyone’s talking about that second Disney Pixar movie that came out about feelings. There are different animated characters that are different feelings. I have never in my human life ever had an emotional response to something animated. People are crying in the theater, and I feel like a monster because I never cry about animation.

Not even Bambi and Dumbo? They traumatized me!

No. I think something's deeply broken with me.

How do you perceive God?

I think of God as my source. God is what we come from, our home. While we are living in this world that is imperfect and interesting and heartbreaking, when we lack what we need – I’m speaking here especially about compassion, love, patience, forgiveness – when we don’t have an abundance of all of these things, we still have a connection to that source that we came from.

That's what we can draw upon for strength or for courage or for love or forgiveness. God is the source of all of those things, and we came out of them. When we die, we have a life with God in some form. Of course it's unknowable. I don't know that I believe in pearly gates and gold streets. In the most basic way that’s what I believe.

Are you seeing source as energy?

I think that it is spirit and being. I'm a monotheist and so I do think it is a being. I also think that most of God is unknowable. We are profoundly limited in our ability to know and accurately define God, because it's beyond understanding. That's why we have these rituals and sacraments and scriptures. It's everyone's best attempt.

In my case, since I'm Christian, most of what my understanding of who God is comes from what we see in Jesus. That's a little more understandable for humans, which was God's gimme to humans. We don’t always do a great job at saying here's what God's character is, because more often than not what we do is take either our best traits or our worst traits, and we blow them up big, and then we go: “That must be what God's like. Because if I was God, you know what I would be? Fucking vengeful. If I was all powerful, I for sure would smite my enemies.” There's this projection tendency no matter what tradition or religion or spirituality you're from.

Because we tend to project what we expect, then the most truly transformative type of spirituality has to in some ways deal with the ego. If it doesn't, it's just a projection of the ego. That's why Alcoholics Anonymous has been so transformative in people's lives. Having someone pour affirmation after affirmation after affirmation on you is not going to transform you in the same way as doing a rigorous and thorough moral inventory and apologizing to the people who you did damage to. It’s making you right size. That's not about low self-esteem. That's just about the truth. Any kind of spiritual practice that doesn't in some way undercut our egos a little, I don't tend to trust.

Do you see nature as part of the source?

Yes. It's sort of like, what can we know about Van Gogh from Van Gogh's art. That's kind of all we have and some stories. Does that tell us who the actual person was? No. I think of creation like that, too.

I've gotten more and more nature-y in terms of my how I experience and see God than I ever have before. And that's saying a lot, because I'm from Colorado, and that is the religion here. People are like, “I just connect with God in the mountains.” I used to be snotty about that. But the more time I spend outside, the more I understand what that means, because it is a way of right sizing your ego. If you're looking out at this massive vista of mountains, it's hard to be a completely egotistical asshole.

I love that term “right size!” How do you define faith?

Faith is so much more ubiquitous in day to day life than a lot of us were taught to believe. We're taught to think it's intellectually assenting to a set of theological propositions. How dry and boring and limited could that possibly be? Because every time I feel a sense of awe and it's not because of something I did, that's a form of faith. Every time my thoughts turn towards somebody who I'm concerned with and I hold them in a space of prayer that doesn't have words around it, I'm just thinking of them and connecting my heart to them, that's a form of faith.

A lot of people are like, “I don't think I have faith, because of how much I doubt what I was taught.” Even doubt is a form of faith. You're engaging with the question. You know what the opposite of faith is? Certainty. Not doubt.

I love that. Do you ever doubt your faith?

I wouldn't say I do or don't doubt my faith, because it's such an intrinsic part of who I am. It's the symbol system I was raised with and through which I see myself and the world. And that symbol system has always held up. I don't think faith is about assenting to propositions. It's seeing meaning in things that is difficult to prove in a court of law, but that you know is true. Somebody said, “faith is the thing you believe, whether it's true or not.” The factuality of historical events is something I don't find vaguely interesting when it comes to the stories of our faith.

You talk and write a lot about God's grace. What does that mean to you in a tactile way? How do you know when it's your free will versus God's grace.

Any conversation around grace is deeply related to issues of deserving and worthiness and gift. I have started to define grace as the freight train that delivers into my life all of the most beautiful and unearnable things -- like forgiveness and puppies and getting to eat a perfect peach in summer and the fact that the sun rises every day.

The fact that I have friends I've been friends with for a long time, even though I could be a pain in the ass, all of that is grace. Grace is the special sauce to me, because if I don't feel like I have earned or deserve everything, I'm so much more deeply grateful for it. Entitlement and gratitude don't coexist very well. If I see everything as gift, grace allows me to have compassion for myself and other people.

The whole thing about who's worthy and who's not: Richard Rohr said anybody who's received mercy or grace in some way is no longer in the position of getting to decide who the deserving poor are. It's not a concept that I feel is talked about that much, because in our culture it's all about picking yourself up by your bootstraps. What have you made happen?

Do you know what the opposite of grace is? Manifestation. The idea that I manifested something is maybe one of the most arrogant things I've ever heard in my life. I can apply myself towards something in hopes that it happens. But even if it does happen, how arrogant to think I did it! That there aren't a million other factors. For instance, accident of birth: that I got to grow up in a home where I was well nourished which is going to affect my brain development. And what my brain development is like is going to affect how effective I am in the world at completing tasks. I didn't earn the right to be born into a family that had enough money to nourish me every day of my life. There are so many factors that go into these things. When we think so small, and mainly of ourselves, it keeps us from gratitude and awe and surprise and curiosity.

Wouldn’t the counterargument to, say, your lifelong friendships be that even though you can be an asshole, you're also funny and smart and probably help them. That you’re doing things to keep those friendships alive.

Yes, but why am I funny and smart? Is it because I worked hard to be funny and smart? Was that because I applied my free will towards manifesting it? No, it was a gift. I have certain concepts that I have been absolutely obsessed with whole adult life and grace, as you picked up on, is for sure one of them.

I have head and brain injury, and every day is challenging. So every day I strive to improve my health. I feel like I have to do that. But it's also exhausting. I know there are many Beyond readers with health challenges. In that kind of situation, what role might grace play?

My first thought is: it would apply in relation to yourself. How much grace can you have for the fact that you have a brain injury? How much compassion can you have for the fact that brain injuries take fucking forever? A striver doesn't like that. “I'm working so hard that I should have more results by now. The key is work harder.” What about try less hard? Maybe that's the key?

I have this question I've been thinking about all week: This idea that everyone's trying. Everyone's doing their best. Could this be true? Or do people have their best, and they just don't want to do it? Let’s talk about our parents. The human beings who raised us decades ago, when things were very different, and our understanding of things were very different. Of course, it's very easy to judge the past through the lens of what we know now so you get to relitigate every time we learn something new.

But let's say our parents did their best, and it was also not what we needed. What's the healthiest way to regard them?

It depends on what mood I'm in. Sometimes I do have a lot of compassion and grace towards them. Other times I'm furious. How about you?

Same. I have a bit more each year. My parents are still alive. Do you have children?

Two animal children. No humans.

I raised two humans and sometimes I think what kind of grace would I want from them? Because I look back and there are things I wish I would have done better. I wish I had the wisdom I have now, then, when I was parenting. I think I'd be a better parent. I didn't have it yet. It's not like I had it and chose to not live out of it. I would hope my kids had the grace to know I did my best, and it wasn't perfect, and if I was going to do it as a more mature person, I might make different choices.

Right now, people are into looking at content from influencers who give you a dopamine hit of outrage towards people in your family or institutions with memes about “you deserved better” and it feels good. Our brains think, “Oh, if it feels good, that must be true.” I don't know if it's the path to healing in true wholeness. Anyway, back to your questions.

Okay, with my head injury, I’m pretty good at having grace for myself. So are you saying that God's grace is channeling through me by me having it for myself? Or is there another energy source that could enter or possibly is here and I just don't know how to experience it?

My experience in life is that when I'm trying hard, I usually have expectations. I have a story that I'm telling myself about everything, and a lot of times that screws with me. So if I'm working hard towards something, I start feeling like the hard work should equal the result that I'm working for.

Yes!

I understand, and this is very easy to do, and life doesn't always end up like that. So then the question becomes, what do you do? What does the recalibration look like? Because you know what it can look like: resentment and bitterness. Because if I've done XYZ and I didn't get the things that I was sure would happen from this, that I feel entitled to, the next move is very easily bitterness and resentment about that.

But a different move would be Metanoia in Greek, which means repentance. Not, “I've done something wrong.” Metanoia means thinking differently afterwards. It means a reorientation of the story you're telling yourself about yourself and the world. If there can be a reorientation of the story about ourselves and the world, usually there's more hope to be had.

But it's hard. It demands giving up some things which I don't usually want to do. I prefer to stick to my stories and what I feel like I have coming, what I deserve.

