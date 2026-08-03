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Judith Hannah Weiss is a writer. For 30+ years, she wrote on staff for Time, freelanced for Condé Nast, and became a ghostwriter. Then she was hit by a truck. After years of relearning to write, her work now appears in Oldster and three times a week at Dispatch from Bewilderness on Substack, where it’s a Bestseller in Literature.

What are you reading now?

I don’t read anymore, not the way I used to. My vision’s poor and my memory’s worse. I listen to audiobooks, then lose what I hear as I hear it. I press pause and rewind but still — when the book is over, I may remember how it made me feel, or recall a character, but rarely more than that.

Poetry is the one exception, it’s short enough to somewhat recall individual lines: Mary Oliver, Ted Kooser, Robert Creeley. This extends to my own writing, too. If you read something I wrote, it will be new to you. If I read it, it will be new to me, too. Sometimes it’s fun to be surprised, even delightful. That’s the plus side.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

That’s where reading still lives — back then, when I still could. Charlotte’s Web, Black Beauty, Pippi Longstocking, Island of the Blue Dolphins. I didn’t hide them from my parents; I hid inside them, lived in them, to some extent. I also drew endless families very unlike my own. Those were “stories,” too. I imagined their names and their ages, their smiles, their dinners, their homes.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

Reread is a hard word. Everything becomes a mixtape: a piece of this, a piece of that, a character here, a character there. No way to connect snippets to a particular author or book. Or no way to do so for long. One exception of sorts is The Little Prince, in which a boy falls out of the sky. I fell out of me and my first life — and landed somewhere I’d never seen as someone I’d never been.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

A loose soft sweater that wraps around me. With pockets — I like pockets.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

I try to be guided by this, though I don’t always succeed: “Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates: Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?”

Wilby, the sustainer!

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

My dog Wilby, who sustains me. His predecessor Biggy. And his predecessor Zeke. Also my cats, Jesse, Callie and Mr. Cat. I rescued each from a shelter; three were disabled when I found them. Strange to segue to birds, but I must mention them.

For many years, I built homes for birds from salvaged wood. Birds fly from Mexico to Montreal and back and are said to return to the exact same spot each Spring. The homes I built fledged about 1,200 birds each year for 16 years. I watched babies learn to fly.

Two of the birdhouses Judith built

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

Doctors said I wouldn’t be able to write again. This was accurate in that it did end my income from ghostwriting. The injury ended that. But there was one good result, although I admit this is somewhat tongue-in-cheek. If a writer’s job is to make things new, a broken brain can help. There’s “new,” “fresh,” and “surprising” just about everywhere.

One of Judith’s beautiful collages

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

I sing everywhere — when alone — and dance when inspired, also alone. I also make collages, some of which appear on my stack.

What are your hopes for yourself?

My hopes for myself include my hopes for my daughter — for her to be healthy and happy. I hope, too, for pre-posthumous publication of my one, two or three books. Plus staying well – and writing – for as long as I can.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

Visiting my writer friends, Abigail Thomas and Nancy Aronie.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

Wilby, birds, words, prayer.

If you enjoyed Judith’s answers, you might also enjoy this Questionnaire with Jamal Robinson:

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