Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Judith Hannah Weiss's avatar
Judith Hannah Weiss
5h

Great comment. Many thanks.

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Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
1d

"I fell out of me and my first life — and landed somewhere I’d never seen as someone I’d never been." Ooff, this IS powerful and puts into words a universal free fall so many of us have experienced with loss. It's going into my journal of keepsakes, Judith. Thank you!

I too adore pockets. In fact, my hands search for them in clothing, and I'm not interested in owning anything without them. Loved reading this with my morning coffee Judith and Jane. My gratitude for always offering me something deeply rich to ponder. 💕

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