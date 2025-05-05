Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

I’ve not written an intro to one of the Questionnaires before but this one is extra special to me. Erica is the daughter of my cousin and there are no words for how much I love her. She’s brilliant and kind and funny and curious and loyal. She’s the type who will go to the mattresses for you. She’s also an exceptional doctor. Her first year as a full fledged OB/GYN coincided with the pandemic; she was on the frontline, working around the clock, often delivering babies to mothers with Covid. She’s still delivering babies: over 1,000 to date! And she’s a passionate advocate for safe and equitable women’s reproductive healthcare. I’ve known Erica from the day she came into this world, so I can say with great confidence that she’s only made it a better place.

Erica Brockberg is a practicing OB/GYN in Metro Detroit. An academic at heart, she studied at the University of Michigan for a full decade earning degrees in biology, psychology, public health, and medicine. She has published scientific manuscripts in The Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology on healthcare access and utilization with a specific interest in reproductive justice and contraception. Currently, she is trying to keep up with her two toddlers.

What are you reading now?

It seems I am always juggling about three open titles – one professional, one personal, and one on audio. Right now I am recommending The Menopause Manifesto by Dr. Jen Gunter to so many of my patients in their 40s and 50s. It’s sharp, evidence-based, and refreshingly unapologetic. Women are finally talking about menopause and peri-menopause out loud; sharing their experiences with each other and figuring out what is normal and what might be worth a discussion with a healthcare provider. I find that this book can function as a navigation system in the sea of misinformation that is out there online.

And when I have a moment before bed, I’m finishing up The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride and frankly, it’s stunning. I’m drawn to stories that explore humanity in all its messiness, and this book really does that. It’s about race, belonging, silence, and justice, but it never feels heavy-handed. The characters are so rich, I already feel like I will miss them when it’s over.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

As someone who just can’t stop with all things true crime, it is sort of unsurprising that the Encyclopedia Brown series comes to mind immediately. There was something so satisfying about the bite-sized mysteries and the way you could try to solve them yourself before flipping to the back for the answers. I think the main character made me feel like it was cool to be curious and observant. I also have to give a shoutout to Are you there God? It’s Me, Margaret. I have an almost flashbulb-like memory of the first time I read it and honestly I think it may have been an early indicator of my career path.

Actually, the only time I hid a book from my parents was the first time I read your novel, Jane. I was probably a little too young, but I just loved it so much I couldn’t bear to be found out. The Free Fall felt so intimate, like reading someone’s private journal. I think any teenager would find it exhilarating with the way it explores relationships, sex, and the age-old allure of the bad boy.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

At the risk of sounding cliché as the rare physician respondent, the only book I can actually recall reading more than once is When Breath Becomes Air by Dr. Paul Kalanithi. It is one of those books that has really stuck with me and changed how I move through the world. It helped me process the losses I’ve witnessed in practice. Helped me hold space for both grief and grace. His writing is so clear, so tender, and not bitter. Just fiercely honest. It reminded me that being both a doctor and a human is a sacred, complicated privilege.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

I absolutely revel in and adore the moments in which I get to slow down and relax. And I know I have found myself in one of these moments when I am in a set of soft button-down pajamas and a robe. Even writing that sentence brought me a feeling of immense joy. I think I own seven robes, which does sound absolutely bonkers. But the robe is the finishing flourish on truly indulgent relaxation and it must fit the exact season, temperature, and vibe.

Erica after a special delivery. She delivered this baby and her big brother.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you've encountered recently?

Early on in my practice, one of my mentors told me “you’re not going to be for everyone – and that’s ok.” At the time, I found that advice so shocking. I was freshly out of training and convinced that I had an answer, the energy, cutting edge advice, and a willingness to listen that surely had to resonate with every single patient. But it didn’t. Some patients wanted someone older. Some didn’t like my tone, or my shoes, or the fact that I sometimes said “I don’t know, but I’ll find out.” And I took it personally at first. I’d lie awake replaying conversations, wondering what I could’ve done differently. But over time, I realized what my mentor meant: practicing medicine isn’t about being universally liked, it’s about being authentic and present for the people who do connect with you. That’s where the real trust, the real healing, happens.

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

When I was very young my grandmother had a cat named Tia. Apparently my aunt had brought her home as a rescue one day unannounced, and she was always somewhat reclusive as many cats are. Some of my earliest memories are of this cat hiding in a corner under a bed and hissing at me. Which, when I reflect on them now, seem a little more understandable given that I was no older than three and chasing the cat under a bed. However, at the time this cat seemed quite scary and dangerous and solidly solidified in my young mind that all cats are just like the one in Cinderella – evil. Haha! I never had a shot at being a cat person. Recently my brother and his wife have tried to crack in, however, and I must admit their cats are pretty lovable.

Erica and Julia at their first meeting in Nebraska; Erica was an honorary Cornhusker for the weekend.

What's one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

I received a call from Be the Match, the national bone marrow donor registry, when I was pregnant with my first son. I was told that I was a match for a 6-year-old girl with severe aplastic anemia, a life-threatening bone marrow disorder. Once I shared that I was pregnant, I was told that I wouldn’t be eligible until I was three months postpartum and they would likely find another match within that time frame. So I honestly had forgotten all about it when my phone rang on the day my son turned three months old, and they told me I was the only one in the whole registry who could help. When I joined the registry, I never expected I would actually be needed, and even once they had called, I really didn’t imagine I would end up donating my bone marrow. But happy isn’t a strong enough word for how overjoyed I am at how it turned out. I donated my bone marrow on a Wednesday, it was flown to Nebraska, and on a Thursday it was given as the lifesaving treatment for the vibrant, loving, exuberant little girl who I now know as Julia. It has been an honor to get to know her and we’re now an ongoing part of each other’s lives: we FaceTime, exchange birthday gifts, and have family get togethers at least once a year.

Dancing and singing with her two children Beau and Griffin.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

Dancing in the kitchen, hands down. I think a promise to forever be dancing in the kitchen was in the marriage vows my husband and I wrote together. We have danced to a silent slow song in celebration, reflection, and to make up after an argument. But the best kitchen dance sessions yet have been the Saturday mornings spent making breakfast as a family with our two- and four-year old boys. We also promised each other to raise them dancing, and so far we’re sticking to it

What are your hopes for yourself?

My hope is to stay connected to what matters the most. Which often is the moment happening right in front of our eyes. In a world that feels like we are increasingly being pulled in more and more directions at once by technology and screens, I want to actively push back on that and to ask myself “what matters right now? Where should my focus be?” I want to put down the screens and climb on the jungle gym with my kids, put my bare feet on the grass, kiss my husband, and do it all with my whole heart and brain.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

A kindness that changed my life happened during my intern year, on a night I thought I might actually break. I was running on no sleep, I’d just delivered a stillborn baby, and I felt like I had nothing left to give. I was standing in the supply room crying — quietly, because even in that moment I didn’t want to be a burden to the team. One of the senior nurses, a woman who'd been doing this longer than I’d been alive, walked in, didn’t say a word, and just handed me a granola bar and a cold Diet Coke. And just sat down next to me.

It was such a small thing — no big speech, no solution — just presence. And in that moment, it cracked something open in me: the realization that kindness isn’t about fixing. It’s about noticing. Holding space. Being with someone in the dark without trying to rush them toward the light. That one quiet act shaped how I show up for others to this day.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

Service. Which is rooted in deep gratitude for the incredibly rich life I’ve been fortunate to live. I’ve had access to education, meaningful work, incredible friends, and a family that fills my world with purpose. I recognize how rare and precious that is, and I feel a responsibility to give back. Not out of obligation, but out of reverence for all that I’ve received. Service is how I stay connected to that gratitude. It’s how I make meaning of my privilege.

And more than anything, I want my kids to see that. I want them to grow up knowing that fulfillment doesn’t come from what you accumulate, but from what you contribute. That showing up for others with compassion, humility, and consistency is a kind of success that can’t be measured but can absolutely be felt. If they learn that by watching how I live, then I’ll have done something right.

