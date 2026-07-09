Hello Dear Beyonders!

A few weeks ago, I had a significant setback with my health and whilst I am slowly, slowly improving, it’s taken a toll physically, yes, but also mentally and emotionally.

I don’t like to share the details around much of the health struggles I still live with, especially something that is particularly difficult, because even when I say: please no advice, even the most gigantically-tender-hearted, respectful people with the very best of intentions can’t help themselves from offering it up. I get it! I’m often tempted to do the same with others! And whilst the suggestion might, indeed, be just the thing I need, it’s usually alongside the suggestions of many other gigantically-tender-hearted, respectful, best-intentioned people. And in no time, my nervous system is blown.

I’m guessing I’m not alone in this.

I’m also guessing that in this beautiful, wise, compassionate community there is oceans of truly helpful healing and coping and thriving wisdom.

So I thought:

What if we shared our best insight and suggestions without attaching them to anything specific.

What helps you through health concerns, through sadness, through grief, through frustration, through thwarted desire, through exhaustion, through shock, through disappointment, through anxiety, through depression, through all life has to offer! How do you calm your nervous system? Where do you find joy?

Let’s share all of it! I want to hear! And I believe others will want to hear, too.

Kru Phil Nurse, in the nineties—Undefeated European Light Welterweight Champion, Double British Champion, and British All Styles Super Light Welterweight Champion. (I can’t find any boxing photos of me!!)

I’ll go first: Back in the day, when I was doing Muay Thai, my coach Kru Phil Nurse, was teaching me how to throw a presentable roundhouse. He held the thick, heavy pad, and I threw one after another after another after another. Every once in a while, I managed a beautiful kick: strong, precise, good pivot, flawless hip rotation, gorgeous arm swing, landing the hit with my shin, not the top of my foot, wicked fast recoil back to fighting position. I was in my glory.

But the rest, the vast majority, were awful.

I was frustrated, disappointed, mad at myself. How could I possibly be this bad?

Phil continued to serenely hold the pad, utterly unmoved by my despair.

“I’m the worst,” I said. “I will never get better.”

"Course you will,” he said, crisp British accent, firm in his knowing. “You’ve already thrown a few perfect ones. If your body knows how to do it once, it knows how to do it again.”

Oh, how those words have stayed with me. They’ve helped me through so many profound hardships, in particular, setbacks, such as now. I remind myself, sometimes uncountable times a day, when I have lost my tracking—my body knows how to heal this. It’s done it before, it can do it again.

I also get outside. Listening to the birds chatter, watching the squirrels race the trees, pulling weeds, bare feet on the grass in the summer, cold wind on my face in the winter, always helps. If I keep returning to the trees and earth and sun, the help stretches longer and longer.

I also make pots (and pots) of nettles tea. It grounds me. I trace my Radiant Circuits. Listen to music, lately it’s been a lot of Gram Parsons—gentle on my nervous system, nurturing for my soul. And, of course, snuggle with Rudy Lu and Delilah.

How about you? What are some of the things that get you through rough times? Words you rely on? Supplements? Foods? Protocols? Podcasts? Books? Activities? Spiritual practices? Journaling? Meditation? Walks? Animals? Therapy? Exercise? Anything at all!

I really love when we share our stories; doing so helps me feel less alone in my experiences. I also enjoy getting to know more about all of you.

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Thanks for reading and supporting Beyond. I appreciate it so much. 🙏 ♥️

I tried to find footage of Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris singing Hickory Wind live—and failed. But this video includes a slide show with some nice shots of the two of them.

His voice, his words, his very essence goes deep. Same with Emmylou. If you know Gram’s work, you know what I’m talking about. And if you don’t yet know it, you’re in for a treat!

Another one who died far too young.

What gets you through? Let’s help one another! Share your best tips in the comments!

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