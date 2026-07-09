What Helps You Through Rough Times?
Share Wisdom, Find Wisdom: An Open Thread
Hello Dear Beyonders!
A few weeks ago, I had a significant setback with my health and whilst I am slowly, slowly improving, it’s taken a toll physically, yes, but also mentally and emotionally.
I don’t like to share the details around much of the health struggles I still live with, especially something that is particularly difficult, because even when I say: please no advice, even the most gigantically-tender-hearted, respectful people with the very best of intentions can’t help themselves from offering it up. I get it! I’m often tempted to do the same with others! And whilst the suggestion might, indeed, be just the thing I need, it’s usually alongside the suggestions of many other gigantically-tender-hearted, respectful, best-intentioned people. And in no time, my nervous system is blown.
I’m guessing I’m not alone in this.
I’m also guessing that in this beautiful, wise, compassionate community there is oceans of truly helpful healing and coping and thriving wisdom.
So I thought:
What if we shared our best insight and suggestions without attaching them to anything specific.
What helps you through health concerns, through sadness, through grief, through frustration, through thwarted desire, through exhaustion, through shock, through disappointment, through anxiety, through depression, through all life has to offer! How do you calm your nervous system? Where do you find joy?
Let’s share all of it! I want to hear! And I believe others will want to hear, too.
I’ll go first: Back in the day, when I was doing Muay Thai, my coach Kru Phil Nurse, was teaching me how to throw a presentable roundhouse. He held the thick, heavy pad, and I threw one after another after another after another. Every once in a while, I managed a beautiful kick: strong, precise, good pivot, flawless hip rotation, gorgeous arm swing, landing the hit with my shin, not the top of my foot, wicked fast recoil back to fighting position. I was in my glory.
But the rest, the vast majority, were awful.
I was frustrated, disappointed, mad at myself. How could I possibly be this bad?
Phil continued to serenely hold the pad, utterly unmoved by my despair.
“I’m the worst,” I said. “I will never get better.”
"Course you will,” he said, crisp British accent, firm in his knowing. “You’ve already thrown a few perfect ones. If your body knows how to do it once, it knows how to do it again.”
Oh, how those words have stayed with me. They’ve helped me through so many profound hardships, in particular, setbacks, such as now. I remind myself, sometimes uncountable times a day, when I have lost my tracking—my body knows how to heal this. It’s done it before, it can do it again.
I also get outside. Listening to the birds chatter, watching the squirrels race the trees, pulling weeds, bare feet on the grass in the summer, cold wind on my face in the winter, always helps. If I keep returning to the trees and earth and sun, the help stretches longer and longer.
I also make pots (and pots) of nettles tea. It grounds me. I trace my Radiant Circuits. Listen to music, lately it’s been a lot of Gram Parsons—gentle on my nervous system, nurturing for my soul. And, of course, snuggle with Rudy Lu and Delilah.
How about you? What are some of the things that get you through rough times? Words you rely on? Supplements? Foods? Protocols? Podcasts? Books? Activities? Spiritual practices? Journaling? Meditation? Walks? Animals? Therapy? Exercise? Anything at all!
I really love when we share our stories; doing so helps me feel less alone in my experiences. I also enjoy getting to know more about all of you.
Thanks for reading and supporting Beyond. I appreciate it so much. 🙏 ♥️
I tried to find footage of Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris singing Hickory Wind live—and failed. But this video includes a slide show with some nice shots of the two of them.
His voice, his words, his very essence goes deep. Same with Emmylou. If you know Gram’s work, you know what I’m talking about. And if you don’t yet know it, you’re in for a treat!
Another one who died far too young.
What gets you through? Let’s help one another! Share your best tips in the comments!
I make art. In some of the worst times of my life, I made the best art. I write. A journal entry, a story, or a stream-of-consciousness poem that might only make sense to me, but anyone can pick a line or two that resonates with them. Sometimes just sitting still (I tend to be in motion from the time my feet hit the floor in the morning, I've never been good at sitting still, I have to be doing something!) The first few days after I went on sick leave from work, I was craving stillness after all the chronic stress. I sat watching the birds at the feeder. Weeding in the garden, if I'm physically able, has always been good for me; my first novel came from my garden. In the winter, my OCD loves stacking firewood, which wonderfully resets my brain. Which reminds me, I need to order firewood!
I went through a nasty divorce from a narcissistic man 3 1/2 years ago, and it was devastating to me. I'd been married for 31 1/2 years, done my absolute best, and been met with anger, abuse, and a palpable hatred (especially at the end). A couple of things that got me through were the following:
My mantra became "just do the next best thing." This allowed me to think of my day in baby steps. Wake up. Work out. Have breakfast. Make coffee. Plan where I needed to go. Watch for beauty--anything--a beautiful leaf on the sidewalk, a smile of a stranger.
Slowly, I understood that my inner life was weather. That's all it was. In the morning, I'd feel overwhelmed and so, so sad, and if I treated it that way, and let it flow through me, and talked to myself, as in, "Elissa, you're safe now. Elissa, you can't see the light right now, but it will come eventually. Elissa, feel this sadness? This is the ache and loneliness you've been feeling for years. It's a little cloudy right now, but the sun might peek through this afternoon." And wouldn't you know it, if I didn't push it away, I felt much better later on!
Speaking of which, have you ever tried talking to yourself out loud? It works! It's like a friend who's voicing loving thoughts to you. It really calms me down. I do it all the time in the car, early mornings, on my way to my workout. I thank the universe for the sky, the morning light, my ability to work out, my strength, the day ahead, my safety, my friends, my car (for transporting me), anything I can think of, and then I do my loving meditations out loud--for all beings, for my daughter, for myself. It's so cleansing, and it raises my mood instantly.
Also, getting outside helped. Walking. Or looking up at those beautiful cloud formations. That evening light--oh! Nature always helps.
I'd been isolated for a long time. This is a trademark narcissist move. I was raising a child, taking care of the entire house and all our travel plans, doctors' appts, you name it. So, I started reaching out, and all my friends (many of whom are distant and/or international) were so kind and loving. This was my next aha moment: community, especially other women, is necessary...and amazing.
Also, journaling. But for a different reason maybe than most people use it. I noticed that I start to see where I'm stuck. I'm writing the same things every day. And that's when I have to change it up and study why I'm in this trench I've dug. This has helped enlighten me as to where I need to focus my inner work.
And these last two are for women who are lonely in their marriages.
Talking with other women--those still married, and insisting happily so--I realized something else. Women were really unhappy. Yes, I was an extreme, being married to an abusive man, but this was something else. We were taught to stay. We were taught to turn the other cheek, forgive. We were taught to honor our vows. But here's the deal: I would NEVER tolerate this kind of behavior from my best girlfriend. So, why did I tolerate it with my ex? Because I couldn't wrap my head around the WHY. I thought I had to figure it out. First lesson: you don't have to know why. You may never know why. Second lesson: you can absolutely leave at any time, if the only reason is you're unhappy. And I don't mean leaving on a whim. I mean leaving when you realize that you're the only person working on a relationship. If the other person isn't working on it at all, or has no interest, then the question you need to ask yourself is: can I do this the rest of my life? If the answer is no, then you need to plan your exit. Will it be hard? Yes! But life on the other side is proving to be the most beautiful of all. I can be myself now.
Traveling alone is the best thing EVER. When traveling with my ex, he'd get so irritated when I talked to other people. He wanted me all to himself. I meet so many interesting people when traveling, and everyone just loops me into whatever they're doing. I've met people on local tours, then ended up doing things with them days afterward, because they've made me a part of their family. I've had waitresses come sit at my table and say how awesome it is to see a woman traveling alone, and then they tell me about climbing Kilimanjaro or some other fantastic thing they've done. I can't begin to describe the adventures I've had, simply because I've been able to be myself, and open myself up to others in a way I couldn't when I was married. So, vulnerability would be another skill to use during rough times. People will respond when you're transparent.
I'm sending so much love to each of Jane's readers. Life is so tough. It's much easier to go through it together, don't you think?