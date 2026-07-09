Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Laura J. Wellner's avatar
Laura J. Wellner
14h

I make art. In some of the worst times of my life, I made the best art. I write. A journal entry, a story, or a stream-of-consciousness poem that might only make sense to me, but anyone can pick a line or two that resonates with them. Sometimes just sitting still (I tend to be in motion from the time my feet hit the floor in the morning, I've never been good at sitting still, I have to be doing something!) The first few days after I went on sick leave from work, I was craving stillness after all the chronic stress. I sat watching the birds at the feeder. Weeding in the garden, if I'm physically able, has always been good for me; my first novel came from my garden. In the winter, my OCD loves stacking firewood, which wonderfully resets my brain. Which reminds me, I need to order firewood!

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Elissa's avatar
Elissa
14h

I went through a nasty divorce from a narcissistic man 3 1/2 years ago, and it was devastating to me. I'd been married for 31 1/2 years, done my absolute best, and been met with anger, abuse, and a palpable hatred (especially at the end). A couple of things that got me through were the following:

My mantra became "just do the next best thing." This allowed me to think of my day in baby steps. Wake up. Work out. Have breakfast. Make coffee. Plan where I needed to go. Watch for beauty--anything--a beautiful leaf on the sidewalk, a smile of a stranger.

Slowly, I understood that my inner life was weather. That's all it was. In the morning, I'd feel overwhelmed and so, so sad, and if I treated it that way, and let it flow through me, and talked to myself, as in, "Elissa, you're safe now. Elissa, you can't see the light right now, but it will come eventually. Elissa, feel this sadness? This is the ache and loneliness you've been feeling for years. It's a little cloudy right now, but the sun might peek through this afternoon." And wouldn't you know it, if I didn't push it away, I felt much better later on!

Speaking of which, have you ever tried talking to yourself out loud? It works! It's like a friend who's voicing loving thoughts to you. It really calms me down. I do it all the time in the car, early mornings, on my way to my workout. I thank the universe for the sky, the morning light, my ability to work out, my strength, the day ahead, my safety, my friends, my car (for transporting me), anything I can think of, and then I do my loving meditations out loud--for all beings, for my daughter, for myself. It's so cleansing, and it raises my mood instantly.

Also, getting outside helped. Walking. Or looking up at those beautiful cloud formations. That evening light--oh! Nature always helps.

I'd been isolated for a long time. This is a trademark narcissist move. I was raising a child, taking care of the entire house and all our travel plans, doctors' appts, you name it. So, I started reaching out, and all my friends (many of whom are distant and/or international) were so kind and loving. This was my next aha moment: community, especially other women, is necessary...and amazing.

Also, journaling. But for a different reason maybe than most people use it. I noticed that I start to see where I'm stuck. I'm writing the same things every day. And that's when I have to change it up and study why I'm in this trench I've dug. This has helped enlighten me as to where I need to focus my inner work.

And these last two are for women who are lonely in their marriages.

Talking with other women--those still married, and insisting happily so--I realized something else. Women were really unhappy. Yes, I was an extreme, being married to an abusive man, but this was something else. We were taught to stay. We were taught to turn the other cheek, forgive. We were taught to honor our vows. But here's the deal: I would NEVER tolerate this kind of behavior from my best girlfriend. So, why did I tolerate it with my ex? Because I couldn't wrap my head around the WHY. I thought I had to figure it out. First lesson: you don't have to know why. You may never know why. Second lesson: you can absolutely leave at any time, if the only reason is you're unhappy. And I don't mean leaving on a whim. I mean leaving when you realize that you're the only person working on a relationship. If the other person isn't working on it at all, or has no interest, then the question you need to ask yourself is: can I do this the rest of my life? If the answer is no, then you need to plan your exit. Will it be hard? Yes! But life on the other side is proving to be the most beautiful of all. I can be myself now.

Traveling alone is the best thing EVER. When traveling with my ex, he'd get so irritated when I talked to other people. He wanted me all to himself. I meet so many interesting people when traveling, and everyone just loops me into whatever they're doing. I've met people on local tours, then ended up doing things with them days afterward, because they've made me a part of their family. I've had waitresses come sit at my table and say how awesome it is to see a woman traveling alone, and then they tell me about climbing Kilimanjaro or some other fantastic thing they've done. I can't begin to describe the adventures I've had, simply because I've been able to be myself, and open myself up to others in a way I couldn't when I was married. So, vulnerability would be another skill to use during rough times. People will respond when you're transparent.

I'm sending so much love to each of Jane's readers. Life is so tough. It's much easier to go through it together, don't you think?

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