Heather Abel

Heather Abel on writing The Emilys:

“Can you make the doctor nicer in this scene? More supportive? What if he held her hand or told her he believed her?”

My friend was sitting on my office floor with pages of my novel manuscript spread out around her. This is what we do for each other. She rides the Amtrak from Brooklyn to Western Massachusetts when I have a draft ready for her to read, and I take the reverse trip when she does. We spread chapters across floorboards, rearrange, physically cut out paragraphs and move them. The novel that emerges is always sharper, more open-hearted, wearing its true shape.

But this was a change I couldn’t make. “It doesn’t feel true to me. It just hasn’t been my experience,” I told her. All the years when I was sick in ways doctors didn’t understand – teeth chipping off, stomach and head aches, nerve pain - all the years my kid was dealing with baffling symptoms, I wish I’d had a doctor hold my hand and tell me he trusted me.

My novel, The Emilys, begins when Eve, a mom with two kids, moves from Brooklyn back to her hometown in western Massachusetts. She’s isolated and bored until she reconnects with a friend she hasn’t seen in thirty years. Demeter is a free spirit, charming, loving, and charismatic, but there’s a problem. Demeter’s daughter (who Eve calls Persephone, but has another name), gets violently ill when she spends time in daylight. She’s developed a strange sort of photosensitivity, and Demeter has returned to Massachusetts in the hopes that a doctor there could help her. Eventually, Eve and Demeter find more people suffering in the same way. Nobody’s sure why these people – dubbed the Emilys after the poet Emily Dickinson - are getting sick, or even if the illness is real. As Demeter tries to find help for her daughter, Eve joins a ragtag group of local detectives looking to the past for a cure.

Honestly, I was nervous to write a novel with an illness at its center. Sickness is something we all want to turn away from. But this book grew from my desire to give my characters bodies, unruly bodies, full of pleasure and pain, bodies with symptoms dismissed by doctors, bodies like mine. I wanted my novel to accompany readers who had walked through the land of the undiagnosed, with a friend or a child or by themselves. I wanted to remind myself that in this land there’s kindness, humor, so much love and unexpected connection.

I couldn’t make the doctor act nicer to Demeter in the scene you’ll read below, but I knew that my friend was right about something: Like all of us, Demeter needed someone to believe her, to hold her hand. After my friend left my house, full of her belief in me and my book, I wrote on a file card that I taped to my office wall: Focus on love. And then I wrote an entirely new ending to the novel. It’s the ending you’ll see if you read the book. I won’t give it away, but I’ll just say that this doctor has no idea how powerful and transformative the Emilys will become.

Excerpt from The Emilys:

I expected her to direct me to the office of a specialist, but she told me to turn at the familiar sign of an apple with smiling worm. I knew this place from our own family’s visits here – strep tests, hives, splinters – although not this particular pediatrician, young and redheaded, who brought an antsy energy into the room, chewing gum, spinning on a wheely stool. “Mom brought a friend?”

“Eve Yalen,” Demeter said from a wooden bench. She said my last name slowly, even spelling it for him, which surprised me.

“Just here for moral support.” I was leaning against the examining table; its paper crinkled when I gave a little wave. My instinct was to ingratiate myself to authority.

“You thought you needed moral support? Well, I’ll say again what I said on the phone. Your daughter is a healthy-mealthy.” He kept his eyes on his laptop screen as he talked. “You said you saw a tick on her. Okay. No rash, but I think, well, let’s be cautious, let’s test. As I told you, all the tests are negative, so not sure what we’re doing here. I say, whew, mom, dodged a bullet.” He glanced from screen to me. “Yalen? Any relation to the author, um, Jill, um…”

“Joan. Joan Yalen,” Demeter said. “The Wormfood series? You read it?”

“About a thousand times. Loved it. I mean I loved it. Dark as hell, but funny, too.”

“Joan’s brilliant. Just like her daughter here.”

I felt heat on my cheeks. Not because of the compliment, or not entirely, but because it occurred to me that Demeter hadn’t wanted me there for moral support. No, it was for my name, because I could align her with brilliant Joan, with fame and respectability. I’d been in this position before, although not with Demeter. But why not? I thought it over quickly, why shouldn’t she use my mom?

“Joan Yalen? I’ll be darned. Well, Eve Yalen, what we have here is a case of horses.”

“Horses?” Demeter asked.

“Horses,” he repeated, looking only at me. “You’re standing on a road and you hear hoofbeats. What’s causing them? Zebras? Not likely.” He turned to Persephone. “Have you read Wormfood? You like to read?”

“I listen to audiobooks. In Africa it could be zebras.”

“Good girl.” He winked. “Keep reading.”

“She got the tick bite in Northampton,” Demeter said, holding out a folded square of yellow paper – the graph of symptoms against light stimuli over seventeen weeks. “What we’re wondering is, has anyone else shown up like this? Because there’s no other explanation.”

He set his laptop on the examination table and rolled his chair close to her. “Here’s what I say to kids. Add ‘yet’ to the end of every sentence. Maybe you say, I can’t ride a bike. Or, I can’t shoot a basket. Stop. Add ‘yet’. Get it? I can’t ride a bike yet. You don’t have another explanation yet.” He turned again to Persephone, “Tell Mom to make sure you get outside. Kick a ball. What school do you go to?”

Persephone glanced at Demeter before saying softly, “I don’t go to school.”

I could almost hear it, how the mood dropped. “What’s that?” All levity was gone from his face.

“She’d get sick,” Demeter said. “We’re telling you.” There was a thickness in her voice that sounded like annoyance but I could tell was fear.

He tapped one of Persephone’s knees. “So, kiddo, when you used to go to school, and you complained of an upset tummy, what would happen?”

“My mom … she’d pick me up?”

“And then, at home, walk me through it, what next?”

“We’d eat crackers? We’d play some games?”

“You like all this attention from Mom?”

Again Persephone looked at Demeter, but Demeter’s eyes were closed, her head resting on the wall. “I mean, I like my mom?”

“How about you remove your hat and sunglasses?”

Demeter opened her eyes. “It’s not immediate. The reaction. Could take ten minutes, an hour. Maybe the next day. It’s all right here.” She unfolded the yellow paper.

“What I’m thinking is, who doesn’t want Mom’s attention? Who doesn’t want to skip school?”

All the muscles in Demeter’s neck tensed. “She’s not faking it.” Her voice was so quiet. “She would kill to go to school.”

He rolled backward, pushing off nearly violently, and grabbed his laptop. “There’s the law,” he said. “There’s reporting required.”

Demeter pulled Persephone close. “Well, we’re homeschooling.”

“Okay, great.” He was looking at his screen, typing quickly. “And the district has your letter of intent and educational plan? Your curriculum? I think I can find it all here if you don’t have it on you.”

I became aware of a baby screaming behind the thin wall, of my heart calling emergency, emergency.

“Let’s take a step back,” My businesslike chirp surprised even me, like I’d been possessed by a flight attendant. “How many weeks until summer break? Two? It’s basically summer. That gives us plenty of time to enroll her for the fall. JFK Middle School, that’s where she’ll go.”

“Well…”

I smiled at him, the smile of a daughter of a once-famous woman. “How about we make a follow-up appointment on our way out? For September. Persephone will tell you all about her teachers then. Are you excited, Perse? A brand-­new school.”

“You’ll make sure?” He glanced nervously at the closed door, then back to me. “I’ll need to see her proof of enrollment.”

“You can count on it.” I lowered my voice. “Hey, just out of curiosity, what was your favorite Wormfood? You know everyone chooses the finale, but mine’s book three, weirdly.”

A lie. I hated them all. And calculated flattery, too. Guys always wanted to believe they were unusual for loving the third book.

“Seriously? Bring it here.” He showed me his pale palm. “Team Three all the way.” I slapped him, not as hard as I wanted. “Joan Yalen, man. Some dark nights those books got me through.”

From the book THE EMILYS by Heather Abel. Copyright © 2026 by Heather Abel. With permission from Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.

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I was captivated by this scene. I certainly relate to both Heather’s experiences as well as that of her characters! I’m guessing many of you have had similar experiences. Or maybe you’ve had doctors who did believe you and hold your hand. Or something in between.

Share in the comments! I’d love to hear!

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