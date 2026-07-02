Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
9hEdited

Definitely have had both kinds of doctors. When I had phantom pain (their name for it) for years after a car accident it felt very very real to me. And they'd say, "time will heal this," and I was like, I don't have any more time to be in pain!

The book is wonderful and timely. Review coming very soon.

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Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
9h

I can SO relate to needing the medical world to believe us. As a former hospital chaplain, we were often 'it' for patients as we became the translators between the medical staff and patients. We know ourselves better than anyone, and to truly BE listened to, IS paramount. One's energy shored up for healing rather than explanations and convincing. The excerpt really grabbed me. Beautiful Heather and Jane. My gratitude. Xo 💜🪶

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