Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Manic Pixie Deafblind Girl's avatar
Manic Pixie Deafblind Girl
Sep 11, 2023

In the equestrian world we call that, “giving the horse its face”, that moment when you let go. I come from generations of horsemen and women. That’s about the wisest thing I’ve ever heard someone say to apply to their own life. It’s always the right thing to do for both rider and horse. This was a truly wonderful interview; thank you!

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Jared Langford's avatar
Jared Langford
Sep 11, 2023

When it comes to goals, the thing that’s helped me the most is setting a new one immediately after the first one failed.

I don’t give myself time to wallow or think “oh well, I guess I can’t do it”

I pivot to a new plan right away.

That means a lot of pivoting (so much) but it holds the hopelessness at arms length

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