I know we’re all struggling with the chaos, cruelty, insanity, gleeful abuse, staggering lies and so much more whirling constantly around us. It’s a lot. Like, a lot-a lot.

In light of this, I decided to share some of the practices that have helped me through extraordinarily difficult and sometimes terrifying health challenges. Not the same as one’s country being controlled by a madman and his minions, but both situations benefit from the calmest nervous system we can conjure.

Initially, I thought I was going to write out everything I do, but it quickly became apparent there were too many. So today I’m sharing three. I must admit, I feel a bit vulnerable sharing the first one in particular, and the second to a lesser degree as well. And I’m concerned that they’re of no help to others. But a dear friend read them and swore on her much beloved bunny that they may very well be of benefit, so here they are. Take what serves you and ignore the rest!

xJane

Bedtime Prayers

In the aftermath of head and brain injury, for nearly a decade, I was lucky if I slept two to three hours a night. Once a champion sleeper, the blow to my head, amongst other things, messed up my nervous system and my endocrine system, and I was often awake for two or three days straight—even through some major drugs.

I became terrified to go to bed—because bed was a terrifying place to be. To help calm myself, I began saying two prayers every night that I still say to this day.

The first came about when my naturopathic doctor suggested I call my spirit back each night, in keeping with the shamanic practice of calling back lost parts of ourselves. Now, usually as I climb the stairs to my bedroom, Rudy Lu in my arms and Delilah at my side, I still say, “Spirit, spirit, spirit, I call you back into my heart that I might sleep and heal, sleep and heal.” And I do feel pieces of myself that have perhaps stretched out too far during the day return to me.

Over time, I added a second prayer, inspired by the Tibetan Buddhist practice of dedicating any virtue we generate for the benefit of others. After calling back my spirit I say, “I dedicate any virtue I may have generated today for the benefit of all sentient beings, in particular Rudy Lu, Delilah, and Cookie. And all the animals everywhere of the land, sea, and air, especially those suffering or in danger. And myself on my healing journey.” Then I add by name any person, animal, place, fauna or flora who may be in immediate need. Granted “all sentient beings” covers, well, everyone but it feels poignant to acknowledge each beloved, including myself. I end with “jai,” Sanskrit for praise or victory, a closing Sharon Gannon taught me back in my days of Jivamukti Yoga. Together, these prayers signal to my body that it’s time for deep, restorative sleep.

These days, I sleep quite well, and these prayers were among many things that helped me get here.

I’ve never shared this practice with even close friends, so sharing it with 20,000 of you feels a bit vulnerable—but I’m hoping it might be of help in these difficult times.

Self-Forgiveness

Ages ago, when I was still in the thick of the terror health years, a beloved healthcare practitioner taught me ho’oponopono, an ancient Hawaiian practice for forgiveness and reconciliation.

You repeat four statements: I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you.

She shared the story of Dr. Hew Len, a psychologist who recited this prayer every day whilst reviewing the files of the patients under his care. Over time, they all healed, and the facility was closed.

I took to it immediately, reciting the mantra whilst imagining someone I sought a more peaceful relationship with. I was moved by the practice. Taking responsibility for myself has always uplifted me.

Lately, I’ve been saying this prayer to myself and my body, and it’s been one of the most glorious and transformative experiences of my life. My body and I have been on quite a journey. The same is probably true for most of you.

It began a couple of months ago, after Delilah and I got ourselves into a precarious situation that required going down a hill of pure ice, with me doing a crab walk. We made it safely, though I messed up my already messed-up back, but the reason we landed in that tricky situation at all was that I’d made a bad decision on one of our walks through the woods, a decision where I knew better. I replayed that bad decision over and over again in my head whilst watching myself scoot down the hill on my butt. I work diligently to stay as healthy as possible and to avoid situations that might present unnecessary physical challenges; I was devastated and shocked that I put myself and D in these circumstances. On the thousandth mental loop through, I heard myself saying, I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you. My body simultaneously relaxed and plumped up with love. And then I couldn’t stop saying it.

My back was pretty bad, but I recited the mantra over and again that night and the next morning, picturing myself inching down the hill, filling that Jane from a few hours ago with love words from deep within the deepest part of my being. By the afternoon, I was in good shape. Would this have happened anyway? Or had I opened a tender and much-needed communication? Who knows. But once I began, I couldn’t stop. I remember times when my body and I have been in challenging or scary or unkind situations, I draw up that Jane in those circumstances with as much precision as I can muster and I recite the mantra to her; I do so until I struggle to hold the memory which is how I know something has shifted. Sometimes, it’s from decades and decades ago. Sometimes, a handful of years. Sometimes that morning. It doesn’t matter. My body perceives it as an act of self-recognition and self-love, and it melts into the sweetness.

I continue to also use it in relation with others. For instance, I did quite a few rounds on my sweet girl D, who was physically fine getting down that hill, but was undoubtedly flooded by my anxiety and self-blame!

Every time I do this practice, I feel happier and healthier and more connected to myself and the world around me. No doubt, there will be naysayers! And that’s okay. We all have different approaches to being a human on this crazy, mixed-up planet of ours. This is one that helps me.

Happy, Joyful Algorithms

When I interviewed Martha Beck, she shared that, through careful use, she’d turned her social media algorithm to almost exclusively dogs and otters, and suggested we all do the same to keep growing light within the chaos of darkness.

As you may have guessed, my feeds were already full of animals, but I added some more. Here are a few that keep me hopeful, grounded, and grateful.

Aloka The Peace Dog

The Asher House

Simon Sits

Niall Harbison

There are more I could include, but these are my favs as of late.

I would love to find the cat versions of these; if anyone knows of any, please drop them in the comments!

I previously wrote about how Stinging Nettle Infusions, Magnesium, Passionflower, Saying My Name Out Loud, and EFT have all helped me tremendously, especially with sleep.

