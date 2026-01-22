Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Marisa Massery
21h

Ohhh- thank you profoundly for your willingness to be vulnerable and share some of your beautiful spiritual prayers and practices, Jane! They are golden and have touched me deeply. In fact I have written the pre-bedtime spirit calling one on a post-it note and will be reciting it myself this evening. Thank you again for your willingness to share something so intimate (and lovely!)

1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Patty
1d

Jane, I too have a horrible time trying to sleep through the night unless I take a half a sominex and I don’t like taking pills. My husband died tragically 3 1/2 years ago. It’s at night that all the images and thoughts go round around around. I am definitely going to try all of your methods. I will try them because they are full of love and light and that in and of itself will suppress the darkness. Thank you. Keep inspiring…

1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
