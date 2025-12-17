Portobello Road Market : Photo by Ed Robertson

People often ask me what my favorite books are. Well, do you have a couple of hours?! Like most of you, I would imagine, they’re far too numerous to list. Especially if I bring in books I grew up on or that got me through my life right up until this moment.

So I figured I’d focus on nonfiction books that have shaped me in more recent years. Which is still plenty! But let’s give it a go.

(After I compiled the list, I was delighted to realize I’d interviewed all the authors—such an honor—so I’ve included those links.)

Before we delve in, I want to share how deeply touched I am by this community. You have nurtured me and my heart in ways you may not realize. When I launched Beyond, it was with the sole intention of offering in-depth interviews with as many of our greatest, wisest, most heart-centered, most gifted writers as would say yes! And I’m so proud of the collection of Interviews and Craft Advice that has sprung forth. Thank you for supporting me on this journey. It means the world to me.

But what I didn’t expect was that so many of you would email me or leave comments encouraging me to share more about my life. I’m quite shy and feel most comfortable behind the scenes; plus, the daily health issues I face present writing challenges. But you all have so lovingly and steadfastly stood by me as I muddled toward sharing more of my writing. Your kindness means more than I have words for. Thank you.

The community that’s grown and thrived here brings me great joy—both the friendships I’ve formed with many of you, and the friendships you have formed with each other. As my mom would say, “It does my heart good.”

This will be the last post of 2025. I'm taking two weeks off for the holidays.

Happiest of all happy holidays, my dear Beyonders! Wishing you all the joy and comfort and adventure and pleasure and love and chocolate your tender spirits may be hankering for. See you in the new year.

So here we go with my (Incomplete) List of Recent to Recent-ish Books that have inspired me to see the world with greater insight, to see others with deeper compassion, to understand myself and my place on this planet with greater love. To have my heart and mind shattered into an electric, undeniable truth grounded in suffering and joy and wisdom. And to learn craft from some of the most exquisitely, astoundingly beautiful writing on the planet.

Heavy by Kiese Laymon

Anyone who knows me even the tiniest dollop knows that Heavy nourished every cell in my being, and kept going right down into my soul. It’s about having a body in a world that is not accepting of bodies. And about being a tender, kind, sensitive, loyal, wise human in a world that does not welcome tenderness, kindness, sensitivity, loyalty, or wisdom. It’s about intergenerational trauma. It’s about healing. And the writing is staggeringly glorious.

On the surface, Kiese and I are nothing alike. Yet he somehow wrote my story. I’m not alone in this experience. If you haven’t yet read this magnificent book, be prepared to be changed. This is one of my favorite all-time books.

I was lucky enough to interview Kiese twice. He’s brilliant and gentle and so funny. I’ve read this book numerous times, and also listened to the audiobook, which Kiese narrates. Each time, my love for it deepens.

Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed

What would I do without this book? I don’t ever want to find out! It helped me through one of the darkest, most terrifying times of my life, when I was so ill I wasn’t sure I would ever lead anything resembling a normal life again. And it still helps me.

It’s a collection of letters culled from Cheryl’s advice column, Dear Sugar. But this is not your standard-fare advice column. Cheryl draws on her own experiences, and her words vibrate with a magnetic, far-reaching, wildly contagious love of life—that not only makes space for suffering but also greets it with kindness. Her prose is wholesome and so deeply supportive of the human journey, but it’s also dirty and unflinching. It’s a rare combination, and one that deeply moves me.

I’ve read this book more times than I can count. I also have it as an audiobook, narrated by Cheryl, which gets me through tough nights.

Men We Reaped by Jesmyn Ward

This book wrecked me, in the best of ways. It’s astoundingly beautiful. The prose, good lord, it will bring you to your knees. And it’s astoundingly sad. Jesmyn has summoned an elegy for five beloved young Black men, her brother, cousin, and three of her friends, who died violently within a five-year span. She guides us through each of their lives with care, respect, sorrow, and celebration, generously using her family history to reveal how race, class, and gender shape her life, her community, and all of us. And by doing so, she guides us through how to love more deeply and begin to heal.

Jesmyn has twice won the National Book Award, the first woman to do so.

How to Write an Autobiographical Novel by Alexander Chee

If you want to learn how to craft an impeccable, heart-burstingly beautiful essay, this is the book for you. Alexander writes about queer love, racism, activism, cater-waiting for William F. Buckley, death, childhood sexual trauma, writing, teaching, tarot card readings, AIDS, and, well, roses. Each time I read this book, I am bowled over by the precision, elegance, and fucking gorgeousness of the language. And I learn new things about the world. Reader, this book is a masterclass in writing, as well as in being a human.

Wintering by Katherine May

I love this book. It makes my soul happy. Katherine views the world with such curiosity, such joy, such tender humor; she doesn’t shy away from the darkness but manages to find true, sustainable light within. Katherine defines wintering as a time when life falls fallow, forcing us to retreat and wholly care for ourselves. Something I know a thing or two about, as do many of you. Through a series of adventures, some taking place at home, Katherine explores the ways wintering can manifest from the literal season of resplendent snow and cold to near-death experiences, cold water swims, health challenges, sleep, wolf trackers, sauna births, and so much more. It’s a celebration of being alive.

As a side note: I always get a kick out of the part where Katherine visits her friend Hanne from Finland and is astounded to learn that the average temperature in winter there is 2 degrees Celsius, which translates to 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Born and raised in Michigan, where a typical winter day is in the teens or more likely the single digits, 36 degrees would be positively balmy. Come January, we’re often below zero (below -18 Celsius). She is also surprised to learn her friend has a separate summer and winter wardrobe. As I write this, it’s 7 degrees outside, and I am ready to live somewhere where two separate wardrobes are not required!

I loaned out my copy of this beautiful book so no at-home photo of it on my kitchen table is available!

Deep Creek by Pam Houston

Oh my heart! This book is exquisite. It’s hard in places, but so deeply hopeful. A breathtaking collection of essays about Pam’s relationship with her 140-acre ranch, 9,000 feet above sea level in Colorado. It’s also about all the animals, domestic and wild, who share the land with her, her losses, her loves, her hard work to protect endangered lands at home and around the world. Needless to say, this book will nourish your heart. And inspire you to be the change we so desperately need.

The Chronology of Water by Lidia Yuknavitch

I love everything Lidia writes, but this book goes to the marrow. And I’m not alone. Pretty much every memoirist I know (and I know quite a few) has a copy on her desk, and probably a second copy on her bedside table. It’s a touchstone, a talisman, a blueprint for a new way to share our stories. A lifelong competitive swimmer, Lidia guides us through all the ways water has impacted her life, from sexual abuse to her stillborn daughter to becoming friends with herself. At times, this is not an easy book. But it’s wise, thoughtful, spirit-opening, and scorchingly necessary.

Kristen Stewart optioned the book for a film, starring Imogen Poots, and fought for nearly a decade to make it the way she wanted. And the result is currently out in the world, conjuring the best kind of ruckus—and garnering rave reviews. I cannot wait to see it.

Also: Beyond wouldn’t exist without Lidia. She was our anchor in waters new to me. ❤️

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

I’ve already read and listened to this book (Omar reads it so beautifully!) quite a few times, and it was only published in February. Yes, it’s about Gaza, but it’s also about trying to be a compassionate, thoughtful, engaged human in this deeply troubled world.

I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to hear that a book won the National Book Award!

One of my favorite writers and also one of my favorite people, Rene Denfeld, started a newsletter, Live Man Walking. If you’re not familiar with Rene’s writing, it’s truly exceptional: somehow tender and lyrical whilst also edge-of-your-seat driven. In addition to being a bestselling author of four novels, Rene is a licensed death-row investigator. Live Man Walking offers measured and behind-the-scenes insights into the criminal justice system and its impact on all Americans. I always learn from Rene. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to subscribe!

On a non-book note, I am obsessed (obsessed!!) with this song by Charli xcx. It’s from the upcoming soundtrack for Wuthering Heights (well, I guess there is a book involved!). Perhaps you will enjoy it, too!

**I’m not super crazy about the video, but it allows for easiest access for all.

I finally watched the Jeff Buckley documentary, It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley. Hold onto your heart! Another bodhisattva taken too soon.

Jeff and my then-husband released their first albums around the same time and were on some big panel (I cannot remember what??), so we spent the entire day together. In my recollection, Jeff was shy, playful, and a bit eccentric. The perfect combination!

For anyone wondering how my watercolor painting is going….I’ve moved onto flowers…and here’s the latest!

How about you? What are some of your favorite nonfiction books? Any songs you’re currently obsessed with?

I’m thinking of doing a fiction list next. Then maybe poetry. And then spiritual. What do you think?

Let us know in the comments! Happy Holidays, sweet friends!

