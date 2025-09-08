Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Joanna Rakoff
1d

This is my favorite Beyond interview in ages. James Wright changed my life as a college student, but I rarely hear his work mentioned anymore, and it made my day to read the opening lines of The Branch Will Not Break. My copy of that book, as well as Wright's collected poems, is also crumbling from overuse, now from my older kids readings, as well, and I hope that fifteen, twenty years from now John will perhaps be saying the same thing...

1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Mary P.
12h

What tenderness in John’s responses to the interview questions ❤️. My heart was touched by so much of what John said. John also has now “introduced” me not only to his own poetry, but that of other poets, too. Thank you for all of this, Jane and John.

1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
12 more comments...

