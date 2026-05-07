Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
4d

What intrigues me the most about this beautiful piece is your listening. You acted, and I have discovered that the more I engage within this, the more readily the information comes. It's almost as if the beyond is saying, "Oh, look, she's listening, let's send more." Often none of it makes one bit of sense to me in the moment, yet as I reflect it does.

So delighted for Rudy and for you. Now, I have something new to learn all about. Manuka honey!

Big hugs to you both.😻💜

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Sandra Murzin's avatar
Sandra Murzin
3d

Jane,thank you for this beautiful piece...really informative for me. I'd only heard the name Manuka honey but nothing about it.My 15-year old kitty Freckles has developed allergies this last year and I've tried so many things...her ears are the most heartbreaking part,the wounds.The things I use soothe her for a few hours then she tries to clean the medication from her fur and makes it worse. Thorough gentle cleaning and reapplication are done constantly while also letting everything dry up so it will heal. I appreciate you giving the company you ordered from and all the info on Manuka honey...I am going to get some and try it on my Freckles.So glad Rudy Lu is finally healing;love and hugs to you both!😽💕

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