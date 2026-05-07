Sweet Rudy…once more snoozing in front of his heater!

Manuka honey, said a voice in my head, calm and clear.

It was eleven at night, late January, and I was on my velvet couch about to get ready for bed. At that point, I knew very little about Manuka honey other than it came from New Zealand. I hadn’t been reading about it. No one had recently mentioned it. I hadn’t just seen it in a store, nor had advertisements for it popped up in my IG stream.

Yet I knew in an instant: Manuka honey would help my kitty, Rudy Lu.

Let me take you back a bit:

Last July, my sweet old man kitty, Rudy Lu, scratched his neck enough that he opened the skin. This isn’t unusual. He has lifelong warm-weather allergies.

In the beginning, his vets weren’t worried. The wound was the size of a penny and appeared “to be healing well.” By September, as it became clear it wasn’t actually healing at all, I treated it with aloe vera and herbal salves and homeopathy. It grew to the size of a quarter. Small ulcers formed. The vets prescribed topical then oral antibiotics and various medical ointments. It grew to the size of an egg. The ulcers oozed all over my white bedspread, where, come October, Rudy was suddenly spending all day and night. They prescribed a topical steroid. A weird, leathery scab suction-cupped itself over part of the ulcers. The still-exposed ulcers continued to ooze. It grew to the size of a small fist.

My days increasingly revolved around my boy. I already made his food, administered thrice-daily eyedrops alongside potions needed for his kidney disease, changed the pee pads on the basement floor where, after a lifetime of only peeing in garden beds no matter the weather, he’d taken to relieving himself. Now I was bathing his awful, tender, thriving wound three times a day and applying the various treatments that were meant to eradicate it.

Usually when the weather turned cool, Rudy spent his days in my office on his cushion in front of the heater, but now he rarely left my bed. All day, I dashed upstairs to tell him I loved him, snuggle him, do hopeful energy work, and bring him the food he didn’t finish with breakfast or dinner. I’d also give him his daily massage, but he had arthritis, and as the wound on his neck grew, so grew the pain in his haunches. I could barely touch the back of him without him flinching away. He was also walking in circles in the early evening, yowling (the kitty version of sundowning) and waking me multiple times a night by positioning himself an inch from my head and yelling. His whole life, Rudy had had the personality of a surfer: mellow, sweet, chill. Now, he was often agitated. My heart was heavy.

And yet: his appetite was good; he was playful and purred a lot. He seemed to know all the wound cleaning and ointment daubing and pills and tinctures were for his benefit and whilst I think he was exhausted by it all, he let me do it.

Rudy Lu, shortly after finding him in the graveyard—emaciated, ears full of mites, and hopping with fleas. I loved him immediately! In fact, when he came screaming over to me, I scooped him up and said, “Well, hello, Rudy Lu!”

I was exhausted, too. Firstly, I was distraught for my boy. He had so much going on at once. And his ever-growing, oozing, resistant-to-all-treatment wound was beginning to feel like it would be with him, with us, until the end of time. Secondly, my babies are my heart, and watching each remedy only make things worse was alarming. I knew Rudy was suffering, and despite my devotion, I felt helpless to free him of it.

I was also beginning to feel trapped. Delilah and Rudy are lucky to have The World’s Best Pet Sitter who loves the hell out of them and cares for Rudy with such tenderness and diligence despite his many needs. But this wound, was a bridge too far. So until it healed, I was never going anywhere again.

Come early January, Rudy’s vets were at a loss. I’d also consulted a trusted holistic vet, but his suggestions had likewise failed. There was nothing left to try, and the only solution they could come up with was surgery. They’d remove the scab and then stitch the remaining skin together. My sixteen-year-old kitty with kidney disease would be under anesthesia for up to an hour. Nobody wanted this. But the wound just wouldn’t heal.

In the years after the blow to my head, when I was in nonstop, staggering, debilitating pain, a team of doctors at NYU advised me that the best course of action was to cut muscles out of one side of my neck because, according to them, the muscles were full of scar tissue that was pulling and causing this relentless pain. I was lucky to find another doctor who prescribed craniosacral therapy and acupuncture as I felt certain losing a part of my neck would result in more pulling and hence more pain—only now it would be permanent.

It wasn’t lost on me, that Rudy was facing a similar dilemma. Although he wouldn’t be losing muscle, having a fair portion of his neck skin removed and the remaining stitched together would create pulling and the possibility of ongoing neck and head pain. Whilst I wasn’t sure what to do, I couldn’t do this.

Finally, in mid-January, we drove an hour through a strange winter monsoon to the best kitty dermatologist (yes, they exist!) in the state of Michigan and one of the best in the country.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said, donning a pair of magnifying glasses with an attached bright light to examine Rudy’s neck. “The only thing I know to call this is a scab. But it’s not a scab. It’s some strange covering.”

We were there for three hours. I won’t go into all the details. But one of the leading kitty dermatologists in America was as flummoxed as Rudy’s general vets. She managed to culture it (“There’s an enormous number of bacteria in there,” she said with awe) and whilst we waited for the results so she could match an antibiotic to the bacteria, she sent us home with an antifungal wipe and yet another antibiotic ointment. The next week, I started him on oral antibiotics tailored to the impressive amount of bacteria living in his wound. And…nothing changed.

After many phone calls and emails and failed hope, the dermatologist, also concerned about the anesthesia, nevertheless echoed Rudy’s vets, saying, “There is nothing left to try. The only thing to be done, is for the scab to be surgically removed and the remaining skin stitched together.”

Rudy as a curious teenager.

I hugged my boy to me. He squirmed because hugs now bothered the back of his body, and tried to make the peace with the surgery. I could not.

And then came The Night of the Manuka Honey. I took that voice seriously, without even a moment of hesitation, and although I was dog-tired, I stayed up until 1:30 learning everything there is to know about Manuka. And there’s way more than I ever imagined.

Online, I stumbled across a long comment written by a man who’d been in an uncannily similar situation: he’d tried everything imaginable, and his beloved dog’s leg wound grew worse to the point the vets said the only choice left was amputation. And then the Manuka honey had healed it. I ordered one potency above his recommendation.

When the honey arrived, I bathed Rudy’s wound and applied it first thing in the morning, after lunch, and just before bed.

On Day Three, all the ulcers that weren’t under the scab were completely healed. And Rudy waltzed downstairs and plopped himself in front of the heater. For the first time in many months, I felt very cautious hope.

On Day Ten, the scab fell off, exposing raw, ulcerated skin. But still: the scab that wasn’t a scab was gone. I reduced the wound cleaning and application of fresh honey to twice a day. My daily mantra (often recited whilst dancing around the house) became: “Thank you, bees! Thank you, bees!”

Over the next few weeks, as the wound continued to heal, Rudy’s pain levels dropped dramatically. I could once more give him full body massages.

Every Friday, I sent his vets an update surrounded by emojis of hearts and bees. They wrote back in all caps with lots of exclamation points. Concerned family and friends checked in regularly and were delighted by the news.

We were joyful! The world felt shiny again!

The super kind people at the honey company had said that a wound as severe as Rudy’s would take about six weeks to heal. And sure enough, at the six-week mark, the wound was down to the size of a pinhead. I allowed myself to daydream about travel, even speaking to friends and family about it. And then it stayed at the teeny-tiny-almost-healed-and-yet-still-an-open-wound place for another two weeks.

Reader, did I almost lose my mind? Yes. Yes, I did almost lose my mind.

Off we went back to the vet, who debrided it to encourage new growth. I treated it with a higher-potency honey for one week and then decided to stop all treatment and let Rudy Lu’s body do the rest. And it did! By the following weekend, it was completely healed. All his beautiful fur began to grow back in at a blessedly fast clip. And whilst he is still my old man kitty, these days, he no longer circles the house yowling, or yells into my ear multiple times a night.

When I started writing this post, I imagined it would be about intuition, which, in recent years, I have listened to and acted upon quite a bit. Or about our guides, something I hear people I trust earnestly discuss—listening to their spirit guides, their ancestors, their beloveds who’ve gone beyond, angels. Though in this case, it would seem it was Rudy’s guides I heard. I thought I’d write about connecting with aspects of this realm or other realms that perhaps we’re too quick to ignore or, if noticed, to dismiss or explain away.

Rudy Lu, all grown up and happy out in the world!

But I realize now, I’ve been writing about the wildness of life, the wildness of having a body; about love and standing by one another; about how some things are just fucking weird and even a little scary and stump four extraordinary and devoted vets, like completely stump them, and yet Rudy Lu still healed! The miracles of life. The practical, simplicity of listening.

And also the interconnectedness of this world. All that it took: those marvelous, beloved bees in New Zealand who flew to the Manuka tree and collected nectar and returned their hive. The beekeepers who harvested the honey. The clinicians who tested it for purity and potency. The workers who bottled it. The people who packaged it for shipping. The ramp agents who loaded the plane and the pilot and co-pilot who flew it to America. The baggage handlers who took it from the plane. The customs workers who cleared it. The truckers who drove it to the warehouse. The warehouse workers who then packed up my one bottle, labeled it, and sent it to me. The delivery person who brought it to my house.

Plus, we could go to an even deeper into those who designed the airplanes and trucks, those who educated the designers, those who built the airplanes, built the trucks, paved the roads, and manufactured the bottles and boxes.

What tremendous kindness and community went into healing Rudy’s neck.

There are tragedies happening in this world of ours every second. If I let my mind settle there, it will break me. So I remind myself that there is goodness all around us, that there is nothing we do alone. Not even heal an impossible-to-heal wound on a beloved old-man kitty’s neck.

I still don’t know who spoke to me that night, but I’m glad I listened.

I hope I keep listening. For one thing, spring is here. And allergy season for Rudy is just revving up.

What’s your relationship like with your intuition? Do you have guides? Has the universe ever spoken directly to you? If so, how did you respond? How do you experience the interconnectedness of life? Have you ever tried the miracle of Manuka honey?

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I’m so grateful to this beautiful, thoughtful, insightful community. Your support and kindness toward me and each other means everything.

I think everyone knows I adore Debbie Millman, so I was absolutely over the moon when she asked me to fill in her iconic What Matters questionnaire. Normally, despite running my own Questionnaire, I struggle with my responses, but these just flowed out of me. It was good for my soul!

You can read it here. I hope you enjoy! 🌸

Beyond is heart work—and it’s also a lot of work. If you can swing it, I would be so grateful to have more paid subscribers on board.

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I’ve somehow only just discovered that Robert Thurman is on Substack. Amongst other things, he’s one of the foremost scholars of Tibetan Buddhism and the founder of the Tibet House. He’s also one of my favorite people on the planet. He was a student of and good friends with my lama Gelek Rimpoche so our paths often crossed. I was lucky enough to interview Bob multiple times over the years: here’s an early conversation in Guernica and more recently The Believer. I also studied with him at Columbia University.

I love the way Bob’s mind works. And the way his heart works. And the way they work together. For one thing, he is doggedly hopeful.

Photo © AP / The Canadian Press / Julio Cortez

I could (and have!) listen to Bob speak for hours. He often goes off on tangents—and then tangents within the tangent and then more tangents, but this is because in his mind everything connects (today’s theme!). And he’s usually right. I don’t agree with every single thing he says, but he always gets me thinking about the world differently than I had before listening to him. And he always inspires more hope! One of his most used words is jolly! This is because he’s often in a jolly mood! I wish he were my neighbor.

Anyway, if you haven’t checked out his Substack, I highly recommend doing so!

My dad is now 99 and still going strong (though not quite this strong!)!

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