Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Gabriel B.'s avatar
Gabriel B.
5d

Optimism as craft advice is a useful angle.

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Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
6d

The vulnerability in not knowing. Sitting down to the page, and allowing it to be messy. The brightly colored pens, hearing Andrea, dropping back in with time travel to feel into what is asking to be put on the page. Love all of this SO much.

Always such amazing questions Jane, (you could take over Stephen Colbert’s chair) and Meg, my gratitude.

Sure would love an update on the 📫 mailbox. Promise, my last ask. 😉Xo💜

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