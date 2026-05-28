Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

One of the places the magic happens!

megan falley writes with the heart of a fierce, funny, loyal, heartbroken, exuberant, intensely thoughtful sage. Each word is carefully weighed and measured, carried in the marrow of her bones and sinew of her body before it hits the page. I know this because I feel it in my body when I read her work. Those of you who know Meg know what I’m talking about. Those of you who don’t are in for a soul-expanding treat.

Meg is an acclaimed spoken word artist. She’s published four books of poetry, most recently Drive Here and Devastate Me. She co-wrote How Poetry Can Change Your Heart with her partner of eleven years, Colorado Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson. Meg is also an essayist; the stunning essay “The Act of Vanishing,” about Meg’s summers as a child at fat camp, won her first place at the Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction and Essay Contest in 2021.

Meg teaches the poetry workshop Poems That Don’t Suck (temporarily on hiatus—when it’s back on, I’m signing up!). After Andrea’s death, Meg took over Things That Don't Suck, their wildly popular newsletter. Meg’s essays on grief and hope and dogs and the magic of life are simply astounding. She’s currently working on her memoir.

I learned a lot speaking with Meg. For one thing, I’ll never see vulnerability in the same light!

I think you’ll enjoy our conversation!

If you missed Part One of our talk, you can find it here. And Part Two here.

As always, I’d love to hear your thoughts!

xJane

❤️ Gigantic gratitude to all the paid subscribers whose support for Beyond also supports The DeTommaso Dogs. Ana has gotten over 800 dogs and kitties off the streets and into safe homes. She’s also spayed and neutered over 3,000 animals. Her heart is as big as her determination. I’m so grateful for your support in keeping these sweet babies safe. Thank you! ❤️

June, Clover, & Andy are three of the babies your support has helped keep safe!

Where do you write?

Lots of different places. Sometimes in bed. Sometimes on my treadmill desk. I have ADHD, so it actually can help to give my body something to do besides just swivel in a chair and think about doing the dishes.

I like a big desk where I can spread out all my beverages. I’m sitting now at my writing desk. I have Andrea’s boots on here.

I love that! What beverages do you drink? Are you a water drinker?

Yes, but [holds up a can].

Okay, sparkling water.

No, Celsius. An insane energy drink that you’re not supposed to drink more than two a day, which I tend not to, but because of my comically unanxious self, I really need to caffeinate.

Do you drink that only when you’re writing, or at any given time?

I definitely need to caffeinate to do mostly anything, but yes, to write, caffeine’s my friend. It used to be coffee, and now it’s this.

Has grief impacted your writing? Not just the content of what you’re writing about, but the way you experience writing, what you view as a poem or a story now, different sounds that appeal to you, different rhythms. Has there been a shift in your style?

I don’t quite know yet, because mostly what I’ve been writing is about Andrea for the newsletter or poems. Which is kind of cool, because what I had been doing for about six years is just working on my memoir. My writing has very much been between me and the page, and hoping, eventually, people will read it.

I think about writing as you’re communicating with yourself, you’re communicating with something greater than yourself, and then, once you publish it, you’re communicating with others, and it becomes this dialogue.

I love that.

Because I’ve been writing the memoir, it’s all been communicating with self, communicating with something greater than self, and the perceived audience is so far away because it’s not published yet. Now that I’m writing the newsletter, my communication with others is way more often and way more immediate. That’s been really nice. It’s a great time to feel less alone.

I haven’t mentioned how much I love that last poem you wrote. It’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever read. That line at the end, Why did I care / that we were walking on salt? Oh, my heart! I felt like there was maybe a little shift in your style. I think of your poems as these tight, fierce, piercing, exacting bundles of brilliant energy. With love. But this felt more spacious. Does that even make any sense?

Yes, I really appreciate what you’re saying. It’d been a long time since I wrote poems, and I wrote that, and I posted it the night that I wrote it. Probably what you have normally seen from me is something that feels…I want every line to feel perfect. So I chisel away. I love editing. But with that poem, I had no want or try or desire for it to be perfect.

It’s truly exquisite. I know you and Andrea would edit each other’s work, so who’s editing your work now? Is it still Andrea?

Yes, when I start to go more into my memoir, I do feel like I have Andrea’s voice in my head now, which I feel really lucky for; I don’t have to wonder what they’ll say. Which is usually the same thing: “I know what you’re seeing and what everyone else is feeling, but I want to know what you’re feeling.” Like, to get out of the observational, or at least turn the observational in on myself.

But who’s editing my work? I’ll have a friend or two look over the Substack before I post it, but that’s it.

When I interviewed Andrea, they said that you have such an easy time with writing. Is that true?

What’s true is that I can make something sound good very fast. If you and I were on a walk, Andrea and I would do this, and you were like, “Write a poem about that tree,” I would naturally come back with something quickly.

It would be a funny thing Andrea and I would do. They’d be like, “Okay, write a poem about that snowbank right there.” And I’d quickly respond with something resembling a fairly good poem or metaphor and they’d be like, “That’s so annoying.”

My bigger problem is the initial getting myself to sit down and focus. If I can make myself do that, and usually some concerted outside pressure is really helpful to me, then, yes, I’m a fast writer.

Do you write every day?

My ideal self does.

How about your not-ideal self?

My not-ideal self can take months off. She can wonder where the months went. And it’s usually like, “Oh, I just wrapped Christmas presents for a month.” I have pretty bad ADHD and a weird concept of time. Sometimes it works the other way, like on my treadmill desk. I’ve clocked 13 miles in a day before and not known that I was walking that much because I was so plugged into the writing.

If you do go a long stretch without writing, are you okay with that?

No way. It’s really hard to get back into it, for me. I’m really a body-in-motion-stays-in-motion type. Like, right now, I haven’t sent out my Substack in a month, and it’s like trudging through. But if I’m consistently in the practice, then it’s a breeze.

How do you come up with ideas for your Substack? And do you write each newsletter all in one sitting?

I always know the topic right now, which is: grief and Andrea, filtered through the lens of things that don’t suck. It’s usually a story I’ve told multiple times. I’ve heard the poet Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz say, “If there’s a story you’ve told three or more times, it should be a poem.

The way that I have to write the Substack is basically a messy draft where I’m just trying to get it out, tell the whole story, and put everything out there, say way too much, don’t edit as I go in any way, and then I cannot look at it for at least a couple of days.

Then a couple of days later, I can read through it, see what pops out, put some stuff away. I’m like, “that’s a different essay, that’s a different topic.” It will usually take me a couple of days of editing. A lot of times I’ll be fidgeting with it. This has happened to me consistently, where I will figure out what to do when I’m brushing my teeth, or when I’m on a walk, or when I’m doing something that has nothing to do with looking at it. It happens almost identical this way each time. It doesn’t click for me until I’m doing something else. Which is sort of nice, and it’s made my oral hygiene really great, and my dogs are happy.

Do you run over to your computer and fix it then?

No, I’ll usually take notes. Or I have a pretty good memory, so I know this is the thing that needs to happen, so I’ll start fresh. My ideal, at least in my head, is to write in the morning, so I’ll revisit it the next day.

For Things That Don’t Suck, you write personal essays. What do you see as the strengths of the personal essay?

They’re the most honest, in that often we’re all writing about ourselves and our own lives to some extent, and it’s the art form that’s admitting that right up front. There’s not the pretext of, “this character,” or, “this poem where we’re going to travel here?” Personal essays are really honest in that way.

We’re often circling our own thoughts, our own wounds, our own stories, and it’s an upfront way of doing that. They lend themselves to being the most vulnerable of probably all of the writing art forms. I’m realizing how much people really respond to vulnerability. Way more than I thought. People want that.

I agree. How do you know when something is a poem or an essay?

That’s a great question. A poem for me explores one small idea that has a bigness, but it’s one moment. An essay explores a lot of big ideas and tries to distill them into one thesis. But a poem lands more naturally than that. At least for me. That’s not everyone’s poems. Andrea’s poems would span many more ideas than I think mine tend to. My favorite poems are these tiny, tiny moments.

Do you have a desire to write fiction?

I love the idea of writing fiction. My skills as a writer are based in language and imagery, so that’s poetry, right? When I started learning how to write prose, I was actually teaching myself all of the rules of fiction. Because I want my memoir to read the way fiction does. To learn setting, to learn character, to learn arc and plot. That stuff is less natural for me than language. But there’s something about it that sounds very free and very fun.

When I spoke with Andrea, they said they were working on a memoir. They had about 300 pages.

That’s on my list of your traveling metaphor, traveling side by side. As I work on the Substack, my next project to finish is my memoir, then putting out Andrea’s memoir and unfinished poems is on my docket.

When you’re writing poetry, are you engaging a different part of your mind than when you’re writing a personal essay?

Yes. Especially right now, because poetry feels really low stakes for me, because I did not honestly anticipate that I would return to poetry in any way. So when I write it, it’s almost how I would approach doing watercolor. I’m like, that’s not really my art form anymore, but it’s nice to be creative.

I think some of the best art can be made in that place, ironically. I’m way, way less concerned with making it something for other people’s consumption when I’m writing poems.

What is that process like for you when you’re writing a poem? Are you very physical about it? Do you have to get up and walk around?

The best way for me is always to do it by hand. I think really the best way for anyone to write is—I won’t say it’s always by hand—but it’s to not edit as you’re writing it. Writing by hand, at least with poetry, is easy because it’s shorter, and you don’t have to hurt your hands as much. Then transferring it to the computer to make it better, to edit.

Lately, it’s looked like me lighting a candle, writing in a notebook like this. [Holds up notebook chock-full of beautiful handwriting and undoubtedly even more beautiful words!] As you can see, I’m not crossing anything out.

This is the night I was telling you about, when I was crying while writing. I’m not even making much space on the page or anything. I’m not writing it, like, “This should look like a poem.” I’m just writing a thought.

This is possibly an unanswerable question, but circling back to vulnerability, your writing is so vulnerable. How do you get that on the page?

Writing when you’re in an emotional place can be really good for that. Again, writing by hand or writing without editing helps you say the thing that’s true. Not having anyone else in the room in your mind when you write.

Some vulnerability is interesting because as I write my memoir, and I’m trying to reenact the vulnerability of my perception when I was nine, that’s a whole different case, because you have to time travel, in a way.

This is weird, but I think there’s a lot of vulnerability in optimism. There’s a lot of vulnerability in compassion. When I’m writing about somebody else, and I’m only thinking of them as the villain in the story, then I think there’s a way that that’s an invulnerable stance. But when you are using your writing to see everybody else in a situation more prismatically, I think there’s a vulnerability in there.

There’s a vulnerability in writing when you don’t know what the answer is. When you don’t know how it ends. When you don’t know what you’re trying to say yet, but you’re willing to just fumble on the page until you land at something adjacent enough to the truth. I think not already knowing what you’re going to say before you say it is probably the best way to find vulnerability.

A lot of writers read Beyond. Is there a prompt that helps you a lot or one you love to use when you’re teaching?

Sometimes I encourage students to write in the second person, first implied. Instead of saying “I,” write “you.” Say I’m talking about myself, but instead of writing, “I just lost my spouse,” I would say, “You just lost your spouse, you’re sleeping on their side of the bed.” It creates distance where you’re able to say something more easily.

After they’ve done all that, I have them transpose it to the “I.” Then you can feel the vulnerability, a shift. I guess you could do it about yourself in the third person, too. But to trick your mind into a little bit of distance first and see what happens.

Thank you so much, Meg. You really have a beautiful, exceptional mind. And heart, too. I’ve hit this place in my life of experiencing things that I don’t know how to articulate. They’ve gone beyond words. Some of them are things that I was asking you about, and then you were articulating! I was like, “How is she doing that?”

Oh my god, it’s a relentless pursuit. If I can’t articulate something, I’m like, “Is it real?” So, if you just hang with me for five minutes, I think I might get there. I really appreciate being asked about different sorts of things and getting to waken my mind up a bit. It helped me feel more human today.

If you enjoyed this Craft Advice with Megan, you might also enjoy this one with Elizabeth Gilbert:

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Thank you for reading! I love hearing your thoughts!

What stories have you been telling three or more times lately?

Have you had any small moments with big feelings recently?

What is it you feel you don’t know yet but are working toward?

What helps you get vulnerable on the page?

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