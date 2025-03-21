Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Photo @ Nick Onken

As promised, here’s Part II of the interview with the spectacularly wise and visionary Martha Beck.

It picks up exactly where we left off so if you need a review of Part I or haven’t yet read it, you can check it out here.

Next week, I’ll be sharing writing advice from Martha. She rarely gets asked craft questions, so I’m excited to share! It’s so good!

I was changed by this beautiful conversation with Martha. I think you will feel the same! Let me know what you think in the comments! ❤️

xJane

If you feel comfortable sharing, what is your relationship like with yourself these days? How good are you at being kind and gentle with yourself?

I'm better and better and better at it. For years, I meditated in the morning, and I was always trying to get to a clear mind, which is amazing. I’ve had psychedelic, wonderful experiences, but they will always tell you in meditation those just happen—don’t worry about it. That’s not the point. It's just like watching the fireworks. It's pretty, but so what?

But I shifted after I wrote this book so that I spend the same time, but instead of going to clear mind, I try to go to pure kindness. Just be like, “What can I do for you? How are you feeling today? Tell me more.” I’m constantly becoming the self that is watching the mind, but this time not with total expressionlessness, but with active kindness.

It's really powerful. It's the strongest magic I have ever known.

I love that. Is it contained to words and thoughts, or are there actions that you're taking?

I find that inner stillness is the doorway through which this really pure compassion can enter my whole sense of being. I used to say kind things like, “May you be well, may you be happy!” But in the last few months, it's been going to a place beyond language. It feels like I sink into a depth of something so loving, it doesn't feel like myself, but it doesn't feel separate from myself. It is so loving that to express it in language is like trying to fit the sky in a teacup. There is no way to describe the intensity of this kindness, this sweetness, and I run out of words.

I absolutely love that. You write about glimmers, which are an extension of creativity and the opposite of triggers.

Deb Dana had that brilliant insight and used the word “glimmer” that way. I just grabbed the ball from Deb and ran with it because it works so nicely.

A trigger is something associated with a negative experience that at a subconscious level causes the negative emotion of the original experience to replay in the nervous system. So if you see a red balloon, and then your car runs into someone, the next time you see a red balloon, you may freak out and not know why. A glimmer works on the same principle.

There are positive things that happen to us that are also associated with the stimuli we experienced around that time. Since fear is very attention-grabbing, the trigger can ambush us. Glimmers are much easier to ignore. So you have to set yourself to notice them. You can find them without moving wherever you are. I guarantee there are objects around you that have positive associations.

I have this pencil in front of me. I had just taken it out of its box and sharpened it with my special sharpener. It was given to me by my wife for Christmas, a little box of them, and they’re the best pencils ever. It reminds me of how she always knows what I want and looks for things to give me. We have three people in our relationship, and it reminds me how we're all always trying to do that with each other, and how we're going to be sitting by the fire together soon, and oh, my god, what a privilege that is! Pretty soon as I focus on this glimmer, I can barely breathe, I feel so grateful.

Beautiful. You talk to so many anxious and otherwise struggling people who are coming to you for help. How do you not absorb that energy?

It's so simple. It's just breath. The breath is connected to the deepest neural tissue. The brainstem is what keeps us breathing. It’s below any sort of lobes at all. The ability to regulate breath is very rare in the animal kingdom, and usually it's only animals that live in the water that have the ability to hold their breath. Some people think that humans were once aquatic apes because we can hold our breath.

That means that we are one of the few animal species on the planet who can control the breath to create a mood state instead of letting a mood state control our breath. So if I'm around somebody who’s anxious, I start to feel it in my body; I can feel where they've got it. I let them talk, and then I pay attention to my breath. I slow it way down, and I start to enjoy simply having free, clear breaths. Immediately that tells the brain there's nothing wrong here. You're fine. It's just like I'm watching a TV show: I see how this person is feeling so much intense emotion, and I’m fascinated by it. But I'm not there.

That's amazing. Connected with that, you write, “When we come home to ourselves, there is no difference between you and the rest of the world.” I love that. How do you experience that on a daily basis? Do you experience that on a daily basis?

Yes, more and more and more and more and more. There's something in physics called the hard problem, and it’s the problem of explaining what the hell consciousness is. Because nobody knows how the hell these physical bodies are animated by consciousness, or even what consciousness is.

One philosopher said, “consciousness is an illusion.” The problem with that is to have an illusion, you have to be conscious. So he's back to the problem of how are we conscious in the first place. There are some very well-known scientists and philosophers who are pantheists, who believe that everything is conscious: electrons, stars, this pencil here that I'm so fond of.

I believe that the universe is an artifact of consciousness, that consciousness is what creates the appearance of a physical universe. I read a lot of physics, and the more you read it, the more you start to feel that there is no difference. There’s no barrier.

There is an apparent barrier, but it feels to me like a video game being played by beings who are not separate from each other. But we're playing with a game that makes it seem like we're separate from each other because there's fun in that. And there’s adventure, and there's compassion, and there’s learning, and there’s growing. It's all about the joy of it. So when something bad happens in the game, I feel bad, but only in the game.

When somebody says, “Let’s go get lunch,” and we stop playing the game, then I realize everything's been fine all along. Walt Whitman wrote about this sense that life is a game, not our ultimate reality. He wrote, “Apart from the pulling and hauling stands what I am…Both in and out of the game and watching and wondering at it.”

I feel like I could take us on a huge tangent now with things that have happened with my brain that parallel what you’re describing. But I do want to talk about what’s happening in our world right now.

You write: “When European explorers encountered people with different values and lifestyles, they got right to enslaving, exploiting, or simply killing as many of these people as possible, grabbing all their stuff, including their bodies and their children. Anyone from the conquered cultures who survived had to adopt Western values to navigate their new world. To the left hemisphere, this just made sense. It was all Progress! Divine Right! Manifest Destiny!” And later you write: “But producing extreme wealth for a few people by terrifying almost everyone else isn’t natural law. It’s something we’ve made, following our left hemisphere’s most materialistic, frightened, and controlling tendencies.” Is this what’s happening in our country now? Has the left brain simply taken over with Trump and Musk and many of his supporters? Or is it more complicated than that?

I think it's a little more complicated than that, partly because everybody's using both sides of their brain most of the time, unless they have a really bad, unhealed stroke, and that's super rare. To boil it down to the brain is part of the mechanistic, materialistic way of looking at it. So I would go a little bit further and say they're not only in a very left brain-dominant culture which allows them to appear normal. It appears normal to us that people want billions of dollars, and they don't mind taking money from the hungry to do it. And that takes a lot of cultural learning because it's insane on its face.

But there's also the Buddhist concept of the ego. The way we try to avoid the basic anxiety that everybody suffers because we all know we're going to die is to numb ourselves to that pain; to pursue pleasure and run from fear. Do whatever attracts us and avoid whatever frightens us. These people have taken that to an unbelievable level: if I were looking at them as heroin addicts on the streets of Phoenix, they would be taking the most heroin of anybody. It’s a way of trying to drug out the anxiety that is inherent in being a mortal creature.

I love the line from Yeats where he says, “Consume my heart away; sick with desire/And fastened to a dying animal/It knows not what it is.” That's the way I see them. I see them as sick with desire and fastened to a dying animal, all of them trying to be immortal. They’re trying to conquer everything, and it’s complete and total madness.

It is the end result of the crazy psychology that came to be after the so-called materialist revolution in European thinking in the 17th, and early 18th century. So this switch to pure materialism has this as its ultimate manifestation. We're seeing the logical extreme.

Will curiosity and self-gentleness and creativity help at this point?

Yes. They're completely convinced that their way of doing it is working. Those of us who admit, “this isn't working for me,” we’re the ones who go looking for another way. And yes, even in the most extreme situation, if you allow yourself to be panicked and hopeless because you’re in an insane world, which we clearly are, then you will be the victim of that world. But you can say, “Okay, I'm in this weird, batshit, crazy world, but I have a mind that is capable of creating and imagining things that have never been before. I have a human imagination, and if I get rid of my anxiety and turn on my creativity full bore, I'm going to find a way out of here.” This is every adventure story ever written, ever filmed, ever acted out. We are obsessed with how to get out of impossible situations by getting creative about it.

Don’t get me started on the Matrix where he realizes that he can literally create reality with his mind, and his solution is, “We’re going to need a lot more guns! I can control reality with my mind, so I need a lot of guns, because bullets fix everything.”

I never looked at it like that before!

All the school shootings, those people are on the same mental wavelength as Donald Trump and Elon Musk and all of them. We're seeing the end result of something that's been going for a couple hundred years that was always going to self-destruct.

What do we do if we want to, to some degree, keep up on the news. Maybe we want to get involved in protests or call our senators, but we don’t want to get caught up in an anxiety cycle?

Stay happy. Number one, get information from a high vantage point. Read the headlines from three sources you trust: BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera. Then, if you feel anger and you feel motivated to do something directly, call your congressman—I have done that, yes, do that. Then be very kind to yourself. Have a cup of licorice spice tea, which is my favorite and read your favorite poet for an hour. Be incredibly supportive of yourself, because you are in a world that has gone insane, and to sustain your creative response, you need to start with self-care and kindness.

And then you say, “Hmm! What could I do? What is my particular gift? What is the place where my deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet?” as Frederick Buechner puts it. Like, you and I, we write. I also coach, and I read a lot. I do a lot of spiritual practice. These are things that my particular personality enjoys. I’ve got other friends who are all about action, and they run for office, and they go out in public and do things. That's not me, I’m an introvert.

So you say, “Where can I use my creativity in the service of a better world?” And then you do it. But in the meantime, you always make sure that you're kind to yourself so that you can enjoy the ride.

You write, “Inner peace isn’t passive; it responds to hurt or harm calmly and intelligently. And acts of love are the only way out of the problems anxious humans have created.” Can we love our way out of what’s currently happening?And if so, what does that look like?

There's no other way we're going to get out of this situation. People are suffering. How do you find the way to help them? You have to understand how they're suffering and what will heal their suffering – and when you turn your attention to someone to learn why they are suffering and what will heal them, that is love. It has a certain feeling, that state that goes along with it. But it’s also an action. You find yourself acting in the service of a being or of a part of reality that you know is connected to yourself.

It's not an act of self-abandonment to help other people. It's like if my left hand got cut and my right hand reached to close the wound. It's not my right hand being generous to my left hand; it’s that we are the same body that feels itself and meets its needs as quickly as it can. And when we’re in love, capital L, we are sometimes the part of the great self that runs to help another part of the great self. At a certain point, it’s not even volitional. It just happens. But again, we get to enjoy the ride.

I love that. So then are you envisioning small daily interactions that build and rise up?

Yes, some days. My son had a pacemaker put in. He’s got Down syndrome. He was afraid to take a shower because of the wound that’s healing on his chest, and so I had him put on his bathing suit, and I put on my bathing suit, and I got in the shower with him and washed his hair for the first time since his surgery. He was like, “Oh!” He loves showering, but he was so afraid. The feeling of joy and satisfaction I got from that was just immeasurable.

Then another day, I might decide I need to make something that will be read by hundreds of thousands, because that’s what I feel inspired to do. It's all just following the track of what brings me joy, what brings us joy. Joy is the signal that we’re on the right track.

So we accumulate all this joy, and become more powerful…I feel like we’re up against this force of fucking evil.

We are. I’m already deep into research on it for my next book. I made this video called The Pyramid and the Pool. I made a pyramid out of sugar, and I said, this symbolizes the patriarchy. Then I put water into it, and it dissolves it from the bottom up. It’s not that the water rises up to be bigger than the pyramid and then defeats the pyramid and makes it go away. That’s just more of the same bullshit that we've been doing for 5,500 years. What the water does is it relaxes the ego to the point where it has no more reason to remain rigid, and then it becomes seamlessly continuous with the water itself. Love is the universal solvent. It absorbs things. It includes things until they disaggregate.

I’m not saying that we’re going to have shiny bunny happy days with Elon Musk and Donald Trump. They are waging atrocity, and there will be a lot of suffering before they’re finished. But I do know that the force that is going to end that at some point—in my lifetime, I don't know—is not a force that anyone's looking at now. It is the still, silent love inside people who don't look like anything to them. It is the aggregation of that love, not all of it accumulating inside individual people, but the connection between us, the loss of separation between us means that we are one.

As we become one and become one and become one, the force that shows us what it's like to be separate and divisive becomes more and more repugnant. More people wake up. And once you wake up, you're part of the water. The law of nature, ultimately, is all that chaos will calm down into stillness. The stillness cannot be beaten. Everything goes to it ultimately. Once you realize that the stillness is bliss, and that the stillness is what you are at the deepest level. At the very deepest place, there is a stillness so sweet and sublime, and nothing can resist it, and it will not die. Maybe our identities persist, and maybe they don't. But that stillness is absolute, and it's going to win.

God, that's so fucking beautiful. In every interview I ask about animals…

You’re such a shaman, it’s crazy.

Oh! The question I was going to ask, you've already pretty much answered, but I know you love animals, so is there anything you want to say about animals?

I wonder a lot if the consciousness of animals is changing as human beings change and evolve. And I do think humans are changing and evolving in both directions—evil and good. As the dark side rises, the light side gets bigger because we live in a dualistic universe. I think animals are in on it.

If you go online, this is one thing I would say to your readers: design your algorithm. Do not like or click on or send outrage angry postings on social media that make you furious. That's what's creating a lot of the chaos and a lot of the misery.

My algorithm, through careful use, is almost exclusively dogs and otters. That's what I see. Dogs, otters. I see every time a musician spends a lifetime going out to the fields and playing the guitar to his alpacas. I see that. The Czech Republic was going to create a dam to help recreate some marshland that had been dried out. For seven years they debated funding, it was going to cost over a million dollars, and they just couldn't come to a consensus about it.

In the meantime, eight individuals went to that spot and built exactly the dams that were needed, and built them in exactly the right places and up to code after they were inspected, and those eight individuals were beavers. And they saved the wetlands.

Beautiful! So much is hard right now. Where are you finding joy?

Goodness, I find it the moment I get up in the morning. I say, “Oh, it's cold this morning. Look, honey, remember this fleecy blanket?” And I pull the fleecy blanket up around me. And I say to myself, “Doesn't that feel good?” And myself says, “Yes, that feels really good.” And I say, “Okay, let's just be here for a few minutes in the warm.”

In Internal Family Systems therapy, they call it self with a capital S: the kind, compassionate person running the show inside your brain. Every moment that that Self is taking care of the other selves, I feel safe. I just know everything's going to be okay.

Sooo beautiful!

If you enjoyed this interview with Martha, you may also enjoy this one with

:

Thank you for being here! ❤️ You know how much I love your comments. I read them all.

Leave a comment