What are you reading now?

I just finished The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran and it has quickly become my favorite book of poetry.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

I devoured the Harry Potter books as a pre-teen and teen but my love of reading didn’t really blossom until I was an adult. However, one thing I did hide from my parents was how late I stayed up playing Pokemon on my Gameboy Advance.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

There are so many amazing humans writing life giving books that I find it hard to re-read any. Instead, I sip slowly from the ones I have in front of me and work to embody a bit of the wisdom and beauty I find in them.

Among the many books that have helped to shape me, bell hooks’ All About Love was a particularly noteworthy one due to the deep reflection it inspired during a rough season in my life a few years ago.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

For the last 5 years, I’ve only worn black. Of all the black pieces I wear, my most common are my well-fitting black v-necks that I believe reflect one of my guiding beliefs – there is beauty in simplicity.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you've encountered recently?

The best piece of wisdom I’ve come across of late is from Kahlil Gibran, “Say not, “I have found the truth,” but rather, “I have found a truth.”

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

Animals are amazing but I’ve never had a special relationship with one – unless you count my kids.

What's one thing you are happy worked out dierently than you expected?

My marriage.

Three years ago, my wife and I were on the brink of divorce. After some painful moments, we both realized we were in an emotionally immature partnership riddled with trauma, hurt and a poor understanding of ourselves. For about 6 months, we seesawed between wanting to salvage the marriage and making an amicable break. During that time, we also did a hell of a lot of internal work.

For me, that meant realizing I was insecure, controlling, emotionally unavailable and poorly equipped to love myself well, much less another person. Once I realized the severity of my own inner workings, I went to work rebuilding myself with love and acceptance rather than shame and fear.

Eventually, we found ourselves in a healthier relationship with one another as we grew more loving of ourselves. The new partnership that formed as a result was one neither of us wanted to give up – ever.

Writing is rebellion.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

My favorite way to express myself physically is through play – basketball and pickleball in particular. The better you are at each, the more free-flowing they become. Those moments of intutiveness and connection with others are my favorite.

What are your hopes for yourself?

My hopes for myself revolve around my way of being. I hope to remain loving of myself in times of struggle. I hope to lean into gentleness in times of stress and need. I hope to stay open minded when I feel myself beginning to get comfortable with my view of the world.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

One kindness that has blessed me tremendously is my wife’s patience and willingness to let me navigate my becoming in my own time. Having a partner who operates this way is liberating when you’re both committed to healing and love.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

Love is the number one guiding force in my life but the principle that may be a bit unique to me is my appreciation for simplicity.

An excerpt from one of my pieces earlier this year:

“I love the way less provides clarity. I love how what isn’t allows what is to shine brighter. I love the space between words as much as I love the words that take up space. In essence, I love simplicity and the way it reveals the magic of the mundane.”

I’m not super human.

