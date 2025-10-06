Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Logan Steiner's avatar
Logan Steiner
8h

“Teaching myself to knit gave me a shot of confidence. To my surprise, while learning I found myself having the kind of fun that bubbles out of your chest. The experience helped me realize that I’d made writing into a chore and that the solution to my career crisis was to lighten up.” I keep learning a similar lesson. I also live near the Colorado mountains and love thinking of them as daily perspective givers. A great interview—thanks to you both!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
Sue Ferrera's avatar
Sue Ferrera
5h

Beautiful reflections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture