Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
2d

A beautiful essay, Jane. In the beginning of it you gave as good a glimpse into your "story" as word can provide with this sentence:

"On those days, I think if somebody woke up in my body and brain, they would only get out of bed to rush themselves to Emergency whilst I’m already out walking the dogs."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Cathy Alter's avatar
Cathy Alter
2d

I know exactly what you mean, Jane. And your essay got me thinking of this conversation I had a long time ago with a new friend. We were in the "getting to know you" phase and when he mentioned that he had a brother who had died, I gently asked him what had happened. And he answered, and his response is something that has stayed with me for decades, "We're not there yet." I was baffled. What did he mean? We were there, since he put it out there so how could we not be there? Only now, with time and your honest and thoughtful essay, do I understand what he really was saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture