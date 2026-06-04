In January of this year, I taught my first creative writing class through Beyond: The Heart-Centered Writing Intensive. For six weeks, we dove deep into POV, Character Development, Dialogue, Plot, The Sound of Language, Setting, Lists, Objects, and more! As my mom would have said, it did my heart good.

My first teaching gig was back in the early aughts through Gotham Writers Workshop in NYC. A recent grad of Columbia, I was keen to teach—in fact, it was the main reason I’d gotten my MFA. Part of the application process was to conduct a sample class for the Dean of Gotham, Alex Steele. To say I was nervous would be an understatement, but Alex later told me I was the most enthusiastic and earnest applicant he’d ever had; he simply couldn’t not hire me.

And so began my decades of teaching which would lead me to Rutger’s, The New School, glorious private workshops out of my LES apartment. Then after my move to Michigan, the wonderful local community college, the women’s prison, and more private workshops.

During all of this, Alex’s words have never left me. I am such an earnest teacher. And because of that, enthusiastic. What writing has done for my soul, my heart, my life is transportive. I want this for others.

At this point, I’ve taught thousands of students and I’ve yet to meet someone who isn’t doing something well, no matter how small. And all you need is that one thing, even if it’s tiny and fragile, to serve as the soil from which you grow your whole, beautiful story garden. There is no greater honor for me than to help people along their path.

The Heart-Centered Writing Intensive included beginners who’d never written a creative word in their life to people who had novels in the works—and everyone in between. Recently, I invited each member to share some of their work. Eight writers said yes!

Writing is a wondrous undertaking and also can be vulnerable. Especially for new writers sharing their work for the first time. Feedback can be deeply nourishing and the fuel we need to keep going. So if you enjoyed these stories, please do let the writers know in the comments!

I asked each writer for a short bio and insight into which prompt they used or how the class shaped what they wrote. These follow each piece.

I’m so very happy to share their beautiful work with you!

Enjoy!

xJane

I hope to teach the Heart-Centered Writing Intensive again in the next few months. If you’re interested in being the first to know, please join the waitlist.

NOTE: Quite a few writers used the prompt: “write whatever your heart desires, using only one-syllable words.” I learned this wonderful prompt from the even more wonderful Victoria Redel!

We Called It Strength

My mother never spoke about the emotional reality of polio.

Not the vulnerability of being two years old, just learning to walk, and then suddenly unable to. Not the terror of being taken from home in 1947, during a time thick with fear and uncertainty. Not the long stretches alone, in and out of hospitals. Not the half dozen surgeries on her left leg. Not the braces. Not the deliberate stunting of her right leg so it would not outgrow the weakened one.

All of it before she turned sixteen.

Somewhere inside that story, there must have been fear. A moment, or many, where she did not know how life would unfold. Whether she would walk. Whether she would belong in the world the way she once had.

But she did not tell that version. She told the victory. And on the surface, it was one. A triumph shaped by a familiar American rhythm: endure, push through, come out stronger. A story that earns admiration. That makes sense.

But living inside that kind of strength can feel like something else entirely. A quiet, private loneliness. A narrowing. A life organized around resilience that leaves little room for tenderness. For uncertainty. For the full, unguarded range of being human. The self learns to tighten. To protect. To survive without needing anyone.

There is one piece of her story she carried with unmistakable pride. “I was the only kid on my ward who didn’t see the psychiatrist.”

She offered it as proof. Of strength. Of independence. Of not needing help.

I imagine my becoming a therapist unsettled something in her. Created a contradiction she could feel but never quite name. Her daughter choosing, deliberately, to turn toward the very thing she had spent a lifetime turning away from.

It wasn’t rebellion. Not consciously. But it was a different path. A widening where she had narrowed.

She died at sixty-five. Which means her midpoint was thirty-two. I was eight. Eight years old, absorbing a worldview that equated emotional independence with strength. Learning, quietly and completely, that needing others was something to guard against. That emotions belonged beneath the surface. That survival meant self-containment.

I learned it well.

And still, here I am, writing this. Trying to understand her. Trying to understand myself. Tracing the way her survival shaped my longing to feel. To connect. To heal. To believe that vulnerability is not weakness, but a form of strength she was never given the space to claim.

But before I make meaning of it, I want to tell the stories. Because this is not just reflection. It is repair. For me. For her. For the quiet distance that lived between us without language.

Before we decide who someone is, we have to move closer. Under the skin. Into the places where the story was formed. Only then can we begin to see what survival cost. And what it made possible.

—Christie Ackmann

Christie Ackmann is the creator of Soft Spoken Truths, where she explores healing, belonging, and the quiet courage of becoming who we were meant to be.

This piece grew out of Jane Ratcliffe’s teachings on character development and point of view. As I wrote, I became increasingly interested in the space between the story my mother told about herself and the emotional truths that lingered just beneath the surface.

Destination, Grief

Before my husband died, I thought of grief as linear. I imagined it as distance–the farther I got from my loss, the better I would feel. In the beginning I was untethered but alive, lit up by possibility. Casual dating and sex were a way of reclaiming myself. It was supposed to be a detour, not a destination. I still believed I would re-partner, and resume life along the same trajectory. Five years later, life hasn’t gone back to its old shape, it has narrowed into something quieter and that turns out to be its own kind of grief.

—Amy Gabrielle

Amy Gabrielle is the author of Widow in the City, A Memoir of Heartbreaks and Hookups, an Amazon Hot New Release published by She Writes Press in May 2026; her work also appears in Narratively, The Memoirist, Slackjaw and her Substack Absolute Pleasure .

Jane's pov and voice class helped me capture how I measure time differently after my husband's death in a way that is uniquely mine while also being relatable to others who have suffered a life-altering loss.

Haridwar

When Ana and her grandparents arrived, she pushed her frizzy black hair out of her face and squinted her eyes, to look at the temple at the top of the hill, majestic and heavenly, the turrets on the roof reaching into the hot dusty sky. She sprung out of the car, her spindly brown legs landing on the dirt path but recoiled, leaning back into the car, shocked by the stink of human feces and cremation fires by the banks of the brown Ganges. Papa was there, tall, stern and stiff, observing her and handed her a handkerchief, pointing to her nose so she could use the thin cloth as a filter. Nani was already on her way up, her wide hips swaying and ankle bracelets jingling as she climbed, lifting her sari up off the filthy narrow path .

“Look straight ahead if you need to,” Papa said curtly. Ana gazed up at his angular jaw that was just like her mother’s, placing her tiny hand in his.

As she walked, she looked down at her dusty feet in the pink plastic sandals she had bought in Boston with her mother for this trip, hung her head, embarrassed by her matching flowery multi-colored shorts and t-shirt. When she dared to glance up, she noticed children her height running alongside her, calling out playfully. She met their gazes and smiled. Behind them, she noticed babies and parents who sat in rows. When she looked more closely, she saw they were missing features of their faces and limbs: legs, feet, hands, noses, and ears. Women nursed their babies, holding them with their forearms and others held stumps of their arms out begging from passersby. Ana had to look away but was drawn to look at them now and again as they made their way up the hill.

When they approached the top, the sun was setting and a bright pink lit the sky coloring the mighty Ganges below. They entered the smooth marble entry where Nani crouched, facing the gods, pious, devout. Ana’s heart clutched at the sight of this, her Nani small in front of the adorned marble statues decorated with lush flower necklaces and generous offerings of fruit, coconut, candles, and coins from people who prayed for themselves and loved ones

Papa stood straight, glancing at Nani and the deities then turned around and strode to the entrance looking outwards. Ana followed and as darkness fell, the sun slipping down quickly, the pinkness gave way to twinkling lanterns along the path they had just ascended. Ana could hear laughter and chatting and saw shadows of children jumping and running around the edges of the path. Nani circled her soft arms around Ana, cushioning her from behind, nestling her head on her shoulder. They watched together with Papa quietly as the hazy moon rose, growing brighter in the sky. It was ephemeral. Humanity was there.

—Una Basak

Una Basak is of South Indian American heritage, the mother of twin sons with profound autism, an autism advocate, and writer.

Haridwar was revised to include physical details of the characters. The piece was greatly enhanced after heeding Jane’s lesson that characters benefit from not merely being “floating talking heads”.

Old Man; New Man?

My mom died a month or two ago. She has left this old man here with me. The one who has been full of rage and hate my whole life, and his too I guess. Who took that rage out on her and on his five kids, with belts and fists. The man who tried to yell his wife back to here, from her now lost mind to the old one that worked. As if it was so loud his voice could break through the cloud or the fog. SO loud she would have to get it. I tried to make him stop. Then he just yelled at me too.

It did not work and she is gone now. And he is here. My dad.

They lived in a flat in my house. Where the two cars would have gone. He lives there now. Just him.

He did not fall to bits. He went through all her clothes in a week, gave them to an aid store. He got rid of her bed, moved his. He bought new chairs, new lamps, a whole new set up. It looks good. He goes out to walk. Twice a day. Checks in with me as he comes and goes. Phone. Watch. Gloves. Hat. I make sure if he is found out there I will be called.

He gave up his car. For years I have asked him not to drive. Please stop before it’s too late. Now he has. Like it was his plan the whole time.

I am not sure who this man is.

He is not mean. Has not raised his voice to me. Not once since she passed. Says please and thank you. Asks for help. Loves my food, the meals I cook.

What is this change? Why is this change? And can it be of worth or weight at all if there is not a word of the years and years and years of cruel harm and hurt?

I see no guilt. I sense no shame. Could it be he does not know? Has his mind or bits of it been lost as well, like hers? Could it have been her? Did she just push him or goad him? Pull the strings? All this time?

And what if I did know, if I were to find out? What would it change?

Not a thing. I am stuck with this man until he too dies. I will make sure that will not be on me. I will feed him and check on him and make sure he is safe. I will see that he and his home are clean and neat. I will not dwell on what has been. Or cry for what might have been. Too late for that.

I will live with just what is.

—Cheryl Byrne

I am grudgingly facing retirement from a long and successful communications career that includes work on local and presidential campaigns, passage of the Brady Bill, and being named by Newt Gingrich as being in contempt of Congress. I love Jane’s writing and taking her intensive class was one of the best things I have ever done for myself.



Jane’s prompt was to “write about whatever your heart desires, using only one-syllable words.” I fell into this writing assignment like I never have before. The words spilled out and my editing became--I became--a human thesaurus. What I have written here is not what I wrote during the class; that I think will become part of something more. This is a personal essay, memoir, about my life with my father alone in the in-law apartment in my home.

Let Me Be Forgotten, Like a Tree

The leaf litter shifts and crackles, releasing the underfunk of mud and fungus as Agnes stalks uphill. She’s looking for a specific spot, weaving between creeks and downed trees. The perfect spot for a small cabin.

A simple four walls, some windows, a roof, and a door. A comfortable chair by the woodstove, maybe, or perhaps a soft bed. A place to curl up in the sunshine like a cat, slitty-eyed and languid, while the water trickles downhill, the deer mince past, and the bears lumber through.

She’s aware we’re supposed to absorb the whole world these days. To constantly track its news and noise. What if we miss something? What if we’re left behind as the world storms ahead without us?

What if?

Leave me behind, she thinks as she sinks down on a stump, sighing. Please. Run far ahead with your clamor and cruelty. I will not miss your wars or wastefulness. I don’t want to know what you think is so important.

Just let me absorb this place I can see up close while I’m still here. Touch, taste, smell, and hear this infinite world of sensory delight.

Every bit of it. The deep snow that sneaks into the tops of my boots in winter. The rushing creeks, drowning out all other sounds in spring. The brief dryness of high summer. The whispering, golden leaves in fall. The biting ramps, delicate trout lilies, and blood-red trilliums. Jack-in-the-pulpit, dew quivering in its chalice. Fairy cups that beckon in mermaid blue, and pumpkin-colored chanterelles trumpeting out of the pine needles. The woodpecker’s insistent rat-a-tat-tat, and the rushing slither of the fiery newts. The green canopy, dancing with light.

“What can you offer that I would miss more than this?” she queries the sky, as if there’s someone up there listening.

That’s an old habit she can’t quite kick, even after all these years. Imagining there’s someone up there, as opposed to Whatever It Is being right here, which is to say everywhere. In the trees and the soil and the animals. Though maybe these days there is someone up there listening. Some pasty, barely post-adolescent man, trapped inside monitoring satellite feeds. Sucking up his supposed relevance like a drug.

“Bah! Let me be relevant to this bit of Earth,” she whispers to the forest. “Let me love it well. Then, let me be forgotten, like a tree. Or a storm. We all will be anyway, no matter what they think.”



She rises slowly, her knees protesting, and heads back down the hill. She’s got a path to flag before dark.

—Asha Sanaker

Asha Sanaker is a writer, a mother, and a forest witch whose work can most regularly be found at her Substack newsletter, Let Your Life Speak. She's also working on a memoir.

The wonderful thing about both classes and prompts is they invite playfulness and experimentation. I don't consider myself a fiction writer, but as I worked with the list prompt from Jane's class it became clear to me that what I was writing was fiction. It was both surprising and fun.

The Price of Love

They say that grief is the price we pay for love and boy, does she feel broke. One day she will feel less so, but the loss is still fresh and raw. A deed, a phrase, a sign - these small things each day keep her from the dark.

Life does not end - it is changed. These words wrap her in a hug and hold her tight. There is hope and a deep calm in their weight. Not gone. Changed.

Out for a walk, she takes one step at a time. With no sound, she speaks a prayer to them: I send you love and light where you are. A glow lights and warms in her core as her heart sends the wish. Eyes closed, then a breath, in and out - and it’s gone, on its way.

A red bird lands on a branch in front of her as if to say, I’m still with you.

I miss you. I love you.

I know.

I wish we had more time.

Me too. But I am still with you.

With a flit of its wings, it flies on.

Back at home, she sits down at her desk, pen in hand. Write through the pain sounds trite, but she does and it helps, if just a bit at a time.

Each word on the page, step on a walk, and red bird on a branch . . . for years, as long as it takes, she will hold fast to these as the price is paid. And she knows she will pay it once more, and once more, and once more . . . it is worth it. More than worth it.

—Skye Zeimet

Skye Zeimet is an organizational consultant and strategist, lifelong learner, and writer who explores how stories help us make sense of ourselves and the world around us.

I have been inspired through the class to reflect on some of the tougher, more complex emotions I've experienced and this particular exercise offered a challenge to write about a incredibly nuanced and consuming emotion like grief through the simplicity of one-syllable words.

The First Few Weeks

In April, the baby was born. We leave the hospital carrying three bags stuffed with witch hazel pads, peri bottles, diapers for her, diapers for me. A pair of red socks with pink rubbery soles, an open package of baby wipes, a 32-ounce souvenir water jug. The student nurse follows us out to our car, picking up the contents of the bag I accidentally spill over the pastel linoleum floor.

“Babies are blessings,” she reassures us. We must look overwhelmed. Our ears are still ringing from the screams of the baby’s first bath, cold over the maternity ward sink.

As the days progress, the baby turns into something less like an alien. Specks of dirt and wax appear in the outer cavity of her ear. Creamy, cheesy scum erupts from her neck folds. Her skin is no longer white, vernix soft, otherworldly. Those tiny arm muscles resist being forced into a onesie, boneless and placid no longer. She kicks, she squirms, she shrieks on occasion. She is human, waking more and more each day.

In turn, I become more and more feral.

At home, I spend hours in bed, a breastfeeding pillow stiff as a shelf strapped around me. Every surface of my side table is covered in food: an oatmeal chocolate chip GoMacro bar, beef sticks sent in a care package from my mother, that 32-ounce water jug. All things I voraciously consume at 12am, 3am, 6am.

My torso is wet with such consistency it feels like my baseline state. I only notice the milk dripping from my nipples when it starts pooling at my sides. The baby naps bare against my chest, so we are both sticky, stuck together. Her hands make tacky little fists and her jaw turns speckled black, collected flecks of lint from my shirt.

I can’t sleep unless the baby is right beside me, an arm stretch away. At night, I pull her bassinet flush with my bed. With one hand, I reach through the bars and grasp the spindly fingers escaped from her swaddle. With the other, I check that she’s still breathing. (Will I ever get over the heartbreak of my baby sleeping at night, knowing she’ll wake up older each time?) All I want to do is consume her, eat her little cheeks, breathe in the scent of her buttered popcorn jellybean-flavored breath, but also, oh god, give me a moment to pee and scroll Youtube Shorts on my phone in peace. Motherhood, I feel in these moments, is a constant state of being splintered in two.

—Brie Hiramine

Brie Hiramine lives in Minneapolis by way of Brooklyn and the Bay Area.

This excerpt was inspired by the class on lists, and the idea that objects reveal so much about who a person is and what they’re going through.

Next Time

Next time I see him, I will not hold back. Much has come and gone in the years of life. Death, death, ire and rage. How can a man be so full of his own self and lose those of others? I ask this to seek my truth and be at peace. It hangs over me like a cloud of smoke that eats the air we need to live. This soul is all we own while on earth and each breathe gives us now not next.

I want to know why he ghosts me…his one kin. He has hurt me for as long as I am old and the loop rounds one and more but is not yet done. How can I end this and be at a truce with me? This is my plight of smog which is mine to clear with him or not. I want to breath air that is clean, fresh and light as a breeze.

Ire is what I feel now for my kin who has left me once more with a task so hard that I must hold back my tears to move on. If I let them flow, I will lose my “north star” and fall to the floor in a pile of hurt and pain. I will not drop and am much more like a rock than a wisp, so I move on.

With the help of a good friend who knows the big tale, we work hard to clear each box as I see, feel, sort and let go. Each one tugs at my heart like a sharp pang of pain that sets in my chest. The past binds me to them and keeps me here and next.

The first day was hard but as time went by, I could see our grand work and an end in sight. But on the next meet up, the angst was tough as the past, the now and the next were all the same. I am at a loss for how to move on and must break to gain my breathe.

Two days, eight hours each and still more time is due. There are still lots of choices to make…to sell, give, trash or keep. I hire a gem of a soul to shift the goods to homes where they can live and start a new tale of their own. I will keep just a few things that hold the warm hugs of loved ones long gone.

As I go through this toil, I am proud of me and the pain that guides each step as the cloud of smoke tries to choke me. My strength leads and I know that the air will soon be fresh, clean and give me life in the now and next.

To end, my kin will not gain from this task and must live with his choice. He has lost me, and next time I see him, I will not hold back.

—Jo-Anne Lennard

I am a “creative” living in Canada trying to “walk my walk” with grace, humility, wisdom, truth, and compassion.

I decided to challenge myself by writing a piece using the exercise where we were only allowed to use one-syllable words. This proved to be more of a challenge than I anticipated because my piece is something I am in the process of doing now and is very personal and emotional.

If you’d like to support my work without a subscription, here’s my link to Venmo and Paypal. ❤️

Sharing writing is thrilling…..and vulnerable. If you enjoyed any of these pieces, please share your praise in the comments! Much gratitude! xJane

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