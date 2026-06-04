Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Christie Ackmann's avatar
Christie Ackmann
3d

This collection beautifully captures the spirit of the intensive: writers ranging from complete beginners, like myself, to those with novels underway, all learning to trust their voices and grow their stories. An experience held so thoughtfully within a circle of trusted women I'll never forget.

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Imola
3d

What a beautiful, heart centred teacher you are Jane! These are all so moving in different ways! Hope I can take your class next time!

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