I was in Victoria Redel’s fiction workshop during my final semester of Columbia and she quickly became not only my favorite professor but one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s deliciously smart, kind, insightful, funny (really funny!), thoughtful (soooo thoughtful), and she inspired me to see and hear my writing in important new ways. On top of that, she’s a supersonically gifted writer.

So, of course, I greedily devoured Victoria’s latest book, I Am You. It’s a glorious queer period piece set in 17th century Amsterdam. Victoria conjures both the private and professional life of renowned painter Maria van Oosterwijck and her assistant, a talented painter in her own right, Gerta Pieters. Greta first appears in the Oosterwijck household, hair lopped off, as a seven-year-old boy servant because that’s what the family requires. But as a teenage Maria relentlessly paints Pieters at chores around the house, she uncovers Gerta’s secret and, years later, demands Greta accompanies her to Amsterdam as her maid and then her paint preparer and assistant. By turns intimate and competitive, together the two women take on the male-dominated, elitist art world of the Dutch Golden Age.

By training, Victoria is a poet and that exquisite precision and lush language spills over into her prose. It’s transportive. And each of her books unique to the last. She’s published four books of poetry and six works of fiction. Her first (gorgeous!) novel, Loverboy, was turned into a feature film by Kevin Bacon. Her work has appeared in Granta, The New York Times, and O, amongst others. She’s received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and The National Endowment for the Arts and is a professor of Creative Writing at Sarah Lawrence College. She lives in New York and Utah, where she’s taken up riding horses.

I always love speaking with Victoria, the way she sees the world fascinates me. I think you’ll enjoy this conversation, as well. Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

Your novel is based on two women painters from the 1600s in Amsterdam about whom very little is known—so you conjured their stories. What drew you to these women?

This may actually harken back to when you were at Columbia, Jane. It was around 2000 and I went into a store on the Lower East Side called Kramer Pigments which was filled with beautiful jars of raw pigment. I walked out having signed up for a class in traditional paint making with the idea that I wanted to write a novel about paint and pigment. I wound up reading everything I could about paint, the paint trade, and eventually started writing. this It was going to be a novel called The Dye Merchant’s Daughter. I wrote about sixty pages. Here is why it connects to Columbia-- the magazine published what was going to be the first chapter. As much as I liked that chapter, I could not find the book, and I abandoned it.

Then in 2019, lived in Amsterdam for a little bit to use the astonishing library at the Rijksmuseum (Go there. Drum up a reason to use the library!). While I was there, I read Russell Shorto’s book, Amsterdam. and stumbled upon a sentence that essentially says, “much is not known about the painter Maria Oosterwijck.” I didn’t think much of it other than in the heralding of another forgotten women artists.

There are about seven details that are “known” about her life. One of them is that a servant, Gerta Pieters, was brought into Maria’s father’s family, and then became her paint preparer, her assistant, and they lived in her home workshop together for twenty years. Another claimed fact is that when Maria passed away, they were no longer living under the same roof or in the same city. I became interested because it raised many questions, starting with an essential question: what are these facts based on. Who created these “facts.

For example, it claimed that Maria van Oostervijck never married because she was so devout, and her devotion is proved by the religious iconography in her paintings…well, that struck me as ridiculous since all of the still-life painters and vanitas painters’ work is filled with religious iconography. It was as if it could only be imagined that a woman wouldn’t have married because she was devout.

As I went each day to write in the library, walking through the streets of Amsterdam, along the same canals that Maria and Gerta walked I became more and more curious. Who were these two women who were never married, who were these women painters, what was their life together? Suddenly, here, years later, was the paint book. It was Gerta’s story to tell.

Inks and pigment Victoria made using traditional methods!

I love that! What was the process like to conjure these lives of people who really did live knowing that you were undoubtedly getting at least some of it wrong?

I felt very free to invent and imagine these two artists into being. If Maria and Gerta could come back and talk to me, maybe I’ve gotten everything wrong. But maybe so did people who wrote the seven facts about them. I could have taken these two women and changed their names to other Dutch names. But I chose not to. I was interested in writing a novel about identity, transformation and the making of an artist’s life and consciousness. I chose to play with what is the nature of truth, and what is the nature of history. There are moments inside the book where Gerta nods to the idea that there will be a future in which the biography of Maria Oostervijck is known. That was winking on my part—because while her work was well sold in her time, she’s obscure now. In fact, the Rijksmuseum, when I was there in 2019, only had a painting of her, but not by her. It is only in 2025 that the Rijksmuseum now owns a painting by Maria Oostervijck. So, I felt total freedom.

That was how I actually wrote the question! Did you feel the weight of it, or was it freeing?

I felt the weight to get the sensory experience of Amsterdam correct. And thus, to get the sensory experience of what it was to be alive in a body correct. To put on the clothes that they wore, to eat the food in the manner that they ate their food. I wanted that as historically correct as I could manage. But the details and the events of their lives, I felt free. Because, finally, this is a novel about a relationship between two women and not an invented biography.

Did you ever feel like they were with you?

Yes. And I miss them now that I’m done writing the book. A good portion of my day was spent in the 1600s with these women, since the book is so tightly bound to them. Gerta’s in every scene; Maria’s not in every scene, but pretty close. I came to love them with all of their flagrant difficulties, with all of Maria’s entitlements and ambitions and, cruelties even.

Did you feel like they were guiding you? That they were sharing their story in some way?

That’s a great question. I am pausing because I don’t know the answer to that. In some way, the larger question of what it was to be a woman in the mid-1600s guided me. I wanted them to have full and complicated lives, as I believe women have had in every century. The more I went into the 1600s, the more I bumped up to what it is to be a woman in the 21st century with “modern” concerns. Without tipping too much, they encounter laws on homosexuality and abortion. Women were excluded from the painter’s Guild While there is no Guild currently, the question of how many prominent shows there are of women in any given year is something people currently track.

Among its many subjects, it’s a story of class. Gerta guided me. I’ve said already that it was instantly clear that she’d tell the story and have the primary agency. Gerta’s life changes most radically in the novel. It’s a story of a servant and, for want of a better word, a master. Or an assistant and a master. But it also asks what happens when those lines wobble or change. In the writing I needed to embody what it was to be a maid, to have that level of intimacy with another person’s body. And what is that intimacy? The lives they lived made me wonder about what are the lines of intimacy when you wash another person’s body, when you dress another person every single day, when you throw out their bodily waste, when you caretake them and their disability? And then being lovers seems like hardly a large leap to make.

It’s a beautifully intimate novel in so many ways. One of the intimacies is both these women’s relationship to painting. I think you’re still painting. I know you took it up many years ago.

I’m still painting--although that feels like the most ridiculous thing to say. I mostly screw around with paint a bit. I studied it in college and foolishly was an art major. Meaning foolishly I imagined a skill that I don’t think I have. But when I started to work on the novel, I tried to paint again, mostly, to have a chance to move my hand the way they did and have the physical relationship to paint and drawing.

That’s lovely. Gerta talks about painting as being a spiritual process. Does that resonate with you with painting or writing.

I think making art in whatever form an artist practices-- when you’re lucky to slip deep into the work-- is a spiritual process. I hope that at my best, I’m allowing forces way larger than me to move through me. As a writer, it’s the English language that’s my first entryway. The language I write in has a deep, historical and musical intelligence. When I tap into it, trust it, question it, I have a much deeper experience. It accesses something deeper in me. Kandinsky’s book ,Concerning the Spiritual in Art, speaks of the practice as releasing and expressing a truth that elevates the soul. I do think that something moves through us that’s not just our will, that’s a larger force. Because we’re speaking into time, into history, into the great mystery.

So are there times when you feel like this corporeal Victoria isn’t writing, that there’s another essence that’s moving through you in some way?

I’m smiling because my answer is “absolutely yes,” but that feels very woo-woo. And the other voice in me is saying, “Oh, get off your high horse, girlfriend.” Look, a lot of the times, I feel like I’m a carpenter trying to just build something that, if I sit on it, the legs don’t fall off and I wind up with my ass on the floor. That’s probably most days.

But some days, the boat goes out on the water, and I’m like, “Oh, I don’t even have a paddle in this boat.” The boat’s moving downstream, and I’m getting to ride the current—and that does feel like something beyond me.

I love that! You have this gorgeous line: “To love color is to love decay.” In many ways, I feel like that line holds the essence of your book.

Thank you. That’s actually a whole passage of the book that I particularly love. There was even a moment early on, where I moved that to the very front of the book. But then I thought, “Just jump in and tell a story.”

The simplest way to answer that is that the sentence is true about paint and about color. Right now, I’m looking out the window, and here the leaves are turning and the vibrancy is all about decay. It’s the end of something. To study the making of pigment is to study the ingenious convolutions that people figured out to derive from plant and rock and mineral, beautiful paint and dyes. It’s a crazy process. You’ll read quite a bit about it in the novel.

When I began to shape the lives and the story of Maria and Pieter Gerta, I understood that the whole novel was about transformations. To achieve something often means to let something else go. I wanted to explore how becoming an artist, becoming an individuated self, also becomes partly about decay. What we have to let go of and lose in order to grow. We often don’t want to shed those parts of our selves. We wrestle with growth, which can be wonderful, but also time can bring infirmity. We can reach an apex, a flousishing as we also begin to decay. So the color-making parallels the person-making. That became a central thread, a central concern in the novel.

Oh, interesting! As I was reading this, I kept thinking this must have been such a pleasurable book to write in many ways: all the passages on the grinding of pigment and layering of paint on the canvas and the nighttime “perfume strolls” using scent to redefine one’s understanding of color. It’s all so tactile and lush. I could have read those sorts of details for hours.

Yes, it was pleasurable. The first pages were begun in 2019, and basically, the book was written during Covid. Our world had kind of stopped, so many ways to be in this world congested with smells, tastes, people, busy canals, was more alive and vibrant than the world I was waking up in.

I kept thinking, “I would love to have written this book.” With all the painting material, you went so deep.

When you when you have something like painting, or any kind of an art form, it provides a platform to go deep with. Because painting is so physical, it’s, in some senses, easier to get to the depth of the art practice. Plus, their paintings were so painstakingly rendered. It might take a year or two to complete a pretty small still life. The style of painting was to make the stroke invisible so that you would look at finished canvas and feel like the flowers were as alive as a bouquet on the table next to you. To achieve that, the artists did layer and layer of glaze work. It was precise and painstaking.

You have a way of seeing the world as it is. A deep truthfulness penetrates all that you write—beauty and sorrow. Throughout this novel, the characters are focused on observing the world around them. Maria insists that “the job of an artist was to look, and to do so without judgement.” And one of the first questions she asks Gerta when looking at where the sky meets the land is “what do you see?” What role does observation play in the life of any creative? And also in the life of a simply being human?

Observing and listening. That’s step one. And maybe it’s step one, two, three. It should be a lot of the steps before any of us announce, “Well, this is absolutely this, and this is absolutely that.” Certainly, for an artist, observation, really seeing something as what it is, not what you imagine it to be or want it to be, is pretty much a good first step. Although, as soon as I say this, I think fifteen painters or writers might say, “No, it’s the opposite, you have to imagine it into being.” When Maria asks Gerta what does she see, she’s beginning to ask Gerta to pay a different kind of attention to the world. An attention that I think is at the core of the life of an artist.

But in another sense, I also think it’s a good first step in our relations with humans; to understand and observe another person without judgment, without quickly overlaying our assumptions, which are often really incorrect and mostly get us into trouble with other people. This is a good practice. Admittedly, not easy. All of my characters are flawed. Gerta and Maria are both difficult in different ways. I don’t think I’ve ever made an unflawed character, why would you? How could that possibly be true?

Are there ways that you settle your judgment, because sometimes it’s hard not to have it front and center?

It is really hard. That’s the life practice, right? I don’t think we can stop our internal judgment, but I think we can see it as that. My judgments may not let me see/understand/be open to something because I’m anxious, because I’m confused, because I’m envious, because of whatever all of my cloudings are. But, when judgments flare, and they will, I can choose to keep looking, keep trying to understand: Is that really how it is? Why is it that way? Tell me more. I’m not saying there aren’t horrible and ugly actions and behaviors, that push against my values, but slowing down to consider the layers is useful. There are layers to be unpacked and understood. It’s back to that rot and decay.

Which ties in with my next question. You have these definitions of love in here that I thought were wonderful. Gerta is Maria’s servant, then painting assistant and lover, then as Maria’s health declines her caregiver. It’s a lot. At one point, she says, “But if you’ve never cared enduringly for another, than I can’t suppose you know the ways love can also be stingy and mean.” And then after Gerta has taken steps she feels are best to protect both herself and Maria, she says: “Let me try again: Who among us comes through this life without regret? Without apology? How often do we create the fire that we must step into and hopefully through? And if we are lucky to emerge charred, we must then survive coarsely scarred and patched. And still longing. That’s love. Difficult to reckon that something so burnt and crusted with anger and hurt can still be called love.” So beautiful! This is what I’m talking about, where I feel like you see this deep truth about life, because I don’t think most people would write these things about love.

I’m coming this conversation we’re having, Jane, after being at the home of my friends; these two men have been together, I believe, for forty years. I know what I see on the surface of their love and their life together. I don’t pretend to know what the daily lava lamp of their relationship looks like. But it endures. And that’s an incredible thing.

Or other friends whom I’ll be on the phone with, couples who have been together for thirty-six years, and they’ll say, “Okay, I just need to tell you, I am really in an I-hate-him place right now.” Yet, that same person might call the next week and say, “I felt so safe because my partner did X, Y, or Z.” If I want to have characters that feel true, then I need to give them the complexity of a life lived, and not an idealized marriage. It’s the Stanley Kunitz’s line, “Live in the layers,/not in the litter.”

Gerta and Maria begin a life together as children and their relationship keeps transforming, the power continuously shifts. There are moments where they are living in the ecstasy, whether it’s being in the studio together, or being outdoors together, or when they’re in bed together. But there are times where the situation and the old powers rise up. Gerta is deeply devoted to Maria, but being dutiful increasingly has anger connected to it. I needed to have her have the full range of a self, especially as she evolves. That meant her reckoning as a caregiver that she could be both lovingly dutiful and enraged. I want to afford my characters the dignity that I would afford any person I love.

In part, this book is about what Gerta calls “the freedom to be seen.” In various ways, Gerta spends much of her life unseen. And also being other people. First, she’s a boy, Pieter. Then she’s Gerta. She believes Luyc sees her clearly and this causes her shame. What does it mean to be seen?

I would say being seen is key in the novel. In many ways, this is a story of Pieter/Gerta’s becoming. Or it’s a portrait of an artist from servant to artist in their own right. He’s brought into a family as a boy, because that’s what a family needs, and then revealed as a girl when it’s for someone else’s need. But there’s a choice that Pieter/Gerta makes, which is, going to to try to move through the world as both male and female for purposes they devise. Maybe that’s the first claim of self that Pieter/Gerta makes.

And when they become a painter to bolster Maria’s career, the awakening of an artist’s self occurs, they begin to individuate even more. First, this is encouraged by Maria, “What are your opinions? What do you see? What do you know?” And then when Gerta/Pieter realizes, “I do have opinions, I do know, I do see” -- something in changes. The danger is that there might be a place in which you no longer can serve another if it’s untrue to yourself. That’s the reckoning point, right?

So much is hard right now. Where are you finding joy?

So much is hard right now. And it hurts every day. And still we do, hopefully feel joy. We can’t help it. The taste of morning tea. A hot shower. As we speak, I’m looking out my window at the leaves turning, and I find joy. I find joy outdoors, in being out in it. So I walk and look and feel the wind and listen to the raucous of birds. But I also try to spend time going a bit farther away from human civilization, more than even a day hike can take me, going for a couple of days into the wilderness. That’s helpful.

I am graced with my own child having had a child and my partner’s children having children so I’m a grandma to five kiddos now. Does the world terrify me for these children? Yes, because the mess we have not been able to undo, and further created, will be their mess to have to muddle through. That breaks my heart and motivates me.

And yet you can’t help it when you’re watching someone working so hard to master crawling, and you can’t even believe how much happiness that crawling gives them and everyone in the room. That’s joy!

Another key joy is in knowing that there is a community of people who are standing up, making art, being heard, taking risks. Saying: Yes! and also saying: No! Being part of a community. I believe we find strength together. And we need to connect and collect in the midst of what are scary times.

