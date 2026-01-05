The Heart-Centered Writing Intensive sold out in three days! Thank you, dear Beyonders! I’m so happy and excited to teach this course.

Due to an unexpected change in plans, there is one final space now available. If you’re interested, please sign up here.

Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

Lisa Jensen is a novelist, poet, forest therapy guide, life coach, and single mom of three. She lives in the rolling hills of Central Kentucky, where her best days are the ones she spends in the woods. Her debut novel, “All Is Well,” was published in 2025, and her not-yet-published poetry collection was a finalist for the James Baker Hall Book Award. Lisa writes Wild Ground, where she shares poems, writing prompts, and essays inspired by her moments of deepest aliveness. She came to Substack for a place to share her writing, but she stays for the magic of community.

What are you reading now?

I tend to read several books at once. I’m slowly savoring Margaret Renkl’s “The Comfort of Crows,” Joanne Dobson’s “The Nurse Who Came from Away,” and Pema Chödrön’s “When Things Fall Apart,” and I’m rapidly devouring Andre Dubus III’s “House of Sand and Fog.”

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

I read and reread “The Little House on the Prairie” series and the “Anne of Green Gables” series again and again. The only book I remember reading on the sly, though, and it was juicy, was my older sister’s diary. If you can get your hands on a copy, I highly recommend it!

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

I don’t reread books all that often, but Pema Chödrön’s “When Things Falls Apart” was a good friend to me when I first got sick with long Covid in the spring of 2020. I’m reading it again now and appreciating how the author’s wisdom—and the wisdom of my past, in-the-thick-of-breaking self—are both speaking to me through the pages.

Cozy gloves that let me touch the world

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

I have a pair of coral and purple and black fingerless gloves that I wear in the colder half of the year. They’re thick enough to feel cozy, but they still let me touch the smoothness of a rock or the roughness of bark. I like to pluck a sprig of Eastern red cedar on my way into the woods each morning and roll it between my finger and thumb, just for the delight of smelling it. The gloves smell like forest—and like my dog Jeff, who is with me on every walk.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

I recently encountered this line from Rumi, which I’d never heard before: “Sell your cleverness and buy bewilderment.” Being a writer (or a parent or a human) demands openness—to the blank page, to the words that come, to the words that don’t come, to revision. Sharing my writing here on Substack sometimes makes the creative process feel pressurized, though. I start to worry about how I appear—to the detriment of how I show up. I want to show up with my bewilderment intact—always. With my sense of wonder, which if I’m honest and present, will always wildly outstrip my cleverness.

My tanager friend, who summoned my inner Disney princess

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

It’s hard to choose just one—and I don’t want to hurt my dog Jeff’s feelings by telling you about a different animal, but since he can’t read and also has a really forgiving disposition, I’ll chance it. Early this summer, I went for a hike in a nearby nature preserve. It was a weekday, so there was no one else around, and I sat on a limestone cliff overlooking the Kentucky River for rather a long while, when all of a sudden, there was singing. A summer tanager was perched just feet away from me in the low limb of a very tenacious tree. After a while, I got the hang of his song and began singing it back to him. I would sing, then he would sing, over and over again. We must have spent around a half hour together, much of it in this strange duet. Eventually, another hiker arrived on scene and the tanager flew off. I know this little sliver of time may not seem like it adds up to a “special relationship,” but for me, the feeling of the experience was that we are all always in relationship. It’s not relationship that’s rare of special. It’s the noticing.

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

I’m almost scared to say this, like it might be some kind of jinx and propel me back into more disabling illness, but here goes . . . In the fall of 2019, I worked up the courage to leave a very unhealthy marriage. I was full of excitement and plans for my next steps, but in March 2020, I got Covid and did not recover. My whole life flipped upside down and inside out. My existence felt whittled down to the essentials—which means I gained a tremendous amount of clarity about what matters to me and what does not.

This clarity feels like a superpower. I’d been a chronic people pleaser my whole life, but suddenly I became allergic to that pattern. It would be disingenuous to say that I’ve fully recovered from my people pleasing impulses, but I’ve grown by leaps and bounds—or rather, by carefully paced walks and sips of nettle tea. This growth and clarity and the connection and redirection they’ve brought about feel worth all of that unexpected suffering. Of course, that’s easier to say right now than at other times because as far as my health goes, I’m doing startlingly well at the moment. (I still can’t say that without knocking on wood.)

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

I dance in my kitchen if no one’s around, but I sing . . . everywhere. My parents had to enact a no-singing-at-the-dinner-table rule thanks to me. One of the great and unexpected surprises of parenthood is that my children (10, 14, and 17) have not yet told me to shut up.

What are your hopes for yourself?

I could make a long wish list of the external things my mind likes to grab for, but my deepest, clearest hopes are about my inner life, not my outer one. I’ve had so many experiences of intense, seemingly nonsensical joy in the middle of difficult and definitely-not-wished-for circumstances that when I’m fully honest with myself, I have to admit that I don’t know what the hell is going on here. How could I know, really know, what to hope for on the surface of my life? Here’s what I hope for on the inside, though . . . the courage to be deeply rooted and the courage to be swayed, to drop all my leaves and start over again. For the wisdom to know when it’s autumn and when it’s spring and feel the beauty in both. For the softness to welcome the wind when it comes, to let it scour me of everything that isn’t love. For the presence of mind to remember that everything can be that wind.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

When I got sick, my older sister started calling me every single morning. There are 2,316 miles between our front doors, and in that first year of illness and pandemic lockdown, it felt like the whole world was thousands of miles away. But every day, for a little stretch of time, distance collapsed, and my sister—my soul sister, best friend, writer of juicy diaries—was right there next to me. I grew and learned so much during that first year of illness, but I don’t think I could have done it without that backdrop of love and support. As my health has improved and our lives have picked up speed again, we’ve dropped the frequency of our calls to every third day, but they are still the same alchemical cocktail of laughter and lifeline.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

I was walking through the woods a couple years ago, anxiously fretting over whether I’d ever be well enough for a “normal” job when these words rang inside me like someone else had spoken them: “Your job is to love the world.”

I’m not all that good at my job. I’m an entry-level assistant, bringing coffee and possibly spilling it. But love for this world—the one inside me and the one around me—is the work I try to show up to every day.

If you enjoyed Lisa’s answers, you might also enjoy this one with Laura McKowen:

⭐️⭐️Beyond is a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. Thank you to everyone who’s joined this beautiful, growing community devoted to bringing as much light as possible into this world of ours. If you would like to support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Beyond cannot exist without you! ⭐️⭐️

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoyed Lisa’s answers, please heart! It feeds the algorithms which helps keep Beyond (and me!) afloat. And it lets Lisa know you appreciate her words!

Leave a comment