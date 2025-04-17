Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

I’m over the moon to share this interview with Kiese Laymon. To my mind, and heart, Kiese is the GOAT. I remember clearly when his staggeringly wondrous memoir Heavy was published (and later made the New York Times 100 Best Books of the 21st Century list), I did something I rarely do: I wrote to tell him that although on the surface we appeared to have nothing in common, and in fact, were even opposite in many ways, I felt he was “writing my soul and my struggles onto the page.” He wrote back and said “I'm more certain than ever that the same ingredients are part of all of us. They're just shaped and distributed differently.”

I’ve since read everything Kiese has written, at least twice. The gentle, fierce wisdom held in his collection of essays, How To Slowly Kill Yourself And Others In America reoriented how I saw the world. As did his deeply-loving, deeply-funny, deeply-anti-racist novel, Long Division. I also follow him on social media, from which I’ve learned a fair amount about basketball, men’s and women’s, good writing, good music, and how to be decent, kind, insightful human causing the least amount of harm possible whilst also standing up to the wrongs in this world. His writing has appeared in countless magazines and anthologies. And Kiese co-hosts host Reckon True Stores alongside

.

Kiese’s latest book, City Summer, Country Summer, is an illustrated children’s book pulled from the essay he originally wrote for the New York Times in 2020. In it, a group of young Black boys, some from New York City, some from various parts of Mississippi, meet up in the Mississippi woods, staying with grandmothers, and share their adventures, their fears, and their love without really saying a word. As with all of Kiese’s writing, I feel these worlds he calls up deep-deep in my bones. It’s an ancient wisdom he conjures. The wisdom of love: bright and alive, but weighted with the complications of being a human.

In addition to being one of my favorite writers, Kiese is one of my favorite humans. I was lucky enough to interview him in 2021 for LARB on Easter Day, no less. Both times we’ve spoken, the size of my heart has increased tenfold.

Kiese was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship in 2022. He currently lives in Texas and teaches creative writing at Rice University.

We got on such a roll talking that it was impossible to fit all that love and laughter and brilliance into one twenty minute interview, so I’ve split it into two. Part II will post tomorrow.

I hope you enjoy!

xJane

⭐️ Kiese is generously gifting three readers an autographed copy of City Summer, Country Summer! If you'd like to be one of the recipients, please add "SUMMER" after your comment. The winners will be chosen at random on Monday, April 21st and notified by Substack Direct Chat. I'm excited for all of you! (Shipping is limited to the United States) ⭐️

I wrote out about fifty million questions then realized all I wanted to talk to you about is love. I feel like everything you write — your fiction, your memoir, your essays, your social media posts, even when they're about basketball —everything's about love in one form or another. Does that ring true?

Absolutely. In that way, I'm a one-trick pony. I don’t even know what it would feel like to publish something else. I’m definitely always trying to explore the different shapes and colors and momentums and frequencies of love. That’s it.

That comes through! There're two phrases that you say variations of a lot. One is that we have to “love each other,” and the other is that we have to “love in the right way.” Could you talk a bit more about this, especially in light of everything that's happening in the world right now?

First of all, I’ll just say I don’t know what loving in the right way is. I know what loving in the right way feels like for me. I lost my grandmother about seven months ago, and she was someone who loved the land, loved human beings, and loved me responsibly, meaning that I never felt like she was trying to hurt me. I also felt like she loved me enough to show me that she was worthy of pleasure.

I’ve been thinking about this a lot because I’m writing this other book. My grandmother worked hard. She worked till her back damn near broke. She worked in the gardens, she worked in the kitchen, she worked in white people’s homes. But the thing about how my grandmother loved is that she allowed us when we were at home to scratch her head. She loved her family scratching her head. In her latter years, she had these huge knots in her shoulders from working in a chicken plant and being bent over and tense her whole life, she loved me massaging those.

She never was afraid of asking someone who loved her to come help her immediately feel better. That is also important when I think about responsible love, because I tend to often think about the “selfless” shit that my grandmother did, that’s the thing that makes it responsible. Every act that I’ve seen her do was not selfless, it was full of self-worth. She just never diminished anybody else’s self-worth.

My grandmother was the only person in my family who, if you were eating and she could tell you liked it, would say, “Oh, baby, you want some more?” That sounds so simple.I was talking to my friends about this the other day, and they were like, “So?” and I was like, “Oh, you grew up with people who offered you more food?” To me, that was so loving.

We can love people but not put the person's needs or wants on level with our own. I feel like my granny loved herself and loved the people around her enough to raise both loves up to the same level. I mean, she just died so I'm sure I'm being romantic. But that's what I feel.

I don’t think you’re being romantic. I know how much she meant to you. You’re so thoughtful in the way you see the world. Is your mind going all the time?

I can’t sleep, so maybe. Over the pandemic, like a lot of people, I was trying to find new rituals because some of our patterns got disrupted from the world dying. I started going to the dog park. I was in a place where gummies were legal, so I started taking gummies at the dog park. It was literally one of the few times ever in my life that I was like, “Oh shit, this is what it feels like to not obsess.” I was just watching those dogs.

I mean, I was probably just high, but it was the first time in my life I felt like my brain wasn’t trying to see what’s on the other side of something, or wasn’t trying to practice word patterns or silly stuff, or wasn’t wondering if I’d done right by somebody.

Do you think it was also the dogs?

Oh, absolutely the dogs!

I know you’re vegetarian but you never write about animals. Are there animals in your life?

No. We had a dog for like a week when I was a kid. We found him at Battlefield Park and took him home. Bad story — came home one day, my mama was like, “Benji ran away.” We went out looking, and we didn’t find Benji. On the way home, we saw a dog on the side of the road that looked like Benji that had been hit. My mother was like, “I’m not stopping. I’m not stopping.”

Ever since college, I move a lot, so I’ve never had the lifestyle for one. But after Heavy came out, I was really, really wanting one. That’s when I started going to dog parks. I was really in need of whatever kind of comfort caring for a cat or a little dog could bring, but I never went and got one.

Could you go out when we could finish this interview and adopt a cat or a dog?

No. I’m in Houston now. I haven’t gone to dog parks in Houston at all. Just trying to figure out where I am in the world. It’s so different than any place I’ve ever lived.

I could see you with a nice little doggy or kitty or two.

I can, too, as soon as I figure out where I want to settle down.

Circling back to how to love in the circumstances we're in now, with all this hatred and bigotry going on, what’s it like to continue this commitment to love? Does it take a toll on you, or is it a balm in some way?

That's a great question, Jane. This other book I'm writing, Good God is at its root about that. I think City Summer, Country Summer is, too, but I'm not taking the bruising part of it on directly in that book.

My grandmother used to have this word. She was saying “sensitive,” but it sounded like “sensive.” She always was like, “Key, you got to be careful because you were born sensive.” When I was a young person, I didn't know what the heck she was talking about, but the older I've gotten, I get it. I don't think sensitive people are necessarily nicer in the long run. I think some very sensitive people can explode and be terrible and abusive, both to themselves and the world.

But there was that point during the pandemic where it seemed like we had decided to be better people. Part of that was a lot of people were dying around us, which means we were killing a lot of people, and we were trying to live. There was a point where it felt like we had decided to be more loving and more caring and more committed to alleviating the burdens of people who had been burdened unfairly.

If you're a studier of the world, you know that that shit was going to have a backlash. But the titillation that comes with seeing that it actually is possible to be collectively better, even if it came at the expense of everyone dying, but we were better. Then people literally were like, “Fuck it. We got to choose capitalism over people. We got to choose greed. We got to choose consumption. We got to choose all that shit over people.”

That shit breaks my heart. I think writers like me like to believe... not that there's a place we can go back to that's better than where we are, but that there's a place that possibly we've never gone to that is a much more responsibly loving place. We have the capacity to do it, because we've all gone there. We've seen people go there. Then when you see people obviously choose to decimate powerless people, to put profit over human life, and to never have to talk about their relationships to love and tenderness and life and care, for a lot of us, that shit is very heartbreaking.

Does that ever make you want to stop your commitment to love?

I don't know how to. It sounds like I'm some crusader, but that's what I'm saying, I literally don't know how to. I was born caring about, like, the toys. Not just toy girls and toy boys, but if it was a ball and you kicked it too hard, I would always be worried that the ball was messed up. Similarly, if it was a wall or paint chip or acorn... I don't know, my whole life I was always just like, “is that shit okay?”

I can stop trying to make art out of it, but in terms of just living in the world, and sort of not giving a fuck, I don't know. My friends always be like, “You’ve got to trust everything's going to be how it's going be. You can't be worrying.”

Well, okay, I don't know how to do that.

I did the same thing with toys! I'm still like that with stuffed animals. If I see a dog toy on its face, I have to flip it over, because I’m afraid it will suffocate! Or if I give a child a stuffed animal as a present, I can't wrap it for the same reason.

Absolutely. 100%

I didn't know anyone else was like that! Meanwhile: Everything is so fucked up. Do you think we can love our way out of this?

I do. I mean, I think at the core has to be part of the tension. But I think we can. I feel so anti-intellectual and so anti-radical when I say that, but I do. We probably won’t, but I think we could.

Does that mean loving Donald Trump and loving Elon Musk and loving J.D. Vance?

I don’t think it’s hard to love those people. Loving people who insist on terror doesn’t mean that you're okay with them terrorizing the world. My grandmama loving me when I did fucked-up shit, it wasn’t like she was like, “Oh, I’m going to sanction this motherfucker doing the fucked-up shit.” It means that in some part of those people’s bodies, I believe that there is the capacity to self-reflect and to not double down on harming vulnerable people. I believe that.

Now, I don’t know about wasting the energy trying to find that thing, because you need to use that energy to be encouraging people to sustain the abuse that those people put on the world, and to create rigorous, loving relationships which make us more likely to be less smashed by these people.

I don’t think it’s hard to love fucked-up people as an American. Especially as an American who consumes art, because all of our art, especially post-20th century with bad men, all of our shit is about, “Look, here’s Archie Bunker. You should love him. Here’s Tony Soprano. I bet you love him.” And: “Here’s every fucking president, with the exception of Obama, who was the Black version, they’re doing fucked-up shit.” Long Division was ultimately me thinking about what would happen if I got George Bush in a work shed.

I’m not privileging my love of those men, but it’s not hard for me to love mass murderers. It’s part and parcel because at my core and root I think those people are also victims of the nation. They’re contorters of the nation and contorters of the worst parts of our nation, but they, too, are victims of this place.

I don’t want to rub these motherfuckers on the head. If they’re in front of me, I want to punch them in their face as hard as I can, except I don’t want to kill them. I would like for the motherfuckers to actually sit down in the harm that they have done and consider why they obsess over fucking profit over the well-being of you, me, the young people in your life, young people in my life, old people in our lives.

That’s probably the worst part of me: I do believe there's something in the world that can make those human beings reflect on their failure. And that's ultimately what I think this is all about: reflecting on failure, and allowing that reflection to guide your actions going forward.

That's interesting. I used to believe my version of what you're saying. Now I have come to believe in evil, and I think they’re fucking evil.

Oh, they are. I, too, believe in evil. But I've done evil things, and I've been held accountable by myself and other people for my evil things. I don't think evil is stagnant, but I do believe the level of evil that we're seeing by the people who want those men in in office, the people who don't give a fuck about kids in Palestine, who don't have nothing getting destroyed, don't give a fuck about the kids in Sudan, that is a different kind of evil.

It's tied to me looking somebody I love in the eye and lying to them, but it's a different kind of evil. I feel you. But the worst part of me, or the best part of me, thinks that evil can be contended with if you want to contend with it. These motherfuckers never have to publicly respond and reckon with the absolute mangling of human life. Never, ever. And that is evil to me.

I feel like we’re all so hungry for love right now. I'm definitely hungry for it. If you feel comfortable sharing, how well are you doing with loving yourself these days?

I'm trying to figure out what love for myself looks like. I'm more comfortable trying today than I was maybe six years ago. My thing is after Heavy came out, my life changed economically in all kinds of ways, and I got all this money. I didn't really know what to do with it other than what I'd done before, which was to take care of my family's needs in terms of housing, bills, debt; to give my money to organizations on the ground that I know that are doing the work; try to set up organizations on the ground that are doing work that I want. But other than that, I don't know.

I've been taught loving myself meant buying a house for myself. Well, I don't really know where I want to live on this earth. I used to always think loving myself meant to get in a house with a pool. Then when I won that Macarthur, I was going back and forth between Houston and Mississippi and other places, so I was like, “all right. I'm going to get an Airbnb with a pool.” Then I got that shit, and it was too cold to swim.

I used to find love in all my books, and when I left New York, I gave all my books away. In Mississippi, I got thousands more books, and then when I moved from Mississippi to Houston, I gave all those books away.

There's something loving in the exploration of what feels good to you. But I'm definitely at this point in my life where I don't know how to desire. I don't know how to want. Because the only thing I really wanted selfishly in my life was write one or two of the best books in the world. I thought that shit would take forever. Then, I'm not trying to be big headed, but I wrote a book that is good. I was just like, “well, fuck, man.”

In recent years, I've started talking to myself. I woke up one morning saying, “I love you, Jane. I love you, Jane.” And then I kind of narrate myself through the day like, “it's okay, Baby, that makes sense, you're feeling like that.” Do you do anything like that?

I kind of do. I have these really arthritic hips that I still haven’t taken care of. So, like a lot of people, I live with a whole lot of pain. Part of me thinks because I was successful in this one way, I had to barter comfort for that. I think about that in a lot of my life: “Oh, do I not want the house with the porch and the rooms, and all of that shit because I don’t think I deserve it, or because I don’t actually know which house I want?”

Whatever the answer is, I don’t fucking want it. Partially because all the stuff going on in the world a part of me is very moved by this idea of consumption being the root of everything fucked up. Then you see what happens in California with all those people losing everything. It just threw that on its head. I'd given away everything that I thought brought me pleasure at that point. I was like, “man, fuck stuff, that's how they get you.”

Then you see all these people, particularly all these Black people, in California who lost all of the things that they collected along the way. There's love in that. There's wonderful, absolutely incredibleness in that. I need to sit in the wonder of that, too.

Your new book is also about love. It’s a beautiful distillation of everything you write about. These young boys don’t share their love in words but they recognize it within themselves and each other. Some of them are from NYC and others from various parts of Mississippi; they meet in the Mississippi woods and share an understanding of each other’s joys and fears. You write, “We didn’t speak this. New York didn’t speak this. Our bodies knew.” Can you talk about this sort of nonverbal understanding that our bodies are almost always in tune with even if our minds are not?

Thank you so much for reading that into it. All those questions you asked about love and evil and what our bodies do with that, I’m obsessed with that. Heavy was about that in a lot of ways.

But with this book, when Namrata, the editor over at Kokila, said she wanted to do it, I became obsessed with how it would look and what it would do. When The New York Times sent me those Andre Wagner photographs, they wanted something different. My immediate thought was, “I wonder if I can make a prose poem about this?” The pictures were all of Black boys in New York, and I was like, “Is there any way I can take this down to Mississippi?” I knew I had get those boys into a garden.

When I started thinking about the book, it was like how do you use words to show the complicated nonverbal ways we all love each other, but particularly the complicated nonverbal ways that these Black boys love each other. And that is really the book.

When you look at the book in terms of words they say to each other like, Country asked New York maybe one question about like, “what you run up on?” And New York is having this sort of anxiety attack, he's missing home, and then he takes off running. They're in the garden and they're using words like, “Marco. Polo.” But they're not using sentences.

Then what happens is there’s this huge touch, there’s a tackle. Something most of us assume to be aggressive and negative. But I wanted to talk about the ways you can explore safeness and all kinds of love nonverbally.

But then the contrast is that the book is so verbal, I'm using words to show the nonverbal ways that Black boys in the deep South found love.

Read Part Two of Kiese’s interview tomorrow!

