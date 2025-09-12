Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

I love when someone in the rooms says to you, “Are you still waiting for someone to change so you can be okay?” And later, you write, “I have finally learned I cannot be abandoned by anybody, I can only abandon myself.” I feel like that’s the key to health. When I woke up to the truth of that, I was in part terrified. It felt like a lot of weight to carry. But in part, I was so liberated, I was so excited, I felt so much lighter. I don't normally put myself into these interviews, but I saw myself in this book so much.

Well, you also have a deep personal connection to this story!

What are your experiences of that sort of awakening?

I saw my favorite teacher, Byron Katie, working with a woman in her fifties whose husband had left her for somebody else, and she was in a deep fugue state of betrayal and victimization and innocence. And a feeling of having been abandoned.

Katie, who doesn't fuck around, said, “Adults cannot be abandoned. Only children can be abandoned. Adults can only abandon themselves.”

I watched as she kept working with this woman, and this woman was gradually waking up to, “Oh my god, I betrayed me. This guy's been cheating on me for seven years and I've been doing his laundry. I've betrayed me by thinking that I'm powerless and can't take care of myself, and buying that story as a truth, and staying in a relationship where I wasn't being treated well because somebody else was paying the bills.”

I love that concept. Any time that I feel that somebody has abandoned me, it is 100% certain that I have abandoned me. And it is 100% certain that there's somebody inside of me, the original wounded child who was oftentimes abandoned and betrayed and neglected as a kid, who needs me to pick her up and say, “I have got you and I have an amends to make to you. I'm sorry I once again put you in somebody else’s hands, setting us up to experience this abandonment wound again.”

When I first came into the rooms of recovery, and I heard people talking about how, especially with love addiction and codependency, the solution is that you have to take complete responsibility for yourself, I was furious. I felt like having a tantrum. I was like, “I've been taking care of everybody, somebody take care of me.”

But the reality is that it's not anybody else's job to steward my soul through its journey in life. I was bequeathed this soul. I matched my body to this spirit. And I like to think that it was because something in the universe believed that I could accept that stewardship. Once I stopped having a tantrum and stopped going into fits of resentment about all the people who were supposed to take care of me who didn't, because every single person I have ever been with who I thought was going to take care of me, I ended up taking care of 100% of the time—the thing that is so distorted is I'm on record as being somebody who's very good at taking care of a human being, why do I refuse to take care of myself?—once I picked up that responsibility and made it my own, depression went away, and anxiety went away, and shame went away, and terror went away, and I can sleep through the night now, and I'm not on any medications. It's like, “Oh, all I had to do was take responsibility for myself, and all of this stuff would drop away and I would be alright. I thought I had to find somebody who was going do that for me.”

Standing up to your bully, which in that moment manifested as Rayya, and the profound realization that you are responsible for yourself feel part of the same piece. Does that feel true to you?

Yes. The great cosmic relationship with Rayya was that she, more than anyone, constantly said to me, “I will not rest until I see you standing on your own two feet in every circumstance of your life.” What I find so remarkable about the emotional state that I'm in now, and my relationship with her now, is that I can't really feel her anymore as being present. She was so vividly present after she died. She died, but she didn't leave. She was really there, and I was really leaning on her, the same way that I always did. As I've gotten healthier and healthier and learned how to stand on my own two feet, I can't access that anymore. And I realized, “Oh, she literally said ‘I won't rest until I see you standing on your own two feet.’” I'm standing on my own two feet, she must finally be able to rest.

Oh, that's beautiful!

And now I want her to rest.

Rayya was a gifted musician with a glorious voice. In the weeks before she died, in a vision she experienced herself as music. And once she dies, you want her to become music. Do you feel her as music now. Is that rest for Rayya?

I went to a medium after she died, and through the medium, Rayya said, “I have become music.” Music was what she loved the most, and music was also what she abandoned the most whenever she looked for other things in the world to satisfy her. It’s like music was given to her as medicine, but she often didn't take that medicine. She went looking for other kinds of medicine instead, and they never did what music did for her. I think maybe she didn't quite have the security to believe that the music was enough to carry her through this journey, so she wanted more of other things. Maybe that's projecting. I was about to ask her, but I can't feel her, so I don't know. I’ve got to work this one out myself.

I did an ayahuasca journey after she died, where I saw her as music. I was struggling with something, and I kept asking for her advice, “tell me how to deal with this person.” I felt her come to me, and she said, “I could tell you what to do, or can I just show you what I am now?” And I was like, “Well, I kind of want you to tell me what to do. But I also kind of want to see what you are.” In the journey space, I said, “Yes, go ahead.” Then she arrived as this dancing teal-blue line of light that was rhythmic and moving, and that I understood to be the visualization of music, and that's what she had become.

I don't think I was bothering her at the time, but now I do feel that I might be. And I have been given guidance from my higher power to leave her alone and let her be music. It's the most healing thing in the universe that her soul could be. And I’ve got my own work to do.

I love that. You’re a sex and love addict and have done a lot of healing work around this. You have daily check-ins with you sponsor and attend regular meetings. Plus, all your at-home grounding and healing protocols. With my health challenges, much of my day is likewise devoted to healing. Is this ever exhausting for you? Does it verge on becoming another addiction?

It's not the worst thing to be addicted to. I've heard other people say that. An addiction is something that consumes your entire life and all your resources and makes you sick and cuts you off from the source of life itself. An addiction is a spiritual illness. I think it’s good to keep that definition in mind.

That’s helpful.

Has the healing journey cut you off from the source of life itself? Has it swallowed up all your resources, destroyed all your relationships, and left you with nothing? Or is it actually helping?

I’m an addict in recovery, which means that I have a chronic illness. And you have chronic challenges, too. If you have a chronic illness, and you want to be well there are protocols that you have to pay attention to to keep you okay. You have yours, and I have mine. Mine take multiple hours a day but when I do them, I'm well. I can be in a really healthy relationship with myself, with the world, with God, with my work, with my friendships, with the family members that I'm still in touch with. Everything works when I do these five or six things a day. And it takes hours a day.

That's why I say taking care of my mental health is my full-time job. My part-time job is writing books. Taking care of my mental health is more important than writing books, because I can't write books if I don't take care of my mental health. So, it's got to come before everything.

I think of it as a sacred ritual, something that I do with a lot of gratitude. Because as somebody who floundered for much of her life to be well, I feel like I've been given meditation and prayer and sponsorship and service and yoga and walking and going to sleep early and not drinking and not engaging in relationships where I can't be myself and telling the truth, all these tools of healing, and if I apply them, I can have a good day.

The reality is that for somebody like me, with my mind, to wake up in a good mood, and to go to bed in a good mood is nothing short of miraculous. I had seasons of my life where I, first of all, couldn't go to bed, couldn't sleep, and was waking up at four o'clock in the morning sobbing, bereft, destroyed, overcome by swamps of shame. So for me to have a day with my dog, and go to the post office, and go out to dinner with my friend, and read a book is incredible. It's my job to stay well.

That was incredibly helpful, Liz. If you feel comfortable, I wondered if you could talk about your relationship with your sponsor, One of the things that you have to be mindful of is codependency, but now you have this relationship with a person who you are, in the beginning at least, dependent on to help guide you through these changes in your life. I think many of us have parallels to this; I know I have with doctors and such along my healing journey. How do you know when you're in a codependent relationship versus a healthy dependency until you're in a more stable place?

You come into the rooms very fragile. There's a line in the book of somebody said to me, “nobody ever soared into these rooms on the wings of victory.” You come in really defeated. These are rooms filled with human beings, so there are stories of tremendous abuses. There's something called thirteenth stepping, which is when your sponsor has sex with you which is a tremendous violation of integrity. But of course people will do it, because people are people, and people aren't well, and people do all kinds of things that aren't well.

So when I was Bambi on ice, and just learning how to walk, my understanding of what a sponsor is was that it's a fellow traveler, meaning it's somebody who already walked this path. Typically, you ask somebody to sponsor you because you want what they have. You see something in them that you're like, “wow, it would be amazing to go through the world with that much confidence, serenity, kindness, health, integrity.” So you go to them and ask, “Can you show me what you did that took you from where you were to where you are and then I'll do the things you did, with the hope that maybe I'll have some sort of an awakening as well.” The responsibility of a sponsor is to not allow a codependent relationship to occur.

I’ve been with my current sponsor for three years now. She's somebody that I chose because she's older, and she's got decades of recovery in multiple programs, and also because she's taken so many people all the way through the twelve steps. She's good at it. She's been doing this a long time, and her life is not a life of chaos.

What I found very early on with her was, and this is obviously not true of all sponsors, when I come to her deeply, frantically terrified, and I want her to give me answers, I want her to save me, which is how codependency begins, she's really disciplined about two things.

The first thing that she does is she shares her own experience in that realm. She doesn't give me advice. She says, when I was in a situation like that, how I experienced it was this, and what I did was that. And that's it.

And if she doesn't have experience in that realm, she'll say, “I don't have any experience in that particular kind of situation, but I know of this fellow…” I've done this now as a sponsor, where I'll say, “I don't have children, so I don't have any experience, strength, or hope in this realm, but I know people who do, and I'd be happy to connect you with somebody who I remember went through something like this.”

As a sponsor, you're not a mental health professional, you're not a parent, you're not a priest, you're not a god, you're just somebody who went through some stuff and found some tools that got you through to the other side. And then you share those tools.

The other thing she'll do is she'll suggest that I ask my own higher power, “what do you think I should do?” She'll constantly direct me away from making her into a higher power. Not in a dismissive way, but in a way that instills trust in me and re-empowers me. She reminds me, “you have sources of your own that you can tap into within yourself that guide you really well when you resource them.”

If she finds herself giving advice, she often will call me the next day and make an amends, and say, “I realized that I was giving advice, and that's not my place.” So that's a really healthy person.

I've been in relationships in twelve-step that weren't as healthy as that, but that was part of my journey, to notice, “Oh shit, I'm taking all the behaviors that I do in the outside world, and I'm applying them inside of this relationship again. I'm just using my old template.”

That’s part of the learning experience for them, and also for me. If the other person is really in their recovery and really anchored in their program, they also don't want to slip into codependency. They don't want to be a god. If somebody does want to be a god, they're not well.

So much is hard right now, where are you finding joy?

So much is joyful right now. Where are you going to put your perspective? And how much of the hard are you going to allow to occupy and colonize, literally, your brain and tell you the fundamental lie that everything is terrible right now. Because everything isn't terrible, and never has been.

Some things are terrible. A lot of things aren't.

So, joy for me is my dog who is my reward for writing this book. This was a really, really hard book to write, and the book ends with a promise from my higher power. God was like, “I'm not going let you get a dog before this book is done, because you're going to put all your attention on the dog, and you're not going to finish this book, and I need you to write this book. So, you're going to chill and write this book and then you're going to get a dog.”

She is my heart. She's such a miracle, and we're such good friends, and we have such mind-meld, beautiful, perfect communication with each other. I love her, and I love the privilege of getting to be her person, and her getting to be my dog.

I feel a lot of joy in having completed this book. Some people have been asking me, “aren't you nervous about it coming out? It's so exposing, and it's so raw.” I actually don't feel like the book is raw. I feel like the book is cooked. I found a way to take material that was really raw, and then transform it into the language that is clear and honest and direct and, to me, was, a very healing experience to write.

I feel very relaxed as this book is about to come out, and very happy that it's going to exist. And that it's over and that healing has occurred. So I'm comfortable talking about Rayya, I'm comfortable talking about her addiction, my addiction, all of our depravity, because it's not alive within me in a traumatized way. At this point, now it's a story. A story that I'm really glad I lived through. I wasn't sure I was going to.

That comes through. There’s this supersonic joyfulness to it, even when you’re writing about the tough stuff. To me, it’s your finest writing. I feel like you've grown as a writer. And now I feel ridiculous that I just said you've grown as a writer, because your writing's always been gorgeous!

That's a lovely thing to say. Don't feel ridiculous. I'll take that. I hope so, it's what I came here to do.

