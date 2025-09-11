Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Photo @ Deborah Lopez

Anyone familiar with

knows something about her potent, dreamlike love story with Rayya Elias. Back in 2000, Rayya, a cocaine and heroin addict in recovery, cuts Liz’s hair, over time a friendship grows, then Rayya’s life bottoms out and Liz suggests Rayya leave New York City and come live in the small magical converted church she’s bought in New Jersey, which Rayya does, Liz and Rayya become supersonic, go-everywhere-together (including Liz’s book tours in place of her husband) best friends, in 2016 Rayya’s diagnosed with incurable cancer, Liz owns up to being deeply in love with Rayya to which Rayya responds, “my beautiful baby, why did it take you so long to come to me?”, Liz leaves her husband and she and Rayya share a year and a half together, a year more than the doctors promised, and then Rayya dies.

All of that is beautifully and tenderly and devotedly rendered in Liz’s new memoir, All The Way To The River: Love, Loss, and Liberation. Their love, their playfulness, their messiness, their friendship, their passion, their vulnerability leaps off the page.

What’s also in the memoir, is that when the pain from Rayya’s cancer becomes unbearable, the doctors start her on morphine, despite Rayya’s history with opioid addiction. She’s dying, they think. She won’t relapse now.

“Let the dragon roll one more time,” Rayya says when she pops her first morphine pill. And roll it did. What follows is harrowing and brutal and, at times, hard to read. Liz lays herself bare with such candor in these pages. With Rayya’s blessing, she does the same with her beloved. She turns their relationship inside out with empathy, tenderness, and precision: it’s like watching a treasured timepiece be taken apart and reassembled. In the end, Liz recognizes she too is an addict, for her it’s sex and love, and codependency. After Rayya’s death, she starts on her own path of recovery, which continues today.

This book was especially meaningful for me as I knew Rayya back in the day. We met when I was nineteen; she was the best friend of my boyfriend-then-husband and our lives became inextricably tangled for decades. These were the years that Rayya was deep in her addiction; it was not an easy time and whilst Rayya and I tried to find peace with one another, we also fought a tremendous amount. After her gorgeous memoir, Harley Loco, was published we found one another again and did, at last, reach a place of tenderness and understanding. Life is full of surprises!

Once more, Liz and I got on such a roll it was impossible to fit all of Liz’s wisdom and humor and beauty in one post so I’ve split it into two. You’re reading Part I. Part II will post tomorrow.

Of course, I loved speaking with Liz. Her warmth radiates through every word. I look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments!



You captured Rayya so beautifully on the page. She was exactly the Rayya I knew, but for the first portion of the book, she’s in a happier, more vibrant time in her life. You gave me such a gift allowing me to spend time with her in this place.

Not a lot of people have read this book yet, and it's incredibly meaningful for me to hear somebody who knew Rayya before I knew Rayya, and who knew a Rayya that I had never met. During the time we were friends and then the sunny part of our love story, that Rayya was a myth: the unleashed, full junkie, enforcer, narcissist, all of it, I never saw that in her. But you did. You had to tussle with that, and wrestle against that being. And I ultimately did as well. This is not at all what I wanted to do, and I'm sure it wasn't what you wanted to do either. She was an incredible challenger.

But to hear that you recognized the person in the book as the person who you knew, is so touching to me. One of the things that made it take so long for me to write this book was a deep creative and spiritual doubt as to whether I could get Rayya described. She’s not a freaking simple person to describe, full of contradictions, full of extreme paradox. So it means a lot to me to hear you say, “Yes, that's Rayya. I recognize that person.”

Liz, like, really-really recognize her. I guess her soul, her essence, was unchanged and you captured that.

The first time we talked about my relationship with Rayya the conversation tilted toward the difficulties of Rayya, but there were difficulties to me, too. I was very controlling. I thought I could control my husband into not getting as far along the path as Rayya. So I don't think I was the easiest person for Rayya, because I was increasingly saying “no.”

You were doing what I was doing: you were trying to control an uncontrollable force.

Totally.

When you do that, when I do that, when any of us do that, it does not bring out the better angels of our nature. It doesn't go well for us and it doesn't go well for anybody else. It takes us far away from our true essential nature. That's what addiction does, too. It takes people from their true essential nature and brings us into these hell realms.

At the time, I did think I was having a good influence on my husband, because he didn't end up on the streets. He didn't end up shooting heroin. Et cetera. But I look back and realize that had absolutely nothing to do with me.

I have a feeling when we all meet up in the boardroom for the afterlife review, there's going to be nothing but laughter. One of the things that we're going be rolling on the floor laughing at is what we thought we were controlling, what we thought we were influencing, who we thought we were helping, who we thought we were saving; all this absolutely distorted, outsized, deeply-egoic-disguised-as-empathic sense of our own power over others in the world.

Yes!

Realizing: Oh, Lord, I literally was powerless over everybody. And I was burning this enormous amount of energy trying to flex some sort of power that I never ever had when I could have been doing so many other things: I could have been loving someone, I could have been creating something, I could have been sitting drinking tea looking at the wind move through the tree boughs. I could have been hanging out with an animal. I could have been cooking a meal.

Instead, I was taking a force I do not possess to try to influence a force that could not be controlled What a colossally ridiculous way to spend my life.

And colossally exhausting.

Yes! No wonder we're all so tired!

A pivotal moment in the story of you and Rayya comes when Rayya became your bully. There was a way you kind of were idolizing Rayya and then, for a stretch, Rayya became abusive. The person that you thought was your protector became the person that you had to protect yourself from. And stand up to.

I’ve had a parallel situation in my life, from god to bully, and after standing up to them fully, including being willing to walk away, I became a completely different person. I think that's true of you, yes?

Yes. The only language I would change in what you said was “you kind of idolized Rayya.” Like, I 100% idolized Rayya, and I completely made her into my higher power. It's an incredibly dangerous thing to do to yourself and to somebody else, to pedestalize them like that. When you make somebody into your god if they don't have enough wellness to say, “I'm absolutely not going to allow you to do this,” then they become your god.

Rayya allowed me to do it, because it was beneficial for her ego, and she liked it. She started off as a benevolent god, and then became a wrathful one. Then I had to find my real god. I had to find a higher power higher than Rayya within myself to take my power back that I had given away.

Another reason it took me so long to write this book, long for me, is that it took such a long time to figure out what happened. It’s like that F. Scott Fitzgerald line, “At first slowly, then quickly.” This is how I get into dysfunction: slowly and then quickly. Our love story built slowly, and then our dysfunction escalated quickly. And then she died. And I was like, “What just happened to my actual life? Two years ago, I was a happily married woman living an exemplary life; everything was well in my world—and the bottom just dropped out.”

Oftentimes, when we find ourselves saying things like, “the bottom fell out of my life,” or “there was no more ground underneath my feet,” there's such a passivity and a victimization that’s built into that language. If I had written the book about me and Rayya right after she died, it would have been that story: “I was a nice person, standing here innocently, being good, and then, for reasons I'll never know, the ground dropped out from underneath my feet, and I was in a void over a hell realm. How sad for me.”

I’m so glad I didn't write the book after she died. I'm so glad that I spent the years after she died in recovery doing a deep forensic dive over what was my role in the fact that the ground dropped out underneath my feet. And I would say that my primary contribution to that was making somebody into my god. I lost the ground under my feet long before she picked up cocaine. I always say I started using before she did. I started using my drug of turning somebody into a deity before she started using her drug of cocaine.

This book, as much as I am humanly capable of seeing truth, is my best effort to keep the focus on “What did you do, Liz? How did your insanity and your unhealed trauma and your ego cocreate this whole story?” That’s where my healing is. It's not going be in, “What did she do?”

In that moment when Rayya shifted from your best friend, your lover, your god, and is now your bully and you have to confront her, what fears and strengths did you take into that?

I was terrified, because I was scared of her by that point. Now, I want to make really clear, don't give her too much credit for being scary when I say that, I'm scared of everybody. I have a part of me that finds people terrifying, and people's inconsistencies, and their emotional destabilization, and their insanity—that's why I try to control people. You only try to control things you're afraid of, and I'm afraid of how unpredictable humans are. So I’ve got that as a baseline.

But then, she'd been pretty awful. And she never lost a fight, except with herself. She did nothing but lose battles with herself,. The thing I loved the most about Rayya, and she taught me this, and I still learn it again, day after day, is she said, “the truth has legs.” When all the bullshit and drama and chaos have exploded everything else to smithereens, the only thing that's going to be left standing in the room is the truth. It's the one thing that doesn't move. It can't. It's a rock. It is the ground of being.

What I've discovered is that the truth is the safest place in the world for me to stand. And it's often my last idea. I try all my other stuff first. I try all my tricks. I try all my manipulations. I try all my charm. I try all my evasions. I try all my strategies to not have to confront something face-on. But the universe loves me enough that it keeps giving me opportunities where it's like, “You can't back out of this. You actually are going to have to say these words.”

It's almost like throwing up. You know when you have to throw up and you fight it for so long, you're like, “I’ll do anything not to throw up.” Then after you throw up, you're like, “Why didn't I do that five hours ago?” For me, that's what telling the truth feels like. Why didn't I do this five months ago? Why didn't I do this five years ago? There’s this tremendous relief because it's safe and my nervous system instantly relaxes.

I had been trying to strategize about how to deal with Rayya. Gigi, her ex, and I would have meetings about Rayya as if we were on a board of directors, all of us who loved her, trying to figure out how to control her. It’d be like, “Okay, what's on the agenda today about how we manage Rayya?”

So going into that conversation having admitted to myself that I was powerless over her, having admitted to myself that I was deep in a very toxic codependent relationship, and having admitted to myself that I could not keep her alive and that this conversation might very well be the last time we ever spoke, having admitted to myself that I couldn't go another step further in dysfunction, because it was killing me—there was nothing left at that point but to tell the truth.

I said, “Hey, this is the fucked-up shit I've been doing. This is the fucked-up shit I see that you've been doing. This is a line I've reached that I won't go past. And I don't have anything left to give you other than my eternal love, and I'm going get out of here now.”

I have a very evolved friend, who says there are certain moments in relationships where there's nothing left to say, but “I love you and I have to go now.”

Rayya heard it because the truth is very powerful when you hear it. You know it when you hear it, and when you hear it you kind of can't fuck with it.

I'm probably putting my experiences on you right now, but I think that's so fucking huge, what you did. It feels like you took on an entire belief system that had manifested in that one moment with Rayya, but I’m guessing it branched out way beyond Rayya, and in that moment, you burst the whole thing. And now you have a different relationship to the world. I might be putting too much on that moment.

I don't think you can put too much on the moment that somebody with a mind like ours, that is conditioned to be pleasing, to be accommodating—I shouldn't wrap you up in that.

I'm wrapped up in that!

Okay, a mind like mine and many others that are conditioned to be pleasing and accommodating and compliant. Compliance is one of the main traits of codependency I've learned. Adaptable. “I'll just live with this. I'm the one who can work around this. You have a more powerful point of view, and so I'll just go with your point of view.” Which is pretty much the definition of every relationship I've ever been in. Everyone has a more powerful point of view than an unrecovered codependent person. Because my only point of view is, “What do I have to become for you to love me?”

So, when someone like that finds their power, you can't overstate what an enormous cosmic moment it is. And also, when we don't do the thing that people with minds like ours can do in a situation like that, which is to become what they call “the exploding doormat.” Where it's like, “I'm going let you walk all over me forever, and then I'm going to explode so ferociously that I'm going to blow the entire world up!”

I didn't do exploding doormat. I found my truth and said it.

Beautiful! Why do you think speaking the truth is so hard for so many of us?

Because you may have been raised to believe that the truth was not a place of safety. I've been raised to believe that you stay safe by taking the temperature of every single person who walks into the room, reading their minds, figuring out ten steps ahead of them when they're going to get reactive and dangerous. That's your job. And the truth in that kind of an environment feels very dangerous, especially to a child. But I'm not a child.

I've had to do it since then. I had to do it yesterday in a friendship. I had to tell a scary truth, and say, “This is a line I can't go beyond, because it's not in my integrity, and it would bring me back into codependency.” I was as scared then as I was when I was going up that elevator to see Rayya, until the truth came out, and then I wasn't.

My friend Martha Beck wrote this incredible book on the way of integrity, and how the body loves truth. Each one of our cells hates lies. Crazy things happen at a biological and neurological level when you lie. You get sick physically. The truth is an enormous release.

My next question is about lies! Rayya lies to you and eventually about you, claiming that you abandoned her. There’s that incredible chapter where you write about walking around one summer relentlessly defending yourself to yourself and to others. And our country is drowning in lies at the moment. Lies are brutal; they can have a terrible impact on our mental and emotional health.

Well, I was telling lies, too. That's where I have to dial that question right back down to myself again. It’s easy for me to sit here and rant about the liars in the world. Where am I lying? is the question. Who am I lying to? What am I lying about? Am I lying to myself? Am I lying to others? What lies am I living in today?

My ongoing recovery is trying to unfold that one day at a time. I can say that while Rayya was looking me straight in the face and lying her ass off to me, I was doing the same thing to the entire world. I was looking myself in the face and lying my ass off to me.

I keep a very avid journal, but I stopped during that time because I was in such denial about how bad things had gotten. I was lying in every text message that I sent to my friends, saying how well we were doing, and how bravely Rayya was facing her cancer. I was lying saying that I didn't need any help. I was lying to myself, thinking that I deserved to be treated that way.

I have a friend who got out of an abusive relationship a few years ago and is in recovery, and very courageously said, “He never did anything to me or said anything to me that I didn't think I deserved—or I wouldn't have stayed.”

I too wouldn't have stayed for one minute of it if I didn't think that's all I'm worth. And so, there was this massive lie that I was living in about my absence of value to think that it was okay for me to be following a junkie around, taking care of her. That that was my purpose on Earth, and that what I should be doing is cleaning up her needles, going to the ATM and getting $5,000 more for her to buy another eight-ball. That lie is more degrading to me than anything she ever said to me, or did to me.

We were in that together. One of my first sponsors said to me when it was dawning on me that I was partially responsible for all of these dysfunctional relationships that I had in my life, “Liz, the word codependency, very conveniently, has the prefix co built right into it, right at the beginning. You guys co-created this.”

America's drunk, but America's been drunk for 500 years on a lot of lies. You cannot found a country on two completely contradictory philosophies, one that this is the land of the free and the other, that genocide and slavery are okay. So when you build systems and families and relationships that are based on unsustainable contrary ideas that aren't true, they're going to fall apart. That might be what's happening right now, I don't know. I just know that I have to make sure that my own side of the street is as clean as I can keep it.

One other fundamental lie is “I can't live without Rayya. If she dies, I will fall apart. If she leaves, I will not be able to exist.” That deep, fundamental lie was at the ground of our entire relationship. Turns out that I actually can.

