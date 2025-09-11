Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannie Ewing's avatar
Jeannie Ewing
12h

Jane, what I deeply value about all of your interviews, including this one with Liz Gilbert, is that you open the door and invite us into the intimate, personal truth. In doing so, I become more aware of how much the human family shares--far more than what divides us--and the way you and Liz conversed here demonstrates that even if truth isn't safe, as Liz said, it truly is the gateway to healing. Thank you for this gift today.

RIVER

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Melissa wick's avatar
Melissa wick
11h

“The truth has legs” the truth stands. My favorite part of this was the parts about how the truth feels in your body. When you finally know the jig is up, the truth is there. The relief. I try to stay in this in daily life as much as possible. Martha Beck once went a whole year without telling a single lie! Not even a little white lie! RIVER.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture