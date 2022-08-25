Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Photo by Sylvie Rosokoff

I can’t recall when I first became aware of Sari Botton. I feel like the moment I joined social media she was there, this generous, benevolent presence watching over all the writers. And writing some badass work herself. I do recall I wanted nothing more than to publish an essay in Longreads, where Sari was the essays editor, and still vividly remember being on a bus in Mexico when I got the email from Sari that she’d accepted one of mine. I felt my world shift.

I’m guessing all the writers that Sari has worked with over the years have felt the same shift. In fact, dozens of the essays she’s worked on have ended up as Best American Essays Notables. And Sari’s own writing has ended up on those lists, as well.

Sari has edited two anthologies on New York City, her home for over a decade: Never Can Say Goodbye: Writers On Their Unshakable Love For New York and Goodbye To All That: Writers on Loving & Leaving New York. Her own essays have appeared in the New York Times, LitHub, and The Guardian, amongst others. And her gorgeous memoir And You May Find Yourself…: Confessions Of A Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo is out in the world as of May. It’s smart, tender, playful, and deeply self-reflective with a precision I’ve rarely seen. And, of course, beautifully written.

Sari now lives in Kingston, NY with her husband. She’s editing and publishing Oldster, Adventures in Journalism, and Memoir Monday—which is more than seems humanly possible. Plus doing freelance editing (she’s fantastic, if you have an essay that needs help) and working on her own pieces—of which I hope we see more soon.

We chatted about the happiness of speaking your truth, the power of revision, and the bliss of karaoke.

So many of your essays are about the ways in which you kept yourself small, and even silenced yourself. Writing this book was an act of defiance for you. You write: “As a woman born in the mid-60s and living in a patriarchal culture, I have always struggled to feel as if I am justified in taking up space anywhere, most of all on the page.” I don’t think you’re alone in this. Your memoir tracks you becoming more willing to take up space.

Women in this culture, particularly Gen X women and earlier, have been conditioned to make ourselves small; to make ourselves seen: but only the skinniest, smallest versions of us and we shouldn't say much. My mother was just encouraging me the other day to keep my mouth shut about something that's really bothering me. And I said, No, no, no, no. I still have to catch myself defaulting to being silent, being small, because it's hard to counteract your conditioning. Every single time I have to remind myself that my voice matters, what I have to say matters, that I'm smart, I have good ideas. It always pays off when I ultimately come forward and say, “This is how I really feel about this.” But it's always a struggle.

I'm glad that you noticed that one of the arcs of the book is that I go from silencing myself to moving in a direction of greater authenticity and being more outspoken and real in the things that I say. That’s very much what I was going for with this book.

I think those of us who know you as a writer in the last decade or two, only know you as Sari Taking Up Space. It was interesting to read about where you began.

I put myself through a lot of: Should I? Shouldn't I? Can I? Can't I? for each piece I've put out there. It's been a struggle. I'm glad to know that I'm fooling everyone.

You view yourself as an outsider and spent much of your life attempting to fit in and to please others, especially men. You write: “Each time I made a decision, I was guided by the unconscious motivation to keep others content—my husband, my parents, my bosses, anyone else with more power than me—so that they’d be pleased with me, and reward me with praise and validation, which would give me a kind of emotional boost I confused with happiness.” I found this distinction fascinating.

Many of us, women in particular, are hardwired to feel good when other people approve of us and validate us. I've come to realize that after the initial boost of dopamine or endorphins wears off, the resulting feeling is very hollow. It's a feeling of self-abandonment. I gave up what I really want to do or really think to please someone. I got that initial, ooh, they like me! ooh, they accept me! Then I'm left with nothing.

It’s this shallow, superficial kind of satisfaction that doesn't last and doesn't bring you anywhere, as opposed to the real satisfaction of being genuine, of being honest, of being really heard. Which comes with the risk of upsetting people who don't appreciate your point of view. But it also comes with a greater reward; it comes with genuine satisfaction. It moves you along in your life toward other opportunities to be yourself as opposed to those ones where somebody says, “Okay, good job making me happy.” And they might never talk to you again, so what's the value in that?

So you’re equating happiness with speaking your truth.

Yes. There's a genuine contentment that comes from speaking the truth. But it also helps you align with the things in your life that are more resonant for you. I got lost in so many places because I was not being myself. The more I became myself, the more I was naturally funneled toward things that were going to make me happy.

That's beautiful. I think my favorite line in the book is: “I have a protective little soft spot for 22-year-old me, the cub reporter who took her job as an assistant editor at BF/IA verrrry seriously.” You really lay yourself bare in these essays and this moment of tenderness touched my heart. Did you find as you worked on the book, you developed a series of protective little soft spots for yourself at all ages?

One of the things I had to do in writing this book was to find compassion for myself. And for some of the people in the book, especially the worst people. I blurred them beyond recognition so that if anyone were to recognize them, it would be only them or the people closest to us who already knew the story.

I had to find compassion for everyone, including myself—which is hard to do especially when you’re disappointed with yourself for so many of your choices. After several rounds of revision, I came to a place where I had so much empathy for the earlier versions of me who were misdirected and made so many stupid choices. The part of me that at twenty-three was upset that my then boyfriend hadn't proposed because all of our mostly Orthodox Jewish friends were already married, right out of college. The part of me that engineered my life and my career around being available to this person who I now feel was not a good choice for me. Instead of being angry at her, I'm compassionate toward her. When I revised the book to reflect that, it felt better; I could present her in a way that didn't feel harsh. Even though it's very bald, I don't sugarcoat some of the bad choices that I made, I do so with love for her, for little Sari.

Ten-Year-Old Sari From Photo Shoot With Dad When She Wanted To Be “A Star”

Your insight on yourself is staggering. You were able to observe yourself almost the way a clinician would. How did you manage that?

Everything happens in revision. It’s good that I was working on a lot of this stuff for many years, because in the earlier versions, I didn’t have the same kind of insight. I was more defensive. Less willing to acknowledge my mistakes. I had to mature emotionally and mature as a writer with regard to this very particular material: engaging with it and engaging with it and revising it and revising it.

I've taught so many workshops, edited so many people, and in doing so I've witnessed so many taking stock of themselves at different times in their lives. It’s sharpened me in that way. I'm able to process emotional content in a way that I hadn't before.

I had a version of the book that was supposed to be published a year before but I was so anxious about the ways I was portraying people and myself that I delayed it and I went through two more rounds of excruciating revision. I blurred people. And said to myself, “Well, you contributed to this. You need to acknowledge that.” Also, when you get to a place in your life where you're no longer that person—that person still lives in you, but you have evolved past that version of yourself—it’s much easier to go back and scrutinize that person's choices.

If you feel comfortable, could you talk about what your relationship with yourself is like these days.

I like her. I’ve reduced the amount of time that needs to pass between me making a decision that's not great and me understanding it. Also, I have learned how to bypass certain kinds of errors I'm prone to by pausing, thinking things through, not being so quick to say yes. Which is often a path to self-abandonment: saying yes is saying no to myself; it’s people pleasing. I've learned a lot of ways to get out of my own way. And it makes for a much better relationship between me and me. Fewer things that I regret.

You write in your memoir and elsewhere that you have regrets about some of the choices you’ve made in your life. You so openly addressing this got me thinking. It seems we’re largely raised to keep our regrets quiet, like they’re dirty little secrets and something to be ashamed of.

I got tired of being shamed by other people for my choices. I decided instead to evaluate them, make sense of them, and then share them. I know that anytime I'm feeling like I want to feel okay about something other people are feeling the same way.

I also learned a long time ago that a great way to unburden yourself of shame is to talk about what you're ashamed of and learn that other people are bearing that too. Together, you can eradicate the shame by being open and honest, and create a forum around these things we're not supposed to talk about.

In addition to the shame, squelching your regrets can link with toxic positivity. We’re supposed to say: “I have no regrets because everything is great!”

In the past, I've been motivated to be toxically positive. It never felt good. It never felt like who I really was. And it never led me to good places. I've really come to appreciate authenticity—and what you can give to other people by being authentic; when you're authentic, you give other people permission to be authentic. And I want to live in a place where everybody has permission to be real.

One of the themes of your memoir is how your life has been a zigzag, and a lot of people around you are on straight lines. Do you believe in the notion that things happen for a reason? And that the zigzags have led you here? And here is where you're supposed to be? Or do you think there is somewhere else that you're supposed to be?

That's a good question. I think it might be both. We only have where we are and how we've gotten here. So we have to make the best of it. But there are parts of me that wonder if I didn't miss opportunities to do other things to get here sooner either because of my conditioning and the choices that my conditioning led me to.

I just read something yesterday about how Gen Xers feel like they didn't get their opportunity to shine because Boomers hung on too long. Then the Millennials came along and they were like, “hey, it's our turn.” I think there’s something to that. I also think one of the reasons that so many people are relating to this book is because so many of us got mixed messages: conform, don't conform; do this, don't do that; be professional, be real. A lot of us have these messy paths.

I wonder sometimes if I’d been given more straightforward guidance, would I have a more lucrative career? Would I have been able to have landed a traditional publishing deal? I published with a teeny tiny publishing house. The only offers I got were from very small presses. If I had had really good guidance, if I had had the connections that some of my peers had, if I had come from money and went to a great school where I met people who wound up in as gatekeepers and could have brought me in because everybody brings in their friends first, would I be in a better position? Would I be making more money? Would I be on my third book of my own as opposed to anthologies?

Selfie in Oldster t-shirt

You do so much. You publish the very cool Oldster, Adventures in Journalism, and Memoir Monday. You also do private editing gigs. And teach. And write essays and books. You’re married and have a social life. How is this possible? What does a typical day or two look like for you?

I always have a lot of plates spinning in the air. I recently wrote in one of the posts in Adventures in Journalism that because of the way publishing and media are shrinking, there are fewer opportunities for me that are lucrative. And because of the way capitalism is, there's a diminishing return over time, everything gets devalued. I have to keep making new pieces of myself to sell off at diminishing returns, so I need to make more of them. I'm barely surviving financially, and it's frustrating. But I need to keep doing every one of the things that I'm doing. I'm exhausted.

I make lists. Every day, I make a list of what I need to do that day. And I check things off. I had a viral tweet two weeks ago, where I wrote that sometimes when I complete a task that wasn't on my to do list, I add it and then check it off for the dopamine boost. Without lists, I'm gone. People want to pitch me things and I already have too many submissions, without any calls for submissions. I'm constantly having to engage with other people's writing. It's wonderful, but I need to have another brain.

That is a lot. Do you get enough sleep?

No, I'm also menopausal. I take so many things to sleep through the night: melatonin, THC tincture, passionflower. But I don't get enough sleep and that adds to the anxiety. Occasionally I get a good six or seven hours, which is so vital to being able to do what I do. But I wake up in the morning and I start thinking, Okay, I have this piece I need to finish for Oldster and this piece, I need to finish for… and so on.

In your foreword, you state that creative nonfiction is not investigative journalism; it’s not objective and centers the perspective of the storyteller; your recollections are a little spotty; and your version of events is not the sole, sovereign version. I think a lot of memoir readers might assume otherwise.

I wrote that foreword—and then I kept removing it, putting it back, removing it, putting it back. It's there for two populations. One is all the people in my life who do not read memoir or essays and have no idea why their daughter, their niece, their childhood friend has spilled her guts. So part of the reason that foreword exists is to orient the reader who is not a reader of this genre to what the hell I'm about to share with them.

The other population that that foreword exists for is a population of one: and that's me. I needed to write that and include it to bolster my own commitment to the book and to remind myself of why I wanted to do it, and why I should not pull my book. I needed to remind myself how hard won this was and what the value is of telling your story.

That said, yes, I feel very strongly that memoir is not supposed to be investigative journalism. It is very much the writer’s understanding emotionally and psychologically and historically of what happened. It will likely be very different from the version of other people who were in the exact same room. There’s no recording of these events that you can transcribe; it's really what you remember and how you process it. And why you want to tell the story informs the perspective. What is it that that matters to you about this? Other people in the situation get to write their own memoir.

Even with the blurring that occurs and the condensing of time and the composite making of characters, it still feels very emotionally true to me. That doesn't mean it will feel that way to other people. But that's what memoir is. Unless you're writing a memoir like David Carr's The Night of the Gun where, because he was so blitzed on drugs and alcohol and he doesn't remember it, he reports his memoir by interviewing other people. Unless you're doing that, that's not what memoir is.

You also write: “It’s the job of essayists and memoirists from marginalized groups to shed light on their experiences, even the average ones—especially the average ones—which have frequently been ignored by a culture and field long dominated by affluent, white men. When women, LBGTQ, BIPOC, and disabled writers dare to share their perspectives on everyday experiences, it is a bold, political act.” Can you talk about this?

As a woman, I have felt silenced. I have watched the women older than me, in my family, and in my communities be silenced. It's happening now. The verdict in the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial was devastating. Here's a woman who tried to speak out about what happened to her. And not only was the way that the court scene played out ridiculous, she was pilloried in the media and on social media. So as a woman, I feel it is a political act for me to speak out and share a perspective that is different from those that have dominated our culture—the straight, white, Christian, male gaze. We know so much more about what men think about everything, including women's experiences. It’s time to take up space and say, I'm going to tell you what my experience has been. I'm going to tell you what it means to me. That's radical. We don't hear enough from people who have not had the mic. It's important for me to take up space. It's also important for me to pass the mic to people who've had even less of an opportunity to be heard, which I try to do all the time.

Rumpus Sari, circa 2012. Photo by Brad DeCecco.

I didn't realize you had such an obsession with death. Can you tell us a bit about that?

I am simultaneously obsessed with and avoiding planning for death in equal measure. In the back of my mind my entire life has been this story about my stepmother whose husband dropped dead at forty-two on the Bicentennial. Her doorbell was ringing, ringing, ringing. He had been out playing tennis and she opened the door, and he fell in and he was dead. I have known this story since I was eleven. When I was young, my grandmother died. I was very close to her; she was my favorite person. It really had the feeling of the universe pulling a rug out from under me. So death has always baffled and surprised me.

Now here I am in my mid-fifties where more people in my life are dying. My stepfather who I loved. Some friends who've had long bouts with cancer, other friends who have just dropped dead. That more than anything really freaks me out: the dropping dead. One minute, this person is alive and vibrant and in your life, and the next minute: gone. That to me is just the biggest mindfuck imaginable. I am in a really happy marriage, and as we get older—he’s three and three-quarter years older than me—there’s this fear that he could be ripped from my life in an instant. I finally have this life that I love. We've been together now nineteen years and married seventeen of those, and we have this wonderful relationship: we enjoy each other, we enjoy doing mundane things together, we make music together, we are creative together. We're a little bit nauseating. But we are so happy. And I am terrified of having him disappear.

I'm also afraid of dying before him. But I wonder: how long do I want to live? I watch our medical system keep people alive, but they're not really living. Also: I can afford to live until about January, how does anybody afford to live a long life? So I think about these things. I think it's natural to think about them. I notice more and more people who are older, who are in happy marriages, in social media posts worrying about things like when is this person going to be torn from my happy life. I think it's a natural thing to be obsessed with.

Now, what is keeping me from getting a living well drawn up and figuring these things out? Life is busy and on a given day planning where I'm going to dispose of my corpse is low on the pressing responsibilities list. But it is something we have to deal with. I've seen too many people get stuck not knowing their bank account codes, et cetera. I don't want that for either of us. I want Brian and I to have the information we need so that when one of us goes, the other one knows what the hell to do.

You may have just answered my next question, which is what scares you most in life?

Well, the loss of Brian terrifies me. I'm also afraid to get a serious illness that I can't afford financially to cure myself of.

I'm also afraid of getting to a place where I can't either get enough work or create enough work for myself that I can continue to live in the world. I live a pretty inexpensive life. I live in Kingston, New York. We bought way before this gold rush that came with the pandemic. We bought a foreclosure and we drive a 2010 car. I live hand to mouth. But I'm worried that as I get older, I won't be able to retire. I'll keep living hand to mouth. And there won't be enough opportunity for me to make a living and I don't have any other skills than the ones I have.

Those are very serious concerns. I’m sorry you’re struggling with them. In your Epilogue you mentioned that you've recently realized how many things in life are beyond your control. Which is so true. Are there ways that you cope with all these sorts of stressors?

Edibles are one. I mostly ruminate on these things in the wee hours of the morning when I can't sleep and it always seems so much worse then. Then I get up in the morning, make my list and just go down it. I learned from some friends in Twelve Step programs about do the next right thing. Whenever you're in doubt, whenever you're lost, just do the next right thing. So when I'm freaking out, when I can't figure out where I'm going, I just do the next right thing, whatever it might be.

A lot of the book is about you trying to be cool. And then you get to this point where you realize your whole definition of what is cool is not actually true. How you define cool now?

To me, the coolest thing is to be real and vulnerable. And not care whether people think you're cringe, or whatever else the so-called cool kids would call someone who's willing to be honest about their pain and their fear. The coolest thing is to be genuine about these difficult things.

I think if you asked anyone who knows you whether in real life or via social media, one of the first adjectives that would come out about you is cool.

That's funny because I think of myself as a theater geek. And the kind of person who when stuck in a place where I'm afraid will sing to myself. That doesn't feel like cool to me! But, actually, I do value that as cool now.

Sari with her sister and neighborhood friends, showing off their favorite record, the soundtrack to A Star is Born, in 1977.

So much is hard in the world these days. Where do you find joy?

I find joy when I clear the decks and I give myself time to write. I have such a good time. Also singing. I love karaoke. And performing with Brian. We make music together. We write songs. We also play covers with a ukulele. But something about singing, I don't know if it's the vagus nerve or if it's just opening my face up and expressing myself, that gives me more joy than most other things in life. For my book party that was just for my friends up here in Kingston, I hired a friend who works at Sid Gold's Request Room and does piano karaoke. On my back deck, he had my keyboard and my friends and I all did piano karaoke, and it was pure joy. Bliss.

