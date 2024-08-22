Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Photo Credit: Aaron Fedor

When

first hit the scene with her revelatory book,

introverts across the planet sighed with relief. Not only was the pressure off having to sparkle in loud, often chaotic environments. Silence, solitude, and heart-centered listening were finally recognized as magnificent strengths rather than unfortunate weaknesses. It spent eight years on the

bestseller list.

New York Times

Then came Bittersweet: How Sorrow And Longing Make Us Whole which explored sorrow and longing and the soul-nurturing lessons they can teach. Oprah picked this one for her book club. And Bittersweet also became a #1 New York Times bestseller.

Speaking with Susan was such a delight. She’s kind and thoughtful and funny. Her compassion and fierce intellect shines brightly in every word. From the moment we began chatting right through until the screen went blank, I found myself wishing she were my neighbor!

Susan’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Economist, and The Wall Street Journal. Her TED talks on the power of introverts and the hidden power of sad songs and rainy days have been viewed over fifty million times. Before she began writing, Susan was a high powered corporate lawyer (thank goodness for all of us she chose to become a writer instead!). She’s an honors graduate of Princeton and Harvard Law School. And she has a gorgeous Substack The Quiet Life with Susan Cain.

Here’s Susan reading one of my favorite passages from Bittersweet. It goes right to my heart!

Being a bittersweet introvert, I loved this interview! I think you will, too!

You write about bittersweet—the notion of light and dark, birth and death, bitter and sweet being forever paired—as a universal longing for a perfect and beautiful world. What does that world look like to you?

A world in which everyone is kind, and the lions really do lay down with the lambs. That's what I think we're all longing for. You could also conceive of it as a return to the mother; a return to the perfect and unconditional love that a baby experiences when they're in the womb.

That’s so beautiful! Can you talk about how longing has been misunderstood in modern times, and even replaced by what you call the “tyranny of optimism?”

I write about longing as being a positive and spiritual state of mind. It's hard for people to see that, because we associate longing with weakness or powerlessness. For people who practice Buddhism, we associate it with craving, which is not the state that we're trying to attain.

But it’s a spiritual state of mind in which we're longing for that perfect and beautiful world. It's at the heart of all of art and religion. It's the longing for the state of union, whatever that looks like to us, that we're trying to achieve. There's this paradox that the more we inhabit that state, the closer we get to that which we're longing for.

None of this is obvious in modern-day culture because we think if we get into that state of longing we’ll never be able to come out. There's a fear of falling down a well. And I do think it's a very delicate balancing act.

I have this poem by Rumi taped up on my lamp that I feel expresses it all. It's called Love Dogs. It’s about a guy who is praying and then becomes mired in doubt as to whether there's actually anybody listening to him on the other end. He has a very fitful night of sleep, and the guide of souls comes to him and says, “Why did you stop praying?” And he says, “because I didn't think there was anybody there.” And then the guide says, “This longing you express is the return message. The grief you cry out from draws you toward union. Your pure sadness that wants help is the secret cup.”

This is the precise opposite of what we're told. We think that to be in a place of sadness is to drag us away from the fruits of the world. We would never call it the secret cup.

Throughout your writing you encourage us to really be present to our sorrow. To honor it and hear what it has to say. In practical terms, how do we do that?

We should equally be present to our joy, because joy and sorrow are twin states of being. One thing that's been interesting to me in talking about the book is how much guilt people have about being present to joy. There's a feeling of “with all these sorrows and troubles of the world, how can I sit around experiencing joy?” But we need to do that, too. It’s really a question of being present to everything about being human.

What does being present actually entail?

The truth is, I don't think anybody likes being sad. I certainly don't like being sad. When I'm sad, I can't wait for the moment that feeling goes away. So, it's not about “yay sadness!” It's more understanding this is part of what connects us to each other.

We've all had that feeling of gratitude for and solidarity with the writer who expresses a sorrow that you have felt yourself, or a musician who does it. It’s intense because you realize, “Oh, we're all in this together.” That's the way I think about it: You're part of the river of humanity.

You write a lot about grief and sorrow and even fear in your work. Does it take a toll on you to be writing about these topics?

No, it really doesn't. For me, the toll is taken when I spend too much time in the company of people where you're not allowed to talk about these things. I want to talk about what it's like to be alive. The joy part is easy. We can talk about that anytime because that's more socially appropriate. I have a difficult time when I feel like I'm not allowed to talk about what's plainly there.

When you're writing these stories, and there are some very sad ones, do you feel that in your body at all? Or is it a mental process?

That's an interesting question. I often will feel them very intensely when I'm first coming across the story, and sometimes during the craft of writing about it. It's almost like the way we experience our own struggles. You have moments where you think about one of your struggles, and you can't keep away the tears. Then you have other moments where you think about it, and you're processing it in a more intellectual way. The same is true of anything that I'm writing about.

I was so moved by the story about your mom. You were once so close and then you felt first controlled and then betrayed by her and your relationship grew distant. You write: “It made no sense to grieve a mother who was still alive, even a mother as difficult as mine.” I have my own version of this story. I think many of us do. It’s a profound loss. How do we grieve someone who is still alive?

The first word that comes to my mind is permission. There's even a term in psychology for it, “disenfranchised grief.” There are so many people, relationships, situations whose loss we deeply grieve but we feel like we're not supposed to, because it doesn't rise to the level of an actual death.

Simcha Raphael, the guy whose bereavement seminar I wrote about in the book, talks about if you have a two-tissue loss or five-tissue loss. People who have two-tissue losses feel that they're not allowed to be speaking about them because it's not a five-tissue loss.

If you experience something, say, the loss of a relationship, as a true and profound grief, then mourn it as if it were. What would you do if you were in socially appropriate mourning?

Grieving is often talked about as something we need to do more of, but what does the grieving process actually look like?

It’s different for everyone. Some people feel the need to unburden themselves to a friend or a counselor and some people want to retreat. And the same person might want each of those things at different times.

I had gone through the worst of the troubles with my mom while I was a student at Princeton. I went back to Princeton decades later when I was researching Bittersweet. One of the people I spoke to there was a student counselor. She talked about how a student would be sitting on her couch and unburdening themselves of all their troubles and feeling like they didn't have a good family, and everybody else was excited to go home for the holidays, and they weren't. They felt deprived by that and thought they were the only ones because their fellow students were projecting this very shiny, happy exterior. Then they'd leave. And the next student would be sitting on the couch saying something very similar and having no idea that the student who had sat in that exact place only ten minutes earlier was saying the same thing.

I think there's really something about that. So I keep coming back to tapping into this river of humanity that experiences its joys and its sorrows and griefs. Whatever you need to do to know that you're not alone in feeling that way is incredibly healing. Whether that's opening up a book or talking to your friend or listening to music, tapping into that shared experience.

I'm such a go-go, do-do personality that I can wonder: “Am I grieving properly?” Do I have to sit somewhere and be still? Or can you be go-go, do-do and still grieve?

That’s such an important question. With everything that we're talking about, it's about social expectations and the defiance of them. There is a social expectation of, "Well, if it's real grief, if you're truly sad, if you're truly mourning the loss of something, then you would be sitting quietly weeping, or you would be sitting quietly withdrawing, or you would be having a memorial service. You would be doing something in this very narrowly prescribed channel of human behaviors."

Yes.

But in fact, we do go about our lives even as we're holding those losses within us. Just the way joy and sorrow are twinned, so is the act of carrying on with life twinned with the act of mourning life's losses. So we're often doing those two things at exactly the same time. You can be in a meeting and grieving.

We’re in the throes of a loneliness epidemic. You don’t write much about loneliness directly, but at heart, Bittersweet is about union and connection—whether that takes the form of the divine or another person or an animal. What insight do you have for people who are struggling to find union without much local or perhaps extended community?

I talk a lot about the difference between solitude and loneliness, because solitude is a happy state of being alone, and loneliness is a wretched state of being alone.

I do feel union is out there everywhere, and in different forms. I would look for it in the smallest of interactions. You go to the supermarket and you make the briefest of connections with the person checking out your groceries. You read a book by an author who's able to articulate something that you have felt yourself, and that's the most profound moment of communion. It could be someone who lived 2,000 years ago, and yet you're joined in some way. It could be an animal who brings you that sense of union.

On a more practical level, I would say, think about what are the things you love to do, that truly interest you, and go out and do those things. Or join groups of people who do those things. For me, I love learning. If and when I find myself in that situation, I will probably sign up for a lot of courses to be with people who are fascinated by the same subjects that I am. That's such a quick bridge to friendship and just happy companionability.

That is how so many of the friendships of our youth began.

That's true. But when we’re young, say, in a dorm or school, it’s because we're all stuck together in the same building. I don't think of those as necessarily being born of a shared love of Chaucer or something. Whereas later in life, when we don't necessarily have proximity bringing friendships about for us, I do think leaning into whatever your deepest passions are usually does it.

I love tennis. I've met friends through it. Some of them are just my tennis friends, and I only see them at tennis. But one or two are people who I've gotten to know through playing tennis, and now we're really close friends.

That’s lovely!

Part of the reason I created my Substack was I wanted to have a place where people who are on this frequency of being quiet, sensitive, thoughtful, and bittersweet can go.

Just yesterday I posted an excerpt of Herman Hesse talking about the sacredness of trees. And there were all these comments of people saying, “I thought I was the only one who felt that way.”

That's the upside of social media, for sure. You and I were both impacted by WWII. You lost many family members in the Holocaust. My parents were both children in London. So many people around the world are affected by war. You even begin Bittersweet with a war story. What are your thoughts on intergenerational war trauma.

I hadn’t been aware of the concept of inherited grief or the epigenetic changes that happen to the children and the grandchildren of those who have been through grief and trauma until I was listening to On Being with Krista Tippett. Rachel Yehuda was the guest, and she was one of the first people to really study inherited grief in a systematic way. She did it with the children, and later the grandchildren, of Holocaust survivors. I was about to go to sleep, but I sat bolt upright. I thought, “Oh, my gosh! This just explains so, so, so much.”

So much about you?

Yes. And so much about the dynamics that I've witnessed in other people, too, whose families have been through one kind of grief or another.

If you feel comfortable sharing, are there ways that you've been impacted by what you have inherited?

I came into this world with a sense of the troubles of the world. Maybe all beings do to some degree because we all enter this world through the act of separation from the womb, separation from the source for those who are religiously inclined. But I have always felt that I carried an acute awareness of the pain of separation. When I went to summer camp, on the last day, I remember being so upset about the fact that it was the last day—that feeling of what once was, will never be again. I couldn't get over the enormity of that. I had ambivalent feelings about camp, but I was still so upset about leaving.

I've gotten much, much, much better at accepting separation as I've grown older. But all my life the pain of separation was intense.

Do you feel like it impacted your nervous system? Maybe you came in more hypervigilant?

Yes, definitely. Fifteen to twenty percent of the population have a more highly sensitive nervous system. I am for sure one.

Me too! You write, “If we don’t transform our sorrows and longings, we can end up inflicting them on others via abuse, domination, neglect. But if we realize that all humans know—or will know—loss and suffering, we can turn toward each other.” This speaks to the origins of war, but I don't know if that was your intent.

Oh, that's interesting. I think it's one of the origins of war and conflict. I also think that a small percentage of the population tend toward psychopathy and other personality disorders. Tribes or countries have a way of containing those members but every so often the forces align such that they gain power.

In terms of personal conflict or global conflict, it's a choice that we all face. When something difficult happens, it's very easy to turn in the direction of resentment and hostility. Once you start thinking in terms of bitterness, and “that person over there has it better. Why don't I?” Then you're in trouble.

When you're caught up in the bitter, how do you find the balance of the sweet?

That’s why it's so important for us to be able to talk about what's actually true, because we're never alone in these things. It’s not literally true that that person has it so much better. Let me amend that: Some people do have clearly better lives than other people, that's for sure. But what is true is that being subject to loss, to tragedy, to catastrophes of various kinds has always been part of the human predicament. It's a great mystery of the human predicament of why this is so. To tap into the fact that you are part of humanity when those experiences come for you is incredibly uplifting. It’s basically turning you in a completely different direction: you're either connected to the river of humanity or you're resentful of humanity. Those are your choices.

You attend a teaching given by Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee, a Sufi mystic, during which he depicts longing not as an unhealthy craving, rather as the feminine expression of love. He says, “Because our culture has for so long rejected the feminine, we have lost touch with the potency of longing.” I was really moved by this.

I was moved by it, too. When I heard it, it made me realize how much of the feminine nature one instinctively denies because it's not socially acceptable. There's an expression of love that is associated with the feminine: longing for the beloved, and that is seen by us as a kind of disempowered feeling. It's okay to express it in very specific contexts, such as a certain type of love song. But you can't express it in everyday life. And yet it's one of the more beautiful aspects of humanity.

Do you have thoughts on nurturing of the feminine and the role it might play in what is happening in the world right now?

It strikes me that the thing that we have the most trouble with is balance in ourselves and in our culture. We always feel like things have to be one way or the other way. We're either going to be all feminine, and masculinity is inherently toxic. Or we're going to be a patriarchal culture with all kinds of constraints on women and expressions of the feminine. I don't know why it's so difficult for us to be both at the same time and to love both aspects.

I agree. I know some people want a matriarchy to replace the patriarchy, but there are messed up women, too. I don't suddenly want Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge of things.

I know, right? There's toxic femininity, and there's toxic masculinity. And there’s role model femininity. And there's role model masculinity. I've always believed that. But I see this even more now as a mother of sons. In many of their books, there are few positive male role models. The men in the books are often alcoholic or abusive.

Oh, that’s awful. I believe you live with a dog, Sophie. I'm always so curious about people's relationship with animals. And also can animals experience the bittersweet?

As soon as you asked about her, she came into the room. She's such a love. Except when she's interacting with chipmunks, and then she's not such a love. I don't know how anybody could live with animals and not believe that they have an intense emotional life. Sophie's expressing a whole smorgasbord of emotions that are crossing her face and coming out through her eyes all day long.

Do you feel that intertwined dichotomy exists within animals: birth/death, light/dark, bitter/sweet?

I do think it exists within animals, with one profound exception, which Wendell Berry talks about in his amazing poem The Peace of Wild Things, where he says that animals are untroubled by worrying about the future.

I think that animals experience the same pain of loss and separation that humans do. Anybody who has a dog will see that. When you're leaving the house you can see it all across their faces, and in their behaviors. But they're not sitting around worrying about future loss. In that way, they have so much to teach us. They really are the embodiment of living in the moment.

So much of the research on the topics you study involves animal experimentation. Do you struggle with that?

It's something I think about all the time. I often say to my husband that just the way we look back at some of the things humanity did a hundred or a thousand years ago and we're like, “How could we possibly have thought that was okay?” The treatment of animals is the one that we're going to be looking back at and saying, “How could this have existed?”

I agree! I loved the story you shared about Sharon Salzberg’s friend who was encouraged by His Holiness the Dalai Lama to send her abusive mother loving-kindness via metta meditation from a safe distance rather than visit her. Ever the sceptic, you commented that whilst that was probably making the daughter feel good, it wasn’t doing much for the mother. And Sharon said, “Making yourself feel good is not a nothing.” I wondered if you’d feel comfortable sharing some of the ways you make yourself feel good.

I live with my husband and two teenage boys and I really, really, really love hanging out with them. I don't feel like I have many social needs beyond that. My kids will often say to me, "Mom, I think you should be going out more with your friends," and I say to them, "I'll do that when you guys go to college." I spend a lot of social time with the people I love, and I don't spend a lot of time in socially performative events. Those drain me.

I listen to a lot of music. Every single day of my life. I spend time with my laptop and a latte. That is my deepest joy. I used to try going on vacation and say, “I'm not supposed to be doing that because I'm on vacation,” but would end up feeling deprived. I like to be writing, learning, reading, thinking with my latte and my laptop every day. That is my incredibly precious ritual.

Tennis is such a reliable source of joy. It's the ultimate flow state. When I'm playing, I'm just focused on the ball and running to it wherever it is.

It is such a beautiful sport. I box, and I feel like tennis is similar because you’re getting to hit, and there is something about the sound of hitting that is very wonderful.

Oh, my God! I love the sound of tennis! I find it so incredibly soothing.

It's interesting, Susan, because you are using the word "joy" in your previous answer. And the final question that I ask everyone is that so much is hard in the world right now, where are you finding joy? Do you have anything that you’d like to add?

It really is this combination of music and family and tennis and writing. Oh, another huge one is going to walk in the trees almost every day. There's a hike near here, a climb up the mountain through the trees. I feel like the trees are my best friends. It’s very hokey, but I do feel that.

