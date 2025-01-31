It’s almost February 1st, which means that Project Love is kicking off soon! I’m thrilled to go deeper into Beyond’s heartwork and community with all of you who will be participating!

Read more about what Project Love is, and how to get started, below.

But first… a sale!

Project Love is for paid subscribers to Beyond. But even if you’re not interested in joining us, I wanted to let you know that you can access a year-long subscription to Beyond for 20% off.

It would mean so much if you chose to support all that Beyond offers: my full interview series, my own personal essays, incredible contributions from guest writers, the Beyond Questionnaire, craft advice from the best writers alive today, Joanna Rakoff’s beautiful column, and so much more.

The cost of one extra coffee (or tea, in my case!) a month will help to ensure that I can continue to deliver Beyond into your inbox. Upgrade now to get 20% off — this sale ends February 11.

What is Project Love?

Project Love delves deeper into Beyond’s heartwork and community, to cultivate resilience grounded in connection and love and play. Together in the Beyond’s chat, we’ll write, create, and support each other through weekly practices that sustain us as humans in hard times.

Project Love will include:

Working through writing prompts from the incredible human beings I’ve had the honor to feature here on Beyond. For instance, Liz Gilbert asks us to consider who we are writing to not for. How fun would that be to work through collectively!

Sharing gratitudes , a simple practice with loads of supporting research that I envision will be made much more meaningful when shared in community. When a friend and I ended each day by exchanging lists of three things we were grateful for, no matter how small or ordinary, we both experienced an emotional and mental revolution. Witnessing one another is potent!

An exclusive peek into the kinds of concrete, regular practices the authors I interview rely on to nurture deeper self-care, community care, and connection. I’ll also share insight into what the interview process was like, what I learned, what made me laugh, what went right into my heart, and perhaps on occasion an author or two might join us! Their thoughtful answers to this question will appear only in our chat!

Additional offerings that I hope to shape together— in community with each other!

When is Project Love happening?

To kick things off, for the first eleven days of February, starting on February 1 and going through February 11, we’ll work together through the much beloved Beyond Questionnaire: The Body, Brain, and Books, focusing on one question a day. I’ve been working on my answers! I’m looking forward to sharing them with you and reading yours!

After that, we’ll meet in the chat every Saturday, as well as once a month on Thursdays when I publish a new interview, with additional personal insight and content meant just for Project Love.

The first thread, Saturday February 1st, will be open to everyone. That way free subscribers can decide if they’d like to participate in answering the Beyond Questionnaire! After that, it will be paid subscribers only.

Where can I find Project Love?

Project Love takes place in Beyond’s subscriber chat.

Click the “Join chat” link below, which will take you right where you need to go.

How do I post to the Beyond chat?

When you head to the chat, you’ll see that day’s Project Love post from me.

Click on “Replies” directly underneath that, and a box that will appear where you can enter your response.

How do I respond to other people’s responses?

One of the joys of the chat is being in community with one another. If you like someone’s response, let them know! Hearts, happy faces, comments — it’s healing (and also loads of fun!) to know we’re not alone!

On the app: add a heart (or other emoji) to replies you like by clicking on the image of the response. This will also give you the option to “Reply.”

On the web: if a post has already been hearted, you can double click on the heart. Or, you can add your own emoji by clicking on the emoji icon.

Click the arrow if you’d like to reply to a post.

Do I have to post?

Not at all! You’re welcome to engage in Project Love at any level of participation that you feel comfortable with. If that means simply reading along, that is absolutely perfect!

Who can join Project Love?

Because this sort of sharing can often be intimate and vulnerable, Project Love is only available to paid subscribers. I want everyone to feel safe being themselves as openly and deeply as they like - and I believe the paywall is the best way to protect the community.

In light of this, as mentioned above, I’m offering a sale on paid subscriptions, so those of you who want to join me can do so for 20% off for one year.

If you’re interested in participating, click the button below.

Get 20% off for 1 year

The sale applies to gift memberships, as well. Perhaps you know someone who might like to join us!

Give a gift subscription

If you have any questions, pop them into the comments. I’m so looking forward to doing this with you! See you on the chat!

Remember: The first thread, Saturday February 1st, will be open to all! I hope to see you there!

