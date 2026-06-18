Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Tami DeLand's avatar
Tami DeLand
1d

Trekking cross-country right now out west to the canyons of Utah and Arizona, I worry about who my neighbor might be at the campground instead of swapping stories with them. Can’t wait now to read MONSTER. And dogs. ❤️

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5 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
Alison Swan's avatar
Alison Swan
1dEdited

Absolutely wonderful. Thank you! But I have to admit, I am still going to go with trying to feel compassion for the lunatic billionaires and trillionaires, even the worst-behaved of them. I think it's important to feel it. I have no intention of enabling or accepting them, though! In the world we need, I'd come up with some way to take them down, but I think that's going to have to be someone(s) other than me. Thanks again for this, both of you. MONSTER

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