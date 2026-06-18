Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

I’m just going to start by saying, I love Lauren Hough’s writing. I was part of that lucky wave of people who woke one morning in 2018 and devoured her viral essay I Was A Cable Guy. I Saw The Worst Of America and then never felt quite the same about the world again. That’s because Lauren writes with such frankness and insight (it’s like she just cleaned our windshields), and some of it is brutal and some of it is heartbreaking; yet there is always—always—tenderness and, well, hope (see interview subtitle). I’m helpless against this double-carry of sorrow and beauty.

A few things to know about Lauren: She loves dogs. Like, really, really, really loves dogs. In her new memoir Monster of a Land, she goes on a roadtrip across America—more or less following in the tire tracks of Steinbeck and his dog Charley—with her beloved pooch Woody Guthrie (who made the cover of the book). Along the journey, she reminiscences about past dogs, including Teddy, the love of her life when she published her first book, the New York Times bestselling collection of essays, Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing. There is nothing Lauren wouldn’t do for a dog.

Lauren also loves the word fuck. A lot. Which you’ll notice in our conversation, and in both her books.

Lauren was raised in a cult; the infamous Children of God. She’s worked hard to educate people about the dangers of cults in all forms, not only so called spiritual. She was in the Air Force and had some awful, bigoted stuff happen to her there (read Leaving for more insight). She was a cable guy. She once pretty much ruled Twitter and people routinely came after her for just about anything. She stands up to bullies and strikes me as a loyal sort of human. Most especially if you’re an animal. She’s also very, very funny.

Monster of a Land stole my heart. Over the course of three months, Lauren drives through thirty-seven states, a lot them Very Red, in her rigged-out, rickety Dodge van, and winds up in conversations with the sort of people she would have tussled with on social media. Instead, they treat each other with kindness, concern, and empathy. Part travelogue, part astute social commentary, part doggie diary, part hilarity, part big-hearted exploration of how to be a human in today’s America, and entirely bursting with hope.

Lauren also writes the fantastic newsletter Badreads.

I always enjoy speaking with Lauren. Her spirit is true. I think you’ll enjoy her words, as well.

xJane

⭐️ Lauren is generously gifting three readers an autographed copy of Monster Of A Land! If you’d like to be one of the recipients, please add “MONSTER” after your comment (ALL CAPS makes sure I don’t miss it). The winners will be chosen at random on Monday, June 22nd and notified by Substack Direct Chat. This book is so good! ⭐️

This giveaway is open to paid subscribers to Beyond. Shipping is limited to the United States.

Of course we’re going to start with animals! I was so moved by what your friend Jen said about how in Germany, it’s strange to leave your dog alone. They’re meant to always be next to you, including taking them to work. You write, “We don’t have that culture—one that values living beings or their quality of life.” What do you see as humans’ responsibility to animals—wild and domestic?

I mean, wild animals. We’re failing on all fronts here.

Domestic animals is a fraught subject. We have this agreement with them, I think, especially dogs, of: You guys can hear better than we can, you can see better than we can, you have better early warning signals, you’re good at herding animals, you’re good at all these kind of things, and you’re good at keeping us company.

We have thumbs and can get you treats. And play sometimes.

But I don’t think we’re always thinking of the animal first when we adopt one. Can I provide for them? Is this the right dog for me? Is this the right breed for my lifestyle? Like, I am the worst of the couch potatoes. I’ll happily sit there all day and watch Netflix. But I have a really grumpy dog who will yell at me until I get up and take him somewhere cool. If he doesn’t have enough fun, he will destroy my apartment.

I don’t know that we’re necessarily looking enough at how we can make their lives full and fun. A lot of times they end up being furniture and seem miserable.

It’s one of the things I really like about moving back here to Austin: I see dogs everywhere, living dogs’ best lives.

Can you tell us about your relationship with Woody?

I don’t know how to function without him. I really don’t. It might be unhealthy, our relationship. He doesn’t know how to function without me. He sits in the window and stares, until I get home. He’s my soulmate, in a sense. I am a better person because I have him. I leave the house, I talk to people, I do fun things for him that turns out are fun for me, too. I hope I provide the same for him.

In the book, you reflect on how Steinbeck made his dog, Charley, immortal in his book Travels with Charley. Now that you’ve done that for Woody, and also Teddy, how does that feel?

I realize it’s probably going to be a mistake.

Why?

You know how there’s that year, or however long, after an animal dies, where you can’t think of them or talk about them without tearing up. And I’m going have people asking me about Teddy. But also, I’m happy. I put Teddy’s picture on my phone lock screen, so that I would stop crying every time I saw his face. And now I put Woody on the cover of the book. It’s nice that I get to remember. That’s what you want anytime when a person dies, or when an animal dies. Remember the good things, the fun and the goofy parts, and not the animal who you watched die.

I generally have an easier time with animals than humans. Is that true with you?

I connect in a very different way with animals, because there’s no fear of all those buttons they put on us when we were kids. There’s no fear of rejection. There’s no fear of is that thing I said dumb? There’s no, are they mad at me? There’s none of that. It’s all right on their face and right in their expression, and you can make them not mad at you again by giving them peanut butter. Which doesn’t work quite as well as people.

Having dogs has taught me how to be loved by humans. I got this sense of value about myself from animals that I didn’t really get from people. You know, I can’t be completely worthless: dogs fucking love me.

Oh, Lauren, that made my heart swell.

It’s unconditional, their love for us. Maybe not. It’s not entirely selfless, and I don’t think love should be. You should expect something back. They expect care, and treats, and fun. You should also expect care and treats and fun from people. Very simple.

At heart, your book is about kindness, community, helping one another. We are in such fucking mess in America right now. So, how do we help each other get out of this? What do we do with all this collective sorrow?

It’s not just America, it’s the entire globe. The right is rising. It’s the answer it’s always been: the only thing you can do, is whatever you can do. For us, that’s always going to be in our own communities; finding that community, meeting your neighbors.

I was in Durham when ICE showed up. It was our neighbors going around door-to-door, passing out whistles, passing out meeting times for the elementary school. When I was there, because I’d been walking around with Woody, everybody knew me. It’s the same thing in Austin now. I walk around with Woody, so I know the neighbors, and we talk about what’s going on.

You have to find your community, and you have to start small, because there’s no other way to start.

So then all these small communities start connecting, and connecting, and connecting?

We would hope.

I know that we have to get offline. Because they’re farming us. Maybe it started for good reasons. It started as find-your-high-school-friends. But it turns out we didn’t actually need to talk to them very much. Friendships end for a reason, because you’ve grown into very different people. We don’t need to stay connected all the time to everyone we’ve ever known. We definitely don’t need to hear the constant opinions of everyone around us, that they would not be comfortable saying in person.

A lot of us thought we could do some good, but all we did was contribute to this hatred that we’ve all been suffering from. There’s a concerted effort to keep us all at each other’s throats, and hating each other for things that don’t matter in the grand scheme of things. They are running away with everything, and they are going to burn the goddamn planet down. And we’re going to be yelling about whether hunter green is called blue now. It doesn’t fucking matter.

In your editor’s letter at the beginning of your ARC, she wrote that you walked away from your trip “filled with a tremulous kind of hope.” Is that how you feel?

Really, I expected to lose all hope. I really did. I expected to finish that book and yell and use a lot of fuck words, and then edit most of them out because it’s too many. I expected it to just be a stream of fuck words. And just fuck it, I’m out. Fuck all of you, fuck what you voted for, fuck everything. Peace the fuck out.

You drive around and you talk to people; you fucking go outside, and you’re not online. And people are kind, and people want to help other people, and people want better things for themselves and their families and their friends, and their hometowns. People are fucking trying.

I mean, what good does it do if we lose hope? I’m a natural cynic, but it does no good whatsoever. So a lot of it’s that I choose to have hope. I choose to believe in people. And people will prove me wrong sometimes, but more often than not, they prove me right. And they’re better than I hoped they could be.

I agree with that. And it’s one of the things I love about you. And out walking the doggies, I also have these sort of encounters. But at the same time, while I loved all of the encounters you were having with strangers, and the tenderness that was going on, some of these people were probably racist, some probably were misogynist. These same people who in exchanges with you, this particular light shone from them…some of them must be the same people that are supporting ICE, or trying to get trans people banned from bathrooms or don’t believe in climate change. How do we reconcile all of this? Because I struggle with that.

I struggle with it too. But if you look at your parents’ Facebook feed, all they’re being fed is crime, danger, crime, danger, crime, danger. If you watch their news: crime, danger, crime, danger, crime, danger. They feel like they should be in a bunker right now. So there’s that.

Their experience with the world is being completely manipulated by billionaires. I don’t think you’re ever going to rid the world of racism and misogyny. But racism and misogyny breed when people are scared and desperate.

Nobody who’s able to be happy in their community, and with their time off, and enjoying life and getting two-week vacations is sitting around worrying about what’s going on in DC, and draining a swamp. People know they’re getting shafted. They just don’t know why. That motherfucker told them why, and they believed him, while the Democrats were telling them everything was fine and the economy’s great. They know the economy’s not great, because they can’t fucking afford anything. So, yes, they’re still going to be racists. They’re still going to be misogynistic. But those ideals are bred in fear. And they are manipulated and spread by people who want something. They want power.

You write, “We let the unfuckable get rich and we let them take power, and it wasn’t enough. They wanted us to think they’re cool, too.” You go on from there. But this really struck me as it boils all this cruelty and greed down to people who are ashamed of themselves and are trying so hard to be liked.

If you remember the unfuckables from your high school, those boys who were creepy and nerds, and no girl wanted to talk to them because they fucking hated women. Those are the Mark Zuckerbergs, they’re the Elon Musks, they’re the Sam Altmans. They’re the Peter Thiels. What does Elon Musk have now? 800 billion fucking dollars? And he’s fucking miserable. He’s spending all this time online trying to be funny. And soaking up the tech bros who gargle his balls and their adoration for him. He needs, desperately needs, to be loved. And for people to think he’s cool and fun and interesting. He’s not. He’s just fucking rich.

This might be impossible to answer, but how do we solve that?

We fucking take it from them. They shouldn’t have it. They need to get stuffed back into lockers. I don’t know how to do it, but they should have been stuffed in more lockers or left in one. I don’t know.

Do we try to generate compassion toward them?

Fuck no.

This is where we went wrong. We’re trying to be compassionate and understand people who are not fully human, and never will be. They just see weakness. And they see us as pawns. We are not human to them. They don’t need our compassion. They need to be brought down. I don’t know how we do that. But I know that the longer we play with their fucking toys, the more money they make and the more we learn to hate one another and the more we’re distracted and anesthetized to what they’re doing we become.

That circles back to going offline. You had such a vibrant online presence in your Twitter heyday but you left there. You write your Substack, but you’re not really in Notes very often. Are you basically offline now?

I went to Threads for a minute and realized that that was becoming the same problem as Twitter for my mental health, The problem is now I have to promote a book, so of course they want me making reels, and I never learned how to do that. I had to send my marketing person an email the other day saying, “Look, we’re two menopausal women trying to put a video together. I don’t know how to do this. I need to hire a niece, I think.”

I think Substack has probably a better chance than anything else of selling books, because people there are following your writing. When you had a lot of followers on Twitter, there were a large percentage of them that were just following you to get mad about something.

They’re hate followers; they waited till you said something slightly off that they could then turn into a whole thing. It didn’t take much. Substack followers, if they’re reading emails regularly, they like your writing. So I’m hoping that will translate to book sales.

I just wanted to be a writer. I didn’t want to have to dance on a--and I’m not going to--video to sell a book. That’s demeaning and humiliating, and we should not have to do that. But that’s the economy we live in.

Once you’re through the book promotion, can you envision your life being completely offline?

That’s the dream, isn’t it?

Yes, but there are friendships there.

That’s the problem. I miss a lot of the friends I had on Twitter, I really do. I probably should have written down some phone numbers before I nuked my account.

But I don’t know if it’s possible to go completely offline. I know that it’s possible to not scroll and regret days that I spent scrolling. I know that I get a lot more writing done when I’m not scrolling. But I’m not better than anybody. My girlfriend and I still get in bed and scroll for a few minutes before we turn out the lights.

You’re in a relationship now?

Yes.

Oh, that’s lovely. There’s a thread of loneliness throughout your book. You’re lonely as a kid. Lonely after Teddy dies. In and out of loneliness on your road trip. You note the life of a writer can be lonely. So I was going to ask where are you with loneliness these days? Not that you can’t have a girlfriend, and still be lonely. How has loneliness shaped you as a human and as a writer?

It definitely shaped my writing. It definitely shaped me. Writing’s the thing I learned to do with all those feelings that I had nowhere to go with. The fears and the doubts. I learned to put them on paper, and then they had a place to live outside me.

It’s how I think. If I can’t figure something out, I start writing it. Sometimes it becomes clear, sometimes I realize I was asking the wrong question. Often. I’m not sure how I’m going to write without being lonely.

How are you caring for yourself these days? How you tend to your nervous system?

The main thing I did is move back to Austin. The woman I love is here. My dad’s here. I haven’t rented an apartment yet, because I decided not to make big decisions during the book promotion about where I live, so I’m staying between my dad’s house and my girlfriend’s house,

I care for myself by being around friends, and keeping the people who love me close, and keeping everyone else at a bit of a distance now. Because it’s not healthy. I want to be liked as much as anyone, but what you get from the internet isn’t real. It will never feel real. So it’s healthier for me to stay off of it.

Are there foods or vitamins that help?

I have estrogen now, which is amazing. Thank fuck for the VA. Socialized medicine is terrific, and everyone should have access to it. You go to the women’s clinic, and they send you your patches, and they make sure that you’re getting the correct dose, and you go back, and they give you a little bit stronger, and then they ask if you want to add some testosterone, and you say, sure, why not?

Hormones are terrific. I have energy again, and can sometimes remember words, which is amazing. I really wish I’d started hormones immediately. I didn’t. I was scared of them. But that’s no way to live. Everything starts hurting.

I take multivitamins now. I exercise now. Keeping a sleep schedule is extremely important, and Woody helps with that, because it doesn’t matter how late I stay up, he’s waking me up at 7:30.

That all sounds really good. In this phase of your life, what are your hopes for yourself?

I hope this book does well. I’m really fucking proud of it, which I didn’t know I would feel. I don’t know exactly what that means, or what metrics I’m going by. I just would like it to do well.

There’s this moment that authors warned me about after the publicity tour ends, and things get really quiet, that I would get depressed. The last time it happened, when it finally got really quiet, I looked at my schedule that week, and I had nothing. It was the best feeling on Earth.

I was like, “I get to just read a novel now. It doesn’t have to be a book that I need to read for a reason.” I went to Maine and went fishing, and stayed in a cabin and read novels. I’m looking forward to that again. Because there’s a moment after that where I forget how hard it was to write a book, and I start writing another one. I’m excited for that. I don’t really feel fully human when I’m not writing.

It’s extraordinary what you’ve overcome in your life, Lauren. Do you recognize that? Like really, really feel all that you’ve accomplished. Overcome and accomplished don’t feel like the right words because I don’t want to make your early years less than. But you’ve changed your life dramatically.

Very rarely. I probably should do that more. I know my therapist would be happy if I did that more. People around me would be happy if I did that more. There are moments, for whatever reason, it takes someone else saying it to me. When I hit the bestseller list last book, I went straight over to my brother’s, and he ran out of the house, and then remembered that we don’t hug, because I’m not a hugger, and he sort of awkwardly patted me on the back. But he kept telling me until it sunk in.

So much is hard right now, where are you finding joy?

It still is little things. I mean, Hacks is great. It’s my dog. I got back to Austin when wildflowers were still out, so that made me pretty happy. My nieces and nephews, and, not to be cheesy, but it really is my relationship.

I love that!

She's amazing. Being in a healthy relationship where it’s fun and easy and makes sense, and I’m not trying to be someone she can love. I get to just be me. That’s pretty fucking great. I immediately became one of those smug assholes who’s like, “when it’s right, you’ll just know.” Fucking forty-nine years old. It took some of us longer than others.

If you enjoyed this interview with Lauren, you might also enjoy this one with Cheryl Strayed:

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